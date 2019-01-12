Trophy Presentation – Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland Introduces Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun…

The latest left-wing popular cause celebre, an 18-year-old Saudi woman named Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, arrives in Toronto Canada seeking asylum.
Canadian Foreign Minister welcomes Rahaf and showcases the results of severe immersion in left-wing teenage popular political culture. The results are, well, creepy. Watch the trophy parade:
(Via Reuters) […] Qunun arrived at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Saturday morning, wearing a hoodie emblazoned with the word Canada in red, and a blue cap with the logo of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which has granted her refugee status. (read more)
Advertisements
Its like watching a horror movie in slow motion!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Chrystia, AKA Lottabottom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The lottabottom appears genetic, the lobotomy aspect might be as well… or not. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chrystia is what we call “Crisco”–Fat in the Can.
LikeLike
there are 1.6 BILLION muslims worldwide – that means there is 800 million women in the SAME SITUATION as this woman – do we let in 800 million muslim women?
LikeLiked by 5 people
There’s been a lot of that lately (see Chuck and Nancy’s ‘equal time’ extravaganza).
LikeLike
where’s the infamous purple dress?
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG I literally had to watch our local news, and who pops up is Chrystia Freeland at Toronto International Airport with that young Iraqi girl that was granted asylum here. I almost puked her fake talk with some fake flowers yuk. There is a movement of yellow vests here and they are calling for Justine to be killed. I was surprised they showed up at my city hall and there was quite a few of them for my city. It is getting ugly here as well. Justine MIA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
the Saudi girl was interviewed on NPR the other day. She was being held in Thailand and wanted to be sent to the US rather than certain death in SA. glad they compromised and sent her North to Toronto.
LikeLike
Hi snarky. Actually, she had a visa to Australia and was flying here (through Bangkok, where she was intercepted) with an intention of claiming asylum.
Our Government announced it was prepared to accept her, so I was surprised and relieved when Canada took her.
Frankly, we dodged a bullet, since it would have opened the floodgates to many others trying the same.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She also has value if debriefed? “Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, the daughter of a senior Saudi government official”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well that seems important …
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is bizarre. Did Chrystia just happen to be at the airport hanging out at the asylum counter or something?
Also, just want to say to Chrystia: skinny jeans are for skinny people.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yoga pants? She isn’t skinny!
LikeLike
This girl has to be laughing her azz off as she treated like a rare imported zoo animal. What a signaling spectacle of shame.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once again. I don’t like to make fun/comment on one’s appearance BUT as usual, you are spot on. Skinny jeans are for skinny people, baseball hats are for baseball players and hoodies 🤔 Mark Zuckerberg, criminals and teens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Skinny jeans are for anyone that wants to wear them. There is no point in making fun of people dress choices. She is free to dress however.
LikeLike
Actually, the U.N. asked Trudeau to take her as a refugee and Trudeau fell over himself saying yes.
And here Freeland is taking Trudeau’s glory.
This chick said her father was “abusing” her. Abused???
Recall Freeland was also behind condemning Saudi Arabia for imprisoning a female “protester” attempting to take down the Saudi government.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is abuse to a teenage girl… No permitted to wear lipstick. Not permitted to have a boy friend, not permitted to tell daddy I want to be free, with a huge allowance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not permitted to be in public without an accompanying male or with your hair uncovered. Not permitted to say Islam is a crock.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No.That can’t be it. Progs tell us every day how cool all that stuff is.
LikeLike
I thought the real issue is that she wanted to leave islam?
LikeLike
Hm. Abusing? Isn’t that the norm for women and young girls in the mideast?
LikeLike
Chrystia must have flown in on her broom from Ottawa to Toronto International. Notice she had her correct outfit one black like a witch she is.
LikeLike
Why make fun of her figure or dress. It is so low brow. Does everyone here have perfect bodies and clothing taste? It is insulting to others and make CTH look the classless. IMO There are better things to focus on than her body and dress.
LikeLike
Thousands of muzz in Canada just waiting to take the child out. IMO
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am stupified; they fawning cause celebre antics of liberalism seems so shallow to me.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Leftists are stunted, obnoxious adolescents, so of course ‘shallow’ goes with the territory for previous. This spectacle is just par for the course.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“…. stunted, obnoxious perpetual adolescents…”
Hope ya don’t mind my addition to your comment… it’s just that it’s true. They NEVER grow up mentally or emotionally. That’s a YUGE problem for the rest of us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Freeland is having a SJWgasm.
This is the preening ecstasy of the school teachers or school counselors delighted being the one to detect the next schoolkid with sensory integration disorder or autism spectrum.
Jesus Complex.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Agree. Trotting her out like prize.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I got a hardcore lesbian vibe.
But I live in the SF Bay Area so…
LikeLiked by 7 people
I got that same vibe as well!
LikeLike
What are the odds, Joe and b…….Stew both have the intuition that she is ‘probably’ lesbian.. Men and their antennas always up, can’t beat them… 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
For whatever reasons I don’t know why … I have had many lesbian friends. Some of my BEST friends have been lesbians. Not with gay men so much.
LikeLike
Gaydar is REAL.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With her paws on her, it was practically softcore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Girls…..just wanna have fun…..
LikeLike
By the way, that young woman from Saudi Arabia seems quite comfy in a barely there skirt. Young women dress like that here all of the time, but it seems strange on someone who has been living in a country where women are tightly controlled. I guess her privilege (her father’s position) allowed her to live a more Western life? I wonder if she was educated in Europe.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A lot of Saudi (and Emirates) young people like to go “full Western” outside of their country. If you’ve ever been on an international flight going into any of those countries there will often be a costume change at some point before touch down.
I’ve had Saudis joke to me that the population of Saudi goes down by a million and the population of Dubai goes up by a million every weekend. Erdogan’s making Turkey islamist has many of them sad for the same reason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s actually a good sign. Not sure about the guys but if these young women are desiring Western life,they will eventually have an impact. It’s astounding that SA just recently gave women permission to drive, yet the women still need to be accompanied by a man. Some progress. Well I wish this young woman much luck and I hope Chrystia stays out of the picture and doesn’t corrupt her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This stunt will come back to bite Canada on the backside. They’re already on the Saudis’ bad side with their SJW proselytizing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Freeland
Clinton
Merkel
May
Is it just me, or do they all give off the same creep vibe?
LikeLiked by 13 people
Dhimmis!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Worse.
LikeLike
That’s four out of thousands out there in the “limelight”… with “power” to boot.
Scary times… kagan and sotomayo, for another couple of instance.
LikeLike
The maker of Trumpy Bear has come out with Plumpy Bear (Freeland), Perpy Bear (Clinton), Dumpy Bear (Merkel) and Frumpy Bear (May).
LikeLiked by 2 people
A number of countries had expressed interest in resettling al-Qunun, including Australia, which was her first choice – but it was Canada that acted quickly. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jan/12/rahaf-al-qunun-lands-in-toronto-after-long-journey-to-safety-saudi-teen-canada
LikeLike
So what about Asia Bibi??? no asylum for her?????
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Give no quarter” for Christian victims of Islam.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“We know that for the sake of diversity there will necessarily be those wronged. It’s unfortunate, yet unavoidable.”
Phake quote I’ll attribute to bathhouse bari, because I’m sure he said it sometime, somewhere…
These people are all seriously insane and we do nothing about stopping them!
LikeLike
I was just going to ask the same question. Protecting Christians just isn’t the chic thing to do these days.
LikeLike
She’s allegedly renouncing Islam. Well that’s a good thing, I applaud her for that. I hope they don’t move her to a muzz community.
LikeLike
She can speak English. Do all Saudi girls study English in school? In any case, that’s also a plus. I think she’s got a good future if she doesn’t become an SJW pawn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her contention that she’d be in danger if she were returned to her family is believable given the many stories of Muslim girls being killed by their fathers and/or brothers for such “sins” as dressing like a Western girl. If she has renounced Islam, she faces death, according to the Queeran. The only problem is that women and apostates who can credibly claim to fear persecution in Islamic countries could total a cool billion people or so.
LikeLike
Renouncing Islam will put her on a hit list. She’s going to need protection 24/7.
LikeLike
In Canada renouncing Islam is likely considered Islamophobia. We’ll see if that ever gets mentioned again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I personally call BS on this big exhibition.
LikeLiked by 5 people
DM has an article with a couple of videos. She’s in the Bangkok hotel room with someone else, looks like a guy, you can see his lower legs and feet in the last part of the second video. Someone helped her escape? Is the guy Canadian by any chance? lol
LikeLike
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6568375/Rahaf-Mohammed-al-Qunun-Father-brother-Saudi-teen-demand-speak-her.html
LikeLike
What a virtuous country Canada is, eh?
LikeLike
If only they cared that much about everyday Canadians.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If only they cared for us the taxpayers that are paying for all these asylum seekers, muzzies, S$$$t is hitting the fan here with protests against Justine and not to just step down, but to be killed. On our 6pm news they said that she fled because her parents set up an arranged marriage, no mention of abuse unless she considers that abuse. Having said that it is abuse if they are forcing her to marry, but somehow this story sounds sketchy to me. Canada is knee deep with SA as is, without this now. Oh how I pray that come October Justine will be gone, and never to be mentioned again.
LikeLike
One article said she claimed that she cut her hair without permission so was locked in her room for 6 months while the hair grew out. Also claimed that her brother used to beat her.
Not shocked if true.
LikeLike
Bingo, Gipper! A friend sent this vid to me this past week and she received it from friends in Canada who are very alarmed about what’s happening there. It’s a 40-minute interview with Tom Quiggin, a Canadian security and intelligence analyst…eye opening.
LikeLike
Canada has a serious inability to grasp reality w.r.t. the creeping threat of Islam in their midst.
LikeLike
Canada is not a safe place for her with the large Muslim population
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems that just about everywhere has a large Muslim population except Japan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Went hiking today at a gorgeous NV state park, Valley of Fire, outside Las Vegas. Couldn’t believe all the Japanese tourists there, the hills were crawling with them and it was sometimes tough to get a parking space at trail heads. Perhaps we American tourists should invade Japan in reciprocity. I visited there years ago and had a great time, especially in the rural areas where my friend and I stayed at beautiful Buddhist monasteries. At least we can find a temporary sanctuary from the Muslims.
LikeLike
Muslim behavior correlated with population size
As long as the Muslim population remains around 1% of any given country they will be regarded as a peace-loving minority and not as a threat to anyone. In fact, they may be featured in articles and films, stereotyped for their colorful uniqueness:
At 2% and 3% they begin to proselytize from other ethnic minorities and disaffected groups with major recruiting from the jails and among street gangs:
From 5% on they exercise an inordinate influence in proportion to their percentage of the population.
They will push for the introduction of halal (clean by Islamic standards) food, thereby securing food preparation jobs for Muslims. They will increase pressure on supermarket chains to feature it on their shelves along with threats for failure to comply.
At this point, they will work to get the ruling government to allow them to rule themselves under Sharia, the Islamic Law. The ultimate goal of Islam is not to convert the world but to establish Sharia law over the entire world. Jizya is a per capita yearly tax historically levied on non-Muslim subjects
When Muslims reach 10% of the population, they will increase lawlessness as a means of complaint about their conditions (Paris car-burnings). Any non-Muslim action that offends Islam will result in uprisings and threats (Amsterdam Mohammed cartoons).
After reaching 20% expect hair-trigger rioting, jihad militia formations, sporadic killings and church and synagogue burning:
At 40% you will find widespread massacres, chronic terror attacks and ongoing militia warfare:
From 60% you may expect unfettered persecution of non-believers and other religions, sporadic ethnic cleansing (genocide), use of Sharia Law as a weapon and Jizya, the tax placed on infidels:
After 80% expect State run ethnic cleansing and genocide
LikeLiked by 3 people
I pray for Jesus’ return way before getting to any %%%% of them.
LikeLike
I am just glad that the Australian government did not cave to this type of immigrant extortion. I can imagine that the next step is here bringing the other thousands of her extended family into Canada along with a set of Islam is a religion of peace Saudi propaganda. If it works watch for a tidal wave of escaping women Jihadis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh Boy! A new puppy! Thanks, Mom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So global-socialist-has-been females have a thing for young muzz chicks?
LikeLike
Bringing in Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun means there is finally something good I can say about Canada for the first time in a long time. Meanwhile, in America, the democrats celebrate Rashida Tlaib, aka Palestinian Sewer Mouth. I think we should be condemning the democrats and, at least for now, praising the Canadians.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would not be so quick to praise Canada, as we still don’t know what the true story about her is. Counting down the months to Justine’s exit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Taqiyya: Deception and Lying in Islam
There are several forms of lying to non-believers that are permitted under certain circumstances, the best known being taqiyya (the Shia name).
These circumstances are typically those that advance the cause of Islam – in some cases by gaining the trust of non-believers in order to draw out their vulnerability and defeat them.
The purpose of lying is to “smooth over differences” or “gain the upper-hand over an enemy” -> Infidels
LikeLike
Appeal to the youth, they’re the only ones stupid enough to vote for these insidious collectivists.
LikeLike
“and showcases the results of severe immersion in left-wing teenage popular political culture”
Yes, one part brainwashing and another part being they think it’s hip to be left wing, but no matter, it’s one of the most dangerous weapons the Globalist / Marxist cabal uses to take down Western countries
Turning our children into manipulated brainwashed leftist drones means they’re against freedom, against the Constitution and against our values and way of life, and they vote accordingly
It’s only a matter of time before we all fall if the radical left’s stranglehold on our school systems isn’t removed
LikeLike
“The latest left-wing popular cause celebre, an 18-year-old Saudi woman named Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, arrives in Toronto Canada seeking asylum.”
Am I missing something here? Why is her plight called a left-wing cause? Hers is far more of a “right-wing” cause, a cause of freedom and liberty, as it is the left, not the right, that allies itself with Islamic enslavement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No John. She’ll become an SJW activist. Lefty to her core.
See my comment just below.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If (big if) this incredibly brave young woman becomes a SJW activists, it will only be because it is they who have taken her in while others are astoundingly against her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My apologies if this seems that I’m against you, John. I’m definitely not. I perceive you are a compassionate man.
But we don’t really know yet what is happening or has happened to Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun. We’re certainly NOT against her. We are against the motive, whatever it may be, behind all this that brings the Left to this young woman’s cause.
Being against Saudi Arabia on the part of the Canadian government is a thumb of the nose to President Trump by Justin Trudeau. And it’s something Trudeau relishes.
I don’t think anyone here is under the illusion that the Saudis are an open society, tolerant and concerned about anyone trying to buck their Islamic system. The U.S. is no different from any other Western nation in that it, on occasion, becomes an ally of a country whose core beliefs are contrary to Western civilization, because it is expedient. Unfortunate but true. The Saudis are needed at the moment on many fronts.
What was the tremendous rush to get this young woman settled? We don’t know yet. She could have stayed indefinitely under the protection of the UN at some secret location, not had her photo plastered worldwide endangering her further, if she really is in danger, and her situation not become a cause celebre.
Upthread, Artist mentions Asia Bibi. You’ll note SHE has not become a leftist cause, and the reason is that she is a Christian falsely accused, convicted and imprisoned for supposedly blaspheming ole Mu. SHE is the one Western nations should be taking in. Let’s demand the UN work toward settling HER where she won’t be murdered by the many thousands who have vowed to their god to do so. So far I’ve not seen any Saudi or other national vow to kill Rahaf.
LikeLike
Perhaps a correction to “So far I’ve not seen any Saudi or other national vow to kill Rahaf.”
Apparently there is a rumor that she has received death threats as reported by others here.
LikeLike
You’re correct, John. Muslim women running away from their Muslim family is not ordinarily something that the Left cares about.
It’s not her plight that brings them to her rescue. The Left is not compassionate toward any cause that does not further their influence. What their motive is in all this will be revealed soon. We’ll have to wait and see.
Canada is at present, but hopefully not after the next election, a leftist-run, terrorist-funding nation. That in itself makes Rahaf’s entry into Canada a leftist cause.
LikeLike
Shes doomed.18.Too old for a child bride.
LikeLike
A couple of observations from one who came from that part of the World.
1.) This girl has had western education. Either at a western school in the region, or overseas somewhere. The fact that she wanted to come to Australia suggests she may have been a foreign student here. She has had a taste of Western life.
2.) On the clip covfefe999 posted, it says she has received death threats. These would be from people in the Arab world who don’t want precedents set. They wouldn’t want their girls getting any ideas. I doubt the threats would be from her family.
3.) I suspect her family is in on the “escape”. She probably caused problems by refusing marriage or making undesirable social media posts or something similar. Her family (Saudi officials, meaning they are educated, not goat herders) would have helped her escape (no other way she could get out of the country. There would be a brother or cousin accompanying her. Impossible to get on planes without male family present)
4.) The cap and hoodie is her way of covering her hair. Multiple earlier photos and videos of her without her hair covered would have caused problems for her family back home. The cap and hoodie is a compromise to keep her family from being harassed.
5.) I expect she’ll become a smart ass SJW activist in the near future. May even get a government funded activist position.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fashion tip for Ms. Freeland: When pressed for time, grab the hair brush instead of the pearls.
LikeLike
Is this girl genuine or is she one of these muslims who is al-Taqiyya to the world. In other words concealing and disguising the truth from non believers. Please excuse the scepticism but then
Why hasn’t any country in the West including the USA and my country Australia done something like this for that poor persecuted Christian women in pakistan and we could also add the persecuted White farmers in South Africa.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Robert Spencer seems to think she is real. I will go find a link.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We haven’t done more as DJT is only one man and the rest of us areen’t as good as we think we are.
LikeLike
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is an Islamic Apostate. Islamic Apostates are among the best and bravest women and men on the planet. Why would anyone here not supporter her, especial Christians here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rich, just rich.
Ms. Freeland tells the media that this young woman wanted to come out to meet the press herself, on HER own.
Despite the fact that Ms. Freeland was giving her the “bum’s rush”, nearly dragging her in front of the cameras by the arm.
Hey, Chrystia, was the UN hat and CANADA jacket HER decision as well?
What a puke.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jan 6, 2019 3:17 pm By Robert Spencer 58 Comments
She should be given asylum in Australia. She should be offered asylum in the U.S. All countries that are committed to the freedom of conscience should be offering her asylum. She is in very real danger. The death penalty for apostasy is part of Islamic law. It’s based on the Qur’an: “They wish you would disbelieve as they disbelieved so you would be alike. So do not take from among them allies until they emigrate for the cause of Allah. But if they turn away, then seize them and kill them wherever you find them and take not from among them any ally or helper.” (Qur’an 4:89)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know how anyone can call himself or herself a Christian and shun this young woman.,
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’re full.
LikeLike
She can stay at my house. Or if she doesn’t trust my motives to be good, at a real Christain Church nearby.
LikeLike
JohnCarlson says:
“I don’t know how anyone can call himself or herself a Christian and shun this young woman.”
LikeLike
You are not only not on the right page, you aren’t even in the right book. Unless you think the Koran is the right book. So go annoy someone else.
LikeLike
Robert Spencer: “All countries that are committed to the freedom of conscience should be offering her asylum. ”
And all individuals who are committed to freedom of conscience should be in favor of offering her asylum.
LikeLike
“Bottom Line”
Robert Spencer: “She [Rahaf al-Qunun] should be offered asylum in the U.S.”
And I am all but certain Jesus would concur.
LikeLike
JohnCarlson says:
“And I am all but certain Jesus would concur.”
Leftists insidiously throw WWJD (What Would Jesus Do) into our faces. In other words, leftists are saying to be loving like Jesus, Christians must “in love” abandon biblical teachings; allowing Godless liberalism to infect our morals, principles, values and culture.
Leftists using WWJD to further their depravity is particularly repulsive considering that most leftists despise Jesus and His followers. Sadly, some Christians have fallen for leftists’ WWJD scheme, rolling out the red carpet, welcoming leftists’ anti-Christ agenda into their churches.
LikeLike
Leftist ? So now I am a leftist? Is that the best you can do? I suppose so. I am about as anti-leftist as God makes and you are clearly off your toot. You contribute nothing to this web site. People may not always like what I contribute, but at least I contribute. Now, as I said, go annoy someone else as you aren’t even worth the time to respond to. Maybe you should just go read some more inspiring passages from the Koran while I no longer waste time responding to you.
LikeLike
JohnCarlson,
Only you and LittleBessie would know if you are a leftist.
The WWJD (What Would Jesus Do) argument is a known leftist tactic.
LikeLike
‘Bout time to recite The Snake
They are going to eventually miss the Long Branch factory up there.
LikeLike
LikeLike
This is what her homeland, including her own parents want to do to her.
Syria: Sharia scholar beheads man accused of working with Syrian government
Jan 12, 2019 5:00 pm By Robert Spencer
A Sharia scholar! Why didn’t he stop the beheading and explain to his comrades that the Qur’an forbids such behavior, and that Islam is a religion of peace? We can only hope that the most learned imam in the world, Pope Francis, is is on his way to northern Syria now to explain to Abu Muthana Al-Jaza’iri that authentic Islam and the proper understanding of the Qur’an reject every form of violence.
“When you meet the unbelievers, strike the necks…” (Qur’an 47:4)
LikeLike
I Have never heard anything as vacuous as Chrystia Reiland’s airport speech. How is it even possible for a human being to string together words in apparent sentences and say nothing at all? It’s amazing that one so devoid of any semblance of an idea could even speak. The deep state needs to change the batteries on that bot.
LikeLike
Sorry, that’s Chrystia “Freeland.”
LikeLike
How cute. Canada finally got a refuge. By air. no less. They should try a slice of America’s terrorist infused immigrant cake!
LikeLike
The Canadian health system, already with a 46.5 week wait for someone with a brain tumor, is collapsing. The reason, immigration. Under financed, under staffed, resource starved and ill-prepared for the influx of refugees. People are sitting in emergency rooms for 12 hours, suffering and frustrated. No planning, no preparation and no end in sight. Thank you Trudeau.
LikeLike