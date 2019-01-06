Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney Outlines Democrat “Negotiations” as Political Resistance Ploy…

Posted on January 6, 2019 by

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney outlines how Democrat leadership have dispatched legislative staff to frame optic of negotiations to re-open government; however, it appears the discussions are only intended to further political resistance efforts.

The leadership staff have no authority to actually negotiate, but simply give the impression of negotiations.  Pelosi, Hoyer, Schumer and Durbin have a plan to maximize the shutdown for political gains; any border agreement would be adverse to their interests.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Dem Hypocrisy, Government Shutdown, Illegal Aliens, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

51 Responses to Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney Outlines Democrat “Negotiations” as Political Resistance Ploy…

  1. FofBW says:
    January 6, 2019 at 2:50 pm

    Like i said yesterday, walk away till the Dem leadership shows up. The dems will ask for more info till Infiniti

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. gingergal says:
    January 6, 2019 at 2:50 pm

    He will have to use executive action to build the barrier. Then after we win the house back in 2020, it will be signed into law.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • tellthetruth2016 says:
      January 6, 2019 at 4:44 pm

      I really wish Mick had of reminded assRat of Chuckie, Obozo and the others who are on record as saying we need the wall and stopping illegals from coming in …… Throw it back in his face how now they are doing a complete turn around because now they need illegals votes …..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. andy says:
    January 6, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    Democrats dont want to take the vote on the trade agreements. No way to hide.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Sentient says:
    January 6, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    It’s all fine. Just keep enjoying the shutdown. Once affected people get desperate enough, they can call up the Dems and say “just give him the $6B already!”

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • NvMtnOldMan says:
      January 6, 2019 at 4:42 pm

      Sen-Notice that the MSM and the dims always ask why POTUs can’t come down from the $5.6 Billion, but never once ask why the dims can’t come up from zero.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        January 6, 2019 at 5:55 pm

        Yep.

        The Uniparty-Deep State-eneMedia controlled narrative: always trying to make it the President’s fault. Tapper never wavers from the narrative while Mulvaney expertly defines and defends the President’s position.

        To his great credit, Mulvaney never gives an inch in Tapper’s (Obstructionist/Resistance) direction. He exhibits a masterful comprehension of the entire dynamic surrounding the border security issue.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  5. Gunrunner says:
    January 6, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    Where is the Turtle in all of this? Under a rock somewhere?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      January 6, 2019 at 3:06 pm

      He’s glad Dems took over the House. Now it’s up to Pelosi (and Schumer, to a lesser degree) to agree to fund the Wall. If she does, enough Dems in the senate will go along to allow passage. Until she does, the whole senate – including the Turtle – can twiddle their thumbs.

      Like

      Reply
  6. lperrusoyahoocom says:
    January 6, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    Finally a Republican that can articulate the Presidents position while at the same time pushing back the MSM narrative. Hallelujah Mick!

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  7. Bullseye says:
    January 6, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    Businesses closed everyday just ask Barry Sotero. Fortunately there are many new jobs available, find a new job…Many of these people just want to play the victim and hopefully get more out in the end.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      January 6, 2019 at 6:08 pm

      Exactly…go to a temp agency and get a temp job if necessary. No sympathy from me.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Alex Failde says:
        January 6, 2019 at 6:43 pm

        Not sure who you are referring to…but there are thousands…scratch that…tens of thousands federal law enforcement officers sworn to protect this country’s borders and ports of entry that are going without paychecks and still showing up to work. We cannot simply take another job in the mean time because it’s against our policy. We would have to quit.

        Not every government employee is a useless beurocrat and saying that the government can be shut down for a year and everyone is ok is a bit narrow minded. I know that 30 or 40 thousand people going without a paycheck is not a big deal…but it is to us 30 or 40k. We have mortgages and Bill’s and kids to feed and shelter just like the rest.

        I’m good for a couple of months…after that, it’s going to be very interesting to see how I work this out.

        My president has my unwavering support and I dont expect him to budge not so I want to…but we should all be praying that this is resolved quickly rather than happily waiting to see the democrats sweat.

        Like

        Reply
  8. Disgusted says:
    January 6, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    Thank you Mick. You overcame every attempt Jake made as he hoped to hurt President Trump. Mick/ Mike 2020/ MAGA. (Mulvaney/Pompao )

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Johnny Bravo says:
    January 6, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    Yep, I got how this works. It’s all PDT’s fault.

    The democrap leaders keep their word, to not more than $1 for the wall, blame PDT for the shutdown (PDT said he’d own it, but forgive the semantics😉), they then pretend to negotiate, but in point of fact, don’t! Yep its going real well until they want to open government and then negotiate from that point,… 😂 oops pharp 💨

    Then it starts to fall apart as Jake Slapper builds their narrative further, with half truths and word play.

    All the while hoping that they could use the President as a piniata. Fools. They’re getting played.

    Good job Mulvaney was able to set the record straight and clarified the actual facts. Love 💗 it

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Doppler says:
    January 6, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    First interview I’ve heard of Mick Mulvaney, and he gets an A+ in my book. Clearly and energetically presented the Schumer/Pelosi demand for new data as the stalling tactic it obviously is, while effectively parrying every counter argument – how will poor federal employee victims pay rent or buy food (President knows their hardship and is working to get essential workers paid, needs to protect country from the flood of criminals coming in, 17,000 arrested last year), better ways than the wall (of course, in some places), while reasserting (without challenge) the President’s right to invoke emergency powers, redirect funds that can legally be redirected. Democrats came off as stalling for political reasons, CNN as partisan Kibuki propaganda show.

    What I worry about is the ease with which we are slipping toward emergency powers, especially to resolve a political impasse. Unless tightly limited to securing the borders, it feels like crossing a Rubicon. Unlike some, the prospect of military courts dispatching political enemies appears entirely bad to me.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Kenji says:
      January 6, 2019 at 3:47 pm

      The difference between Obama’s tyrranical use of Executive authority and that of MY President’s … is transparency … and procedure. Trump has given Congress EVERY OPPORTUNITY … and then some … to SECURE OUR FKCUING BORDER!! (Sorry, but I’m way past ‘polite’ on this issue). We need to secure our border NOW! And … we need to pass MY President’s “Immigration Reform” which includes MERIT selection of immigrants, and the ABSOLUTE END to chain migration.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • mugzey302 says:
        January 6, 2019 at 6:20 pm

        It’s not enough to secure the border if we’re stuck with the catch-and-release law that has judges bringing the deported ones back.

        Like

        Reply
  11. Kenji says:
    January 6, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    Interim Chief of Staff!? Seriously!!?? Sorry, correct me if I’m missing something … but I absolutely ADORE Mick Mulvaney. What a brilliant communicator, and STAUNCH DEFENDER of MY President!! The ONLY argument I would entertain for moving him out of the Chief of Staff position … is that he is too sorely needed elsewhere. When did John Kelly EVER so robustly defend MY President’s policies and actions in public? I cannot think of a single incident. Brilliant interview Mick, brilliant! Great work!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. todayistheday99 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Jake Tapper: willfully obtuse or just stupid? How about both.

    Willfully obtuse:

    “What this means is that no amount of facts or reasons, no matter how clearly, calmly and patiently you lay them out, is going to change the minds of the wilfully obtuse. They are too brainwashed. They are too far gone.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Skeeball says:
    January 6, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    I still think that President Trump is going to drag this out as long as possible to inflict the maximum amount of chaos and damage within the Democrat Party. At which point, one of two things will happen:

    1. Democrats will cave and give him the funding.
    2. President Trump will pick up the phone and ask AMLO to spend a portion of the 10.6 billion in U.S. aid sent in December on wall construction. Yes, Mexico will pay for the wall.

    Either way, PDJT wins and lefties cry themselves to sleep for years.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Risa says:
    January 6, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    The video clip of the female federal employee is beyond ridiculous. If you have been an employee for any length of time and are already complaining about having to choose between groceries or utilities, YOU ARE LIVING BEYOND YOUR MEANS.

    I can see where this would legitimately be an issue for enlisted military, who are paid very little, but rank and file federal bureaucrats are paid enough to have emergency savings.

    No sympathy.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Kenji says:
      January 6, 2019 at 4:58 pm

      Just like all the “examples” of people trotted out to make the case for Obamakkare … people who were bankrupted by medical tragedies. When their lives and circumstances were investigated in depth … it was discovered they could have afforded medical insurance, certainly “catastrophic” insurance … but chose to spend their money on more immediately pleasurable things. For a period of years, my wife and I were both self-employed, with 3-small children. We purchased our own medical insurance … because we were RESPONSIBLE adults. It was painfully expensive, and we went WITHOUT all sorts of luxuries. We denied our own wants, to serve the needs of our family.

      I suspect if someone dug into the life of this poor, poor, non-essential federal worker, we’d find her sorely lacking in the “responsible” Dept. And … I’m willing to bet she is BOTH a hardcore Democrat, BLM, pussy-hat brigade activist … and … earns north of $6-figures for her government work. Oh, and I’m willing to bet she’s two-years behind on her Federal Taxes.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Kenji says:
      January 6, 2019 at 5:01 pm

      Someone should doxx that CNN-planted “victim” of the PARTIAL Govt. shutdown

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 6, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Time for Shock and Awe Mr. President.

    Bring home the troops. Shut down the border. Hit them where it hurts, in the Drug Cartels….where the Dims get their dark money.

    Shut down the H1B Visa process. And set-up a bonus structure for ICE and Border Patrol to remove illegal aliens during the shut-down……pay them separate, on-the-spot bonuses for removing our unwelcome guests.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. Peter says:
    January 6, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    This is what republicans get for allowing the democrats to steal the House elections.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Jenevive says:
    January 6, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    Question? What happens if the President does NOTHING
    with a bill on his desk. He doesn;t sign but he doesn;t veto he just
    does NOTHING. Like when the houses passes a bill but it sits on a
    desk in the senate never to be brought up?

    What is the status then of a bill if he does NOTHING?

    Like

    Reply
  18. sapfromthegap says:
    January 6, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    Remember how obama barricaded national parks during his shutdown? My sister-in-law and her husband are on a camping tour of western states and said they have been allowed to camp for free at the two national parks they’ve been to so far.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Risa says:
      January 6, 2019 at 4:52 pm

      I also remember how Obama barricaded the WWII memorial and didn’t allow access for the groups of WWII vets who had made the journey to D.C. to view it.

      Obama hates America, as it was founded. He hates us.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  19. evergreen says:
    January 6, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    Well compensated employees beyond their first few years on the job (federal employees as a class) ought to have many months’ savings stored up. If not, that’s a household management issue.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. covfefe999 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    Snowflake victim Andrea Popelka is way too old to be living paycheck to paycheck. She said she will now have to make a decision between paying her utilities and buying groceries. Some should send her a Suze Orman DVD. You never ever count on having contiguous paychecks. Never. Accidents happen. Illnesses happen. Layoffs happen. You’re supposed to have some money in your savings account to use for these times. She apparently has none. That’s not our fault.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      January 6, 2019 at 5:03 pm

      After some research I’ve determined that she’s married and her husband appears to be employed. Are they both living paycheck to paycheck? Can’t he cover for her while she waits to be working again? Must they go without food or electricity? 😉

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Risa says:
        January 6, 2019 at 5:52 pm

        If this is the correct Andrea Popelka, she has been employed as an Information Technology Manager for at least fourteen years. That position, according to the link provided for it, pays in excess of $100,000.

        If she is having difficulty choosing between groceries and electricity, she needs to be fired. She obviously cant manage anything.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      January 6, 2019 at 6:07 pm

      I have no pity at all. Many times in my life I have not had a weekly paycheck. I always paid my bills, had food, shelter, etc. Why? Because I lived within my means and I always saved money for emergency situations where I might be out of work. When I was out of work, I tightened my belt, and cut my spending down even more.

      These people knew a shutdown could happen; they work for the government and know this happens fairly regularly. I am appalled that they actually get back pay for not working once they get back to work. Who else gets paid for being out of work for work they did not do?

      Also, these people are eligible for unemployment compensation and why doesn’t their wonderful union have a fund to provide some money to those not working due to shutdown? My father was in a union a very long time ago and when they went out on strike the union paid them something…it wasn’t equal to a pay check but it helped.

      Also, why don’t they go out and get a temp job? I would think the temp agencies must be begging for people right now with the low unemployment figures and all of the work available.

      Sorry they are lazy spoiled people who are paid too much for what they do and have the nerve to complain.

      Like

      Reply
  22. Heika says:
    January 6, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    At 4:20 in the video – when they gave Pelosi ‘the facts’ – 17,000 criminals arrested at the border last year, Pelosi says ‘they are your facts not mine’. If you cant have a basic understanding of the facts its going to be very difficult to come to agreement.

    This is a very important moment.

    Think about that. This is the degree of cognitive disassociation which has diseased the leaders and their followers on the Left. You cannot negotiate with this degree of mental sickness. Stunning. I hope they can ‘provide’ the facts to Pelosi, on paper however it would not matter, as Pelosi and Schumer really do know the facts (and how bad they are) – but when they do this, and pretend the facts are not the facts, their ‘base’ – the 140 odd million who read the ‘facts’ in the MSM as dictated by them for only political gain – they believe these lies. It is stating the obvious, but it is shocking to see it so blatantly displayed as it is here by this one sentence.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. merrly says:
    January 6, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    Trump is giving the Dems a chance to get something for themselves by giving up the money. The alternative is that Trump goes the National Emergency route and gets his wall and they get NOTHING. So, nobody can say that he didn’t give them a chance. Trump knew from day one he could do it without their permission – that’s prob why he let them steal the house. He never needed them.
    If government workers at their salaries have to make a choice between groceries and utilities – the need to learn how to save money. Maybe the last in the clip can lay off the make up and jewelry for a while to save up. She prob didn’t vote for Trump anyway of she’s a government worker. Trump voters WANTED HIM TO DO THIS.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Mike in a Truck says:
    January 6, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    The Dems learned from their commie cousins the North Vietnamese at the Paris Peace Talks.One step forward two steps back.It wont work with PDJT:watch him declare a national emergency as their gambit circles the toliet bowl.

    Like

    Reply
  25. kurt72 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    Does anyone recall the video of Pelosi before becoming Speaker saying she didn’t care if the government stayed closed forever? I cant find it online.

    Like

    Reply
  26. LBB says:
    January 6, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    Big Mulvaney fan. Here is additional clip from that interview where Mick is talking about how much fun COS can be.

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/mulvaney-being-chief-of-staff-is-actually-a-lot-of-fun/ar-BBRRZQY

    Like

    Reply
  27. Jenevive says:
    January 6, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    The thing Mick has going for him is he is a fast talker.(I don;t mean that
    in the shady sense of the word) but literally. You have to pay attention
    when he speaks.

    Like

    Reply
  28. emeraldcoaster says:
    January 6, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    Kudos to ACoS Mulvaney. Of the 21 government “shutdowns,” I experienced 17 of them while serving under five different presidents. I experienced some of the personal hardships, so I do not discount the negative effects endured by furloughed employees. (Note: I was never furloughed, just reported to duty and was not paid on time.) While we all want our government to function both effectively and efficiently, I see no better reason for the POTUS to halt business as usual than to enhance national security (e.g., border integrity). I pray our president holds fast and fights for what is right and necessary. My repesentatives are hearing the same message.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s