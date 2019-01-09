Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham Discusses His Meeting With AG Nominee William Barr…

The new Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Lindsey Graham, met with U.S. Attorney General nominee William Barr earlier today. After the meeting Graham answers media questions about their conversation as well as Graham’s reaction to Trump’s prime-time address Tuesday and the news of Rod Rosenstein’s expected departure.
.
Senator Graham outlined that AG Nominee William Barr and Robert Mueller are close personal friends for decades. “They’ve been personal friends for over 20 years,” Graham said, noting they worked together previously at the Department of Justice. “His opinion of Mr. Mueller is very, very high in terms of ethics and character and professionalism.”
Graham said Barr’s and Mueller’s wives attend Bible study together and Mueller has attended the weddings of two of Barr’s daughters. “I didn’t know that they were that close personally,” Graham said.
“Close friends with Mueller” Well, now we know why Rosenstein felt it was safe to leave the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Barr also was pretty much the only republican who gave Eric Holder a letter of recommendation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At my former work place we employees had a saying “in the end they all stick together”
LikeLike
It that’s not a big red flag, what is?
LikeLike
Who did not see this coming?
LikeLike
I hate to say it, but apparently the President didn’t see it coming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hate to agree with you but it happens too many times.
LikeLike
Why is Lindey Graham actually saying this?
LikeLike
Yikes
LikeLike
Not good… whoever is giving Trump advice, needs to be fired.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I had the same thought including on several other occasions that I felt that the President was receiving bad advice.
LikeLike
As an observer from outer space, one could logically wonder the deal Trump is making. Persistent appointment of people that will only perpetuate the Swamp network of the past 30 years is a perplexing habit by POTUS.
LikeLike
Not surprising pointed this out day of nomination that he had close ties with Mueller in past CIA activities.
LikeLike
After the first 3 sentences that Lindsey uttered in the interview the outcome is clear, Ms.Shilrley is a versatile Swamp creature. Lindsey is committed to protect the Swamp while reaping the benefits of having POTUS Trump’s back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump’s hiring, in too many cases, has been a spectacular failure.
Yet, as a President, I he has been a spectacular success.
It’s a real head scratcher.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to admit, kudos to Graham for pointing this information out today.
LikeLike
It would seem that the only way Barr and Mueller could have had a closer relationship would be if they had gotten married.
LikeLike
Sold out again.
LikeLike
It’s been clear for a while. This entire sh*tsh*w ties into well over 20 years of deep, deep corruption. Truly insidious stuff.
In particular a certain day in September some years ago comes to mind.
It only became radically more militant under obungo. Large and dominant swaths of the government have been weaponized against truth and the rule of law.
This knowledge breaks my heart.
LikeLike
Just who is giving these deep swamp recommendations to POTUS?
LikeLike
TED CRUZ!!!!!!!!! He is HATED by swamp and that’s all i need to know.
CRUZ for AG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
RINOs HATE him, hate hate hate.
LikeLike
I was wrong yesterday, the swamp is actually 2,000 ft. deep; not the shallow 1,000 ft. deep I assumed before.
Unreal.
LikeLike