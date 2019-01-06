Sunday Talks: Steny Hoyer Outlines Legislative Resistance Approach Using UniParty Ally Mitch McConnell…

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer appears on Meet The Press to outline how the House will use political theater, with their ally Mitch McConnell, to weaken the border security position of President Donald Trump.

When you accept that Senate Leader McConnell is actually on their team, things begin to make more sense. Democrats are providing cover for their UniParty ally, Mitch, by framing the optic of McConnell allied with President Trump. The entire process is a predictable and well planned insider game of optics and political theater.

Advertisements