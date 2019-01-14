The All American “Gilets Jaunes” Presidency….

Love this. I especially love how much this draws out the elitist pontificating opposition; now tone-deaf giddy as they try and ridicule ordinary All American fast food.

POTUS Trump knows exactly what he’s doing.

Please Democrats; please media; please make fun of this….

Remember the “Freedom Fries“?…

This is how you do it Macron !! It’s called “authenticity”. Take notes, stat!

.

That’s our people’s President.

That’s OUR President.

Advertisements