President Trump Signing Anti-Human Trafficking Legislation and Impromptu Press Remarks…

President Donald Trump signs the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (S. 1862) which tightens criteria for whether countries are meeting standards for eliminating trafficking.
After discussing the issues surrounding the horrific human trafficking network, President Trump connected the human trafficking crisis to urgent need for border security. The President also answered questions from the media about ongoing issues within government.
.
President Trump has signed four bills in recent weeks that demonstrate the bipartisan commitment to end human trafficking.
- Today, the President is signing the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (S. 1862) which tightens criteria for whether countries are meeting standards for eliminating trafficking.
- The President signed the Abolish Human Trafficking Act in December, which strengthens programs supporting survivors and resources for combating modern slavery.
- President Trump signed the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act, authorizing $430 million to fight sex and labor trafficking.
- The President signed the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (S. 1312), establishing new prevention, prosecution, and collaboration initiative to bring human traffickers to justice.
- In addition to these efforts, Congress needs to pass legislation that strengthens border security and prevents human trafficking in all forms.
GOVERNMENT-WIDE EFFORT: President Donald J. Trump has dedicated the full resources of his Administration to work towards ending human trafficking.
- The President’s Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons is working across the United States Government to prosecute traffickers, protect victims, and prevent these crimes before they take place.
- In one of his first acts in office, President Trump signed an executive order to combat transnational criminal organizations that engage in international trafficking and exploit people.
- The Administration is fully enforcing our laws to ensure human traffickers receive the full measure of justice they deserve.
- In FY 2018, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) made 1588 Human Trafficking arrests while identifying and assisting 308 victims of the same heinous crime. ICE-HSI also made over 4,000 criminal arrests for human smuggling violations.
- 1543 of the 1588 arrests HSI made in FY 2018 for human trafficking were for sex trafficking violations.
- The new United States Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) negotiated by President Trump includes tough forced-labor provisions.
- The Department of Labor has led efforts to combat child labor, forced labor, and human trafficking by cataloging goods made with forced labor and child labor and developing tools for companies and other stakeholders to address these abuses in their global supply chains.
- Reaffirming this Administration’s commitment to abolish modern slavery, President Trump proclaimed January 2019 as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
THE HUMAN TRAFFICKING THREAT: The heinous crime of human trafficking is a horrific assault on human dignity that impacts people here in the United States and around the world.
- There are nearly 25 million victims of human trafficking worldwide.
- In the United States, more than 8,500 human trafficking cases were reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline last year alone.
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 17 people
“SSSSSSSSSPLAT!!!!”
President Donald J. Trump, trollbuster.
LikeLiked by 9 people
👍👍🍸Stupid John showed his arse for all to see, Acosta’s brother.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Acosta got bee-otch slapped by Kelly Ann Conway yesterday:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go girl go
LikeLiked by 1 person
I admire Kellyanne’s self control.
LikeLike
It is amazing watching how these guys start stammering and stuttering when President Trump BUSTS them. Once Trump takes them to the woodshed they can’t believe he’s fighting back and they really can’t believe he’s quick enough on his feet to spank them verbally like that.
Let the beatings continue!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Orange man stupid, we smart
Orange man stupid, we smart
Orange man stupid, we smart………..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Definitely a popcorn-worthy moment. I hope he keep the hits coming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This a tuff street wise POTUS. He wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his nose.
LikeLike
😂😂😂
3-2-1 Smack!
Wonder how JaJaJa John is doin now?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank God for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love it when he throws it back into the faces.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This typical eneMedia elitist Jon Karl thinks that because he has direct access to the President as a member of the WH press corps, then that grants him authority to negotiate issues directly with the President. This is the disgusting arrogance of the eneMedia.
Those swelled-head urinalists have not run for any office nor been elected to represent anyone, yet they think they can take political positions to promote and negotiate or battle with any elected representative with whom they disagree.
They are merely journalists (Karl is an exceptionally very poor one) who are paid to determine who, what, where, when, how, and why. and report that ACCURATELY, WITHOUT SPIN OR BIAS to ALL of the American people to allow US to decide about our representatives.
Kudos to President Trump for turning Jon Karl’s arrogance back around and shoving it in the pea-brained puke’s smug face.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope our criminal, driving the Nefarious Nineteen’s getaway cars, DOJ and FBI do not get one single penny of that money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My Senator, Rob Portman (R-OH) was just over POTUS’ left shoulder. POTUS called him out for his support and I know his body parts shriveled right up. He’s a RINO who would rather choke to death than say one positive about our President.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Then I pray he RP gets his wish ASAP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Portman’s a Senate Super-Snake.
LikeLike
If you can’t beat them…oh wait, he just did.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t wait to see how the dems defend human trafficking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Laser-like focus on the issues that make up the larger issue. POTUS Trump is very astute.
Bravo Sir!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Even heaven has gates and only those allowed will get in. You have to follow the rules to get in.
God’s law.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Disobey and you are out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really, bleachbit, did not work again?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the gate is narrow…Matthew 7:13.
LikeLiked by 2 people
and yet another presser from the Democrate’s
LikeLiked by 1 person
They just threw McConnell under the bus….paraphrase “I get us out of shut downs and the wall is a bad idea” per Democrates quoting Mitch M.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, if that is accurate, if the democrats are throwing McConnell under the bus, and he is uniparty like them, that just revealed WEAKNESS among the democrats. It means they used him for all he was worth and didn’t get what they want and he is no longer useful for them.
Trump’s reaction will never be public, but it will be interesting how he recognizes the weakness and handles the democrats. And McConnell………….
LikeLiked by 2 people
This issue shows you that the “Democratic” party is all about power, rather than helping people in need.
Dems are fighting for middle class women to have the government pay for their birth control pills, while ignoring the issue of sexual trafficking.
What does a prescription of pills cost per month? Ladies, if he won’t cover that cost, he’s just not that into you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Free birth control for trafficked women, no questions asked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And, of course, birth control included unrestricted, govt funded abortions for illegals.
LikeLike
POTUS is CREATING more JOBS for Blacks, Hispanics and Women to GET AHEAD.
POTUS is ENDING this FLOOD of Illegals by SEALING the BORDER.
Democrats are DESPERATE to keep the BORDER OPEN for more Illegals.
Democrats are DESPERATE to keep their Base DEPENDENT on them for VOTES.
Democrats are DESPERATE to keep their Base from GETTING AHEAD.
Democrats are DESPERATE to keep their Base from finding out that …
• Illegals have STOLEN JOBS from Blacks
• Illegals have STOLEN JOBS from Hispanics
• Illegals have STOLEN JOBS from Women
• Illegals have kept WAGES LOW for Blacks and Hispanics and Women
• Illegals have PREVENTED RAISES for Blacks and Hispanics and Women
THAT’s why Democrats are going NUTS.
LikeLike
BKR, I always like your posts. They drive the simple concepts into our thoughts (lest any of us forget). Thanks for taking the time.
LikeLike
The Trillion-Plus Heist
By Sylvia Bokor
Government produces nothing. It creates no wealth. Yet the District of Columbia is ranked as the richest area in the nation.
Politicians and bureaucrats shriek that business people are “greedy.” But facts show differently. Imagine voting yourself a raise and millions of dollars in allowances. Imagine 5-figure bonuses. Lifetime pensions to which you contribute only 1.3%. Imagine opening 3 or 4 offices around the state for which you pay not a dime.
Politicians and bureaucrats are diseased with avarice — and complain with self-righteous indignation when CEOs arrive in private jets for a White House meeting.
D.C. is the richest area in the nation not only because an annual salary of $174,000 is paid to congressional members, 261 of whom are millionaires, not only because most of the appointed cabinet secretaries are multimillionaires, but also because federal employees are paid salaries over three times what the average taxpayer earns.
The source of all that money is taxes levied on production.< AT
It pertains to correlation.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2013/12/the_trillion-plus_heist.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s real simple, isn’t it:
• D-rats care ONLY about the Washington-Insider Gravy Train.
… Not a word about our CITIZEN VICTIMS.
… Not a thought about protecting their CONSTITUENTS and VOTERS.
• POTUS cares about the American People.
… He will be relentless until they are secure and safe!
LikeLike
Government does produce wealth. Good government is infrastructure for owning personal property, protecting personal property, conducting business, enforcing contracts, and much more.
Per Adam Smith, wealth comes from: Land, Labor, Capital, and Entrepreneurship.
If someone can walk up and claim your land, then land is knocked out. If someone can use your labor and not pay you, then labor is knocked out. Accounting, bank deposits, and paper money are ways we store and use “capital.” If there is no currency, transactions have much greater transaction costs. Etc. Etc.
Nonsensical ideas like “government produces no wealth” are where I really have different ideas from conservatives. Along with Land, Labor, Capital, and Entrepreneurship, our USA formula for wealth has been: Good Government.
LikeLike
Human trafficking also involves experimentation of Americans and people world wide to elongate the lives of the elite while they implement Agenda 21. It is a known confirmed fact by government back in the 1950s that patients were experimented on with horrible radiation.
MKUltra (Mind Kontrol Ultra) is the most famous and when discovered the experiments went underground and hence was born secret human trafficking.Today’s human trafficking involves radiation by satellite infrared and electromagnetic radiation similar to what was seen at the Cuban and Chinese embassy on Trump’s diplomatic staff. When John Jr. died in a plane crash, there was recording that indicated he said he got confused and lost spatial recognition. He had a flight instructor with him and was always very careful.
The newest generation is onto the sham.
The multitudes of sealed cases has likely to do with human trafficking and form a huge Sun Tzu threat to the deep state by the Trump Admin. Hang tight, but share widely in gatherings and host parties for family and friends, colleagues to share. The more people know, the safer each and every one of us will be because as human targets are terminated, they seek new ones. The most important thing is to not panic.
LikeLike
Cool story bro.
I submit to you that, all this lurid porn-flavored sci-fi stuff aside, the worst abuses are occurring in the tedious mundane, right out under everyone’s noses.
LikeLike
Does this legislation include summary execution for the top brass and key “program directors” of any VOLAG or “philanthropic” foundation that supports human trafficking while giving it pretty names and PR?
The Catholic, Lutheran, Jewish, family foundation/ostensibly secular and other “charities” who push Open Borders should be required to forfeit their wealth and lives where their importation of Altruism Comfort Animals ends up destroying American lives/safety and should be punished by having their articles of incorporation revoked.
https://cis.org/Religious-Agencies-and-Refugee-Resettlement
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump45 cares 🙂
LikeLike