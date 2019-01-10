Wow – Border Patrol Officer Shares Scale of International Influx into U.S. Southern Border…

Straight from the epicenter of the issue, the U.S. Border Patrol outlines a single day of captured illegal aliens from countries other than Central America and Mexico.
Just yesterday alone over 113 illegal entry apprehensions from Pakistan, India, China, Ecuador, Romania, Nicaragua and more. This CBP data is just from one border state in one day. WATCH:
Mr President;
Build the damn “barrier” and institute eVerify immediately.
Money is not the issue; but I sure would like my tax money spent on American citizens.
Thank for listening,
Why am I not surprised?.. TY President Trump.
I hope people will listen…
I pray people will listen.
But, but, CNN told me that there’s no border crisis.
