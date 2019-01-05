The Rebellion Continues – Increased Yellow Vest Protests in France Following Arrest of Key Organizer – Government Spokesman Evacuated by Police…

Last Wednesday night the arrest of a key political organizer of the Yellow Vest protests, a 33-year-old truck driver named Eric Drouet, spurred the movement to claim French President Macron was now arresting his political opponents. The arrest of Drouet has led to an increase in retaliation by the group against the French government. [Video from today]
.
Yellow Vest demonstrators are now allied with various groups from across the political spectrum; most peaceful, but some, notsomuch. This led to French government ministry official Benjamin Griveaux warning Emmanuel Macron yesterday that a “full blown revolution” was possible.
The evidence to support Minister Briveaux’s dire warning did not take long to surface as a team of masked intruders used a forklift and broke into the French ministry causing police and special forces to evacuate him to safety.
(Via Daily Mail) […] He said they were radicals ‘who seek insurrection and basically want to overthrow the government.’
Today there were around 3000 of them in Paris alone, with another 22,000 plus in other parts of France.
Teargas, water canon and baton charges were used by riot police on a so-called ‘Act VIII’ Day of Rage organised by the Yellow Vest movement.
It followed the arrest the 33-year-old Eric Drouet, one of the group’s most high-profile leaders, on Wednesday night.
Today, there was initial trouble around the River Seine, where police unleashed gas and flash balls at a crowd Yellow Vests, who are named after their high visibility road safety jackets.
All were attempting to march on the National Assembly, the French parliament, but were held back.
This led to fighting on the footbridges crossing the river, and then on the nearby Boulevard St Germain.
By nightfall, the disturbances had spilled over to other famous avenues, including the Champs Elysee. (read more)
The French are very civilized.
They only protest on Saturdays!
Sunday to Friday they rest!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Sunday: picnic, park, museum or concert….DINNER
Monday-Friday: work from 9:30AM to 12:30 PM, lunch to 3:00PM with wine, flounder around until 6:PM
That leaves Saturday.
LikeLiked by 8 people
WSB: Hey that is what socialism does for you! Everybody standing around waiting for the other person to do the work! If you are stupid enough and work, the socialist steal the fruits of your work! So smart people don’t work!
Saw this first hand working in Sibera in 1983! When the last person stops working the socialist go broke as there is nobody left to steal from!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Meanwhile … Al Gore says there’s a “political tipping point” about to take place in America … IN FAVOR of draconian, Communist, Global Warming PUNISHMENT upon the population. To FORCE Americans to “go green” … or else!!
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/01/04/al-gore-predicts-2020-political-climate-change-tipping-point/
Just because a bunch of hardcore, EXTREMIST, Leftists have taken back the US House of Reps … and are busy instituting the same kind of policies imposed by Macron … Al believes the American people will roll over and TAKE IT up the … you know. WRONG Al … your “tipping point” is about to unleash holy HELL on YOU and your FAKE climate crisis nonsense.
LikeLiked by 12 people
They will not like the reception they will get if they try that
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kenji, we are not afraid to do what has to be done to keep our Republic of freedom and rights. Remember they nay sayers and save the planet idiots have always been wrong but did get rich telling/selling their lack of evidence to those who think being green is the only way to live. Odd, that, since now they are eating meat, and stuff not always being green and Mother Nature and Sun Spots still exist to help climate changes that we have had every since the planet was created for us.
LikeLike
Sorry, Al!
LikeLike
If only those who continue the “Climate Change” mantra and Green agenda would read Jasper’s 1991 “Global Tyranny … Step by Step” book, they’d wake up fast. Al Gore and Jerry Brown conjuring up the phony Green Environmental hoax including over-population.
▶The Global Green Regime ~ Chapter 7
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/global_tyranny/global_tyranny07.htm
▶The UN War on Population ~ Chapter 9
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/global_tyranny/global_tyranny09.htm
▶ Global Tyranny … Step by Step by Wm. Jasper
http://www.e-reading.club/bookreader.php/141329/Global_Tyranny_Step_By_Step.pdf
LikeLike
Hilarious!
LikeLike
To their credit – although it was a vastly different France back then – in WWII the French Resistance took no time off.
SInce November, I am encouraged by their protest of the foolish and destructive policies of Macron & the government. But still it seems – even after 8 weeks of this – they are somewhat disorganized or only loosely organized at best.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have to do more HIT and RUN attacks all over the country, focusing on the larger cities. It will be harder for the police to mobilize and they have to start attacking the police one by one at their homes. That may make them start to side with them. But at least they are fighting back. This has to be hurting tourism big time in Paris.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes unfortunately many small “mom & pop” shops or single proprietor shops are being hurt, and many are likely the sole source of income for their owners. Every day lost for a small business is a day of potential revenue that cannot be recovered.
I feel bad for those people, although some / many may be participating in the protests.
LikeLike
They appear to be more organized than the Right Wing here in the US. All we do is talk about it via internet forums. We’re really impressing the left side now. Shakin’ they are, shakin’.
LikeLike
Their tax burden is about twice as high…
LikeLike
You really need to pick a different name.Do not come up here and preach,unless you have a plan
LikeLike
liberal troll
LikeLike
Also should be pointed out the french government has gone through two military coups post WWII.
France is not as stable as people think it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WES, thanks for the laugh as true they only work something like 30 hrs. a week. However, I think the President is going to regret how ignorant and stupid he and his politicians have been because remember the French protested and then guillotined all the royals and more. Socialism ain’t nice and better treatment of muslims leads to protests and destruction.
LikeLike
Gotta hand ot to the French. When it comes to well meant full blown revolutions they always lead the way. The sure like their individual liberties and will only be pushed so far.
If history is any guide We are probably next.
LikeLiked by 8 people
They may not have a reputation as the greatest fighters when fighting an external opponent, but boy will they go full-force when taking on an internal one.
Big credit to France here. They see what Macron is and they will not back down. Gotta respect that.
LikeLiked by 15 people
well, macaroni has one weapon up his sleeve that they may not be aware of, and that is his mother….erm mother aged wife:-)))
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I cannot get the image of Macron’s wife standing next to Melania Trump. Ouch! One of these women just couldn’t quite pull it off. And it wasn’t Melania
LikeLiked by 4 people
Clearly more spine than the Brit Sheeple.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah, although they are starting to get the Yellow Vest bug themselves. Need to stay strong on Brexit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MakeAmericaGreat, why in the world did they vote Macon in when Le Pen was the better candidate still puzzles me. Well, now paying the consequences. Yes, they do better internally than externally when it comes to protests and fighting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chickens coming home to roost big time. I think Le Pen (and others) will be in good shape going forward.
The Establishment is cratering around the world. Populism is soaring. This is a historical force that the elites can’t seem to control no matter what they do. It’s about time.
Yep. French will not take any nonsense from other French. They are good about that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s harder to sell your fake elections and your fake news and your fake Hollywood propaganda machine, when people all over the world are taking to the streets and President Trump is filling up stadiums with American patriots! NO MORE GLOBALISM!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well said!
LikeLike
Don’t forget the uniform coordination…pure Parisian style…RevoFashion.
HauteRevolt.
LikeLiked by 9 people
History is a circle.
Need proof? Watch:
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Free French Army, a good choice of name. They’re invoking DeGaulle.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The French invented the guillotine for one reason and one reason only…..
https://www.history.com/news/8-things-you-may-not-know-about-the-guillotine
LikeLiked by 1 person
And by the way, it was last used in 1977! 😱😱😱
LikeLiked by 1 person
Battering rams are so 15th century.
LikeLike
I would suggest recording the names of the msm readers as well swamp representatives in all government positions as well as addresses. No need to go after the common man or businesses that make the country work. It is these elitists that think they are above the law and rules that govern everyone else. Remember one word “Deplorables”
News Flash, THEY ARE NOT! Cold Anger does not have a time frame, will not give notice, will be greater, faster, more complete than anything or anyone of the corrupt can control or subdue. Watch France as many, are lining up. An you spell Brazil?
To start here that would include but not limited to, McConnell, Ryan, Clinton, Soros, Tom Donohue, Bloomberg, Koch, Schammmmer, Poolosei etc. it is these and others that have brought this corruption, dishonesty, greed, body bags, Fake News to the point of NO MORE. Does anyone wonder what Clinton, Obama, McConnell, etc would think if the same Clinton/Obama game plan used against Kadaffi were unleashed on them?
Probably many sleepless nights will be the least of their worries. Surely they can not be that deaf or blind? Choices?
LikeLiked by 3 people
You have to go after the leaders. They do not have enough security to protect themselves from us. Attack them at home. Harass, harass and harass some more.
LikeLike
Noooo; do not “go after the leaders”.
Do a little research on successful insurgencies.
Their support personnel have far less security.
Taking their support will instill fear in the leadership and they will run far and fast to protect themselves and their assets from just retribution.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is the correct way.
LikeLike
Study the VC.
LikeLike
Always snipe from the perimeters.
LikeLike
France has a historical dislike of centralized government. It tolerates it as long as daily life is not interfered but you make that act of living impossible their is almost always a government revolution.
Bread riots caused the fall of the French Monarchy.
Government inability to deal with north Africa and Vietnam brought about the collapse of the fourth republic in 1958.
LikeLike
“spurred the movement to claim French President Macron was now arresting his political opponents”
Say….. like our government is doing under Herr Mueller and Comrade Burr?
LikeLiked by 12 people
It is a close parallel.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These French “Protesters” look like me, or my friends, family or neighbors. Just some good people who want THEIR country back from liberal POS’s. The same may happen here, against liberal pos’, if it could ever get organized.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Canada too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Are they, though? What do they want? I haven’t heard them complain about their country being deluged with Muslims. A gas tax pales in significance to the replacement of the French population by people with a foreign (and crappy) culture.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You don’t hear because the media doesn’t report.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well, with May Blexit will not be what it was supposed to be. She is a disaster like Merkel. The French don’t like the muslims, who have like here their own “zones” and you don’t dare enter, plus they get free money from the government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How will any of these moochers get “free money from the government” after POTUS ended the Paris Climate Accord scam? There were pension funds in California affected by that! How does that happen?
And, after POTUS forced nations to start paying for their own defense and to trade fairly with the USA? These socialists who rely on OUR hard-earned money to survive, are in for a *very* rude awakening!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Won’t matter. When France falls it will be dominoes. EU will collapse. This is why EU wants their own army. To put down insurrection.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sentinent
They want to be French. As confused as that is after the revolution they will figure out what that is. It is the French way it is why their revolution was so bloody the first time. They got pissed and did the Hull smash and then tried to figure out what to do.
Here we started with a plan it made a world.of difference
LikeLike
Will Macron offer more cake or do the right thing and step down?
LikeLiked by 4 people
WBS: History says offering cake doesn’t turn out too well!
A queen lost her head over a cake comment she didn’t say!
A Russian prince offered Rusputin free cynide cakes too!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, in that case, I believe Macron said it!
“Let them eat CAKE!”
And Merkel! Didn’t she say that too? How about May? And Sparkle Sox! HE must have said it at one time!
That’s how I heard it anyways..
LikeLike
only other people’s cake
LikeLiked by 1 person
Before this is over, Macron will be pouring molten lead on the Yellow Vests from the top of Notre Dame Cathedral.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Warmunist tax agent Macron, standing too tall, might be deemed to need to be a head shorter…
LikeLike
Macron is French Toast.
And he’s the last man standing of the NWO Euro Three.
Justin, get ready, you’re on deck. Maybe we can move you to Germany or something.
How sweet it is.
The Establishment tried to build a fake “resistance” in the USA, and now in Brazil. Meanwhile, a genuine Tea Party has cropped up across Europe.
Karmic justice.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Justin could be a professional line dancer at the Taj Mahal.
LikeLiked by 9 people
ha ha ha! Dancin’ Man!
LikeLiked by 4 people
MAG…you use the term MAN very loosely
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bachi Boy
LikeLike
We need a dance off — Justin vs AOC. The world demands it! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or a Vienna sing off, according to SD!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trudeau sings Y-M-C-A !!!
LikeLiked by 22 people
BONUS!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Double bonus…I did not realize that Justin sings ALL the parts!
And then, he drives EVERYBODY home!!!!!!
Nice touch on the orange jacket.
LikeLiked by 3 people
oh yeah…
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’ll be singing a different turn come October, when we kick his sorry butt out of office. It will be back to drama school for that POS
LikeLiked by 9 people
DCanuck, our prayers are with you.
LikeLiked by 6 people
OMG. Eye burn.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Protest against Trudeau in BC Canada today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
dauntlessguy, good for Canadians catching the protest flu for getting their country back and the detritus gone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Canadian YV Protests seem more aligned with the Right (anti- UN/pro-Sovereignty) than the French ones.
Remember, the French YV began as a “price of gas” and general high cost of living protest. But the people there were making no connection between the Climate Change BS pushed by the Left/Globalists and their high gas taxes/lowering of living standards.
Nice to see that something is coming out of BC/Langley, small tho it may be.
Maybe the Canadians can keep this as a “one issue” protest that stays on the Right.
The one in France seems all over the place, picking up more “issues” as it goes along, which is always what makes the Left’s protests fizzle out eventually.
For now, I’m not sure I agree with putting Trump in YV. We’ll see what happens.
LikeLike
Well, like Macron, Trudeau will never grow up so both are losers and will eventually fade into the night one way or another.
LikeLike
You put your left foot in,
You put your left foot out;
You put your left foot in,
And you shake it all about.
You do the Hokey-Pokey,
And you turn yourself around.
That’s what it’s all about!
You put your right foot in,
…(sing away, Justin!)
That’s what it’s all about!
You put your left hand in,
…(keep on singing,, Justin!)
That’s what it’s all about!
You put your right hand in,
…(sing away, Justin!)
That’s what it’s all about!
You put your left side in,
…(sing it, Justin!)
That’s what it’s all about!
You put your right side in,
…(dance your heart away., Justin!).
That’s what it’s all about!
You put your nose in,
…(keep going,, Justin!)
That’s what it’s all about!
You put your Chin in,
…(almost finished, Justin!)
That’s what it’s all about!
You put your head in,
…(almost finished, Justin!)
That’s what it’s all about!
You put your whole self in,
You put your whole self out;
You put your whole self in,
And you shake it all about.
You do the Hokey-Pokey,
And you turn yourself around.
That’s what it’s all about.
PM Modi is so proud of you!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sparkle Sox can dance over hot coals. A new tourist attraction. I would pay to see that!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAGA, And a good leader voted in in Brazil. Freedom is a lovely disease!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love it! Very excited to see how Bolsonaro will do. Freedom is intoxicating 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Macron is French Toast.”
ROFL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“French authorities appeal for calm as spurts of unrest erupt across France in the latest gilet jaunes, or “yellow vest,” protests”
If those “authorities” called for the corrupt globalist leaders to resign, that perhaps there would be calm if those leaders complied. However, those “authorities” are most likely just mouthpieces for the globalist shills running the country into the ground
Isaiah 14:12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!
LikeLiked by 6 people
French Authorities appeal for calm….
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is truly a crisis in France and it’s not going away. When they tore down the EU flag that was flying in front of a TV/Media center, Macron had to realize this is not a game with some disgruntled “far right”/ “anti gas tax” agitators. His panties have got to be in a wad right now. His NWO is going up in flames. France and protesting are synonyms actually, but this time it’s different . These people are seriously angry and are not going to quit. I fear there will be civil war, literally.
LikeLiked by 9 people
No doubt he’s getting good council from his wife. She’s recalling what went on in France in the late 60’s and what it was like for her as a teenager. heh
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can there be a civil war, literally, if one side has guns and the other side….doesn’t? But a guerilla war, where one side strikes unexpectedly, brutally, and then blends back into the population which protects them? THAT I can see as the only way the French Deplorables can prevail: do this multiple times a day, across the entire country, targeting French government officials, their staff and families.
I think all of Europe will soon be drinking the bitter dregs of 70 years of socialism, and it won’t be pretty.
LikeLike
If the criminals can get illegal guns, so can ordinary citizens if they just search out the sources. No saying it’s easy or without risk, but it seems the police are being kept busy with the protests right now.
LikeLike
I can’t help but wonder if Antifa-type agitators aren’t thrown into the mix to muddy the message. I didn’t hear mention in the voiceovers anything about EU’s open borders migration pact, the Frexit movement or the New World Order.
Will we see and hear only what the Enemedia wants us to see and hear? Does this yellow vest movement fizzle out with a gas tax concession and a freebie or two, or does it catch fire?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Have to expect that there will be infiltration of the group and false-flagging attempts. Certainly was done with the Tea Party and it gives the Establishment Media the story they want to run with to frame the Yellow Vests as the bad guy that needs to be put down by the government.
Common tactic.
LikeLiked by 7 people
@Judith … Macron repealed the latest string of fuel taxes, almost right away after the YV protests started. It did ZERO good, to stop the protestors – they want him, and his NWO Government OUT – and they have made that fact clear to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
very nice rally for PT in St Louis today…I think one treeper was there. Nice photos from the rag P-D
https://www.stltoday.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/rally-for-president-trump/collection_ceca679f-79f1-5083-ae4e-5421a78c7f60.html
pretty day
LikeLiked by 7 people
The globalist / Marxist cabal seems to have played their hand a little too early, as they haven’t yet brainwashed / indoctrinated enough of the Western populaces to simply bow down and accept the theft of countries and their wealth
It’s been way too easy for them, as they’ve been allowed to take over the peoples schools, media and governments
Yet the one thing they didn’t foresee is at some point, human nature and instinct creeps in and free people will say enough and rebel
The globalist cabal and their political handmaidens here in America seem to be overplaying their hand as well, and we can only hope the American spirit is finally getting fed up with it too
LikeLiked by 3 people
PT threw off their plan and timing. This is the result
LikeLiked by 6 people
OMG I didn’t think of it that way, but you are absolutely right! They were supposed to conquer the world in .. 2021! OOPSY
Just wait til they try to remove our beloved President. Do they have another thing coming! C’mon Nancy! DO IT! Make my day!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The spirit of Thomas Jefferson rises.
LikeLike
Imho…
Coordinate Nationally.
Demonstrate Locally.
Come together… En Masse…
E Pluribus Unum
If we concentrate on DC… And Announce our Intentions… Although Appropriate…
Those Rat Bastards will just FLY AWAY.
And the msm will chortle… Endlessly!
A quiet “We meet at Midnight behind the old Mill… wink wink”) &
“Breaking News”
It’s Happening Everywhere!!
…Film @ 11
on ALL the local stations….
May serve Our purpose quite well.
A National Event.
On the Local Level.
Shhh
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the main differences between 1776 and 1789 is that the French elite, who thought they would be controlling the sans-culottes, ended up losing control to the class-warfare radicals. The Terror of the guillotine followed, which was followed by the imperial dictatorship of Napoleon, which – never forget – was quite popular, in spite of his wars and restrictions on freedom. His wars, thanks to confiscations in conquered areas, actually helped the economy, along with other reforms and simplifications. As a result, trading freedom for prosperity was embraced.
Once Napoleon in plain clothes asked a peasant woman whether or not “that rascal Napoleon” was just as bad the executed king. Indeed he might be, answered the woman, but Louis was their king (i.e. of the upper class). Napoleon, on the other hand, was “our emperor.”
Hence, even today, the tomb of Napoleon, despite the horrors and carnage he unleashed throughout Europe, is an honored site.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Napoleon Bonaparte, for no reason whatsoever other than his demented love of war, took 500,000 young French men and dragged them through the steppes of Russia.
Only 25,000 made their way back to France. 475,000 died of starvation, cold and at the hands of Russian guerrillas who didn’t give them a nice death, to say the least.
Nothing whatsoever was accomplished, but death, destruction, untold carnage & misery.
That the French still hold in esteem that demented maniac says a lot about them.
LikeLike
I read somewhere (probably here in the comment section) that a group of the Yellow Vests were heard chanting “we want Trump”. If true it must have sent President Macrame right over the edge. Heh
LikeLiked by 3 people
Haven’t heard but would make sense, MFGA.
LikeLike
I believe that was London..They need him too! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I don’t think many of us here would care to admit to ourselves, is that it is *our* own greedy corporations and our own *greedy* politicians -like Bush and McCain- who cooked up the New World Order in the first place, as they set about destabilizing nations to loot and pillage them.
Globalism could not succeed without the full cooperation of the United States AND the exfiltration of US wealth. This has been going on for decades now. Where were we at? Lost in TV land? Chew on that one for a while..
LikeLiked by 3 people
We didn’t expect our own ruling class to betray us. Many of us were blissfully unaware the ruling class even existed. But they overplayed their hand in 2007, and have been making mistake after mistake ever since.
Even if these well educated idiots manage to secure victory, it will be pyrrhic. Enough people know the truth that the real history will be known.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We didn’t expect our own ruling class to betray us. Many of us were blissfully unaware the ruling class even existed.”
It’s difficult to assign blame, people have been bombarded for decades by lying politicians, lying media, lying education system, lying Hollywood. Heroes have been created from common trash, history twisted and manipulated, and the people accepted it.
We know why it happened, the question therefore becomes, what do we do about it? Understanding that there still exists a helluva lot of “blissfully unaware” people.
I strongly believe that one of the best things people could do, for their own benefit, is to drag their damn tv’s out to the curb……it’s not like you can trust anything you see on them anyway.
LikeLike
Many like Ron Paul stated that plainly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“What I don’t think many of us here would care to admit to ourselves, is that it is *our* own greedy corporations and our own *greedy* politicians -like Bush and McCain- who cooked up the New World Order in the first place, as they set about destabilizing nations to loot and pillage them. ”
The greedy corporations and politicians certainly have done their part to further the New World Order.
But, the “cooking up” was for sure not done by morons like Bush and McCain, they like all other moron politicians, were just water boys, following the orders of their masters.
The money people, European, big money people, have been pushing this dream of theirs for a very long time……it’s always the money people……and they damn near had it beat, till Trump came along.
I have to wonder what happens after Trump is gone. Countries like France are populated by those who are quite willing to hit the streets, and inform their government of it’s wrong doings.
North America is, on the other hand, more “civilized”, and finds such things somewhat distasteful……preferring the ballot box to the ammo box…….that doesn’t seem to work out so good when the ballot box is rigged.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What did the leaders do to their citizens? I want to know exactly what their complaints are regarding the cost of living.
LikeLike
Here are two different perspectives on the reasons:
https://www.npr.org/2018/12/08/674918631/organizer-of-the-yellow-vest-protests-in-france-discusses-reasons-for-protesting
https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/yellow-vests-protesting-france-181206083636240.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guy in NPR interview sounds like he’d be OK with just hearing Macron lie to him sweetly:
….” CHALENCON: (Through interpreter) We’re not asking for Mr. Macron to step down or to dissolve Parliament. That would plunge France into chaos. We just want Mr. Macron to start talking to the people, to talk like the father of the nation and not like the president of a startup. He has to tell us that he understands us, that he hears us, that he’s going to change course “…..
And from the RT article:
… ” Their demands include a redistribution of wealth as well as the increase of salaries, pensions, social security payments and the minimum wage “……
While it was heartening to watch a few of them tear down the EU flag a few weeks after it started, who knows how many of these people are actually full-on anti-EU? Maybe it’s a mixed Globalist and Sovereignity supporters and they are ALL just fed up about one thing or another.
Lord knows they’ve got plenty to be angry about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also good to read Sundance’s articles (sorry I did not post them first):
In reverse chronological order:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/12/08/1400-arrests-in-france-as-yellow-vest-protests-spread-across-europe/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/12/07/sacrebleu-macron-shuts-down-paris-in-attempt-to-stop-protests-deploys-89000-police-around-france/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/12/04/macron-blinks-french-prime-minister-to-announce-suspension-of-fuel-tax/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/12/01/yellow-vest-riots-in-france-continue-president-emmanuel-macron-under-siege/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. I’m reading the interview from the first link now. Very interesting.
LikeLike
I’m waiting for them to really get started the correct way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wot? The peasants are unhappy? They dare revolt against their Globalist masters? Very ungrateful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This protest today looks different than past ones. More yellow vests are fighting aggressively against the police than before. It looks like the police are losing control of the situation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The French are professional protesters, and their Govts have always bought them off with more “bennies.”
But it’s like Mrs Thatcher said, sooner or later you run out. That’s where they are now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And we’d be in the same spot, were it not for the US Dollar being the world’s fiat currency. (Hmm..?)
LikeLike
I am skeptical. Who are these people ? Are they leftists ? Are they normal French ?
If they are what people here think they are, why do we not see one single video of them calling out the biggest problem France faces – colonization by muslim moochers.
What exactly do they want ? All this for a small fuel tax increase – yet NONE of them are protesting that far more of their money goes to welfare payments for the muslim conquerors.
And here is the most important part – if these people were what we hope they are, then the MSM would be reporting on them as “fascists”, “racists”, “nazis”, “right wingers” etc. The fact that the MSM is NOT calling them any of those things mean these protesters are probably not what we are hoping they are.
Then again, maybe they’re just a rag tag group of people who don’t know what they want ?
LikeLike
This (definitely?) started out as a Lefty protest. People on the Right have much hope that it’s not, but I’m not convinced yet.
I guess we’ll see.
LikeLike
no it didn’t …
LikeLike
From four weeks ago, but fresh as can be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Historically French Resistance has been helpful freeing the world from oppression.
The French Resistance played a vital part in aiding the Allies to success in Western Europe – especially leading up to D-Day in June 1944. The French Resistance supplied the Allies with vital intelligence reports as well as doing a huge amount of work to disrupt the German supply and communication lines within France.
https://www.historylearningsite.co.uk/world-war-two/resistance-movements/the-french-resistance/
LikeLiked by 1 person
The world help the frenchies in that one. They were already speaking German.
LikeLike
The left have been waiting for this kind of uprising. It will give them the excuse they need to fund a massive Euro – Military police force.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The yellow vests need to take that EU flag and perform a “Qhadafi” on Macron’s globalist a**.
LikeLike
who stick’s a yellow vest on Trump and does’t sign his name?
LikeLike
I’m sorry, I just can’t help but think “Caltrans” every time I see the yellow vest. Those are the “workers” we always see on the side of the road here. There’s usually one pretending to work and 7 or 8 others watching him. Meanwhile, our roads are crap.
LikeLike
Too late.
The French have already lost their country to the Muslims and Globalists.
LikeLike
what moron advised Marcon to arrest a truck driver … ??? that has to be one of the stupidest moves I have ever seen …
LikeLike