The All American “Gilets Jaunes” Presidency….

January 14, 2019

Love this. I especially love how much this draws out the elitist pontificating opposition; now tone-deaf giddy as they try and ridicule ordinary All American fast food.

POTUS Trump knows exactly what he’s doing.

Please Democrats; please media; please make fun of this….

Remember the “Freedom Fries“?…

This is how you do it Macron !!

It’s called “authenticity”.

Take notes, stat!

.

That’s our people’s President.

That’s OUR President.

41 Responses to The All American “Gilets Jaunes” Presidency….

  1. curley727 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    LOVE IT!!!!!

  2. Mr BiG Time says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Yes! Enjoy. One in a million. MAGA

  3. litlbit2 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    Our American President, he understands US(A)!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️🙏

  4. Michelle says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    The best part is that President Trump genuinely loves this food. He’s not trying to be cheap or give his visitors bad food, he is giving them a feast they will love and that he would love to share with them. Very fun!

  5. clairebee says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Hysterical!

  6. YvonneMarie says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    You betcha😉
    Yum ! 🍔🍟🍕🥗

  7. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Love Love Love it…LOL

  8. belle819 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    I have to admit, I laughed at this, President Trump got to eat his favorite food and congratulate the fine men of Clemson football. He promoted American corporations and showed government is not always the answer. Capitalism works, America first, Build the Wall.

  9. YeahYouRight says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    Ooooo!!!! Delicious!!!

  10. Coldeadhands says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    Mr. President, you are the Best! 😁🙏

  11. woohoowee says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    PT45, our very own blue collar billionaire 🙂

  12. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    Authenticity, Not like Elizabeth Warren and her beer video.

  13. sundance says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    • joeknuckles says:
      January 14, 2019 at 10:31 pm

      Yes, because the French refused to cooperate with us on Iraq sanctions while they continued to do business with Saddam Hussein. If they had our backs, a lot of bad stuff may not have happened.

    • abigailstraight says:
      January 14, 2019 at 10:38 pm

      Freedom fries and freedom toast; Rep Congressman Bob Ney renamed those two menu items b/c the French did not support the Iraq War….early 2002?….2003?….or something to that effect.

  14. free73735 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    Reminds me of 1 of the commercials for DQ….. not fast food, but Fan Food!

  15. MaineCoon says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Main Street USA🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  16. joeknuckles says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    “Somebody give me a cheeseburger!”-Steve Miller at the end of “Living in the USA”

  17. ElTocaor says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    O P T I C S

    He’s absolutely slaying them on all fronts!

  18. birddog639 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    Looks like some fine dining to me

  19. Whitehouse Clown says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    Good thing POTUS didn’t order out from the Varsity.

  20. Anne says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    The difference between the USA under Trump and France under Macron:

    First Line: Approval Rating
    2nd Line: Rate of Unemployment
    3rd Line: Rate of Growth

  21. Joe Collins says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    Oh my my my . . . what would Michelle say?

  22. Nom de Blog says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    And now Gillette Jaunes.

  23. MustangBlues says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    President Donald J. Trump is a true man of the people, a true man who is our leader,

    Elected by 63 million, 63 million Americans can’t be wrong!! Right!?

    We are a lucky people, to have Mr. Trump lead the USA in these times.

  24. boogywstew says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    I often thought the first African American President of the United States should have served fried chicken, catfish, collard and or turnip greens, watermelon, sweet potatoes and whatever else is considered “stereotypical” African American food at their inauguration as an “in your face” statement. It’s good food. African Americans should be proud of this part of their heritage and not run from it as liberals think they should. Maybe it’s not your favorite but it would show someone comfortable in his/her own skin. It could have been worse. They could have been of British heritage like me.

  25. NJF says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    The silver platters & candelabras make it perfect!

  26. Latina says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    Thank you Jesus, Hillary is not President!

  27. joeknuckles says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    It just occurred to me that POTUS missed a great opportunity here.

    He should have served them “Trumpburgers”.

  28. Landslide says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    Fun! He is so fun! 😂🤣

