Our Finest – Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson Eulogizes Fallen Officer Ronil Singh…

Posted on January 5, 2019 by

At the memorial service to honor Cpl Ronil Singh, Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson delivered remarks about the character and personality beneath the uniform. The Newman police department is small and serves a very close-knit community.  Corporal Ronil Singh is the first police officer they have lost in the line of service.

I cannot adequately describe the memorial service,… just watch:

.

One of Ronil Singh’s good friends also delivered remarks to honor him. Modesto Police Detective Ra Pouv, below:

.

47 Responses to Our Finest – Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson Eulogizes Fallen Officer Ronil Singh…

  1. free73735 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    only have Lots & Lots of tears……for him, family, friends, & PD!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. The Boss says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Such a waste.
    And while Newman was mourning the loss of a great American citizen…
    …Pelosi and Schumer were gutlessly avoiding the root cause of this tragedy.
    I wish comfort for the good people of Newman.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    I hope his family is invited to the upcoming State of the Union speech.

    Along with Brian Kolfage & his family as well.

    Let’s see who stands to recognize these heroes.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  4. WSB says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    May God bless this American, his family and his police force.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. Cisco says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    I’ve posted this passage to many times it seems.
    It breaks my heart to have to post this again for yet another fallen brother.😔💔😔

    From this day to the ending of the world,
    But we in it shall be remembered-
    We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
    For he today that sheds his blood with me
    Shall be my brother;
    Rest in Peace Cpl. Singh

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. Sayit2016 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    This is so breathtakingly and senselessly tragic, for the family and community. A good man lies dead because of the policies of the left. This is at their feet. They cannot run from this.

    Has Perlosi commented on this preventable tragedy?? Gavin Newsome ? Or will they hang their heads in shame and denial as they did for the Californian fires and say nothing and change nothing.

    When will these people be held responsible depraved-indifference murder ? This is a type of murder where an individual acts with a “depraved indifference” to human life and where such act results in a death, despite that individual not explicitly intending to kill. In a depraved-heart murder, defendants commit an act even though they know their act runs an unusually high risk of causing death or serious bodily harm to a person. If the risk of death or bodily harm is great enough, ignoring it demonstrates a “depraved indifference” to human life and the resulting death is considered to have been committed with malice aforethought.

    There is one example after another in recent years of ILLEGALS ALIENS killing American Citizens and Pelosi and her ilk continue to ignore it despite the facts.

    They continue to F around on the language of a damn WALL. I honestly never thought I would hate my fellow Americans but I do. May God forgive me.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Cisco says:
      January 5, 2019 at 7:45 pm

      And Pelosi has the nerve to say a wall is “immoral”
      But she’s ok with this.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Conservativeinny says:
        January 5, 2019 at 7:58 pm

        Has any of the Dems from California said **anything** yet? As the saying goes, their silence deafening

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • lotbusyexec says:
        January 5, 2019 at 8:39 pm

        She’s the same women who has no “problem” with a newly elected congress person/thing (?) calling the President of the US a “M#*ther %*cker” BUT has a problem with the President calling MS13 gang members animals. Who is this Nancy Pelosi? To me, she is the devil incarnate.

        Like

        Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      January 5, 2019 at 8:42 pm

      Haven’t you folks heard??

      1. At the recent White House meeting on border security, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer cut off Kirstjen Nielsen. [Rude!] They said they didn’t believe her facts [on illegal immigrant crime, drugs, gangs, etc.]

      I believe that was why President Trump forwarded a Presidential Memo on border issues, crime, and crime statistics.

      There game of Offense gets better.

      2. Huffington Post: “The new Democratic head of the House Homeland Security Committee on Friday ripped Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen ***for peddling “outright lies” about border security*** and called for an oversight hearing.”

      SOLUTION: MR. PRESIDENT, please direct your staff to post the names of the 2,000 murder victims killed by illegal immigrants in 2017, and the names of the alleged criminals.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. Judith says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    I can’t watch. It breaks my heart. I’ve seen too many and it hits too close to home. Thank God for President Trump, is all I can say. He will end this.

    “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. GB Bari says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    Sundance is correct.
    Must watch these two videos (keep tissues handy).

    R.I.P. Cpl. Singh
    May God comfort the souls of his family, friends, and coworkers.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. calbear84 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    Chief Richardson I salute you for your courage in honoring your fallen brother, may he rest in peace.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. annieoakley says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    Devastating.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. woohoowee says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    Ron, thank you for being the man that we all want to be. Thank you for being the provider that we all strive to be. Thank you for being the police officer, the canine officer, the corporal that everybody should strive to be.

    Dear Lord, please hold and keep the family and friends of Ron until their bittersweet memories of him yield to comforting and comfortable memories of such a fine man. In Jesus name, Amen.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. sickconservative says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Just asked my friends in CA to see the local coverage,
    My prayers to the family that did everything right and hell to pay for those that allowed it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    An emotional celebration of a beautiful life, and mourning of a terrible loss. The poignant words from Detective Pouv really, really grabbed my heart.

    We should NEVER EVER confuse, compare, or conflate a truly special, gifted, and welcome legal immigrant who sought and was granted entry to America…….with the lawless scourge coming unaccounted-for across our sovereign border.

    Nancy, you better heed the words and the will of the American people. Otherwise this is going to end very badly for you and your despicable reprobates.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Mr Spock says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    Pathetic if true. Low life POS politicians care nothing about real Americans…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      January 5, 2019 at 8:42 pm

      NOT defending any of them but the family may have asked them to stay away…

      My son is an LEO in a very liberal city, where the police are routinely disrespected and openly despised by the local elected officials. He has made very clear that if anything ever happens to him on duty, there are to be NO politicians at his service. We will not allow crocodile tears to be shed in death from the very people who never supported the police in life. I know MANY law enforcement families feel the same way!

      Like

      Reply
  15. nats1mom says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Sundance, thank you for posting this heartwarming memorial (both). I am saddened.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Menotrite says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    This is truly heartbreaking. I pray for all of them. His family. His friends. His community. All of them.
    Just sad. It should have never happened.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sickconservative says:
      January 5, 2019 at 8:26 pm

      Don’t ever let D’s or MSM that they are a plus to our economy, watching what is happening now will never help the working class and destroyed it when in CA now twenty years ago.
      The lines are being set and blue collar D’s are the future of the R’s but will they vote against the CofC will be seen.

      Like

      Reply
  18. EJS says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    This mans family need to sue for wrongful death all the CA politicians who vote for sanctuary state/city policies. This mans blood is on the hands of all the democrat politicians. I’ve lived in AZ for 38 years and used to hunt deer along the Az/ Mex border west of Nogales. The border is a JOKE!! I quit hunting down there due to the numbers of illegals crossing the border, its insane, we are being invaded. I am also a paramedic for my local fire department and I can tell you the heroin problem is real and its really bad. Guess how all the heroin gets into the country. We need the wall and we need it now!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. abigailstraight says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    If only the ignorant in our society, who believe for one moment that Democrats such as Pelosi and Schumer, etal, along with Republicans such as Romney, etal and other globalists giants in our country, really cared about the needless, tragic losses we face everyday for decades at the hands of illegals aliens invading our country, would realize that people such as Ronil, Kate and others are not truly victims of a globalist cultural war, to Nancy and Chuck, etal, they are nothing more than collateral damage in the war they must win to impose their Marxist philosophy upon this country and destroy our constitutional republic so they can continue to maintain their power structure, gain in monetary benefits and control the deplorables who have not bought into their lies.
    What a tragic waste! We are living through an undeclared civil war and the ignorant citizens believe our VSGPDJT is the enemy, all the while he is fighting the enemy within.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Green Gas says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    President Trump has showen great respect for this American police officer who died while serving ,in a time when our last president had manufactured an all out war on the police these courageous men in the video s are sad reminders of the horrific dangers out for our first responders and President Trump has always highlighted them as hero’s on the front line every step of the way .

    During obama it was common to disrespect police across America it was disgraceful and then he hung a lie “hands up don’t shoot” on them ,making them a mark for violence with msm parading them as villains , it was maddening.

    This is such a contract in the sanctuary City issue it’s so stark and in your face for those who are ignoring this and silent is not being lost on the American people who respect police, they’re going to have to live with that ,they were part of this war on cops and still the news of the day is another lie ,Trump s a bully m f er

    Like

    Reply
  21. Linus in W.PA. says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    Well done, Ra Pouv.

    You’ve honored your good friend at the highest level, and none could do any better than you.

    Like

    Reply
  22. littleflower481 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    So touching and so sad. Heart breaking,

    Like

    Reply
  23. Jane Smith says:
    January 5, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    You know…I have a different opinion.
    Why are the police putting up with this shit?
    Why are they letting their fellow officers die?
    They know who the illegal aliens are.
    Turn them over to ICE.
    Get them out of this country.
    Screw the politicians.
    Work with ICE.
    F*ck Sanctuary cities.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Doppler says:
    January 5, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    I luv e in CA’s Central Valley, just watched the local news’s extensive coverage, and was disappointed but not surprised that the identity and background of the murderer received zero mention. Heroic sacrifice, yes, illegal alien perp, not PC to mention.

    Like

    Reply

