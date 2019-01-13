Sunday Talks: Senator Lindsey Graham -vs- Derp Wallace…

Senator Lindsey Graham appears on Derp TV to discuss the latest in the government shutdown and his request for President Trump to declare a state-of-emergency to build the southern border wall. Senator Graham notes he spoke to President Trump approximately 30 minutes prior to this interview:
NO..Potus should not sign any funding for three weeks
to see if a deal can be made. WTH is wrong with Lindsay
does he really think the Dems will do that. Nancy already
said no.. If he does that then either Dems go to court to stop
another shutdown or stop emergency declaration and the repubs
won;t go for another shutdown.. Its a ploy.. NO POTUS..NO
don’;t listen to him..
No
I couldn’t care less if the Ferrel Gvt reopens. Life is fine and nothing in my world or anyone else’s world has been adversely affected. Don’t. Care. At. All.
#MAGA
#WalkAwayFromCorruptocRATS
Agree.
And if the temporarily unemployed want to go back to work (which I believe very few do), they should call Nancy and chuck and tell them to BUILD THE WALL!!
While I don’t really feel sorry for idle bureaucrats (but I repeat myself) having to sit at home and wait for their deferred payment, I think the crux of this matter isn’t passing new spending; it’s letting go of these non-essential workers (think about that…what is a non-essential worker in private industry? Oh yeah, there’s no such animal) to find the dough for the all-too essential wall!
That’s where the money is at Mr. President. And the 70% of the population who “get it” have your back completely on this one.
Swing the blade! That’s why we sent you there.
POTUS has made it very clear that he is available to negotiate. That’s enough. There is very little that should be negotiated with the Socialibs.
It’s nice to see Senator Graham grow a pair, but remember his nickname: Grahamnesty. Anything and everything he says or does regarding immigration, legal or illegal, needs to be carefully scrutinized.
Yep.
He changes sides when the wind blows.
A pair of raisins. Graham never stops pushing amnesty. These organizations controlling our Congress – the Democrat and Republican parties – need to be destroyed. They hate this country.
Darryl Issa today claimed at one point President Trump offered a $2.1 Billion figure for border security.
What?!!
Again I offer he started too low, he should have started at $40B or $25B, and then had room to trade horses, and NOT Amnesty horses.
Then again, he started too late bc Ryan, McConnell, Kushner and Ivanka probably have no stomach for this. With no Bannon or Lewandowski around, Stephen Miller was probably a lone voice.
Ugh!!! SOTU?
Bannon you think Bannon in the WH would of make things better? He was one of the worst leakers int he White House…
Trump is doing fine and the idea Bannon would make this go any better is a joke. Also Kushner was one of the main forces involved in the USMCA negations with Mexico.
How do people still not understand how the POTUS uses levrage and negations. This is text book what he did with NAFTA being applied to the Democrats.
Absolutely NOT, Lindsey, you slimey slithering snake!!! WE GIVE NO GROUND like we have through the past decades!! GRRRRRR 😡 NO MORE GAMES
Lindsey Graham handled Wallace with grace and aplomb. His performance can only advance the polling data in President Trump’s favor. Is McConnell pleased with his colleague?
It will be a biiiiig mistake for the President to do this…
Well he has not done it soooo
Absolutely right, Nigella. We follow Trump precisely because he is not “a cheese eating surrender monkey”. It would be a mistake to go from hero to zero in an effort to placate the swamp.
No no no. Trump should announce that he is going to start issuing pink slips — 5 percent of all non-essential government employees per week — until the Dems agree to fund the border wall. He will be killing two birds with one stone — cutting the massive government, which desperately needs to be cut — and forcing Dems to the table.
👆🏻👆🏻Great idea!!👆🏻👆🏻
No. Executive powers are an out for the dems. Keep hammering them. This is a winner for Trump. Make them keep representing foreigners. Break them.
This also exposes the fault line in the Democratic party between the old guard corporatists and the young America haters chomping to become Democratic leaders
Big whiff by Lindsay. Wallace asked what was different between 0bama using emergency powers, and Trump potentially doing the same. 0bama used emergency powers to protect foreigners from our laws. Trump wants to use emergency powers to protect Americans from traitors refusing to enforce our laws.
Graham doesn’t care about the wall. He just wants the government restarted, DACA recipients and TPS recipients allowed to stay. If Trump signs a Wall-less funding bill and starts to build the Wall under an emergency declaration, but it gets enjoined by a federal court, it’ll be no skin off Graham’s teeth. Sure he’ll go on TV to express shock and dismay at the court’s decision, but wall construction will have halted pending SCOTUS decision – which could be years down the road. Trump should NOT sign any temporary funding bill that doesn’t have wall funding. We’re winning, for f***’s sake!
Agree, starfckr, emergency powers lets congress off the hook. Make the spineless jellyfish actually vote on something with real consequences.
there’s an article on ZeroHedge about how the private concessionaires are keeping Yellowstone clean & tidy for the tourists during the shutdown. Sounds like a good place to cut back Federal staff…
My college outing club used to haul bags of trash out of the state parks. So did the Explorer Scout group I was co-councilor for.
Later the ATV people and trail riding horsemen from my stable used to trim paths, haul out garbage in the local state forest. When a hurricane caused the Nashua River to flood taking out the culvert pipe to the entrance road, the ATV people and I with my horse in harness hauled the pipe a mile back up the stream and held it in place until a load of gravel was dump on it to hold it in place. (My Saddlebred wasn’t too happy about the noise but she held the pipe steady.)
There are a heck of a lot of volunteer groups around that can keep out parks clean and open.
I hope President Trump keeps the Feral Government closed for the next two years!
Make them have to WORK to get every single bill passed…. STIPULATE he will ONLY SIGN LAWS WITH ONE BUDGET ITEM PER BILL or he vetoes!
….
Just think of what will happen to ALL those SANCTUARY CITIES AND STATES when the FEDERAL $$$$ run out!!!!
Want to see the local and state DemonRats go NUTZ??? 😲
tee hee hee 😋
That would be a reasonable strategy if the Democrats were willing to enter into honest negotiations to protect the United States. As it is, they want to flood America with alien populations for the sake of their political agenda.
When inmates attempt to seize control of a prison, the prison goes on “lock down”. The only difference here is that the criminals are outside the prison walls. Keep ‘er shut down Mr. President. BUILD THE WALL!
Privatize critical functions and place them, temporarily if necessary, under control of an agency not covered by shut down. Give hiring priority to current Federal employees, except those who are SEIU officers (I know you can’t do this but it sounds nice).
In the very first budget submitted by President Trump, in 2017, there were agency reductions and consolidations that Republicans under Ryan and McConnell rejected. Time to dust of that plan and get started with the reductions.
Both Graham and Wallace are so stupid. Both claim to be perplexed about how this standoff is going to end. Jiminy Christmas it’s simple. As the shutdown continues and more people are impacted – and impacted more significantly – a cry is going to be raised to “just give Trump his f’n Wall money already”. It’s already started and it’ll get louder. It’s only $5.6B which is 10 hours’ worth of federal spending. It’s peanuts. Give it to him already. Sheesh.
Close the Border and watch the roaches scurry back to the bargaining table.
Good idea! If Customs and Border Protection is having difficulty because of the partial shutdown, just close the border altogether. Trying to make the shutdown more pleasant is exactly the wrong strategy.
It’s only a matter of time until Lindsey goes full rino tard like he truly is.
Why does Chris Wall less go after the president. Why not focus on the crap the dems are doing?
Because he’s a Progressive Moron.
Mandatory E-Verify for employment with prison time for violators, both the illegals and those who hire them. A near zero cost measure. Why is it not even being talked about? Because it would be TOO effective, would FOREVER remove an incentive for coming here illegally, would nearly overnight reveal and identify how many -MILLIONS- are illegally here and working illegally, and would provide an incentive for SELF-deportation. Do THAT as an emergency measure.
BTW, the following is EXISTING law. NOTE who is designated as responsible for monitoring the effectiveness of the law and changing it as needed to improve it. The above comment and the following should prove what BS theater this whole issue is:
8 U.S. Code § 1324a – Unlawful employment of aliens
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/8/1324a
(d) Evaluation and changes in employment verification system
(1) Presidential monitoring and improvements in system
(A) Monitoring
The President shall provide for the monitoring and evaluation of the degree to which the employment verification system established under subsection (b) provides a secure system to determine employment eligibility in the United States and shall examine the suitability of existing Federal and State identification systems for use for this purpose.
(B) Improvements to establish secure system
To the extent that the system established under subsection (b) is found not to be a secure system to determine employment eligibility in the United States, the President shall, subject to paragraph (3) and taking into account the results of any demonstration projects conducted under paragraph (4), implement such changes in (including additions to) the requirements of subsection (b) as may be necessary to establish a secure system to determine employment eligibility in the United States. Such changes in the system may be implemented only if the changes conform to the requirements of paragraph (2).
(2) Restrictions on changes in system
Any change the President proposes to implement under paragraph (1) in the verification system must be designed in a manner so the verification system, as so changed, meets the following requirements:
(A) Reliable determination of identity
The system must be capable of reliably determining whether—
(i) a person with the identity claimed by an employee or prospective employee is eligible to work, and
(ii) the employee or prospective employee is claiming the identity of another individual.
(B) Using of counterfeit-resistant documents
If the system requires that a document be presented to or examined by an employer, the document must be in a form which is resistant to counterfeiting and tampering.
