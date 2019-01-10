President Trump Delivers Media Remarks Directly From U.S-Mexico Border…

President Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas to receive a status briefing directly from the U.S. Border Patrol officers and officials from the Department of Homeland Security. “Where you have a good strong barrier, you don’t have problems,” the president told reporters during his tour. WATCH:
Advertisements
Ted is not a beard guy
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, he isn’t 😳
LikeLike
Sure, he is. He looks a hell of a lot less weird with a beard than he does without.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think he looks much better with a beard — more manly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m digging the beard and I usually prefer clean cut.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like it. He looks more serious and settled into himself.
LikeLike
He knows exactly what he’s doing. #NoFear
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love this – this is where our President shines – when he is right there showing everyone what our Border Patrol is doing – the fight at the border – how much more real can one get?
The roundtable was effective as well – hearing the various stories – with what they are dealing – take that Schmucky and Pelousy – we are hearing about the crisis firsthand – that you say it is ‘manufactured’ – through the talking heads in the press – what is wrong with those Demonrats? Braindead – oh, yes – forgot the cartoon Branco posted – says it all – don’t want to lose votes – lol
LikeLike
LikeLike