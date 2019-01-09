Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham Discusses His Meeting With AG Nominee William Barr…

Posted on January 9, 2019 by

The new Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Lindsey Graham, met with U.S. Attorney General nominee William Barr earlier today.  After the meeting Graham answers media questions about their conversation as well as Graham’s reaction to Trump’s prime-time address Tuesday and the news of Rod Rosenstein’s expected departure.

.

Senator Graham outlined that AG Nominee William Barr and Robert Mueller are close personal friends for decades. “They’ve been personal friends for over 20 years,” Graham said, noting they worked together previously at the Department of Justice. “His opinion of Mr. Mueller is very, very high in terms of ethics and character and professionalism.”

Graham said Barr’s and Mueller’s wives attend Bible study together and Mueller has attended the weddings of two of Barr’s daughters. “I didn’t know that they were that close personally,” Graham said.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Spygate, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham Discusses His Meeting With AG Nominee William Barr…

  1. Rhoda R says:
    January 9, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    “Close friends with Mueller” Well, now we know why Rosenstein felt it was safe to leave the DOJ.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. CathyMAGA says:
    January 9, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    Not good… whoever is giving Trump advice, needs to be fired.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • swissik says:
      January 9, 2019 at 8:55 pm

      I had the same thought including on several other occasions that I felt that the President was receiving bad advice.

      Like

      Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      January 9, 2019 at 8:59 pm

      As an observer from outer space, one could logically wonder the deal Trump is making. Persistent appointment of people that will only perpetuate the Swamp network of the past 30 years is a perplexing habit by POTUS.

      Like

      Reply
  4. parleyvous says:
    January 9, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    Not surprising pointed this out day of nomination that he had close ties with Mueller in past CIA activities.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Ray Runge says:
    January 9, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    After the first 3 sentences that Lindsey uttered in the interview the outcome is clear, Ms.Shilrley is a versatile Swamp creature. Lindsey is committed to protect the Swamp while reaping the benefits of having POTUS Trump’s back.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Joe says:
    January 9, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    President Trump’s hiring, in too many cases, has been a spectacular failure.

    Yet, as a President, I he has been a spectacular success.

    It’s a real head scratcher.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 9, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    I have to admit, kudos to Graham for pointing this information out today.

    Like

    Reply
  8. JohnCarlson says:
    January 9, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    It would seem that the only way Barr and Mueller could have had a closer relationship would be if they had gotten married.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Monticello says:
    January 9, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    Sold out again.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Robert Hope says:
    January 9, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    It’s been clear for a while. This entire sh*tsh*w ties into well over 20 years of deep, deep corruption. Truly insidious stuff.
    In particular a certain day in September some years ago comes to mind.
    It only became radically more militant under obungo. Large and dominant swaths of the government have been weaponized against truth and the rule of law.
    This knowledge breaks my heart.

    Like

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    January 9, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    Just who is giving these deep swamp recommendations to POTUS?

    Like

    Reply
  12. Latina says:
    January 9, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    TED CRUZ!!!!!!!!! He is HATED by swamp and that’s all i need to know.

    CRUZ for AG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    RINOs HATE him, hate hate hate.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Derangement Syndrome says:
    January 9, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    I was wrong yesterday, the swamp is actually 2,000 ft. deep; not the shallow 1,000 ft. deep I assumed before.

    Unreal.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s