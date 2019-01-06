Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney Outlines Democrat “Negotiations” as Political Resistance Ploy…

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney outlines how Democrat leadership have dispatched legislative staff to frame optic of negotiations to re-open government; however, it appears the discussions are only intended to further political resistance efforts.
The leadership staff have no authority to actually negotiate, but simply give the impression of negotiations. Pelosi, Hoyer, Schumer and Durbin have a plan to maximize the shutdown for political gains; any border agreement would be adverse to their interests.
Advertisements
Like i said yesterday, walk away till the Dem leadership shows up. The dems will ask for more info till Infiniti
LikeLiked by 6 people
He will have to use executive action to build the barrier. Then after we win the house back in 2020, it will be signed into law.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I really wish Mick had of reminded assRat of Chuckie, Obozo and the others who are on record as saying we need the wall and stopping illegals from coming in …… Throw it back in his face how now they are doing a complete turn around because now they need illegals votes …..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democrats dont want to take the vote on the trade agreements. No way to hide.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s all fine. Just keep enjoying the shutdown. Once affected people get desperate enough, they can call up the Dems and say “just give him the $6B already!”
LikeLiked by 13 people
Sen-Notice that the MSM and the dims always ask why POTUs can’t come down from the $5.6 Billion, but never once ask why the dims can’t come up from zero.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep.
The Uniparty-Deep State-eneMedia controlled narrative: always trying to make it the President’s fault. Tapper never wavers from the narrative while Mulvaney expertly defines and defends the President’s position.
To his great credit, Mulvaney never gives an inch in Tapper’s (Obstructionist/Resistance) direction. He exhibits a masterful comprehension of the entire dynamic surrounding the border security issue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where is the Turtle in all of this? Under a rock somewhere?
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s glad Dems took over the House. Now it’s up to Pelosi (and Schumer, to a lesser degree) to agree to fund the Wall. If she does, enough Dems in the senate will go along to allow passage. Until she does, the whole senate – including the Turtle – can twiddle their thumbs.
LikeLike
Finally a Republican that can articulate the Presidents position while at the same time pushing back the MSM narrative. Hallelujah Mick!
LikeLiked by 18 people
Businesses closed everyday just ask Barry Sotero. Fortunately there are many new jobs available, find a new job…Many of these people just want to play the victim and hopefully get more out in the end.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly…go to a temp agency and get a temp job if necessary. No sympathy from me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure who you are referring to…but there are thousands…scratch that…tens of thousands federal law enforcement officers sworn to protect this country’s borders and ports of entry that are going without paychecks and still showing up to work. We cannot simply take another job in the mean time because it’s against our policy. We would have to quit.
Not every government employee is a useless beurocrat and saying that the government can be shut down for a year and everyone is ok is a bit narrow minded. I know that 30 or 40 thousand people going without a paycheck is not a big deal…but it is to us 30 or 40k. We have mortgages and Bill’s and kids to feed and shelter just like the rest.
I’m good for a couple of months…after that, it’s going to be very interesting to see how I work this out.
My president has my unwavering support and I dont expect him to budge not so I want to…but we should all be praying that this is resolved quickly rather than happily waiting to see the democrats sweat.
LikeLike
Thank you Mick. You overcame every attempt Jake made as he hoped to hurt President Trump. Mick/ Mike 2020/ MAGA. (Mulvaney/Pompao )
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, I got how this works. It’s all PDT’s fault.
The democrap leaders keep their word, to not more than $1 for the wall, blame PDT for the shutdown (PDT said he’d own it, but forgive the semantics😉), they then pretend to negotiate, but in point of fact, don’t! Yep its going real well until they want to open government and then negotiate from that point,… 😂 oops pharp 💨
Then it starts to fall apart as Jake Slapper builds their narrative further, with half truths and word play.
All the while hoping that they could use the President as a piniata. Fools. They’re getting played.
Good job Mulvaney was able to set the record straight and clarified the actual facts. Love 💗 it
LikeLiked by 2 people
First interview I’ve heard of Mick Mulvaney, and he gets an A+ in my book. Clearly and energetically presented the Schumer/Pelosi demand for new data as the stalling tactic it obviously is, while effectively parrying every counter argument – how will poor federal employee victims pay rent or buy food (President knows their hardship and is working to get essential workers paid, needs to protect country from the flood of criminals coming in, 17,000 arrested last year), better ways than the wall (of course, in some places), while reasserting (without challenge) the President’s right to invoke emergency powers, redirect funds that can legally be redirected. Democrats came off as stalling for political reasons, CNN as partisan Kibuki propaganda show.
What I worry about is the ease with which we are slipping toward emergency powers, especially to resolve a political impasse. Unless tightly limited to securing the borders, it feels like crossing a Rubicon. Unlike some, the prospect of military courts dispatching political enemies appears entirely bad to me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The difference between Obama’s tyrranical use of Executive authority and that of MY President’s … is transparency … and procedure. Trump has given Congress EVERY OPPORTUNITY … and then some … to SECURE OUR FKCUING BORDER!! (Sorry, but I’m way past ‘polite’ on this issue). We need to secure our border NOW! And … we need to pass MY President’s “Immigration Reform” which includes MERIT selection of immigrants, and the ABSOLUTE END to chain migration.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s not enough to secure the border if we’re stuck with the catch-and-release law that has judges bringing the deported ones back.
LikeLike
Interim Chief of Staff!? Seriously!!?? Sorry, correct me if I’m missing something … but I absolutely ADORE Mick Mulvaney. What a brilliant communicator, and STAUNCH DEFENDER of MY President!! The ONLY argument I would entertain for moving him out of the Chief of Staff position … is that he is too sorely needed elsewhere. When did John Kelly EVER so robustly defend MY President’s policies and actions in public? I cannot think of a single incident. Brilliant interview Mick, brilliant! Great work!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Jake Tapper: willfully obtuse or just stupid? How about both.
Willfully obtuse:
“What this means is that no amount of facts or reasons, no matter how clearly, calmly and patiently you lay them out, is going to change the minds of the wilfully obtuse. They are too brainwashed. They are too far gone.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still think that President Trump is going to drag this out as long as possible to inflict the maximum amount of chaos and damage within the Democrat Party. At which point, one of two things will happen:
1. Democrats will cave and give him the funding.
2. President Trump will pick up the phone and ask AMLO to spend a portion of the 10.6 billion in U.S. aid sent in December on wall construction. Yes, Mexico will pay for the wall.
Either way, PDJT wins and lefties cry themselves to sleep for years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The video clip of the female federal employee is beyond ridiculous. If you have been an employee for any length of time and are already complaining about having to choose between groceries or utilities, YOU ARE LIVING BEYOND YOUR MEANS.
I can see where this would legitimately be an issue for enlisted military, who are paid very little, but rank and file federal bureaucrats are paid enough to have emergency savings.
No sympathy.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Just like all the “examples” of people trotted out to make the case for Obamakkare … people who were bankrupted by medical tragedies. When their lives and circumstances were investigated in depth … it was discovered they could have afforded medical insurance, certainly “catastrophic” insurance … but chose to spend their money on more immediately pleasurable things. For a period of years, my wife and I were both self-employed, with 3-small children. We purchased our own medical insurance … because we were RESPONSIBLE adults. It was painfully expensive, and we went WITHOUT all sorts of luxuries. We denied our own wants, to serve the needs of our family.
I suspect if someone dug into the life of this poor, poor, non-essential federal worker, we’d find her sorely lacking in the “responsible” Dept. And … I’m willing to bet she is BOTH a hardcore Democrat, BLM, pussy-hat brigade activist … and … earns north of $6-figures for her government work. Oh, and I’m willing to bet she’s two-years behind on her Federal Taxes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Someone should doxx that CNN-planted “victim” of the PARTIAL Govt. shutdown
LikeLiked by 1 person
I doubt the facts would support her as a “victim”.
LikeLike
According to MyLife: Andrea Popelka of CO. 45, income $100-150K. Lawsuits, liens or bankruptcies (I didn’t look any further).
LikeLike
Time for Shock and Awe Mr. President.
Bring home the troops. Shut down the border. Hit them where it hurts, in the Drug Cartels….where the Dims get their dark money.
Shut down the H1B Visa process. And set-up a bonus structure for ICE and Border Patrol to remove illegal aliens during the shut-down……pay them separate, on-the-spot bonuses for removing our unwelcome guests.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is what republicans get for allowing the democrats to steal the House elections.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did the dems steal the house elections or did the Republicans give them away? Possible a little of both to support the Uniparty.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Paul Ryan said he campaigned for people he liked. Wonder who those people were?
LikeLike
Question? What happens if the President does NOTHING
with a bill on his desk. He doesn;t sign but he doesn;t veto he just
does NOTHING. Like when the houses passes a bill but it sits on a
desk in the senate never to be brought up?
What is the status then of a bill if he does NOTHING?
LikeLike
Pocket veto.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Congress is in session it becomes law after 10 days if the President does nothing. If Congress is NOT in session, the law is assumed to have been vetoed. (AKA Pocket Veto)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember how obama barricaded national parks during his shutdown? My sister-in-law and her husband are on a camping tour of western states and said they have been allowed to camp for free at the two national parks they’ve been to so far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I also remember how Obama barricaded the WWII memorial and didn’t allow access for the groups of WWII vets who had made the journey to D.C. to view it.
Obama hates America, as it was founded. He hates us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama actually shut down a -private- museum his goons assumed was government funded!
LikeLike
Well compensated employees beyond their first few years on the job (federal employees as a class) ought to have many months’ savings stored up. If not, that’s a household management issue.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just.Do.It!Q
LikeLike
Skip the Q. I don’t know how that slipped in…
LikeLike
Snowflake victim Andrea Popelka is way too old to be living paycheck to paycheck. She said she will now have to make a decision between paying her utilities and buying groceries. Some should send her a Suze Orman DVD. You never ever count on having contiguous paychecks. Never. Accidents happen. Illnesses happen. Layoffs happen. You’re supposed to have some money in your savings account to use for these times. She apparently has none. That’s not our fault.
LikeLiked by 3 people
After some research I’ve determined that she’s married and her husband appears to be employed. Are they both living paycheck to paycheck? Can’t he cover for her while she waits to be working again? Must they go without food or electricity? 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
If this is the correct Andrea Popelka, she has been employed as an Information Technology Manager for at least fourteen years. That position, according to the link provided for it, pays in excess of $100,000.
If she is having difficulty choosing between groceries and electricity, she needs to be fired. She obviously cant manage anything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have no pity at all. Many times in my life I have not had a weekly paycheck. I always paid my bills, had food, shelter, etc. Why? Because I lived within my means and I always saved money for emergency situations where I might be out of work. When I was out of work, I tightened my belt, and cut my spending down even more.
These people knew a shutdown could happen; they work for the government and know this happens fairly regularly. I am appalled that they actually get back pay for not working once they get back to work. Who else gets paid for being out of work for work they did not do?
Also, these people are eligible for unemployment compensation and why doesn’t their wonderful union have a fund to provide some money to those not working due to shutdown? My father was in a union a very long time ago and when they went out on strike the union paid them something…it wasn’t equal to a pay check but it helped.
Also, why don’t they go out and get a temp job? I would think the temp agencies must be begging for people right now with the low unemployment figures and all of the work available.
Sorry they are lazy spoiled people who are paid too much for what they do and have the nerve to complain.
LikeLike
At 4:20 in the video – when they gave Pelosi ‘the facts’ – 17,000 criminals arrested at the border last year, Pelosi says ‘they are your facts not mine’. If you cant have a basic understanding of the facts its going to be very difficult to come to agreement.
This is a very important moment.
Think about that. This is the degree of cognitive disassociation which has diseased the leaders and their followers on the Left. You cannot negotiate with this degree of mental sickness. Stunning. I hope they can ‘provide’ the facts to Pelosi, on paper however it would not matter, as Pelosi and Schumer really do know the facts (and how bad they are) – but when they do this, and pretend the facts are not the facts, their ‘base’ – the 140 odd million who read the ‘facts’ in the MSM as dictated by them for only political gain – they believe these lies. It is stating the obvious, but it is shocking to see it so blatantly displayed as it is here by this one sentence.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump is giving the Dems a chance to get something for themselves by giving up the money. The alternative is that Trump goes the National Emergency route and gets his wall and they get NOTHING. So, nobody can say that he didn’t give them a chance. Trump knew from day one he could do it without their permission – that’s prob why he let them steal the house. He never needed them.
If government workers at their salaries have to make a choice between groceries and utilities – the need to learn how to save money. Maybe the last in the clip can lay off the make up and jewelry for a while to save up. She prob didn’t vote for Trump anyway of she’s a government worker. Trump voters WANTED HIM TO DO THIS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Trump voters WANTED HIM TO DO THIS.”
YES WE DID!
LikeLike
The Dems learned from their commie cousins the North Vietnamese at the Paris Peace Talks.One step forward two steps back.It wont work with PDJT:watch him declare a national emergency as their gambit circles the toliet bowl.
LikeLike
Does anyone recall the video of Pelosi before becoming Speaker saying she didn’t care if the government stayed closed forever? I cant find it online.
LikeLike
Big Mulvaney fan. Here is additional clip from that interview where Mick is talking about how much fun COS can be.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/mulvaney-being-chief-of-staff-is-actually-a-lot-of-fun/ar-BBRRZQY
LikeLike
The thing Mick has going for him is he is a fast talker.(I don;t mean that
in the shady sense of the word) but literally. You have to pay attention
when he speaks.
LikeLike
Kudos to ACoS Mulvaney. Of the 21 government “shutdowns,” I experienced 17 of them while serving under five different presidents. I experienced some of the personal hardships, so I do not discount the negative effects endured by furloughed employees. (Note: I was never furloughed, just reported to duty and was not paid on time.) While we all want our government to function both effectively and efficiently, I see no better reason for the POTUS to halt business as usual than to enhance national security (e.g., border integrity). I pray our president holds fast and fights for what is right and necessary. My repesentatives are hearing the same message.
LikeLike