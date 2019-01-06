Sunday Talks: Steny Hoyer Outlines Legislative Resistance Approach Using UniParty Ally Mitch McConnell…

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer appears on Meet The Press to outline how the House will use political theater, with their ally Mitch McConnell, to weaken the border security position of President Donald Trump.
When you accept that Senate Leader McConnell is actually on their team, things begin to make more sense. Democrats are providing cover for their UniParty ally, Mitch, by framing the optic of McConnell allied with President Trump. The entire process is a predictable and well planned insider game of optics and political theater.
Advertisements
Love ya’ Sundance, but I hope you’re wrong about McConnell… Of course I too have my doubts about him….
LikeLiked by 2 people
McConnel is in on it I have no doubt though now he has a problem.
This narrative is being framed as Trump being in the driver seat which for better or worse for McConnel unless he wants to be exposed has to go with whatever Trump is saying on the subject.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bottom line. There are certain things POTUS can do to make Mitch and the CoC’s life miserable. POTUS does have ammo. Its a game of chess. The CoC also does not want higher payroll, corporate, or personal taxes. They dont want more regulations, higher minimum wages or a living wages. So The CoC wont be rolling in bed with the Dems anytime soon. The CoC is not going to die on the immigration hill. POTUS can throw them more work visas in exchange for the Steel Wall. Made by american Steel by american workers. Mitch is in the tank but mitch doesnt get everything that he wants.
LikeLike
And BTW the whole recess appointment issue has a work around. POTUS can simply appointing “Acting” Cabinet heads and backdoor Mitch on appointments.
LikeLike
Unfortunately, maintaining a steady supply of indentured servants is the hill that the CoC will choose to die on. The reasons why are somewhat complicated and this thread is probably dying out . . . but if you wish to discuss, send a quick response and I will give my thoughts.
LikeLike
What has McConnell ever done to support control of illegal immigration? As Sundance has repeatedly said, McConnell is bought and paid for by the US Chamber of Commerce.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sundance is not wrong about McConnell. When observed the evidence is positive proof of the perfidy of McConnell.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Any analysis where Mitch McConnell is capable of defeating Donald Trump is self-evidently wrong. Doesn’t matter if McConnell is trustworthy or not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correct but Mitch is sandbagging literally every pro American thing Trump does 24/7. The Bush/Obama folks need to be purged. Why Trump doesn’t do this is confusing to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lone Pine, union is the reason you can’t just go in and fire everyone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SENIOR EXECUTIVE SERVICE ~ The deepest of the Deep State. If POTUS would by EO change all their salaries to $1 annual we could maybe get rid of them. Rosenstein, et al, they answer to the Cabal or whichever blackmailer is twisting hardest. DC is an abomination.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correct but Mitch is sandbagging literally every pro American thing Trump does 24/7. The Bush/Obama folks need to be purged. Why Trump doesn’t do this is confusing to me..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like I say, good cop/bad cop. It’s how they roll and have for years.
LikeLike
Any analysis where Mitch McConnell is capable of defeating Donald Trump is self-evidently wrong
First re-read the US Constitution then read Lone Pine’s exhibit “A post below.
LikeLike
Mitch doesn’t have to defeat Trump, only needs to check him
LikeLike
Spot on! However, McConnell has been at this game so long, there have to be paper trails/loose ends that have and can be found which will bring his heart to God in a second if he’s presented with the evidence and then offered the “deal he can’t refuse”. I’d much prefer to see him frog-marched to prison with the rest of the corrupt swamp slime, though.
LikeLike
Ditch Mitch.
LikeLike
TurtleHead is up for election 2020…..unless we can get him to retire…..(workin’ on that now) So, Kentucky treepers, or those who may know some Kentucky voters…it’s time to
start recruiting……First good place to look is your State house and senators…..(only any stand-outs please)
We’ll see what happens……but it is 2020 which is important , not just for Trump, but even in OK….if I succeed in my endeavors Inhofe (mine) will agreed to retire and back my choice for replacement…here in OK, an Incumbent retiring pulls some weight on his replacement most of the time, everything helps getting new one in.
If I can get my own state situated….I’m considering…….Kentucky maybe if TurtleHead goes one more time…or Kansas will be in play, Pat Roberts already announced he’s not running again, oh, and Cornyn TX is in play 2020 also……you know he will run again…..until Senate changes other leadership-in- waiting process….or we air-out the Senate by changing them more frequently…..
LikeLike
Sundance is 100% on McConnell. As exhibit “A” the GOP controlled the house, senate and presidency for the last 2 years and:
1. Funded Obamacare 100%.
2. Did zero police on border security (aside from Trump and yes even Sessions).
3. Refuses to use constitutional authority to pass Trump’s agenda.
4. Weakened the Trump tax cuts.
5. Undermined Trump at every critical turn.
6. Fought for endless war.
7. Fought for foreign interests against the USA on treaties and tariffs.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Like!
Thank you Lone Pine.
Of course McConnell is in on it. I just wish I could name, with certainty, any who are not in on the this entire mess.
I hardly see any option other than shut it all down and purge.
I have been wondering about something: in October, President Trump said he was going to release the fisa mess and then he held up. Is it in any way possible, the DOJ/FBI refused him?
LikeLike
We all hope he is wrong.
But we know he’s not.
McConnell was skilled at obstruction, but those skills do not translate into positive action.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nigella, remember that just at Christmas break last year the House DID pass a bill that did have the $5 billion for the wall in it. Mitch wouldn’t call back the senators who had left early, for their umpteenth vacation, for a vote on the bill. So who is really at fault? I don’t trust him at all to work with our President. Plus he has Cornyn whispering in his ear not to.
LikeLike
Nigella……..NOT wrong at all about TurtleHead! Do not be under any illusions. Been watching that old coot for 14 years now myself…….I learned a long time ago, expect the worst from these long-term criminals….then work your way forward……(this is only where you let your hope come in) then hope to be surprised with something positive in the end.)
Sounds cold and cynical, I know….but some of us close-watchers have been burnt more times than we can count, and we now have no illusions.
I personally have spoken personally with those who’ve served……the good ones do not stay as long…..I’ve heard some stories from Dr. Coburn’s time in the senate, and for that matter the House also. My guys…coming and going out of the House….the things that happen behind closed doors……disgusting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump Participates in a Customs and Border Protection Roundtable
2 Feb 2018
LikeLike
Steny seems to have recovered from his asthma that kept him out of the Vietnam draft !
LikeLiked by 3 people
What kind of name is Steny a nickname for? Stenographer? Remember, you can’t spell Hoyer without the ho!
LikeLike
I believe you Sundance ! ~ Wondering what can be done to help President Trump in this regard …
LikeLike
The threat of serious civil war comes to mind. The prospect of imminent death or loss of political power tends to sharpen the focus of unthinking minds.
LikeLike
With “such a snake” hiding in your corn crib…. Going full on medieval on him (and, all the others buried over in Congress under the “thin gop wrapper”…(L/C intended). …. makes more and more sense…
First, our leader needs to issue a new EO naming/calling/defining our CIVILIAN MILITIA….then, he pulls out a folder from his desk drawer and signs the order for full-Monte unrestricted Martial Law, closing the southern border, federalizing all the national guard units, removing all Fed LEO status from any agency/department of the govt – except the US Marshals service and the Secret Service; awarding Fed LEO status to ALL service branch member AND THE CIVILIAN MILITIA…
(As Mr Clark said, in Clear and Present Danger, “let the music begin”…. We come to dance! (or, similar…might have been in the book but not on the screen version…you know what I mean!).
Check-6
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are not hiding in the corn crib….. the Foggy Bottom Swamp Rats are in plain sight!
LikeLike
To quote a talking head on a finacial channel “not a swamp….. a viper pit”
LikeLike
POTUS is very much aware of the DC Swamp two step I am sure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great one to watch with the sound off. Watch how deferential, smiling
Chuck Todd is to Hoyer. See how the camera zooms in on Hoyer for
prolonged periods, giving him that “statesman like” quality. This would
be the perfect video to send to friends for a comparison/ contrast.
Find one with Todd tearing down Trump. Watch with sound off.
Put this one on directly afterwards. Sometimes a picture tells a story
much better then words do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
F. Chuck Todd
LikeLiked by 1 person
Precisely.
LikeLike
UTG, with the sound on did you or anyone else notice F. Chuck Todd was very civil to this dim lit bulb? He only interrupted I think one time in that whole segment. Compare this to when any pro President Trump person is on!
LikeLike
Not suprising. What leaps out here is the body language Todd
exhibits, the favorable camera angles NBC uses for Hoyer.
No raised eyebrows, look of disgust, leaning forward to make
a point against evil orange man.
The contrast is startling. Speaks for itself without any volume.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t doubt Trump’s resolve on the wall. McConnell has done some incredibly stupid things and going against Trump would be his epitaph, especially destructive for the Republican Party.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oftentimes I feel like the Republican Party is already gone.
The movement that Trump is leading hasn’t found its name yet. But it’s something not seen before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When I hear folks say the Republican Party say it’s the Party of Stupid, I guess this is what they mean. I hope President Trump is keeping book.
LikeLike
I’m starting to feel (no I am not a Democrat only I have no data to back up my thoughts) that if McConnell doesn’t get this wall funded he will be in serious jeopardy in the 2020 election as the folks in Kentucky (was stationed there in the 70’s and they were some seriously conservative pro military folks then and my thoughts are they still are) get it and will be able to see thorough any smoke screen he throws up. I have faith in those folks in the Red States (unlike where I live in CA where I have little to no hope for about anyone).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like all state and local GOPe machines, the KY GOP has and will take any and all measures to be sure no republican wins a Primary against an entrenched Uniparty traitor in power.
We need to be the Party. Become a Precinct chair
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m thinking he will stab President Trump in the back, and retire, aka Ryan style, and simply retire.
LikeLike
I figured it out! When a (D) claims that they are for border security, what they really mean is a border that is perfectly safe for illegal aliens, providing them a safe and comfortable path into the US, and Green Cards for all!
LikeLike
Plus, they will help with Democrat “vote harvesting,” enriching our bureaucratic masters at every level.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder what these grammatical warriors are going to do when a 15,000 person caravan arrives and disperses at the border with hundreds of cases of Ebola showing up in both Mexico and the US?
They will have very records of who was in the caravan, who crossed the border, who didn’t cross the border and where all of those other 15,000 potentially infected people are.
LikeLike
…very few records…
LikeLike
I think you could have written about this scenario months ago.
It has already happened.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Caravan of Disease: 50 Migrants a Day Turn Up with TB, Flu, Parasites and all Kinds of Diseases
https://godfatherpolitics.com/caravan-of-disease-50-migrants-a-day-turn-up-with-tb-flu-parasites-and-all-kinds-of-diseases/
In fact, U.S. border authorities say they are referring 50 people a day for urgent medical care, including tuberculosis, flu and a long list of other diseases. A top government official said it’s unlike anything they’ve ever seen.
LikeLike
Stable. Migrants stuck in Mexico. Fed, clothed and housed with med care. No reports
Since December, msm uses them as tools to force nations all over the world to take any in. Who pays? Every nation in the world pays for every country to dump it’s non viable solution on on every nation that is self sustaining. League of Nations and UN. It’s in the
Plan. We just don’t know it. No, I am not an idiot I am just old and know.
LikeLike
I have already reserved my position in line to water McConnell’s grave when the time comes. Soon I hope.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe the best way to get at the Swamp is to go after Tom Donohue……The Turtle doesn’t care what we say to him, unless we bug his staff in Kentucky. In DC they probably erase the messages and delete the emails. Don’t care…..won’t listen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Put the Tea Party in charge. Cruz, Jim DeMint, Mike Lee, Matt Kibbe, McDaniels, Matt Bevin, even Rick Santorum. He needs to nominate real conservatives to advise him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish I knew some teenage basement dwellers from 4Chan.
It wouldn’t be as entertaining as what they did to Shia LaBeouf, but it would be far more useful.
LikeLike
Those were fun times. Find the flag… And
“He will not divide us” lol.
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance. It’s nothing new, RINOs are gonna RINE… hahahahaha.
Voting RINOs out is not going to happen or it would had happend already. We either accept and shut up, or think of something.
Somebody has to warn the President. He needs to team up with Cruz to clean up the house.
Cruz should be the next AG. Mike Lee should be next SCOTUS nominee ( when RG kicks the bucket). Put the Tea Party in charge. Uncover RINO’s corruption and go after them that way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We either accept and shut up, or think of something” like the bloody rebellions Jefferson authorised The People, numerous, armed, and P-offed are obliged to do – unless we want the Evil Tyranny to persist and multiply like dRats.
LikeLike
I live in Texas and I despise lying Ted. The tea party candidates are mostly fake. Any grassroots movement will be infiltrated with these fake patriots. CEyeA. Just like the libertarian party. Fake candidates to make libertarians appear to be nut jobs that just want weed.
Look at those tea party candidates. Rubio? Lol. Cruz the Canadian with his papers all locked up like Barry.
Please, Cruz is a globalist.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Concur, Cruz is horrific and a globalist, plain and simple.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cruz is simply not to be trusted on any level.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How long are we gonna’ CONTINUE playing word games while people are being killed?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need to show up at every state capital to start with. More could make it. Start on weekends, like the French. They work during the week and March on weekends.
We just need to show up. Just to show we have Pres Trumps back. Peacefully.
But let them know we have the WILL.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was thinking a simple walk-out, on a business day. One hour in duration, across the country.
LikeLike
Of course they tried…but he already has everything….they can’t refuse Trump anything. He is the C.E.O. of the Executive Branch. He can FIRE THEM.
It’s the advisors who are politico’s who are advising him “that it would look bad politically” which, if Trump knows his base + supports him 110% and all their mamby-pamby polls are positive numbers (which Trump does not care about if his BASE is solid.)
I guess I need to start harping on all you guys to do what I do at least a couple times/month or more……….CONTACT HIS OFFICE .regularly..
.https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
email…..takes 5 minutes, and you can do it anytime 24/7, 3am in your underwear if you want.The key is to do it regularly……like you’re supposed to floss your teeth! {giggle}
Some won’t listen to me…..but I’ve done all the activist rallies. They’re fun. They’re a pain to set up..(lawfully anyway) they cost big money if it’s DC…..plus travel expenses..and even when you do them at all the state capitals….they do cost less, but there biggest benefit? The photo op.
Why do you think Trump rallies….he’s always trying to get the swamp press to show the crowd?????!!! The PHOTO OP.
Let’s try something different.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m going to break my cardinal rule…..SORRY Sd….Mods…..I’m going to hijack this thread to an action topic……..Steny Hoyer ought to be good for something…..ha!…..
I’m going to be in-&-out of this same thread, cause I’ve been a busy little girl based on some ideas I’ve come up with ,that many of you have triggered w/o even knowing it, as I’ve spent a LOT of time on all CTH threads this weekend.
But, I’ve got to communicate with some other people, that I’m waiting on, where I only have work contact info…… to brainstorm with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the President endorses McConnell for re-election, he will turn on him like Romney.
LikeLike
IMO, Trump knows this. Remember…..Trump hired TurtleHead’s wife for Transport.Sec’y…..(that’s also leverage)
LikeLike
Imagine what Americans lives would be like if “our” government simply did it’s job and worked in the interests of the people
The wealth this country has, the brainpower, the innovation. Americans of all colors and stripes could be living with the highest standards in the world. We’d all enjoy a pretty safe, peaceful and prosperous existence
But no, we’ve allowed filthy whores to grasp the reigns of power. Every single day, it’s another sellout slap in the face, as these miscreants sell out our country to the globalist cabal, and use identity politics to further divide us all for even more personal power
At least with dictatorships, you know you’re enslaved and screwed, but these scumbags are worse. Under the guise of freedom and our Constitution, they stick a shiv in our backs on a daily basis
You’d think maybe, just maybe they’d realize they have enough money and they should start thinking about their country, their own people and their own children’s futures
Yet nothing, absolutely nothing can deter them from their treasonous treachery
They are truly the lowest life form on the planet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed alliwant…….EXCEPT…I would change a few words in there……YES, ultimately, We’ve allowed it to happen. But, it started with at least my parent’s generation of We, if not my grandparents.
Grasp of power? Absolutely. The CONSTITUTION is the KEY. I know..wha? huh? That’s what I said 15 years ago, when it was said to me by someone, who’s now deceased, who was the first real, knowledgeable activist I got to know. (And not any R Party ladies, with tea-bag earrings….but…if you like those little crafty ideas things…Become a Precinct Chairman…that’s the first step to infiltrate/take over the R party in your State.
Well, I’m kind of a either “Go BIG or Go HOME” kind of gal….who worked outside of the Party apparatus here….(which of course..they quickly came along too) for TRUMP!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
TRUMP’s SHUT-DOWN WAYS to WIN
[Hint: NATIONAL IDs & E-VERIFY]
Department of Homeland Security
• E-VERIFY: Require NATIONAL ID to VALIDATE Database has Citizens-ONLY
• ICE: Require all Employers to RE-VALIDATE ALL EMPLOYEES with clean E-Verify
• ELECTION INTEGRITY: Require NATIONAL ID for ALL FEDERAL ELECTIONS
• STATE VOTER ROLLS: Validate with NATIONAL ID for ALL FEDERAL ELECTIONS
• TSA SHIRKERS [Obama Embeds]: REMOVE based on comparative “Sick Stats”
… RE: Trump EO for “Performance-Based Compensation/Promotion/Retention”
• TSA SHIRKERS: INVESTIGATE for fraudulent receipt of Government Benefits
IRS
• TAX REFUNDS (Credits): Require NATIONAL ID to LIMIT to Citizens-ONLY
• Refund Delays & Backlog will build into MONTHS
• Refund Delays will cause Non-Federal MORTGAGE & LOAN DEFAULTS
Department of Housing and Urban Development
• HUD Mortgages & Loans: Require NATIONAL ID to LIMIT to Citizens-ONLY
• Housing Loans & Low-Income Housing Funding POSTPONED
• IRS Refund Delays will cause MORTGAGE & LOAN DEFAULTS
Education Department
• STUDENT LOANS: Require NATIONAL ID to LIMIT to Citizens-ONLY
Health & Human Services Department
• SOCIAL SECURITY: Require NATIONAL ID to LIMIT to Citizens-ONLY
• MEDICAID & MEDICARE: Require NATIONAL ID to LIMIT to Citizens-ONLY
Agriculture Department:
• SNAP & FOOD STAMPS: Require NATIONAL ID to LIMIT to Citizens-ONLY
• … January end to Funding.
• SCHOOL LUNCH & BREAKFAST: Require NATIONAL ID to LIMIT to Citizens-ONLY.
… February end to Funding.
State Department:
• VISAs: REVOKE for Chinese Students, DISCONTINUE for Chinese Visitors.
… Until China Trade Deal RATIFIED by Senate.
National Park Service
• PARK Access: Require NATIONAL ID to LIMIT to Citizens-ONLY
[We’ll never get another bite at THIS apple.]
LikeLiked by 2 people
#1 – I would ask Stony why the h311 he is on the tubes and not out negotiating to end the shutdown instead of sending low level peons in to do his work for him.
#2 – I would ask Stony where he lives and start dropping off all the ILLEGAL Aline RELEASES of his cute little CATCH & RELEASE Program on his doorstep.
#3 – I would repeat #2 with all the other parties of the UNIParty Resistance Party until they scream #BuildThatWall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TwoLaine….he’s Nancy’s toadie…that why. Only “staffers” literally showed at the meeting with Pence yesterday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would there be action? What can you buy for a dollar? Talk about crumbs!
LikeLike
Anybody second guessing Sundance, just ask your self one simple question. If republicans did what they were elected to do over their own interested/lobbyist. Why don’t we have the wall already. Why not a year ago?
EXACTLY!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We got Bill Clinton,Bush,Hillary,Obama ,Schumer, Pelosi all saying at one point we need a wall! Illeagal immigration is wrong. Etc,etc!
They are not for the people! Obviously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s soooooooooo frustrating watching this BS play out.
I hope when our President does the state of the union. He has a TV set up and plays Hillary, Obama ,Schumer,Pelosi all of them saying we need a wall. Illegal immigration is wrong! Then after say what happened. We have more illegals crossing now than when you said this. Then move on and don’t even let them speak!
LikeLike
We had the WALL with Reagan. Reagan’s mistake? He agreed to let them have their crap funded first……..There are already Laws on the books for a WALL that have been authorized…but NEVER FUNDED!
LikeLike
Fortunately VSG Trump won’t be so easily fooled…
LikeLiked by 1 person
And also, Trump is the ONLY one that can be trusted 100%.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To properly frame this for those who are not in the know about McConnell:
McConnell could have changed the rule to allow a simple majority to pass the House bill providing funding and the President would have signed it.
McConnell made this valuation judgment: LOSS OF LIFE is the preferred alternative to changing the senate FILIBUSTER RULE (like they did for supreme court justices). The Wall would put a halt to overland trekking of illegals, both saving them the misery, rape, sickness, and death as well as preventing the incidence of malaise and death to the U.S. citizens with their arrival.
Does that tell you who McConnell is now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like!!!!
Sorta how Nacy Peolsi just changed the house rules. Simple Majority needed. Ditch the .itch Mitch tho is beyond that. Ugh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
McConnell doesn’t want any votes on the record if the president is going to veto. The gop rhino chicken sh$#s don’t want the wall but don’t want it on the record either. So McConnell and his band of rhinos will be under the radar as sneaky and political as they “creatively” can be. Either the Dems cave or enough rhinos jump ship to overcome the veto- assuming PTrump doesn’t cave (I don’t think he will cave).
LikeLiked by 3 people
The guy who prevented the President from making recess appointments, TWICE?
LikeLike
evergreen…..there’s a lot of stuff that TurtleHead could do, which turns him into another Crypt-Keeper (Harry Reid)
But…..I’m going to defend (awk! aghast!) TurtleHead on this. Not for TurtleHead’s reasons; but by fair play and Rules, and Rule of Law.
The Senate and House, every two years ,which is called a “Congress” We just finished the 115th Congress, Jan3rd, started the 116th Congress…….
are allowed by the Constitution to make their own Rules. They write them out, publish, etc.
Crypt-Keeper broke every Rules practically , except the Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer Rule, when it came to shoving ObieCare down our throats on Christmas Eve.
TurtleHead did not try to stop this. He was Minority Leader (R) at the time. He just kept saying….”They’re gonna regret this……blah, blah” turtle-speak)
He has NEVER been able to live that down. Those words are in the Federal Register….go look them up.
LikeLike
LikeLike
It would be “unfortunate” if The Turtle’s questionable business dealings with China were to be PLASTERED ALL OVER THE INTERNET….very “unfortunate.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at Biden and his son. At this point nobody is held accountable in DC besides Trump. No one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jimmney….think bigger…..Yes, Biden…..it’s everybody and their son/daughter in every way you could possibly image.
LikeLike
Yes indeed.
LikeLike
I would like Sundance to do a hypothetical on how he thinks the deep state could be took down.
If he were the POTUS right now.
Hypothetically. How bout it Sundance? You know more than most.Whats your thoughts?
LikeLike
Sd won’t tell……neither will I. You don’t broadcast over an open public forum that kind of speculation. (wouldn’t want to give the enemy secrets)
LikeLike
We have the power of the phone, fax and e-mail. Let’s do it tomorrow and the next day and the next day, etc. We have power, let’s use it.
LikeLike
Thank you Mr.Morris……..I’ve been doing it. On my own. You do it. Don’t wait for some group to organize you to do it….just do it (Nike=blah!) But just do it, and remind others to do it.
With today’s technology…….Somebody can pull a stunt on the senate floor, and I can be on the horn to my senators (both) and get somebody down on the senate floor counteracting their argument before an hour is up. I’ve done it. I’ve done it with the house too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
100 years ago, Citizens didn’t know what was going on until weeks after it was all said and done, when they might’ve gotten their state newspaper…….society hadn’t deteriorated morally as bad then…
LikeLike
Give us some high-value targets, eh?…
Cue song: Taking care of business… sneak the volume slider all the way forward…
LikeLiked by 1 person
In regards to McConnell, I think PDJT is keeping his powder dry until RBG eats the big radish. After McConnell gets a conservative Justice confirmed to the SC. PDJT will tell McConnell where, when and how the bear is going to dump in the woods. If McConnell does not climb on board the Trump Train 100%, the President will drop him like a used prophylactic. “Bon voyage Mitch”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope the people of Kentucky are watching closely. Mitch is taking them for idiot’s but they are not stupid.Mitch dont MAGA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, your site is now our 1st (monthly) paid news site. Just realized that out of nearly 50 Feeds coming into my RSS feed daily, yours is the site I most enjoy reading. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hoyer has always been a smooth-talking southern Maryland Good Ol’ Boy corrupt Machine DemocRAT lying snake. Todd was enjoying setting up Hoyer with slow-pitched softballs so Hoyer’s pre-planned narrative answers would sound unrehearsed. It’s all BS.
Maybe I’m trying to see something that wasn’t there, but I detected an uneasiness in Hoyer in this interview. He has an indefensible position and at certain moments it looked like he knows it.
Call me crazy because normally I wouldn’t prognosticate, but I think there are cracks in the Dimms position because they drew too hard a line in the sand too soon. And federal workers who will soon need their paychecks aren’t all so easily fooled.
LikeLike