Robert Mueller – From the Inside….

There’s a vastly different opinion amid some who review the action of Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller. CTH has noted a common corrupt theme amid the DOJ and FBI that crosses both the Obama and Trump administrations: A priority to preserve the institution; regardless of how corrupt the institution is; and regardless of how much collateral damage those system administrators will create in their effort toward that preservation goal.
Within the larger discussion, sometimes comments hit the proverbial nail. I think this one does exactly that:
RTLW – “Not ALL FBI Agents are moral pariahs. 60% are good American patriots who joined the Agency in good faith expecting to serve their Country and put bad people behind bars.
The other 40% are Peter Strozk and Lisa Page. ALL of FBI HQ is populated by the Strozk/Page types. Recruitment of this type of Agent started under Mueller and continued under Comey. Mueller drove out all of the old school “Brick Agents” shortly after he became Director.
Mueller implemented an “up or out” policy where all SSAs were required to move to DC and do Headquarters time or lose their GS 14 pay grade. This policy change by Mueller purposely targeted the most senior Agents in the FBI who had finally earned the right to move their family to a medium sized office in fly over country, had teenage kids and were living a comfortable life.
Mueller knew these Agents would not uproot their families and move to DC. Hundreds of these senior Agents immediately retired. Literally thousands of years of investigative experience left the FBI overnight.
This is exactly what Mueller wanted. These were the men and women who would have called Mueller out when he started transforming the FBI from a criminal investigative organization into a domestic intelligence organization (it is illegal to collect intelligence on American citizens).
Mueller immediately began filling the ranks with Strozk/Page types. The FBI does extensive psychological screening of applicants. Stroke and Page are self interested, well-educated cowards whose only motivation is their own promotion and paycheck. In other words they are people who will be blindly loyal to the Agency and will obey any order no matter how un-Constitutional or unlawful. This is the psychological profile that Mueller and Comey actively recruited and hired.
On the flip-side, combat veterans, patriots, have been denied employment by the FBI at all costs (they all mysteriously fail the polygraph and background check).
The morale of the good Agents is at rock bottom. Everyone is retiring as soon as they are eligible. Younger Agents are leaving as soon as they can find another line of work. They are ashamed of the badge.
It is time to abolish the FBI. Make the 56 FBI field offices the Investigative Branch of DHS. Fire everyone in the FBI and make them re-apply for their job under new standards. President Trump can remodel FBIHQ into a hotel. Or better yet, burn it to the ground and salt the earth. Hang everyone on the 7th floor for treason.” (link)
Many lawyers are sophists, equivocators, and ignore the intent of the words used to draft any given document. That’s how we have come to find a $4 trillion dollar federal government.
Outside of sophistry, their expertise and experience is usually crap.
I agree Tampa.
My father once told me that lawyers were a lot like the male hormone.
Only one in a million turns into a human being.
They are all lawyers and not all lawyers are bad. It’s just that 99% give the honest ones a bad name.
They are a part of the Professional Class. Lawyers, Doctors, Professors who act like they are the Annointed and better than the rest of us. This is the exact class that has turned Academia into a liberal propaganda machine, created the Sick Care system and corrupted our Government. So pretty much all bad in my eyes.
I have a friend who is a lawyer and when he meets God, the almighty will say well done thou good and faithful servant. This man is above reproach and is a man of immense integrity. Not all lawyers are bad, Larry Higgins is honest man and whom I am grateful to call a friend and brother.
Glad to here it. But my point still stands.
Mueller was FBI director during Uranium 1. He’s got baggage, no doubt. But if a good guy, who was sucked into a bad situation, was given a way out, would he take it? I understand that SD doesn’t believe in Q. But those of us that have followed for many months, understand the show.
And SD has followed for many years. I understand SD’s viewpoint.
Yep. Mueller and a Comey cloned themselves with their hiring/firing tactics. The entire agency has been corrupted to the point it must be dismantled. Theirs no band aid or training that can fix this.
The rot of the FBI began in earnest during the Clinton Administration. Ruby Ridge, Waco, and the circus of cover-up after Waco. The many blatant unconstitutional acts and the lies (later revealed) in the court rooms. This is systemic throughout the field offices. The Bundy Ranch standoff and the part the FBI snipers played in that (only revealed during trial). The Oregon LaVoy Finicum murder and the lies later revealed of the HRT team members. You can research and the list goes on infinity. Don’t think it was just DC or started with Mueller. He was a creature of the culture.
In other words, “s–t floats to the top.”
I have served as a seasonal federal worker in a largely apoliticial, largely de-centralized, non-law enforcement/military agency. In other words, a small puddle in the swamp.
The above observation matches my own experiences. The best employees, the ones who view their work as a service and have both talent and passion for what they do, burn out very quickly because of bureaucratic non-sense and the endless promotion of bad employees whose primary skills involve are social climbing and manipulating the system. The normal employees moved on. The bad ones moved up.
Most of the people I worked with were average people. They weren’t Lisa Pages. But every once in a while you came across one. Maybe one or two a year. I can imagine big spoils, such as the power, prestige, and financial connections available in FBI Headquarters, are like flames to moths for those types. They will do anything to get one over on you and move up the GS ranks. (Funnily enough, one of the worst examples of this type now works for one of the worst online “news” sites.)
In my opinion there is a difference between “the rank and file” and the upper levels, as well as between departments and agencies. The higher you are, and the more prominent/”prestigious” your agency, (the FBI for example) the more likely you are to be a son of a bitch.
However, the federal government employment system is so dysfunctional and broken that I find the debate over what percentage of employees are “good guys” irrelevant, no matter where one looks. The “good guys” is a revolving cast of lower level characters with no institutional power and no influence on the direction or culture of the federal government.
They’re passengers on the bus. The Robert Muellers are the bus drivers. The passengers get on and off, but the driver stays and determines where the bus goes.
This has become America writ large, from Wall Street to DC. Truly, the inmates are running the asylum, no matter where you look. Even in places like the churches and Boy Scouts.
There’s a lot more I have to say in line with your observation, but it would take up too much space. I threw out some additional thoughts in line with this on another relevant comment further up thread.
You hit it out of the ballpark, keeler.
Robert Mueller and the ‘up or out’ management policy that damaged the FBI
https://thehill-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/thehill.com/opinion/white-house/373443-robert-mueller-and-the-up-or-out-management-policy-that-damaged-the-fbi?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fthehill.com%2Fopinion%2Fwhite-house%2F373443-robert-mueller-and-the-up-or-out-management-policy-that-damaged-the-fbi
That’s like quoting your own tweet 🙂
Agree, I’d tear the building down to remove the bad mojo. That and the fact I think it’s the ugliest building in Washington. It’s looks like a gigantic parking garage or a huge beehive. The way they behave, maybe it’s more of a beehive. Don’t think, do what your told to do.
Where does Chris Wray stand? Is he a Mueller acolyte or is he his own man interested in reform? He seems as dirty as the rest to me. Any FBI insiders out there who care to comment?
I suspect that Wray is essentially an administrator. He may have reached his level of incompetence. Someone who has followed his carreer and associate trail would know. As an administrator, his primary goal would be yo keep the ship afloat, not steer it.
Burn it down and start over, same with the State Department and DOJ.
A simple, clear cut, and easily provable summary….especially as re: employment policies and changes…and one which cannot be credibly refuted.
Time for POTUS to tweet that summary word for word. This same approach has been adopted throughout Fed gov’t. This is what marxists do….weaponization the gov’t against the people.
Sorry- this 60/40% idea is BULL**IT. It’s more like 95/5 bad actors v. moral idealists. In time bad company corrupts good morals and the “good ones” are beat into submission.
My main argument is that if there are “so many good agents” why don’ t they speak up? Why don’t they come forward and declare and/or decry this conspiracy ? Answer: They aren’t THAT good. Ducking for cover and going along to get along is NOT the act of a bold truth teller, a leader, or a man who has irrevocable moral convictions.
Sorry- I’m not buying the premise of this puff piece argument for the valorous FBI guys.
Waco, Ruby Ridge and the Bundys would agree with you.
As it stands now; its ONE thing, to stand up to the corruption, and be a whistleblower, if you have the confidence that your actions will have SOME positive effect; bad apples will go to jail, and the organisation will be cleaned up.
Currently, there is absolutely NO reason to have confidence in that.
Also, if you have SOME confidence that SOMEONE with power will protect you FROM the bad apples retribution, its easier to step forward, knowing you and your family will be under assault.
Sadly, there again is NO reason to believe even going to the Inspector General as a whistleblower will protect you.
So, there certainly COULD BE good guys/gals, not coming forward, cause what good would it do?
I don’t blame them for not destroying their and families lives, in a futile excercise.
I’m not buying this 60/40 either.
I don’t watch a lot of news shows compared to many here but I not yet seen one CURRENTLY EMPLOYED agent or lawyer come forth. This isn’t about outing someone who was stealing from the coffee kitty either. These HQ personnel who gave birth to Spygate are committing treason. Where are the foot soldiers who did the grunt work for Strzok, McCabe, Comey etc… There must have been hundreds involved that contributed their skill set.
Every FBI/DOJ type I have seen on these talk shows is either retired or just talking about their Uncle Schmoe who once worked on the Dillinger case.
Apparently out of the thousands of employees involved in some way or another not one will offer to testify.
President Trump should try to de-fund these organizations as much as possible through negotiation or veto.
Maybe they are afraid of being assassinated by their deep state colleagues?
From RTLW: …when [Mueller] started transforming the FBI from a criminal investigative organization into a domestic intelligence organization (it is illegal to collect intelligence on American citizens).
Ok, I doubt Mueller would do this on his own. So who gave him the orders? Bush? Obama? Both?
Guess it cpoll uld have been both, as he was F.B.I. Director for both.
Looks like a deep dive into Mueller is exposing him. CIA Dir Haspel finally officially apologizes for an innocent person was convicted by Mueller in Lockerbie. How the whole world was sold a monstrous lie over Lockerbie:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6222677/How-world-sold-monstrous-lie-Lockerbie.html
Wasn’t the purpose of the establishment of the FBI originally to centralize data and info for crime fighting ability?
If you read about many of the old crime mob bosses or individuals…..they hardly ever got caught because they could live in one city, commit crimes in other places, and no one knew anything because there was no organized sharing of crime info/data/evidence from community to community, state to state, etc.
So the original mission of the FBI was a good thing and darn effective wasn’t it?
Like everything with big government….corruption took root out of too much centralized authority/control.
Could it be reformed with proper checks and balances, power and authority more distributed, greater oversight, etc rather than totally destroyed?
How would simply moving the working pieces into another centralized agency prevent that corruption?
That post is elegant in it’s simplicity, yet terrifying in it’s implication.
Is Mueller really that Machiavellian; or incompetent?
The number one motto was left out: DON’T EMBARRASS THE BUREAU.
If 40% of a person’s body is consumed with cancer, and as far as their brain goes, it’s 100%, I’m not a board certified coroner, but I would say they should be pronounced dead.
SD as usual presents the problem in an understandable manner for which I am grateful. I am curious to know what SD’s solution is to rectifying the problem.
Up or out ruined the FBI. Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch has been saying “abolish the FBI” for quite a while. Unfortunately, he wanted to have the Marshall’s service take its place. The Marshall’s service has apparently been ruined by an Obama appointee.
GW Bush and Obama both had Mueller as FBI Director. According to Louie Gohmert, Mueller destroyed a congressman who questioned the administration’s response prior to 9/11. I wish they would all end up in jail where they belong.
Donald Trump’s new Attorney General appointee says Mueller is excellent and must be allowed to finish his work.
Haven’t seen Chris Farrell in a while. Did Fox ban him too?
Declassify all the investigation documents now, no redactions, and post to the internet. The TRUTH MUST COME OUT. This is completely insane.
This is great in my opinion. All the targets are in DC. Sitting ducks when the revolution starts.
This narrative by RTLW appears to resonate with truth, that is to say it supports some of my own suspicions about the happenings w/in the current DOJ, so I don’t doubt (much) that this may indeed be the case… but there is a but. Does RTLW speak as one with authority (vs anecdotal hypothesis)? If the answer is already laid out and I just missed it then I apologize for not reading fully.
Does anyone know with what experience or authority on the matter RTLW has in this regard?
Make it so!
In 1933 when the Nazi party took control of Germany it had 2 million members, comprising only 3 percent of Germany’s sixty-six million citizens. That’s 3% of Germans who were Nazis, while 40% of FBI Agents are their more-or-less equivalent.? This is suppose to be an argument for keeping the FBI? By all reason and justice, the FBI should be destroyed to the ground and another 100 feet down for good measure..
