Macron Under Siege as Tough Stance Against ‘yellow vests’ Backfires…

Some of the highlights from today’s protests in France are quite remarkable. Additionally, it seems indicative of an inflection point for Reuters to point out that Macron’s current approach toward the Yellow Vests is only making things worse…. Strange times.

PARIS (Reuters) – Emmanuel Macron intended to start the new year on the offensive against the ‘yellow vest’ protesters. Instead, the French president is reeling from more violent street demonstrations. What began as a grassroots rebellion against diesel taxes and the high cost of living has morphed into something more perilous for Macron – an assault on his presidency and French institutions.

The anti-government protesters on Saturday used a forklift truck to force their way into a government ministry compound, torched cars near the Champs Elysees and in one violent skirmish on a bridge over the Seine punched and kicked riot police officers to the ground. (read more)

A Twitter user named Sotiri Dimpinoudis follows the granular events throughout France and posts ongoing video to his twitter account. Some of the video is quite remarkable.

Generally the protests seem loosely organized, but nationwide around 50,000 to 80,000 people today according to Reuters. The protests are generally peaceful; then, later in the day, the police arrive to remove them and things turn confrontational and violent.

By the time dusk arrives most of the ordinary Yellow Vest protesters have returned home; and that’s when it seems like smaller agitating groups start burning things.

#Upate: Video around 1100 to 1800 of #GiletsJaunes are now in accross #Paris on the ground according to local news sources in #France. #ActeVIII pic.twitter.com/S1sGHf234m — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 5, 2019

#Update: Video of the Streets in #Paris are packed full of #GiletsJaunes protestors in the French Capital of #France, This is a huge protest… #ActeVIII pic.twitter.com/jq67QGroRG — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 5, 2019

#Update: He is going viral! They are calling him the flying RAMBO and un afraid of the CRS police in #Paris! That is one though #GiletsJaunes protestor. #ActeVIII pic.twitter.com/dtni0gyNNi — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 5, 2019

Advertisements