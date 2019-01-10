President Trump Delivers Media Remarks Directly From U.S-Mexico Border…

Posted on January 10, 2019 by

President Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas to receive a status briefing directly from the U.S. Border Patrol officers and officials from the Department of Homeland Security.  “Where you have a good strong barrier, you don’t have problems,” the president told reporters during his tour.  WATCH:

8 Responses to President Trump Delivers Media Remarks Directly From U.S-Mexico Border…

  1. Lulu says:
    January 10, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Ted is not a beard guy

  2. SpotTheSpook says:
    January 10, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    He knows exactly what he’s doing. #NoFear

  3. duchess01 says:
    January 10, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    I love this – this is where our President shines – when he is right there showing everyone what our Border Patrol is doing – the fight at the border – how much more real can one get?

    The roundtable was effective as well – hearing the various stories – with what they are dealing – take that Schmucky and Pelousy – we are hearing about the crisis firsthand – that you say it is ‘manufactured’ – through the talking heads in the press – what is wrong with those Demonrats? Braindead – oh, yes – forgot the cartoon Branco posted – says it all – don’t want to lose votes – lol

  4. phattcat says:
    January 10, 2019 at 7:22 pm

