Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Discusses Political Negotiations With Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer…

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears on Fox News to give the backstory of the meeting between President Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
IMO, the negotiations should all be live on video
AGREED!
Madame Botox and Chucky have stated that they want the talks to be done in private. Apparently they don’t want transparency, especially when it exposes them as the frauds that they both are.
Oh well, Goodby then
LOL….yeah
Of course they don’t want them on video. If they’re in private, then Chuck and Nancy can lie and say Trump did and said things that he didn’t. Far more effective than people seeing the president destroy them in negotiations.
So they can lie about President Trump “slamming the table”.
This is what I just texted young Erec and Lara Trump of the President Trump Campaign If in 1916 AD my grandfather Huntington English with the Connecticut National Guard under the decision from President Wilson to SECURE OUR BORDER FROM MURDERING THIEVES IE PONCHO VILA. Than we the United States can do it again Amen
Excellent!
Get that word out to others also.
Schumer’s name needs updated to “Lyin Cryin Chuck.”
I’m kinda partial to Up Chuck.
I would prefer “The Late Lying Chuck Shumer.” MNYGA.
I’ve always said Chuck Schemer.
I propose we dub them a “super-couple” and refer to them as Schmelosi. Super _______, you can fill in the blank.
Since the Shoe-mer is supposed to represent me I say:
The Shoe-mer needs the Boot
Trump should film every meeting with the Dems, and then release the recording whenever he needs to demonstrate their lies about what went on.
“Democrats should change their leadership”… The President’s team could speak directly to House Democrats – privately and/or publicly – and go around Pelosi.
Unlike the spineless R’s, the D’s rule with an iron fist and punish any member that breaks ranks or steps out of line.
Shame them. Pelosi is fighting over 1/10 of a percent of spending, refusing to support what she has previously supported multiple times, and ALL to spite Trump. Her personal issues matter more to her than the welfare of the United States. Her oppositional disorder is so strong that she didn’t even bother to attend a meeting with the President and instead vacationed in Hawaii. And remember, she has previously supported what the President is trying to accomplish, so why is she opposing it now? One word: Trump. She can not separate her personal issues from her job. Democrat rank and file would be wise to distance themselves from this disordered person.
But I’m preaching to the choir….
Apparently Madame Pelosi has a serious case of TDS. And if that is the case, she should do the right thing for America and step down.
President Trump has done an amazing job exposing these frauds we send to Washington. Let’s see if Mr. McCarthy and Mr. McConnell can take the heat too. heh.
They are ALL on notice.
I repeat my opinion in that they are only interested in denying the President ‘his’ Wall. That, immediately results in their accusation “He lied to his followers to get elected”. It worked against ‘readmylips no new taxes’ Bush in 1992. They are already planning this campaign slogan for 2020. “He Lied To Get Elected”. Evil people.
I have very little confidence in McCarthy. He is a Ryan butt boy. Everything Trump says or does with those scumbags should be recorded or filmed.
You need to send your request to the President Trump,I just did.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
As did I. Schumer et.al. have proven themselves to be liars – they don’t deserve the courtesy of private meetings with the President.
Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) Tweeted:
You may not remember this but right after Hilary called Trump supporters Deplorables I tweeted this-of course jealous handlers I contacted never let @POTUS know where a good idea comes from – it’s all about the money & they protect there political money – worse than Hollywood https://t.co/WUT8em691e https://twitter.com/RobertJohnDavi/status/1083277358063267840?s=17
I’m sorry I ment to post this one >.Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) Tweeted:
Come on @dbongino some love – https://t.co/KYJfMFozJj https://twitter.com/RobertJohnDavi/status/1083148577554128896?s=17
You all can probably see my shocked face from wherever you are that a major RINO/deception actually defended our most wonderful President
Hey loser McCarthey…maybe you should worry about keeping your own caucus in line and let the President worry about Chuck and Nancy. You lost four more today voting with the opposition (now 12 GOP defectors).
Republican House leadership better start PUNISHING these defectors right now. You play or you pay – your choice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What’s in this bill? Where do I go to read it? (I’m sure all kinds of stuff we don’t want is hidden in there)
Or is it simply to re-open certain agencies?
Regardless, these defectors need to be hounded. Mine is Will Hurd and he might as well be a Dem.🤮
the vote: http://clerk.house.gov/evs/2019/roll023.xml
the bill: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/267/text
Lots and lots of funding that reads as vaguely duplicative in many instances.
Since Nancy is involved, you have to pass it to find out what is in it!
/Sarcasm
Actually a pretty competent job by Speaker McCarthy
I didn’t see your comment, Suzanne. I feel exactly the same way
Not only are the Rinos showing what traitors they are-Tillis who supposed to be working for me, along with Light Loafers Lindsay have now hatched an amnesty plan in exchange for wall funding.No more supporting Repubs for me.Im done with them.Except for PJDT!
Not the best strategy. Work your ass of during the primaries. Putting the dems in charge (which is what you are advocating) is not the answer – just look at what the House is doing.
