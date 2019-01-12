Trophy Presentation – Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland Introduces Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun…

The latest left-wing popular cause celebre, an 18-year-old Saudi woman named Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, arrives in Toronto Canada seeking asylum.

Canadian Foreign Minister welcomes Rahaf and showcases the results of severe immersion in left-wing teenage popular political culture. The results are, well, creepy. Watch the trophy parade:

(Via Reuters) […] Qunun arrived at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Saturday morning, wearing a hoodie emblazoned with the word Canada in red, and a blue cap with the logo of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which has granted her refugee status. (read more)

