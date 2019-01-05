The Rebellion Continues – Increased Yellow Vest Protests in France Following Arrest of Key Organizer – Government Spokesman Evacuated by Police…

Last Wednesday night the arrest of a key political organizer of the Yellow Vest protests, a 33-year-old truck driver named Eric Drouet, spurred the movement to claim French President Macron was now arresting his political opponents. The arrest of Drouet has led to an increase in retaliation by the group against the French government. [Video from today]

Yellow Vest demonstrators are now allied with various groups from across the political spectrum; most peaceful, but some, notsomuch.  This led to French government ministry official Benjamin Griveaux warning Emmanuel Macron yesterday that a “full blown revolution” was possible.

The evidence to support Minister Briveaux’s dire warning did not take long to surface as a team of masked intruders used a forklift and broke into the French ministry causing police and special forces to evacuate him to safety.

(Via Daily Mail) […] He said they were radicals ‘who seek insurrection and basically want to overthrow the government.’

Today there were around 3000 of them in Paris alone, with another 22,000 plus in other parts of France.

Teargas, water canon and baton charges were used by riot police on a so-called ‘Act VIII’ Day of Rage organised by the Yellow Vest movement.

It followed the arrest the 33-year-old Eric Drouet, one of the group’s most high-profile leaders, on Wednesday night.

Today, there was initial trouble around the River Seine, where police unleashed gas and flash balls at a crowd Yellow Vests, who are named after their high visibility road safety jackets.

All were attempting to march on the National Assembly, the French parliament, but were held back.

This led to fighting on the footbridges crossing the river, and then on the nearby Boulevard St Germain.

By nightfall, the disturbances had spilled over to other famous avenues, including the Champs Elysee. (read more)

 

 

  1. WES says:
    January 5, 2019 at 5:32 pm

    The French are very civilized.

    They only protest on Saturdays!

    Sunday to Friday they rest!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 5, 2019 at 5:46 pm

      Sunday: picnic, park, museum or concert….DINNER

      Monday-Friday: work from 9:30AM to 12:30 PM, lunch to 3:00PM with wine, flounder around until 6:PM

      That leaves Saturday.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      January 5, 2019 at 6:36 pm

      To their credit – although it was a vastly different France back then – in WWII the French Resistance took no time off.

      SInce November, I am encouraged by their protest of the foolish and destructive policies of Macron & the government. But still it seems – even after 8 weeks of this – they are somewhat disorganized or only loosely organized at best.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • FrankieZee says:
        January 5, 2019 at 6:56 pm

        They have to do more HIT and RUN attacks all over the country, focusing on the larger cities. It will be harder for the police to mobilize and they have to start attacking the police one by one at their homes. That may make them start to side with them. But at least they are fighting back. This has to be hurting tourism big time in Paris.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • GB Bari says:
          January 5, 2019 at 7:48 pm

          Yes unfortunately many small “mom & pop” shops or single proprietor shops are being hurt, and many are likely the sole source of income for their owners. Every day lost for a small business is a day of potential revenue that cannot be recovered.
          I feel bad for those people, although some / many may be participating in the protests.

          Like

          Reply
      • Randolph Scott says:
        January 5, 2019 at 7:07 pm

        They appear to be more organized than the Right Wing here in the US. All we do is talk about it via internet forums. We’re really impressing the left side now. Shakin’ they are, shakin’.

        Like

        Reply
      • andrewalinxs says:
        January 5, 2019 at 7:50 pm

        Also should be pointed out the french government has gone through two military coups post WWII.

        France is not as stable as people think it is.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      January 5, 2019 at 6:46 pm

      WES, thanks for the laugh as true they only work something like 30 hrs. a week. However, I think the President is going to regret how ignorant and stupid he and his politicians have been because remember the French protested and then guillotined all the royals and more. Socialism ain’t nice and better treatment of muslims leads to protests and destruction.

      Like

      Reply
  2. JAS says:
    January 5, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    Gotta hand ot to the French. When it comes to well meant full blown revolutions they always lead the way. The sure like their individual liberties and will only be pushed so far.

    If history is any guide We are probably next.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      January 5, 2019 at 5:48 pm

      They may not have a reputation as the greatest fighters when fighting an external opponent, but boy will they go full-force when taking on an internal one.

      Big credit to France here. They see what Macron is and they will not back down. Gotta respect that.

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 5, 2019 at 5:49 pm

      Don’t forget the uniform coordination…pure Parisian style…RevoFashion.

      HauteRevolt.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • sundance says:
      January 5, 2019 at 5:55 pm

      History is a circle.

      Need proof? Watch:

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • litlbit2 says:
      January 5, 2019 at 6:08 pm

      I would suggest recording the names of the msm readers as well swamp representatives in all government positions as well as addresses. No need to go after the common man or businesses that make the country work. It is these elitists that think they are above the law and rules that govern everyone else. Remember one word “Deplorables”

      News Flash, THEY ARE NOT! Cold Anger does not have a time frame, will not give notice, will be greater, faster, more complete than anything or anyone of the corrupt can control or subdue. Watch France as many, are lining up. An you spell Brazil?

      To start here that would include but not limited to, McConnell, Ryan, Clinton, Soros, Tom Donohue, Bloomberg, Koch, Schammmmer, Poolosei etc. it is these and others that have brought this corruption, dishonesty, greed, body bags, Fake News to the point of NO MORE. Does anyone wonder what Clinton, Obama, McConnell, etc would think if the same Clinton/Obama game plan used against Kadaffi were unleashed on them?

      Probably many sleepless nights will be the least of their worries. Surely they can not be that deaf or blind? Choices?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • andrewalinxs says:
      January 5, 2019 at 7:57 pm

      France has a historical dislike of centralized government. It tolerates it as long as daily life is not interfered but you make that act of living impossible their is almost always a government revolution.

      Bread riots caused the fall of the French Monarchy.

      Government inability to deal with north Africa and Vietnam brought about the collapse of the fourth republic in 1958.

      Like

      Reply
  3. sDee says:
    January 5, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    “spurred the movement to claim French President Macron was now arresting his political opponents”

    Say….. like our government is doing under Herr Mueller and Comrade Burr?

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. Snuzzy says:
    January 5, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    These French “Protesters” look like me, or my friends, family or neighbors. Just some good people who want THEIR country back from liberal POS’s. The same may happen here, against liberal pos’, if it could ever get organized.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Kate says:
      January 5, 2019 at 5:42 pm

      Canada too.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Sentient says:
      January 5, 2019 at 6:36 pm

      Are they, though? What do they want? I haven’t heard them complain about their country being deluged with Muslims. A gas tax pales in significance to the replacement of the French population by people with a foreign (and crappy) culture.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • DeWalt says:
        January 5, 2019 at 6:53 pm

        You don’t hear because the media doesn’t report.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
      • Carrie2 says:
        January 5, 2019 at 6:54 pm

        Well, with May Blexit will not be what it was supposed to be. She is a disaster like Merkel. The French don’t like the muslims, who have like here their own “zones” and you don’t dare enter, plus they get free money from the government.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Judith says:
          January 5, 2019 at 7:24 pm

          How will any of these moochers get “free money from the government” after POTUS ended the Paris Climate Accord scam? There were pension funds in California affected by that! How does that happen?

          And, after POTUS forced nations to start paying for their own defense and to trade fairly with the USA? These socialists who rely on OUR hard-earned money to survive, are in for a *very* rude awakening!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • DeWalt says:
          January 5, 2019 at 7:53 pm

          Won’t matter. When France falls it will be dominoes. EU will collapse. This is why EU wants their own army. To put down insurrection.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • trialbytruth says:
        January 5, 2019 at 8:43 pm

        Sentinent

        They want to be French. As confused as that is after the revolution they will figure out what that is. It is the French way it is why their revolution was so bloody the first time. They got pissed and did the Hull smash and then tried to figure out what to do.

        Here we started with a plan it made a world.of difference

        Like

        Reply
  5. WSB says:
    January 5, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    Will Macron offer more cake or do the right thing and step down?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. emet says:
    January 5, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    Before this is over, Macron will be pouring molten lead on the Yellow Vests from the top of Notre Dame Cathedral.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    January 5, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    Macron is French Toast.

    And he’s the last man standing of the NWO Euro Three.

    Justin, get ready, you’re on deck. Maybe we can move you to Germany or something.

    How sweet it is.

    The Establishment tried to build a fake “resistance” in the USA, and now in Brazil. Meanwhile, a genuine Tea Party has cropped up across Europe.

    Karmic justice.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  8. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    January 5, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    “French authorities appeal for calm as spurts of unrest erupt across France in the latest gilet jaunes, or “yellow vest,” protests”

    If those “authorities” called for the corrupt globalist leaders to resign, that perhaps there would be calm if those leaders complied. However, those “authorities” are most likely just mouthpieces for the globalist shills running the country into the ground

    Isaiah 14:12  How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations! 

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. Mncpo(ret) says:
    January 5, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    This is truly a crisis in France and it’s not going away. When they tore down the EU flag that was flying in front of a TV/Media center, Macron had to realize this is not a game with some disgruntled “far right”/ “anti gas tax” agitators. His panties have got to be in a wad right now. His NWO is going up in flames. France and protesting are synonyms actually, but this time it’s different . These people are seriously angry and are not going to quit. I fear there will be civil war, literally.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Uncle Max says:
      January 5, 2019 at 6:27 pm

      No doubt he’s getting good council from his wife. She’s recalling what went on in France in the late 60’s and what it was like for her as a teenager. heh

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Black Irish Rose says:
      January 5, 2019 at 9:04 pm

      Can there be a civil war, literally, if one side has guns and the other side….doesn’t? But a guerilla war, where one side strikes unexpectedly, brutally, and then blends back into the population which protects them? THAT I can see as the only way the French Deplorables can prevail: do this multiple times a day, across the entire country, targeting French government officials, their staff and families.

      I think all of Europe will soon be drinking the bitter dregs of 70 years of socialism, and it won’t be pretty.

      Like

      Reply
      • soozword says:
        January 5, 2019 at 9:15 pm

        If the criminals can get illegal guns, so can ordinary citizens if they just search out the sources. No saying it’s easy or without risk, but it seems the police are being kept busy with the protests right now.

        Like

        Reply
  10. Judith says:
    January 5, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    I can’t help but wonder if Antifa-type agitators aren’t thrown into the mix to muddy the message. I didn’t hear mention in the voiceovers anything about EU’s open borders migration pact, the Frexit movement or the New World Order.

    Will we see and hear only what the Enemedia wants us to see and hear? Does this yellow vest movement fizzle out with a gas tax concession and a freebie or two, or does it catch fire?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      January 5, 2019 at 5:52 pm

      Have to expect that there will be infiltration of the group and false-flagging attempts. Certainly was done with the Tea Party and it gives the Establishment Media the story they want to run with to frame the Yellow Vests as the bad guy that needs to be put down by the government.

      Common tactic.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Normally Quiet Observer says:
      January 5, 2019 at 7:16 pm

      @Judith … Macron repealed the latest string of fuel taxes, almost right away after the YV protests started. It did ZERO good, to stop the protestors – they want him, and his NWO Government OUT – and they have made that fact clear to him.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. stats guy says:
    January 5, 2019 at 5:55 pm

    very nice rally for PT in St Louis today…I think one treeper was there. Nice photos from the rag P-D

    https://www.stltoday.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/rally-for-president-trump/collection_ceca679f-79f1-5083-ae4e-5421a78c7f60.html

    pretty day

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 5, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    The globalist / Marxist cabal seems to have played their hand a little too early, as they haven’t yet brainwashed / indoctrinated enough of the Western populaces to simply bow down and accept the theft of countries and their wealth

    It’s been way too easy for them, as they’ve been allowed to take over the peoples schools, media and governments

    Yet the one thing they didn’t foresee is at some point, human nature and instinct creeps in and free people will say enough and rebel

    The globalist cabal and their political handmaidens here in America seem to be overplaying their hand as well, and we can only hope the American spirit is finally getting fed up with it too

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • FofBW says:
      January 5, 2019 at 6:19 pm

      PT threw off their plan and timing. This is the result

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Judith says:
        January 5, 2019 at 6:41 pm

        OMG I didn’t think of it that way, but you are absolutely right! They were supposed to conquer the world in .. 2021! OOPSY

        Just wait til they try to remove our beloved President. Do they have another thing coming! C’mon Nancy! DO IT! Make my day!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  13. joshuamayes5487 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    The spirit of Thomas Jefferson rises.

    Like

    Reply
  14. LafnH20 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 6:28 pm

    Imho…

    Coordinate Nationally.
    Demonstrate Locally.
    Come together… En Masse…
    E Pluribus Unum

    If we concentrate on DC… And Announce our Intentions… Although Appropriate…

    Those Rat Bastards will just FLY AWAY.
    And the msm will chortle… Endlessly!

    A quiet “We meet at Midnight behind the old Mill… wink wink”) &
    “Breaking News”
    It’s Happening Everywhere!!
    …Film @ 11
    on ALL the local stations….
    May serve Our purpose quite well.

    A National Event.
    On the Local Level.

    Shhh

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Ausonius says:
    January 5, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    One of the main differences between 1776 and 1789 is that the French elite, who thought they would be controlling the sans-culottes, ended up losing control to the class-warfare radicals. The Terror of the guillotine followed, which was followed by the imperial dictatorship of Napoleon, which – never forget – was quite popular, in spite of his wars and restrictions on freedom. His wars, thanks to confiscations in conquered areas, actually helped the economy, along with other reforms and simplifications. As a result, trading freedom for prosperity was embraced.

    Once Napoleon in plain clothes asked a peasant woman whether or not “that rascal Napoleon” was just as bad the executed king. Indeed he might be, answered the woman, but Louis was their king (i.e. of the upper class). Napoleon, on the other hand, was “our emperor.”

    Hence, even today, the tomb of Napoleon, despite the horrors and carnage he unleashed throughout Europe, is an honored site.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Arthur says:
      January 5, 2019 at 9:05 pm

      Napoleon Bonaparte, for no reason whatsoever other than his demented love of war, took 500,000 young French men and dragged them through the steppes of Russia.

      Only 25,000 made their way back to France. 475,000 died of starvation, cold and at the hands of Russian guerrillas who didn’t give them a nice death, to say the least.

      Nothing whatsoever was accomplished, but death, destruction, untold carnage & misery.

      That the French still hold in esteem that demented maniac says a lot about them.

      Like

      Reply
  16. Suzanne says:
    January 5, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    I read somewhere (probably here in the comment section) that a group of the Yellow Vests were heard chanting “we want Trump”. If true it must have sent President Macrame right over the edge. Heh

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • sickconservative says:
      January 5, 2019 at 6:39 pm

      Haven’t heard but would make sense, MFGA.

      Like

      Reply
    • paper doll says:
      January 5, 2019 at 6:49 pm

      I believe that was London..They need him too! 😉

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Judith says:
      January 5, 2019 at 6:53 pm

      What I don’t think many of us here would care to admit to ourselves, is that it is *our* own greedy corporations and our own *greedy* politicians -like Bush and McCain- who cooked up the New World Order in the first place, as they set about destabilizing nations to loot and pillage them.

      Globalism could not succeed without the full cooperation of the United States AND the exfiltration of US wealth. This has been going on for decades now. Where were we at? Lost in TV land? Chew on that one for a while..

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Deb says:
        January 5, 2019 at 7:04 pm

        We didn’t expect our own ruling class to betray us. Many of us were blissfully unaware the ruling class even existed. But they overplayed their hand in 2007, and have been making mistake after mistake ever since.

        Even if these well educated idiots manage to secure victory, it will be pyrrhic. Enough people know the truth that the real history will be known.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Stickboy says:
          January 5, 2019 at 9:14 pm

          “We didn’t expect our own ruling class to betray us. Many of us were blissfully unaware the ruling class even existed.”

          It’s difficult to assign blame, people have been bombarded for decades by lying politicians, lying media, lying education system, lying Hollywood. Heroes have been created from common trash, history twisted and manipulated, and the people accepted it.

          We know why it happened, the question therefore becomes, what do we do about it? Understanding that there still exists a helluva lot of “blissfully unaware” people.

          I strongly believe that one of the best things people could do, for their own benefit, is to drag their damn tv’s out to the curb……it’s not like you can trust anything you see on them anyway.

          Like

          Reply
      • DeWalt says:
        January 5, 2019 at 7:13 pm

        Many like Ron Paul stated that plainly.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Stickboy says:
        January 5, 2019 at 8:51 pm

        “What I don’t think many of us here would care to admit to ourselves, is that it is *our* own greedy corporations and our own *greedy* politicians -like Bush and McCain- who cooked up the New World Order in the first place, as they set about destabilizing nations to loot and pillage them. ”

        The greedy corporations and politicians certainly have done their part to further the New World Order.

        But, the “cooking up” was for sure not done by morons like Bush and McCain, they like all other moron politicians, were just water boys, following the orders of their masters.

        The money people, European, big money people, have been pushing this dream of theirs for a very long time……it’s always the money people……and they damn near had it beat, till Trump came along.

        I have to wonder what happens after Trump is gone. Countries like France are populated by those who are quite willing to hit the streets, and inform their government of it’s wrong doings.

        North America is, on the other hand, more “civilized”, and finds such things somewhat distasteful……preferring the ballot box to the ammo box…….that doesn’t seem to work out so good when the ballot box is rigged.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  17. gingergal says:
    January 5, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    What did the leaders do to their citizens? I want to know exactly what their complaints are regarding the cost of living.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Akindole says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    I’m waiting for them to really get started the correct way.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Mike in a Truck says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    Wot? The peasants are unhappy? They dare revolt against their Globalist masters? Very ungrateful.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. dauntlessguy says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    This protest today looks different than past ones. More yellow vests are fighting aggressively against the police than before. It looks like the police are losing control of the situation.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. BigTalkers says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    The French are professional protesters, and their Govts have always bought them off with more “bennies.”

    But it’s like Mrs Thatcher said, sooner or later you run out. That’s where they are now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. ggmppv says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    I am skeptical. Who are these people ? Are they leftists ? Are they normal French ?
    If they are what people here think they are, why do we not see one single video of them calling out the biggest problem France faces – colonization by muslim moochers.
    What exactly do they want ? All this for a small fuel tax increase – yet NONE of them are protesting that far more of their money goes to welfare payments for the muslim conquerors.
    And here is the most important part – if these people were what we hope they are, then the MSM would be reporting on them as “fascists”, “racists”, “nazis”, “right wingers” etc. The fact that the MSM is NOT calling them any of those things mean these protesters are probably not what we are hoping they are.
    Then again, maybe they’re just a rag tag group of people who don’t know what they want ?

    Like

    Reply
  23. Sherri Young says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    From four weeks ago, but fresh as can be.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    Historically French Resistance has been helpful freeing the world from oppression.

    The French Resistance played a vital part in aiding the Allies to success in Western Europe – especially leading up to D-Day in June 1944. The French Resistance supplied the Allies with vital intelligence reports as well as doing a huge amount of work to disrupt the German supply and communication lines within France.

    https://www.historylearningsite.co.uk/world-war-two/resistance-movements/the-french-resistance/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. The Devilbat says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    The left have been waiting for this kind of uprising. It will give them the excuse they need to fund a massive Euro – Military police force.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. joeknuckles says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    The yellow vests need to take that EU flag and perform a “Qhadafi” on Macron’s globalist a**.

    Like

    Reply
  27. waicool says:
    January 5, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    who stick’s a yellow vest on Trump and does’t sign his name?

    Like

    Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      January 5, 2019 at 9:10 pm

      I’m sorry, I just can’t help but think “Caltrans” every time I see the yellow vest. Those are the “workers” we always see on the side of the road here. There’s usually one pretending to work and 7 or 8 others watching him. Meanwhile, our roads are crap.

      Like

      Reply
  28. Jane Smith says:
    January 5, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Too late.
    The French have already lost their country to the Muslims and Globalists.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Kaiser Derden says:
    January 5, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    what moron advised Marcon to arrest a truck driver … ??? that has to be one of the stupidest moves I have ever seen …

    Like

    Reply

