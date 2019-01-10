Wow – Border Patrol Officer Shares Scale of International Influx into U.S. Southern Border…

Posted on January 10, 2019 by

Straight from the epicenter of the issue, the U.S. Border Patrol outlines a single day of captured illegal aliens from countries other than Central America and Mexico.

Just yesterday alone over 113 illegal entry apprehensions from Pakistan, India, China, Ecuador, Romania, Nicaragua and more. This CBP data is just from one border state in one day. WATCH:

3 Responses to Wow – Border Patrol Officer Shares Scale of International Influx into U.S. Southern Border…

  1. Sgt Stryker says:
    January 10, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    Mr President;
    Build the damn “barrier” and institute eVerify immediately.
    Money is not the issue; but I sure would like my tax money spent on American citizens.
    Thank for listening,

  2. amwick says:
    January 10, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    Why am I not surprised?.. TY President Trump.
    I hope people will listen…
    I pray people will listen.

  3. REX says:
    January 10, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    But, but, CNN told me that there’s no border crisis.

