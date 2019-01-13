January 13th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #724

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🦅 * * * 16 more days until President Trump’s State of the Union speech * * *
Pray for President Trump as he prepare for his SOTU speech..Jan 29th
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
———–
🌟 “I lift up my eyes to the mountains— where does my help come from? My help comes from the LORD, the Maker of heaven and earth.” 🌟
— Psalm 121:1-2
———–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–wisdom and protection
— for a successful Government shutdown
— for House Dems/Uni Party’s schemes/plots to back fired onto themselves
— 100% of our America WALL funding
— for ongoing building of the WALL
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS
— for criminals in DoJ, FBI, CIA and Congress to be caught and brought to justice
— for Justice Ginsberg to think about herself and her dignity of life, then resign
— safe withdrawal of our troops in Syria
— for Victory over Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “As America regains its strength, opportunities must be extended to all citizens.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Praying !
I love that phrase..”Just Watch!”
Sounds like PopCorn and Covfefe Ice Cream Time coming soon.
He also said in judge Janine interview, he would release the docs, “when the time is right.”
I laughed & cheered simultaneously. LOL
Zippo time is coming , “when the time is right”….2020 campaign?
“I am in the White House waiting for Cryin’ Chuck and Nancy to call.” I got nothing to say
You can imagine what the MSM would have done to PTrump if he went on a vacation to some island this weekend. MSM = Democratic party
CZ: Based upon my few Years in Public Service , the operative meme is prioritization ! Every taxpayer wants what they want at their convenience, but the reality is it isn’t possible. My Mayor was the biggest sinner ( there was no ” number two” in his lexicon ). He wasn’t a Lone Ranger in this regard as when I advised the Twp. Committee I’d spent next winters budget fighting the current winter’s problems, one on the Committee stated ” I don’t want to deal with that ” and five other heads nodded agreement ! I used to keep a stack of Department Budget analysis and requests on my desk and when anyone come in to criticize my priorities I’d hand them one and tell them to choose ! Like any successful executive President Trump knows how to “prioritize ” ! And right now I’d agree with his conclusion ( whatever his sources ) securing our southern border ranks # 1 !
I was a little surprised that Warren Buffet’s sons is all in on securing a border wall.
He’s spent millions and seems very dedicated to helping. He’s providing the Sheriffs department with a lot of equipment including helicopters. They’ve made him an official civilian undersheriff in Cochise county Arizona.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/buffett-son-spends-millions-to-boost-border-security-in-rural-arizona-report-says
Every American should see that diagram. Lets see $5 billion or $84 Billion a year
PERFECT time for Trump’s REORGANIZATION PLAN to Reopen Federal Government:
• Acting Chief of Staff and OMB Director Mulvaney owns creating it.
• Planning underway for 18 months
• [UH OH] Mulvaney’s a central negotiator to reopen the government.
• D-rats have SHUT DOWN the Government by REFUSING to Fund the Wall.
• POTUS will use National Emergency & Military to Build the Wall.
• D-rats then OWN the SHUT-DOWN.
• D-rats have FINGERED POTUS for their Deficits and National Debt
How’s this for a Plan [POTUS tweeted today he had one] …
POTUS will NEVER reopen the Government unless Congress FIRST …
• Restores any National Defense funding drawn from the Military Budget to Pay for the Wall.
• Passes Trump’s Border Security & Immigration Reforms
… deporting all Criminal Illegals including any failing to legally pay Taxes
… eliminating standing for any Illegals to file Court Cases to stay
… immediately ending all Federal Benefits to Illegals.
• Passes Trump’s Reorganization Plan.
• Passes Trump’s Balanced-Budget Appropriation Schedule
… cutting all Pork Projects from Shut-Down Appropriations
… reducing Spending by 5% ANNUALLY until the Budget is Balanced
… enabled by the waste reduced in the Border Security & Immigration Reforms
… enabled by the cost & fraud cuts in the Reorganization Plan.
• Passes Trump’s Debt Reduction Plan that AUTOMATICALLY
… uses ALL increased Tax Receipt from GDP Growth to pay down the Debt
… cuts Social Spending Programs on a MONTHLY basis to “PAY FOR” any increase in Debt Interest Payments due to (1) the FED’s increase in the Federal Funds Rate or (2) the Fed’s withdrawals from the $4 Trillion of Quantitative Easing created to “sucker” Obama into adding $500 Billion to $1 Trillion in ANNUAL DEFICITS to our Federal Debt.
Oops!
A few words from this 💩 shi*head!
Amen, Citizen!
“There is only one way to avoid criticism:
Do nothing, say nothing, and be nothing.”
Aristotle-
“You have enemies? Good.
That means you’ve stood up for something sometime in your life “.
Winston Churchill-
🤔
Considering FDR considered Stalin a pal and called him Uncle Joe…I wouldn’t worry too much about his “enemies”, most of whom were likely those who opposed his programs which prolonged the Depression. The phoniest of baloneys.
Do Liberals EVER think about the consequences of their dumb policies ?
Oy vey! This lunacy really does make your brain hurt. Doesn’t it? Damn idiotic democrats! Is it possible to just be rid of them (democrats); once and for all?
So true…
Pompeo: “idea president is threat to America “ludicrous”
Boom! Love me some Pompeo!
One Alpha Male gets along with another.
Where have all the good men gone
And where are all the gods?
Where’s the streetwise Hercules
To fight the rising odds?
Somewhere just beyond reach
There’s someone reaching back
Racing on the thunder and rising with the heat
It’s gonna take a Superman to get America back on it’s feet
Up where the mountains meet the heavens above
Out where the lightning splits the sea
I would swear there’s someone somewhere
Watching out for thee and me
Through the wind and the chill and the rain
And the storm and the flood
I could feel Donald Trump’s approach
Like a fire in the blood!
Apologies to my fellow Treepers– I have been on a bit of a meme kick…not sure how long it will last. Thanks for your indulgence. ….
Willard “Mitt” Romney thinks all his never ending Virtue Signalling is a virtue. Will he ever be surprised when Saint Peter tells him it’s not only not a virtue, it’s a sin. Too bad, Mitt, down you go.
Hey, I think I’d go for that…..
Good one, Sayit2016! Still laughing!
; )
There Pelosi goes again, rubbing her tongue between her teeth and her lips. Maybe if she would just brush her teeth once in a while, she wouldn’t have to do that so much.
Perfect—LOL
‘; )
The Royalist State: “With billions from our crony corporatists, and our thugs in the FBI, DOJ and CIA, we can be assure that we will always rule America and its Deplorables and other lower classes. We have fooled and fleeced and screwed the American people and we will do it again and even harder this time. The only thing that could possibly stop us now would be if someone who has great visions and great plans for America and for Americans, and who is cunning and crafty, and really rich, were to show up and he’s not just going to walk in here and say ‘Here I am!’
Donald Trump: Here I am!
Dear Leaky Diane,
No.
MAGA Love,
President Trump
Say, what! Mr. President, please get rid of the child traffickers in our government…
US govt approved thousands of child bride requests, “Middle Easterners had highest percentage of approved petitions”
January 12, 2019 2:00 PM By Robert Spencer
Of course they had the highest percentage of approved petitions. The government didn’t want to appear “Islamophobic,” and sacrificed the well-being of these girls to that fear.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/01/us-govt-approved-thousands-of-child-bride-requests-middle-easterners-had-highest-percentage-of-approved-petitions
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/01/saudi-girl-in-bangkok-airport-says-she-cant-go-home-parents-will-kill-her-for-leaving-islam
Very disturbing. So sad.
Quoting from JihadWatch –
A Saudi Arabian teenage girl is “trapped in Bangkok airport” and claims she can’t go home because her parents will “kill” her for renouncing Islam.
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, ran away from her family while they were on a trip to Kuwait two days ago.
She tried to flee to Australia via Bangkok in hope of seeking asylum, but last night she was chased by Saudi officials who seized her passport.
And today, she posted a video at around 1pm GMT today, as she is held in the airport’s Miracle Transit Hotel.
In a flurry of stirring tweets last night, Rahaf said: “My family is strict and locked me in a room for six months just for cutting my hair.
“I’m sure 100 per cent they will kill me as soon as I get out of the Saudi jail,” adding she is “scared and losing hope”.
Her passport was taken after a relative is said to have reported her for travelling without the company of a male guardian.
She added: “I have been threatened by several staff from the Saudi embassy and the Kuwaiti airlines, and they said, ‘If you run, we will find you and kidnap you, then deal with you’.
“I really don’t know how they are going to behave in case I run.”
Thailand officials have said she will be deported to Saudi Arabia tomorrow, where renouncing Islam is punishable by death.
Thailand’s immigration chief Surachate Hakparn said: “Rahaf Mohammed M Alqunun ran away from her family to avoid marriage and she is concerned she may be in trouble returning to Saudi Arabia,” before adding, “It’s a family problem”.
Gen Surachate told the BBC he was unaware of any passport seizure.
Phil Robertson, Deputy Asia Director at Human Rights Watch tweeted: “Extremely worried that Saudi woman Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun will face similar fate & abuse if she is forced back from #Thailand.
“She wants to seek asylum, currently being kept at #Bangkok airport hotel by representatives of #SaudiArabia embassy. #FreeRahaf.”…
———————-
Fortunately she has been given asylum in Canada. But I don’t care where as long as she got it someplace.
The 50 some year old Mohammad, all Muslim’s “Perfect Man”, started raping little Alisha when she was only 6 years old. Some say he waited until she was 9, as he promised her father, but who would believe that a monster like him did.
Yeah, that’s how I’d do it if I was going to ” interfere” in an election. lol
