Macron Under Siege as Tough Stance Against ‘yellow vests’ Backfires…

Some of the highlights from today’s protests in France are quite remarkable. Additionally, it seems indicative of an inflection point for Reuters to point out that Macron’s current approach toward the Yellow Vests is only making things worse…. Strange times.
PARIS (Reuters) – Emmanuel Macron intended to start the new year on the offensive against the ‘yellow vest’ protesters. Instead, the French president is reeling from more violent street demonstrations.
What began as a grassroots rebellion against diesel taxes and the high cost of living has morphed into something more perilous for Macron – an assault on his presidency and French institutions.
The anti-government protesters on Saturday used a forklift truck to force their way into a government ministry compound, torched cars near the Champs Elysees and in one violent skirmish on a bridge over the Seine punched and kicked riot police officers to the ground. (read more)
A Twitter user named Sotiri Dimpinoudis follows the granular events throughout France and posts ongoing video to his twitter account. Some of the video is quite remarkable.
Generally the protests seem loosely organized, but nationwide around 50,000 to 80,000 people today according to Reuters. The protests are generally peaceful; then, later in the day, the police arrive to remove them and things turn confrontational and violent.
By the time dusk arrives most of the ordinary Yellow Vest protesters have returned home; and that’s when it seems like smaller agitating groups start burning things.
The liberals will never learn from this!! They are beyond help
Viva La Trump
The Yellow Vests look like decent, patriotic, good people that love their country and want it back. Those faces could be faces seen at Trump rallies.
They should rename themselves The Yellow Jackets, as in the variety that stings when bothered and infringed upon.
It looks like the energy is waning regardless of these photos.
The energy of the yellow vest protests? People have to make time to out there and march etc. There has been no answers forthcoming from the government. Basically, we’re going to do what we will and you don’t matter. So I think that thought strengthened even more and the government further weakened.
Not sure energy waning. The viral video of the man punching back on the retreating police is devastating. Police look weak and protestors look like they are winning. Not sure where this is leading but I am not happy that law and order looks so hapless..even if it is propping up Machron’s bumbling regime. Makes me a bit nervous…
These are the Truths that Democrats and the World Order people don’t want us to know..
Scary but actually reminds me of pre-WWII time when many Americans did not believe what Hitler was doing to Europe & Jews. Actually really sad in this day & age that our American media is not showing real truths about America and the world.
The Jews have a far worse threat today than Hitler ever was to them. This time its religion and it has nothing to do with politics. The threat is Islam. All non muslims will soon become victims. We are in for a very tough time.
Agreed.
Gays, Jews & Christians are at top of Muslim hit list.
If hitler had won the white percentage in the world wouldn’t have fallen to the levels it is now…
agitators to destroy peaceful protestors…watch for more
So true Publius.
if they appear to be violent and destructive their will be no concern as the hired jack boots beat up middle age citizens in yellow vests after cornering them. The jack boots have also been raiding the homes of the known leaders and arresting them.
We are so blessed to have President Trump, we must do all we can to support and protect him.
Antifa and other extremists create the violence and the protesters will pay the price, as those demons slink off to their basements and video games.
Yes, interesting about inflection points. Maybe the big one will be the point at which Macron either resigns or takes the decisive move, the committed plunge, into fascism. He seems the sort of little man who could do it. At the same time, we’re seeing a conflict now between the new Jacobins and Girondists. History repeating itself. I’d like to hear an argument about how this is going to end well.
Macron in the pic looks like a deer in the headlights! Also, 7th pic down from the top is a guy taking a leak between the barricades…my kind of people!
Macron looks on tne verge of crying “Mommy!” and running to hide behind Bridgette’s mini skirt.
I’d say he has a real revolution on his hands. Elitist better take notice of the power of the People!!! Don’t worry Macaroni…President Obama can endorse you again…LMAO
I’ve been saying for some time that America needs a Yellow Vest movement. Exactly as the French are doing it. An enemy disrespects appeasers and weaklings. Someone who fights makes them sit up, take notice, and reevaluate their position.
I heard recently, (can’t recall source) that TERRORISM is defined as “using or attempting to use violence to achieve political goals”.
Given the anti-terrorism legislation, patriot act, etc., definition of violence includes presumably property damage,
and what defines “political goals”?
Peaceful protests don’t qualify, but once it crosses the line to violence, even against innanimate objects, could presumably invoke patriot act type actions being justified; indefinite detention, etc.
This would be the reason for provacatuers, to commt violence, in order to justify responce.
After all, put on a yellow vest, perhaps MAGA hat, and your one of the vesters, and any actions you commit, such as torching cars, are,attributed to the vesters.
Flip your thought process to the communist politicos and the violence they are raining down on our own citizens.
Who are the ‘terrorists’?
With Cicero’s quote in mind, when do the American patriots follow the lead of the French:
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”
― Marcus Tullius Cicero
When, collectively, we reach a key inflection point; the “their is some sh*t up with which I will not put!”, as my Dad used to say.
When a group of people feel their lives, livlihoods,, culture and childrens futures are being stripped from them, and all other ways of seeking redress of grievances are denied them, is WHEN.
We ain’t there yet, but inching closer every day.
The dilettante French left elites thought that their self righteous global warming hysterics would be accepted by the plebs…..who usually take direction quietly.
I still believe the decision that had the Don standing against (nearly) his whole cabinet and the family youngsters was the exit from Paris Accord. Magnificent under pressure we’ll never know about.
These protests seem a lot less violent than the Antifa protests the media claim are “non-violent”.
HA! True!
Antifa has stood down because they were making the Democrats look bad. I assume that they are being geared up in the interim to be even more violent when they next emerge.
Now you see exactly why the founding fathers gave us the second amendment. Imagine if the yellow vests were carrying AR15’s and AK47’s. Macron would really take notice then.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly!
Yes, then he would order the police and military to shoot, cause the alternative is to order them to stand down or surrender. Since ordering s/d or surrender would mean Macron gets dragged out and hung from a lampost, I’m guessing he orders “shoot”, and then the question is is his order followed?
❤ My FAVE!!!
Anonymous sources say that Macron and Trudeau are in constant contact through Skype, to calm one another down they dress up in tutu’s and prance about the halls of power, and never a mention of the mean orange man. Some times the two leaders just sit in the dark and weep together. Sources say that the two leaders have the affairs of state well in hand, and not to worry, these are two modern men getting in touch with their feminine side, for the betterment of humankind.
I don’t like them punching the law enforcement officers just because.
Poor little Mac da Knife. Parading up and down the halls of the presidential palace wearing the Eiffel Tower print under wear his mammy-wife dressed him in.Waving his little wooden sword.Now where did those old revolutionaries store that guillotine?
No reason not to do that here in the States, in the places that deserve it, NYC, CHI, ATL, STL and any city in CA, to name a few. When their gestapo shows up, light the fuse. Damn I wish I were 30 years younger.
According to Marcon, the protesters: “take as a pretext that they are speaking in the name of the people” when “in fact they are merely speaking for a hateful mob” that targets “police, journalists, Jews, foreigners, homosexuals,” Macron stated during a Dec. 31 address.
What a bunch of leftist narrative BS! – and the people know it is a bunch of BS! Macron is the one fanning the fires now, not the protestors. If all of the European leaders follow in trying this BS, it won’t be long before those European leaders are no more.
