House GOP Leadership Press Briefing on Border Issues…

Following a meeting between Vice-President Mike Pence, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and acting WH chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney, the House leadership team (Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise and Liz Cheney) deliver remarks to the capitol press:
.
White House – We are no longer in a status quo situation at the Southern Border but in a crisis situation. Status quo funding is not enough.
- In fiscal year (FY) 2018, 17,000 adults at the border with existing criminal records were arrested by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and border agents.
- In FY2017 and FY2018, ICE officers arrested approximately 235,000 aliens on various criminal charges or convictions within the interior of the United States—including roughly 100,000 for assault, 30,000 for sex crimes, and 4,000 for homicides.
- We are now averaging 60,000 illegal and inadmissible aliens a month on our Southern Border.
- Last month alone, more than 20,000 minors were smuggled into the United States.
- The immigration court backlog is nearly 800,000 cases.
- There has been a 2,000 percent increase in asylum claims over the last five years, with the largest growth coming from Central America—while around 9 in 10 claims from Central American migrants are ultimately rejected by the immigration courts, the applicant has long since been released into the interior of the United States.
- In FY2017, roughly 135,000 illegal and inadmissible family units arrived from Central America. Of those, less than 2 percent have been successfully removed from the country due to a shortage of resources and glaring loopholes in our federal laws.
- So far in FY2019, we have seen a 280 percent increase in family units from FY2018.
- 300 Americans are killed every week from heroin—90 percent of which floods across our Southern Border.
- Illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis: 1 in 3 migrant women is sexually assaulted on the journey northward to the U.S. border; 50 illegal migrants a day are referred for emergency medical care; and CBP rescues 4,300 people a year who are in danger and distress.
- (Link to Data)
Politicians kicking can down the road for decades. Listening now is like nails on a chalkboard.
POTUS is the one to trust.
Are there any Trump supporters in that picture?
I think that’s Mulvaney with his back to the camera, and Pence for the most part. Kind of iffy after that.
Sounds like a National Emergency. What are we going to do about it? Like Secretary Nielsen said, these aren’t MY facts, these are THE facts.
HOW MANY MORE MUST DIE?
AMERICA….WHERE ARE YOU?
Nice theatrics.
You reject the facts?
NO. I reject bought-off assholes like Kevin McCarthy. Get a grip, boy.
This is a disgrace to our nation and an embarrassment internationally. $5.6B is a miniscule amount of the budget. I will not watch the Schumer & Pelosi nonsense rebuttal. Will catch comments by those braver than I.
To be sure, the $5.6B is drops in the bucket compared to the $115B spent annually on illegals in the US. Rebutting facts is indeed an exercise in hubris or humor, and with the Democrats I’m not sure which is more evident. In any case the outcome depends on whether the American public understands the facts that the President will certainly emphasize.
Hey, MaineCoon, by now you and I and most other Treepers could give the dimm rebuttal in our sleep!
“We REJECT you facts!”
“A wall is immoral!”
“We need to begin a national conversation on immigration reform!”
“This president is fixated on a symbolic wall to appease his base!”
Etc, etc.
No need to watch ’em spout the same ol’ same ol’!
Hoping to hear something from The President along the lines of here’s the facts, y’all got a week to fix it then The Boss declares emergency and the army starts to build.
Oh, by the way, troops on the way south to support Border Patrol.
God Bless Us All.
…..”your” facts …..
As a back drop to his speech tonight, all the President needs is that wide shot of the caravan with thousands and thousand of invaders coming towards our borders.
And every American watching needs to picture/imagine those said invaders in their neighborhoods, near their schools, in emergency rooms, in the line at the grocery store, on the news with mug shots….
Go get ’em, Mr. President!
One more time, as I’ve posted this elsewhere here today for any of you who may not be familiar with Right Side Broadcasting. Watch on there and you won’t have to listen to any possible/probable interjections, “fact-checking” and otherwise dribble from MSM. This is the only site I will watch addresses on.
New here?
Apparently.
Old reader but new commenter.
I figured most here would know about RSB, but you never know, for those who didn’t, I posted the link. But should have guessed, and did consider that you would be on top of the links.
So thank you for that.
For the sake of any new readers and commenters, just trying to help cover the bases.
When these guys speak I get the over all urge to to get Sylvia’s shovel.
Let me summarize what they said… ‘Blah, blah, blah, blah, we need to talk some more and not do anything, then wring our hands that nothing has gotten done yet, so we need to do more talking and not do anything rash like doing something…’
Full on stall tactics. Decepticons. I trust Trump will act, he knows when there will be no deal.
After listening to Kellyanne at the press conference I get the impression that Trump is not finished trying to get to a negotiated deal. So, it looks like he will be just laying the case out to the public.
Watch for President Trump to REVEAL the TERRORIST, CARTEL & GANG THREATs.
Then announce that the DOJ will PROSECUTE every single Sanctuary City & State
• To recover the full Federal Costs of every Illegal they harbor
• To recover the full Federal Costs of all of their Victims & Families
• To file amicus briefs for every Victim suing Cities, States & Officials for maximum Damages
• To launch a Trial Lawyer Industry to litigate to achieve Full Recovery for every single Victim
• To ensure that every Victim gets services from the most successful of these Trial Lawyers
• To REPLACE every opponent of FULL Border Security Funding in the 2020 Election\
… with Members of Congress who will uphold their Oaths of Office
… and who will vote to enact LOSER PAYS Legislation!
There can be no doubt about the severity of the crisis on the southern border. The cynical and selfish Congressional fools and their media and corporate sycophants are attempting to undermine the President’s rightful emphasis on securing the border. The woeful statistics presented here only heighten the sense of urgency surrounding the events that precipitate the impending emergency that the increasingly porous border has created.
Whether tonight’s speech by the President has any substantial impact on the situation remains to be seen. But I’m sure the goal is to move the ball forward. How much help he’ll get in Congress is also up in the air. Too bad the Republicans didn’t do more when they had the chance, but perhaps it would go nowhere because of the Republicans’ tenuous grip on the Senate. While that’s now improved, passing new immigration laws is still doubtful given necessity for at least some Democrat support.
But for sure the border crisis isn’t going away, and even if the Democrats quibble about the stats the American people are unlikely to be so dismissive, provided of course that people understand what the President is telling them. Therein lies the crucial point in all this, it’s exactly what the President’s success hinges on.
There is this,👇in addition to the WH stats.
I can smell the burning grease from all the gears turning in the Uniparty heads trying to make all the information in the presentation somehow ‘racist, xenophobic, and discriminatory’. And that other smell I detect seems to be that of several state AGs trying to pull some “unconstitutional” justification from the manure pit.
I believe a rousing chorus of ‘No More Mr. Nice Guy’ or ‘When The Mob Rules’ would be in order.
I for one, have had quite enough of this foolishness. It is time to get President Reagan’s border money and use it!!
the McConnell problem, or however SD put it, is really starting to make sense. Basically, he’s maneuvered himself out of the picture and left POTUS to go it alone. Why didn’t Mitch call for a regular vote in the Senate? It is a crisis, right? Kevin McCarthy is using statistics that are months old. Why wouldn’t Mitch ditch the 60 vote rule for a monumental crisis? Bc he didn’t want to and he’s therefore left this in POTUS lap. Jack ass.
I’ll say this too. Mike Pence knows this. He may not be courageous enough to admit it or he may be one of these duplicitous weasels who acts like he doesn’t know when he really does. Or, maybe he’s just a big dummy.
IMO, the POTUS needs to blast all of members of congress of both parties.
Thank you Conservative Tree House… without you I would not be as informed as I should be thanks in whole to the failure of MSM to actually do real journalism. MSM continues to fail in its constitutional role of informing the electorate
Nancy and Chuck need to hold the pitchfork between them. Very somber non partisans.
The Republican Party deserves to be banned to the dustbin of history. That these fools and liars cannot join in the winning side with the winning hand is no surprise. If the Republicans can find a way–any way–to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, they will, every time. Should they have chosen to get on Trump’s chosen side–the side of We The People–they would be winners rather than losers.
Trump has done so many things right that it’s hard to isolate his best, but I really appreciate that he has drawn these traitors out; that he has exposed the UniParty Globalist (anti-American) for the traitors they are.
Trump cannot lose this fight, unless he fights on their terms and surrenders or negotiates or compromises. Any move toward amnesty in any form or caving to “reopen” government and put the non-essential mooches back on the gravy train will be Trump’s downfall. I don’t expect him to fail in his resolve.
