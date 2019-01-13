Andrew McCarthy Makes Key Point About FBI Investigation: “they used the Steele Dossier; the dossier was only about Trump”…

Andrew McCarthy has a great common sense Op-Ed written today [SEE HERE]. One of the key points McCarthy makes is akin to a bull licking a NYT journalist on the face.

The NYT wrote their article about the FBI opening an investigation on President Trump ‘as if‘ that was some big revelation; however, McCarthy points out the FBI believed the Steele Dossier and used it as evidence in their FISA applications. The Steele Dossier was only about Donald Trump, no-one else. The fact that the FBI would believe and use the Steele Dossier is proof alone their investigation was always and only about Donald Trump.

