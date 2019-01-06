Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney Outlines Democrat “Negotiations” as Political Resistance Ploy…

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney outlines how Democrat leadership have dispatched legislative staff to frame optic of negotiations to re-open government; however, it appears the discussions are only intended to further political resistance efforts.

The leadership staff have no authority to actually negotiate, but simply give the impression of negotiations. Pelosi, Hoyer, Schumer and Durbin have a plan to maximize the shutdown for political gains; any border agreement would be adverse to their interests.

