Andrew McCarthy Makes Key Point About FBI Investigation: “they used the Steele Dossier; the dossier was only about Trump”…

Andrew McCarthy has a great common sense Op-Ed written today [SEE HERE]. One of the key points McCarthy makes is akin to a bull licking a NYT journalist on the face.
The NYT wrote their article about the FBI opening an investigation on President Trump ‘as if‘ that was some big revelation; however, McCarthy points out the FBI believed the Steele Dossier and used it as evidence in their FISA applications. The Steele Dossier was only about Donald Trump, no-one else. The fact that the FBI would believe and use the Steele Dossier is proof alone their investigation was always and only about Donald Trump.
Which means that both Rosenstein and Wray lied to Trump in 2018 when they assured him that he is not now and never was a target of the Russia investigation.
Exactly…trust no one. It all seems never ending.
Until somebody ends it. Given the existential nature of this fight, PTrump has two options, endure 10k cuts and hope he gets reelected (and endure another four yrs of it and diminished results) or get out the flame thrower.
Recruit and organize a real deal war room and take the fight to the DS with every asset he has until the bitter end. There is no finessing this. Aside from the unreacted documents what other leverage does he have. He has the support of half of the country. It is a righteous fight.
Jaderman, I go with the war room, flame thrower to the bitter end.
And how do we do anything about that? Get the docs out here in black and white.
The only egregious error in McCarthy’s piece, is to presume the FBI/DOJ/other agencies did NOT have a hand in the production of Steel’s so-called Dossier. Individuals and cells at the highest levels, all participated in enlisting British Intelligence’s boy Steele to non-de-plume a Clinton poison pill. All coordinated by Obama’s top hit men.
Arrogance heretofore unheard of.
I believe they ALSO lied to congress about it. Which should result in …oh never mind…nothing will happen. But at least us CTH fans know what they did.
Well, the FBI started their investigation on Flynn because he allegedly lied to VP Pence.
So lying to Trump should be plenty of reason to start the investigations of Rosenstein and Wray.
I think, however, those investigations are already going, lol.
VP Pence has never been a supporter of President Trump.
Just ran across an old ABC news clip. A female says to George Snuffalopagus (Paraphrase)
“..Trump questions whether the Russians are behind the hack and even whether there was a hack at all but running mate Mike Pence seems to take a different stand saying THERE IS NO QUESTION THAT THE EVIDENCE suggests RUSSIAN NVOLVEMENT…”
VP Pence then costs President Trump, General Flynn which leads to Comey saying President Trump asked him to ‘go easy on General Flynn’ and thereby OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE ===> Special Council Mueller.
Exactly correct! Will we see justice or will America remain a banana republic? I do know that We, The People, tire of their folly.
Rosy and Comey. Not Wray.
Wray is only a useful idiot gatekeeper.
Yes and no. The “campaign” was the official target–their ruse. What was infuriating the President was the cloud they were deliberately placing over his head at the same time Comey was telling him HE was NOT under investigation and refusing to tell that to the public to remove the cloud.
Yes. And that apparently is, or at least was part of, the “insurance policy.”
True. They knew the “dossier” was fake, they knew where it came from, who wrote it and who paid for it from the very beginning.
The original intention was to damage candidate Trump and after he won they continued to use it to damage the Presidentacy.
I guess I thought that it was more of a pretext, and less that they actually *believed* the dossier. But the bigger point seems so obvious when someone finally says it aloud.
Exactly. McCarthy says they believed the dossier, but why would they when it was written by Bruce Ohr’s wife? There’s no ineptitude defense. They were maleficent from the start.
I completely agree. They didn’t “believe it,” they created it.
They DID NOT believe the dossier. McCarthy is the ultimate apologist for the DOJ/FBI. He won’t even read LICENSED TO LIE. The all made up the dossier and they knew it was a lie. Any intelligent person reading it can see there is not a single allegation in it that would validly support a warrant against anyone for anything. I’ve never seen such abject bullshit in anything purporting to be a federal warrant, and Comey admitted it was unverified when he signed it as VERIFIED. LEAKER AND LIAR.
He always reverts back to protecting them. But it’s much worse then that because he adds more propaganda making them look innocent. Of course they knew the dossier was fake and so does McCarthy. I’m sick of these dirty wicked people.
Exactly. He’s only making points (post) because he’s forced to. Andy is in the same category of quislings as Napolitano, essentially looking for a free lunch and cab fare based on which way the wind is blowing.
Once with National Review always with National Review.
Dershowitz does the same thing. It’s so obvious but they think we’re dumb.
Amen, Sydney Powell!!! (Love watching you on Lou Dobbs and others and it’s GREAT to see you here at the Treehouse!!!!)
There seems to be little hope left for the FBI and DOJ. From everything I’ve seen and read they are virtually no better than the Stasi or the FSB. Both agencies have become Brownshirts for the Democrat Party.
With Warren, Castro, and Beto all running, Trump needs to fire up the FISA process on them. Beto’s campaign’s contribution in support of illegal immigration should be more than enough. Castro and Warren have their own special problems as well.
Thanks Sidney. The FBI/DOJ wrote the dossier so why would they believe it?
If the FBI didn’t write it and couldn’t prove whether it was accurate, they shouldn’t believe it. They are the FBI. They are supposed to be the top investigative organization in the world.
1,000 “Likes”
Only the real insiders knew it was a constructed piece. The rest were the useful idiots because that is how scams work. Only the small group knows.
However, Nellie would know that. She needs to be interviewed by a tue law enforcement arm. This is why her portrait keeps showing up. There is no spousal recusal for treason.
Ask the Rosenbergs.
The small group was big enough to include everyone necessary. Anyone who signed those FISA applications is complicit and should be, at a minimum, fired and disgraced.
You mean seditious and TREASONOUS from the start.
They pretended to believe it in order to mislead people outside. They are the play-writer, unless they acted so hard so “authentic” that they temporarily let their guilt go at some moments.
LikeLike
Once one of the culprits is really nailed is when the circular firing squad will form. None of the Big Cheeses will go down without taking everyone with them.
I’ve said for 18 months: They have agreed to sacrifice Brennan. None of what DOJ has done exonerates him.
Doesn’t look like his statute of limitations clock has started ticking either since IG reports do not mention him
Nobody is going to be sacrificed because the fix is “in” as the Republicans will never allow President Trump control over DoJ to do anything. There are too many Republicans in congress or recently retired from congress who go down the tubes with any perp people here on CTH care to name. Its classic mutually assured destruction strategy.
Exactly. Put tight shoes on a canary and it will start to sing. 😉
Exactly! Think this line applied to the situation from the movie John Wick. “Ms. Perkins your membership to the Continental, by thine own hand, has been revoked”…..(8 shooters surround her in a circle…bang)
Wouldn’t the FBI use of the Steele dossier be evidence of the first case of Trump Derangement Syndrome rather than just proof that it was all about Trump?
I have respect for Andrew, but I really think he has a mental block that keeps him from seeing the REAL corruption of the fbi and doj. There is absolutely no evidence that anyone believed the dossier, ever ! If they had “believed it they would have been able to provide some verification – THERE HAS NEVER BEEN ANY VERIFICATION and they FRAUDULENTLY used it to obtain a FISA Warrant AND RENEW IT 3 TIMES !
I don’t think the FBI/DOJ “believed” the dossier for one second! Hell they were the ones in on production of the FAKE FISA evidence! The Ohrs, Page, Strzok, McCabe, et al. They were ALL in on the con to prevent and/or overturn the election of DJT. TRAITORS!
Agreed. McCarthy may stumble onto a bit of truth – the fact that the Obama Administration targeted Trump for investigation, but he totally misses the bigger picture.
The Obama Administration attempted to FRAME Trump by creating a fake paper trail of evidence. Carter Page and others were mere collateral damage in these efforts to FRAME Trump.
McCarthy – as a former federal prosecutor – has a maddening habit of overlooking the full level of corruption among his former compadres.
Yes see my comment above. The only time he even managed a whimper of criticism was when he finally sat down and read some of the Strzok Page texts. That didn’t last long. Lately he’s been stabbing the President in the back–as if we needed more of that.
Knew we were in trouble when he beat out Jim Jordan. It is a very deep swamp.
Bingo! The use of the Dossier was merely sedition to STOP Trump from becoming President. Now, it is in the COVER UP and the trials for removal in which we find TREASON.
ALL those in this should at least see prison for the rest of their lives. Those who planned it, ordered it, and perpetrated it should HANG, even if it was a former POTUS. NO ONE is bigger than the Republic…NO ONE. They tried to subvert the will of the people, and in the process, stepped on, wiped their ass on, and finally burned the Constitution in trying to commence, execute and then hide their schemes. The ultimate penalty is both needed and required.
I think Trump has the testicular fortitude to do it, but he MUST have all his ducks in a row, and THAT is what has taken so long. the perpetrators and their various methods, and crimes had to all be exposed to the public first. We are now FAST approaching the end for these insufferable Cretans.
Former assistant US Attorney. Can’t conceive that they could be crooked.
And having held the power of an AUSA, he should know better than most – how easily such power can be a abused, and why we all should be on the lookout for such abuse.
He is like the maid in the house of ill repute who later expresses shock at the nature of transactions occuring at the workplace.
Except the expression of shock is fake. Everyone has to stop believing he is slowly realizing how bad the corruption is. He knows full well what they have done and is only trying to look honest while still protecting them. And let’s not forget, he hates President Trump.
He won’t read the book!! http://www.LicensedtoLie.com I have given him one.
You know, when you need it, where is the Clinton penchant for causing mysterious deaths?
Someone’s about to have a weight lifting accident, or be a victim of a botched robbery, or commit suicide by shooting themselves in the head five times. Or they could wash up on a beach in DWS’ district. Or they could stabbed to death and put in their cars on a train track to make it look like an accident.
So many ways to hurt yourself around the Clintons.
Or a victim of a “botched” robbery, lose the brakes in their car, a plane crash, blunt force trauma……the possibilities are endless with Arkancide.
And of course, isn’t the NYT part of the media ring that has been working with — and thus becoming an essential part of — the controlled opposition as per usual? Remember the whole Baker leaking aspect of things?
https://saraacarter.com/top-fbi-official-comey-confidante-met-with-dnc-lawyer-who-leaked-to-media/
And then there’s the Warner/SSCI-James Wolfe-NYT reporter Ali Watkins aspects of the leaks of so much info, as documented to a fare-thee-well on this site. The NYT’s equivalent of a shocked face on this is laughable.
Wasn’t it McCabe that said “First we Fxck Flynn! Then we Fxck Trump”. Of course this was ALWAYS about Trump.
WHY no ourage by PDT questions about Rosie Rosenstein, recommending firing Comey than sic and approve a counter intelligence based on the alleged obstruction which was his own advice and approved Mueller with redacted scope which probably says GET TRUMP!
In my humble opinion….. isn’t the conspiracy against President Trump, vote fraud, subversion of our government by the deep state and a partisan propaganda press a greater danger than any other in this time and from its founding?
In another generation of programmed useful idiots by the “disinformation” education system who will be left to recognize much less resist the socialist/globalists deconstructing our country?
I occasionally have to post some other persons awesome sarcasm aimed toward Mueller and the folks who were always out to get Trump by whatever means necessry
“What? 45 is a confirmed Russian agent for almost two years now and you have let him run this country this LONG? How bad do you have to be at your job sir?” s/c
I don’t know which premise is worse:
• That the DOJ/FBI took the actions they did because they were blatantly corrupt.
• That the DOJ/FBI took the actions they did because they were hopelessly inept.
#1. And it’s true.
#1, and it is worse because it means, instead of simply being fired/transferred/replaced with competent people, that they in fact need prosecution.
What is even worse is that we the people see this clearly, and yet are unable to cause it to happen.
An excellent piece by McCarthy. He’s beginning to slowly acknowledge the corruption in his beloved institution – the DOJ. Unfortunately, I’ve become a pessimist. Unless someone in the DOJ grows a set of gonads within the next 30 days and start indicting these bastards – – then nothing will get done and PDJT will be in greater peril than he is now. I believe in MAGA but I am also practical. Someone show me the light at the end of the tunnel.
These thugs have been watching and “targeting” Trump since he rode down the escalator if not before. FOLLOW THE NSA database abuses. It goes back to 2015 and earlier. Watch for more about FUSIONGps and CrowdStrike. How/why were the Dems able to raise $50M overnight to fund DIane Feinstein’s former chief of Staff’s Penn Quarter squad to push the Russia collusion narrative after the election when the knew it was all a lie. There is something very big and very bad they are all trying to cover up and it goes back to Mueller, Comey, the FBI, Obama, Clinton, the secret server and the NSA database mining. MUELLER IS the insurance policy. The big question now is what is Barr?
Seemingly no one has taken Hillary seriously when she said we are all going to hang if Trump is elected. She knew there was something big and very bad.
The insurance policy’s longtime friend.
Barr recommended by Bush
Uranium one – Follow the money and you will find whose hands are dirty!
All the usual GOPe swampites declare Barr a straight shooter of the highest integrity, so high that the Washington Monument has to look upward to see the top of Barr’s high integrity. That would be proof for me that Barr is both dirty and useless – except for one thing: diGenova likes him. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDu8AdahFm4
What is Barr, indeed. My money is on him being just another swamp critter, poised to continue the slow motion cover-up. It would be fascinating to know why Trump would consider someone like him after everything that has happened.
Is he that alone?
With all due respect, there are two keys to any conspiracy: The goal, followed by the timeline. The goal here from late in 2015 was to put the heat on whomever the Republican front-runner became. Then it became about sullying Trump. Then, it became about destroying candidate Trump. Then it became about preventing President Elect Trump from taking office. Then it became about “removing” Trump. Don’t confuse the vox populi of Democrat wishes with the real effort, by the same people, concertedly, to accomplish what they were doing. There was a small group here and they are all, demonstrably in my mind, guilty of treason.
Yep they used the dossier which appeared like a kid made up the joke accusations to get that warrant against Carter Page and the nutty accusation in there about him was that he was to receive stock which would have been worth like 10 billion dollars from a Russian company for his assistance to Russia. And they actually submitted that unverified trash to the Court.
. . . and the Court didn’t follow its own rules in approving it! FISA court is just as guilty as the DOJ/FBI. Swamp waters run deep.
I completely agree. They didn’t “believe it,” they created it.
As Sundance said yesterday, and my intel source stated two years ago. Nellie Ohr was the origin.
From the Breakfast conversations at the time:
1.Ham radio is used in spycraft. Messages are sent as separate packets in bursts at specified times. The information sent would be about thumb drive drops or whatever and not the actual information. [My intel source had chased just such a spy using a ham radio up and down the East Coast so knew about it from first hand experience. He never did catch the spy in the act.]
2. Nellie Ohr’s role would be to make the faked Russian spy transmissions look authentic. Just as a lawyer has a certain way of writing a legal brief, so do Russian spies. The use of language would not be the same as conversational Russian. Nellie would be familiar with this distinction and be able to parrot it.
3. Christopher Steele was hired to look over the finished product and make sure it passed muster as authentic looking. He was also hired to give it a veneer of credibility.
Splendid!
Ho Hum. Wake me up when someone with authority actually DOES something about it…and tweets and opening monologues don’t count.
I don’t think the FBI “believed” it but used it as a useful tool to get Trump.
IMO the spying on then candidate Trump was just business as usual under the DS prior regime. The much bigger scandal that has been purposely buried is the massive spying on hundreds, maybe thousands of Americans done during the period of 2008-2016.
The fact that Admiral Rogers brought the spying on candidate Trump to light IMO is why the DS “developed” the whole Russian Collusion farce to cover up and protect the real depths of the prior administrations spying to be used as leverage.
IMO this is what PT should be bringing to light to the American people. It’s one thing to be spying on a political candidate such as Trump but the American people will not tolerate massive spying on all types of Americans for years for the sole purpose to build a database to use as leverage.
IMO PT should take this scandal directly to the people and make the issue about spying on Americans and not as much about spying on him.
In my view, the NYT article was a deliberately targeted plant to start putting the entire ‘soft coup’ story before the public in a way that pictures the FBI/DoJ as ‘just doing their job, protecting the American people’.
They know Mueller is going nowhere and once Barr is AG, they can no longer use ‘obstruction’ to deter Trump from exposing them. So they have their MSM cohorts lay the ground to preempt the real story with this one. There will be more ‘investigative’ reporting by the NYT/WP that spins the Deep Staters as the real heroes in this narrative …wait for it.
Those in the higher ranks, not just highest, of the FBI deserve to have been sent to their 72 Al Capones and Frank Nittis quite some time ago.
It seems like the only solution from the Classified trap and Mueller probe VISE is by leaking,.
the FBI Deep state will leak to spin the narrative!
Now that its clear that the new Mccarthy article cased on the Failing NYT leak spilling yhe beans that the entire operation was GET TRUMP,
SD, does that help TRUMP to declassify?
McCarthy is still pretending that the DOJ (that he used to work for) and FBI are mostly good, rank-and-file and all that baloney, when both have been corrupt to the bone for some time and are completely beyond redemption.
McCarthy said “they believed the steele dossier…. if they did not believe it they would not have gone for a FISA warrant”
NO, NO, NO, they NEVER believed it because they all knew that the Steele dossier was manufactured in the USA by fbi and cia and laundered through brit intel and Steele.
He’s lying.
McCarthy is simply the FBI’s and DOJ’s Butt Boy and Spin Doctor.
The US is being run by an organized crime ring,
We need a brave person to exposed them. Then another to send them to jail.
I get the sense that VSGPDJT has come to the end of his rope and patience with the corrupte deepstate cabal.
The true test will be if he follows through with the wall. You don’t get to put a fighter like Trump in a corner and think it’s over. President Donald J Trump is the Cassius Clay of our times.
I can hear the announcer now, “Down goes Frazier”.
“Down goes the open borders crowd”
“Down goes the globalist agenda”
“Down goes North Korea’s Nukes”
“Down goes China”
“Down goes Deepstate “
“Down goes Hillary “
“Down goes Obongo”
Ding ding ding ding ding!
