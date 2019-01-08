Kellyanne Conway Discusses Key Border Issues…. (and then the Acosta happens)

White House policy counselor Kellyanne Conway delivers impromptu remarks to the media about the primary administration concerns surrounding the current crisis at the U.S. southern border.

Ms. Conway outlines a compelling case around the President’s concerns about human trafficking, drug smuggling, entry-points for terror threats, and the intent of open-border advocates to overwhelm the U.S. immigration system (800,000 asylum claim backlog).  However, at 05:34 of the video below – the insufferable Acosta happens:

114 Responses to Kellyanne Conway Discusses Key Border Issues…. (and then the Acosta happens)

  1. Sentient says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    She should just tell him to f*** off.

  2. JohnCarlson says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    Satan’s two favorite pets are Acosta and the house fly.

  3. fred5678 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    I WANT A FULL TRANSCRIPT!!

    This is just too precious not to memorialize!!

  4. trapper says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    “A lot of these people don’t like you,” pointing to the other reporters. Hahahahahaha

  5. AmericaFirst says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    When they ask about “immigrants” KellyAnne needs to push back and remind them that “Immigrants” come legally, and this discussion is about illegal aliens aka INVADERS.

  6. fred5678 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    “Let me get back i your face. A lot of these people don’t like you.”

    HA!

  7. MIKE says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Acosta team; ZERO.
    (dedicated to BKR)
    rock on

  8. Rumsfelt says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    TKO

  9. Sentient says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Woman at 7:00 “why isn’t the northern border a crisis?”

    Oh I don’t know – maybe because we’re not yet inundated with drunken, welfare-soaking, litter-throwing, murderous-gang-belonging Canucks who demand we print everything in French and March in the streets waving Canadian flags. If/when that starts to happen we can put a Wall there, too. In the meantime, we can handle that border with snipers. Aim for anyone wearing sparkly socks or short fat women in too-tight purple dresses.

  10. JX says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    That was a great great retort.

  11. average Joe says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    I would love ro see reruns of Clintons speech about illegal immigrants, followed by bury sotreros,And then chukkees …………..then give the dimms, their REBUTTLE🤔

  12. susandyer1962 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    Good for her! She gave it to him good! 😊

  13. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    Man would I love to be at one of these and confront that two bit punk

    Let’s see how demanding and tough he is when I’m an inch away from his face screaming that he should show some respect

    I guarantee he’d wilt like the coward he truly is

    He’s only a “tough” guy when he knows he’s safe

    • MaineCoon says:
      January 8, 2019 at 7:21 pm

      Yep. KAC, Sarah Sanders and the female intern held their own, but he wouldn’t be the same with a man one inch away screaming that he’d show respect.

  14. anniefannie says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    I cannot believe Kellyann was so polite and complimentary to Accost-her. She called him a smart-ass. Well that may be the only part of his body with an iota of intelligence. Somebody needs to do a survey on whether to ban that jerk from not only President Trump but everything governmental. He should have had a starring role in Mean Girls. He is one of the snarkiest bitches around!

  15. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    The left are scared to death that the facts the president is going to impart tonight will go directly to the people and they won’t have a head start on spinning it. It’s the height of infantilism to attempt to paint whatever the president will say later as a “lie” beforehand, it’s the equvalent of a spoiled child sitting in the corner with his hands over his ears screaming ‘LA, LA, LA, LA, LA….I can’t hear you” when a grown-up tells them they need to grow up, behave and clean their room.

    We’re dealing with some sick, sick people here folks.

  16. Johnny Bravo says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    I love 💗 me who do you love? Jim Accosta to his mirror image, why I love you says the reflection!

    What a tool he is.

  17. bertdilbert says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    I don’t like the term “Steel Barrier”. In the back of my mind I am thinking it could be weaseled into “Chain Link Fence”.

    • jebg46 says:
      January 8, 2019 at 7:38 pm

      Just electrify whatever barrier they use with enough voltage to knock them off their feet. When ever a drone is mentioned, demand it be armed with tazors because taking pictures of invaders into the US doesn’t secure anything.

    • webgirlpdx says:
      January 8, 2019 at 8:12 pm

      My favorite part of any Wall…..Fence…..whatever would be the razor wire like our troops put on top as the caravan was marching along.

  18. Linus in W.PA. says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    Game, set, and match.

  19. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    How President Trump WINS the DEMOCRAT BASE on the BORDER SECURITY

    Announce to the Nation:
    • Illegals have STOLEN JOBS from Blacks
    • Illegals have STOLEN JOBS from Hispanics
    • Illegals have STOLEN JOBS from Women
    • Illegals have kept WAGES LOW for Blacks and Hispanics and Women
    • Illegals have PREVENTED RAISES for Blacks and Hispanics and Women

    I’m CREATING more JOBS for Blacks, Hispanica and Women to GET AHEAD.

    I’m ENDING this FLOOD of Illegals by SEALING the BORDER.

    Democrats are DESPERATE to keep the BORDER OPEN for more Illegals.

    Democrats are DESPERATE to keep their Base DEPENDENT on them for VOTES.

    Democrats are DESPERATE to keep their Base from GETTING AHEAD.

    Democrats are DESPERATE to keep their Base from finding out!

    THAT’s why Democrats are going NUTS.

  20. woohoowee says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Kellyanne is a sharp, classy lady 🙂 She says *exactly* what needs to be said and moves forward. Good for her!

    • Sentient says:
      January 8, 2019 at 7:38 pm

      She’s a saint for tolerating that husband of hers. Some of us are unequally yoked.

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      January 8, 2019 at 8:12 pm

      After seeing that video, my respect level for her went up a lot.

      I mean, I respected her before, but she took no prisoners…..shutting more than one reporter down……with”

      “Your just a smartalec…..your just talking to yourself……you piss me off…etc”

      Yeah…..get some Kelly Anne…..😎

      She spanked them all……..good for her……..

      As far as her husband……..I guess he is just wetting his pants after she roared past him waving on the Trump Train….

      He shoulda made the most of it……..relaxed…. watch the kids grow up…..had a couple beers……..but……noooo…..

      Well Bye……

  21. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    They should refer to him by his birth name – “Abilio”. Once people realize this is his real name, his defense of MS13 is better understood.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. angellestaria6674 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    For all you Treepers who want to watch Trump’s address without the obnoxious commenting or potential interruptions from CNN & MSM…

    Watch it on Right Side Broadcasting on Youtube

    Here is a link:

  23. Bendix says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    The MSM reserves the right to tell us what they decide the important issues are.
    What happened to reporting the news?

    • Bill says:
      January 8, 2019 at 8:04 pm

      They only report news that they have broken up first, then re-arranged the parts to agree with their agenda.

      Doesn’t every news report start with BREAKING NEWS?

    • angellestaria6674 says:
      January 8, 2019 at 8:11 pm

      Please see my link to Right Side Broadcasting….they are very good and you won’t have o put up with MSM garbage. They have live countdown right now. I sent an email to Sundance and suggested him possibly coming on with a reference to this.

      I’m sure many Treepers know about it, but some may not.

    • Jeff says:
      January 8, 2019 at 8:37 pm

      “The truth is what we tell you it is.”
      – MSM

  24. Nigella says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    Sayind an extra for the president tonight

  25. Janeka says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    BUILD THAT WALL!!! BUILD THAT WALL!!

  26. Aqua says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    The best Acosta takedown was at the 7:30 mark.

    His stupid question/accusation is quickly dismissed with a “Anyone else with a question who is not talking to himself?”. Classic.

    He is a stupid, unserious man. An ankle-biter. Taken down with a flick of a finger now.

  27. Sentient says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    President Trump tonight: “it falls on me to report some sad news. I was just made aware that Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away this evening. Just kidding. Not quite yet.”

  28. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    Acosta revels every time our side mentions his name. That is what he lives for. That is what fuels his ego.

  29. GSR says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    Libertarians, Neocons, “moderates” and the immigration cheerleading Christians have to answer the question – does the USA have the right to borders and to limit or even stop all immigration, legal and illegal? And if not, why not?

    If your answer is no, you are foolishly mistaken.

  30. Kent says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    IED’s in the streets and attacks upon critical infrastructure are imminent within the USA…..the enemy forces are in place due to lax border security and funding for our enemies allowed by the Obama administration via obstruction of operations such as ‘cassandra””’…….hezballah is here…..

    …and the ‘returning’ to the ‘Iranian people’ of the funds seized when dhimmi carter decided to depose the Shah have further funded the terrorists within our borders and without…..we are a babe in a basket laid defenseless before them by our own government…

    Hide and watch…it’s coming……..

    • screwauger says:
      January 8, 2019 at 8:22 pm

      We may not be a majority at this time in our Country but the Wolverines say; “Bring it on.” What better way to prove there are enemies in our ranks?

    • Binkser1 says:
      January 8, 2019 at 8:30 pm

      Unfortunately, these type of attacks may be the only thing that will wake up a large enough portion of Americans to try to save the country. I would never wish, want or hope for another 9/11 type attack but, aside from divine intervention, it may be the only thing that could possibly bring this country back together in any meaningful way.

      • Kent says:
        January 8, 2019 at 8:42 pm

        I agree…I certainly don’t hope for it…but the truth is that we have been shielded and protected from the worldwide onslaught of islam and the horrors thereof in this nation…or so we believe….our courts have recently protected those who favor female genital mutilation and muslims have been elected to congress…

        We do not have a choice in the matter…military jihad is here…political jihad is here…taquiya is here (who cares if I misspelled it?…is here…

        Our Republic is under islamist attack…

        Prove me wrong…………………

  31. visage13 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    She handled him with grace and kicked his a** The telling part is when she told him that she is one of the only ones left willing to talk to him and he does this. I hope she and all the rest ignore him for good. And then eventually he will lose his job because if he cannot get the information (he spins it anyway) but then he can’t do his job.

  32. Goedhart says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    I’ve always felt that people like Acosta occur because of mothers who don’t know when to stop with the pampering.
    I can imagine Acostas mother saying “You’re just the most precious little boy in the whole world” as she bathed him before he went off to college.
    I think it explains sparkly socks up there in Canada also.

  33. CharterOakie says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    KAC! Like a boss! BOOM!!
    Love it!

  34. GB Bari says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    Kellyanne was quite impressive in that presser. Not just because of her proper handling of the unruly child to her left (left…imagine that), but in her immediate, well-articulated and substantive responses to all questions. She remains on top of her game.

  35. simicharmed says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    The propagandists MUST be labelled accordingly and treated as the communist they are! Simple concept and more simple action. WE have come to the junction that REALITY prevails! communists NEED to be outed! Especially when they behave as such..

