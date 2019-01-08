Democrat Rebuttal – Pelosi and Schumer Appeal for Destruction of a Borderless Nation…

Rule #1:  try not to look creepy as hell…

Rule #2:  try not to appear evil in disposition…

Whoopsie…

Let the memes begin:

Video:

  1. noswamp says:
    January 9, 2019 at 12:36 am

    They did not talk about illegals killing Americans, costs of illegal immigration or illegal drug deaths as a result of the cartels being allowed to roam our border and bring in every illegal drug known to man. But other than that, everything is ok.

  2. starfcker says:
    January 9, 2019 at 12:41 am

    Embalming fluid is a hell of a drug

  3. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 9, 2019 at 12:41 am

  4. JoD says:
    January 9, 2019 at 12:44 am

    There’s only ONE man standing between you and disaster.

    Thank you, President Trump

  5. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 9, 2019 at 12:50 am

  6. jkash (@USjkash2) says:
    January 9, 2019 at 12:55 am

    Somebody wanted to know what motivates these people.

    When you live in a bubble and surround yourself with an entourage of sycophants so that it becomes impossible to assess yourself honestly,
    When you have made a ton of money after having ‘earned’ much of it through back deals and through funds appropriated through disreputable and immoral sorts;
    When you turn a blind eye to real evil so often that you decimate your conscience;
    When you commit one hypocrisy after another and finally don’t even cringe at projecting your own foul character upon others while holding yourself as exceptional;
    …then you begin to hold yourself only accountable to yourself and pendulum swing moods.

    And eventually you convince yourself that you are as smart and wonderful and important as your echo chamber says and you ignore the look of avarice and smug satisfaction in the eyes of those who have turned you into their pawn for elites and pagan monsters.

    ANd yes I say monsters, because a soul turned off has no ability for truth or love and these are both only accessible through God, the author and source of both; and as we see with every sneer at Christians – and every revision of our history that depicts Christians and NOT barbaric egomaniac narcissists as the bad guys – truth and love have both been rejected and we have the most heartless band of people desperate to hold onto their validity in this world because any thought of eternal consequences for their actions would make them shrivel in terror.

    They have sold their souls and this cliche has as much validity now as it did in the tale of Faust. We are seeing Faustian bargains celebrated and heralded by those who have done everything in their power to fashion lives that will protect them from confronting the horror of their hubris.

    We have snowflakes who run and hide because these, our leaders, have taken on these same tactics, only willing to confront when they have the mob stirred up on their side or when they have been persuaded to believe that it is.

    Mother Teresa once spoke of Manhattan elites as the most impoverished people on the planet and it doesn’t take much analyzing to know why.

    Only a blink are we here for and what we do has consquences…and doing wrong means serving the ultimate imposter and the master puppeteer of evil.

    • Jedi9 says:
      January 9, 2019 at 1:00 am

      Thank you for such a thoughtful and well written commentary. Many things here to meditate on as I evaluate my own life and ask myself how I can be better in terms of helping and serving my fellow man and woman. Everything here is lucid truth being expressed that illustrates the current state of being within our own leadership.

  7. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 9, 2019 at 12:59 am

  8. karmytrumpateer says:
    January 9, 2019 at 12:59 am

    WRONG!!! Chuckie you said the President has been unable to convince the American people to fund his border wall, this is a flat out lie. Brian Kolfage has started a go fund me which raised $19,725,720 in 23 days. So the AMERICAN people have decided to do what you refuse to do!

    https://www.gofundme.com/thetrumpwall

    • Concerned Citizen says:
      January 9, 2019 at 1:09 am

      You are taking Chuckie too literally! When Chuckie says the President hasn’t convinced the American people to fund the border wall, what he means is that the President hasn’t convinced the Americans in his minyan. The rest of us don’t count. In addition, when did the President have to convince the American people about details of a policy that the American people already generally agree with? Isn’t he elected to deliberate on the details? Chuckie sure makes a lot of fake requirements up, doesn’t he?

  10. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 9, 2019 at 1:02 am

  11. Tiffthis says:
    January 9, 2019 at 1:02 am

    My fav meme of the night said “chuck and Nancy look like they’re trying to sell me a reverse mortgage” 🤣😂😂😂💯

  12. Sisgusted says:
    January 9, 2019 at 1:03 am

    Hoped to find a transcript to read here. No way I can listen to either of them. It is my severe case of Inability to Listen to Certain Voices. (Obama, Pelosi, Harris, Holder, Hillary, Waters, Lynch, Strzock, Comey, Shiff.)

  13. woohoowee says:
    January 9, 2019 at 1:04 am

    “Chuck and Nan Say Rape and Drugs Fake – Ask For Open Border and Money”

  14. zorg2 says:
    January 9, 2019 at 1:05 am

    Haha, that was exactly my reaction before I looked here at CTH: the Grant Wood painting ‘American Gothic’!
    .

  15. woohoowee says:
    January 9, 2019 at 1:06 am

    “Democrats Turn Back On Families Of Murdered Americans – Demand Open Border And Money”

  16. Liloa says:
    January 9, 2019 at 1:13 am

    Hi. I’d like to comment about some thoughts I’ve had after having seen this theatre.

    I, as many CTH followers, have followed the granular and high-altitude deconstruction of events that have manifested throughout this presidency.

    This particular event, this democrat rebuttal, has precipitated a clarification of sorts in my vision, an epiphany if you will, in my application of awareness as to the excellent simplicity and overall effectiveness of this individual we are privileged to have as our representative in the highest office in the land…PDJT.

    Reflecting on the insights into the China trade activities…there is one (among many) consistencies with President Trump, Sundance points to it without pointing it out regularly.
    PDJT is ‘always’ a panda.

    He is always a happy, positive panda happily awaiting a return in like manner from the other side…(i.e. his adversary, opponent).

    He laid it out in his address after carefully laying the foundation for his enemies for the other side…’I’m open to negotiations…I’m here alone at Christmas waiting for them to come and make a deal…I’m here alone on New Years…waiting for them to come and make a deal etcetera…but this is a serious crisis that needs to be taken care of once and for all’.

    He has always framed his relationships with negotiated parties in a positive light…regardless of his stated opinions of his displeasure with offers or style…always professional…factual personal digs…necessary force…yes…but always a return to…’We have a great relationship…I think we can do great things…’. Consider…he is always open to making a deal with anyone who is willing to have a ‘great relationship’ with him…always something to be gained, no?

    So, this response from democrat leadership is glaringly opposite…Red Dragon Mask ON for Nancy and Chuck…straight to the American people…

    …uh oh…not a good idea in light of happy-panda-face great leader with massive job gains on the order of 312,000 added jobs in December.

    There is no…’we have a great relationship…we think we can work together with this administration and do great things for the American people.

    Nope. Knives out…Red Dragon Mask in full force, openly demonstrating their role to us, the American people.

    This is not the way to win over your audience on the stage where actuality and not ‘reality’ is the ultimate arbiter of outcomes.

    Your reality may be that you’re the ‘equal to the president’ but in actuality you are a danger to yourself and others…and you most certainly are not PDJT.

    Quod ab initio non valet in tractu temporis non convalescit

  17. ForGodandCountry says:
    January 9, 2019 at 1:23 am

    Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!

    “Vengeance is mine”, sayeth the Lord. “I will repay.”

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      January 9, 2019 at 1:35 am

      Notice: he didn’t say he “might” repay, or “perhaps”, etc…..no, he said he “will” repay. A definitive, declarative statement of promise.

      And it will start like this….

      “So, Nancy, what did you do with the privileges, power, wealth, and authority I granted to you over and above so many on earth?”

      It is going to go eye-wateringly, peer through your fingers bad.

      “There will be wailing and knashing of teeth.”

      Then the eternal fire, from which there will be no reprieve, no parole, and no escape.

      Forever.

  18. hoosfoos says:
    January 9, 2019 at 2:02 am

    how about frankenstein and bride?

