Following Pelosi, Schumer, Hoyer and Durbin Refusal to Attend DHS Briefing, President Trump Provides Border Security Briefing to Congress…

Earlier this week DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was planning to deliver a border security briefing to leaders of congress. After announcing they did not want to gain national security information that was adverse to their political interests, Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority House Democrat Leader Steny Hoyer, Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democrat Senator Dick Durbin refused to attend the DHS briefing.
Today, after accepting the democrat’s political position, President Trump sent a letter to congress along with the full Border Security Briefing outline (full pdf below).
Congratulations to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and her entire team, on her election to be Speaker of the House. I look forward to working together on our shared priorities for the American People, including rebuilding our infrastructure, reforming unfair trade deals, and reducing the price of prescription drugs.
Our recent bipartisan success on numerous legislative accomplishments such as Criminal Justice Reform, opioid legislation, and the Farm Bill, underscores the extraordinary achievements that are possible when we rise above party politics to advance the good of the Nation as a whole.
As we begin this new Congress, our first task should be to reopen the Government and to deliver on our highest duty as elected officials: the security of the Nation and its borders.
It is the sovereign right of every nation to establish an immigration program in its national interest—lawfully admitting those who have followed the rules, while denying entry to those who break the rules or fail to meet the requirements established in law.
A nation that fails to control its borders cannot fulfill its most basic obligations to its citizens—physical safety, economic security, essential public services, and the uniform protection of our laws.
I was grateful for the opportunity to meet with Congressional leadership at the White House this Wednesday to discuss the border security crisis, and the need for a government funding bill that secures the border and keeps Americans safe.
During the meeting, there was debate over the nature and extent of this crisis and its impact on Americans. It had been my hope that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen would have the opportunity to deliver a presentation discussing the facts about the depth and severity of the humanitarian crisis and the security crisis that is now unfolding at the Southern Border.
However, some of those present did not want to hear the presentation at the time, and so I have instead decided to make the presentation available to all Members of Congress. I encourage you to review it carefully, to share it with your staff, and to discuss it with other lawmakers. In crafting a Homeland Security bill, it is essential that we make decisions based upon the facts on the ground—not ideology and rhetoric—and that we listen to the law enforcement personnel on the front lines. The Southern Border is a very dangerous place—in fact, Border Patrol agents routinely encounter some of the most dangerous criminals, cartels, and traffickers anywhere in the world.
Effective border security must dramatically reduce the entry of illegal immigrants, criminals, and drugs; it must keep out terrorists, public safety threats, and those otherwise inadmissible under U.S. law; and it must ensure that those who do enter without legal permission can be promptly and safely returned home.
As the enclosed presentation makes clear, current funding levels, resources, and authorities are woefully inadequate to meet the scope of the problem. We are no longer in a status quo situation at the Southern Border but in a crisis situation. Status quo funding is not enough.
- In fiscal year (FY) 2018, 17,000 adults at the border with existing criminal records were arrested by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and border agents.
- In FY2017 and FY2018, ICE officers arrested approximately 235,000 aliens on various criminal charges or convictions within the interior of the United States—including roughly 100,000 for assault, 30,000 for sex crimes, and 4,000 for homicides.
- We are now averaging 60,000 illegal and inadmissible aliens a month on our Southern Border.
- Last month alone, more than 20,000 minors were smuggled into the United States.
- The immigration court backlog is nearly 800,000 cases.
- There has been a 2,000 percent increase in asylum claims over the last five years, with the largest growth coming from Central America—while around 9 in 10 claims from Central American migrants are ultimately rejected by the immigration courts, the applicant has long since been released into the interior of the United States.
- In FY2017, roughly 135,000 illegal and inadmissible family units arrived from Central America. Of those, less than 2 percent have been successfully removed from the country due to a shortage of resources and glaring loopholes in our federal laws.
- So far in FY2019, we have seen a 280 percent increase in family units from FY2018.
- 300 Americans are killed every week from heroin—90 percent of which floods across our Southern Border.
- Illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis: 1 in 3 migrant women is sexually assaulted on the journey northward to the U.S. border; 50 illegal migrants a day are referred for emergency medical care; and CBP rescues 4,300 people a year who are in danger and distress.
Illegal immigration is NOT progressive—by every measure, it is unfair, unjust, uncompassionate, and cruel. Many people are killed. It hurts both those who make the journey and so many communities bearing the cost in lives, safety, and dollars.
Senator Chuck Schumer once said: “Illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple. Until the American people are convinced that we will stop future flows of illegal immigration, we will make no progress on dealing with the millions of illegal immigrants who are here now, and on rationalizing our system of legal immigration. That’s plain and simple and unavoidable.”
Absolutely critical to border security and national security is a wall or a physical barrier that prevents entry in the first place. Members of both parties—including then Senators Obama and Clinton, current Senator Schumer, and many other members of the House and Senate—all voted for a hard, physical barrier. Walls work. That’s why rich, powerful, and successful people build them around their homes. All Americans deserve the same protection. In Israel, it is 99 percent effective.
We must also close the legal gaps in America’s defenses. Loopholes in federal law that prevent removals provide a magnet for illegal entry, and a lucrative business model for vicious coyotes, while overwhelming the U.S. immigration system. The worst loopholes incentivize the smuggling of minors. Under these legal loopholes, if an illegal minor, or those traveling with a minor, merely set foot on United States soil, they cannot be successfully returned home. This explains the profound increases in the arrival of minors traveling both alone and with adults on the dangerous journey to our border.
To protect these children from abuse, and stop this illegal flow, we must close these loopholes. This is an urgent humanitarian necessity. Children are terribly used by criminals and coyotes to gain access to our country—they are the biggest victims of all.
The most pressing legal changes are as follows:
- Terminate the Flores Settlement Agreement—which is preventing families from being held together through removal; and
- Amend the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA), to allow for the safe and humane return of illegally-smuggled minors back to their families in their home countries.
Americans have endured decades of broken promises on illegal immigration. Now, is the time for both parties to rise above the partisan discord, to set aside political convenience, and to put the national interest first. Now is the time—this is the moment—to finally secure the border and create the lawful and safe immigration system Americans, and those wanting to become Americans, deserve.
Sincerely,
Here’s the briefing material in pdf format (also available to download here)
,
Thank you, Sundance for posting this.
With this letter, President Trump, remaining cool, calm, collect and wise, played the part of Babe Ruth and hit a grand slam out the ball park.
People talk about him being rash. Perhaps emotionally sometimes like the rest of us. But this letter, whether he had help drafting it or not, is his heart and was so pin-point organized, specific, to the point and of all things, courteous!
Ladies and Gentlemen: We have a winner!
Our President.
Finally.
Keep up the faith, diligence, integrity and work hard!
Blessings to all here.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fabulous, Phil, just fabulous. I’m laughing and thinking, you should have said,
There, I fixed it for you…cuz you did, brother!
Peace
LikeLike
but, thanks! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep on swing for the wall – er – fences!
LikeLiked by 1 person
” Finally. ”
Really? You don’t think President Trump has won on anything until this letter? You’ve got to be kidding. This president has won on more issues in his short time in office than any president in modern history has won in their entire term in office. In fact, if he never accomplished another thing he’d still be one of the most effective presidents in our entire history. (I know, many here think he’s the most effective, but history shows that at least Washington and Lincoln will probably always be at the top. After all, without Washington we wouldn’t have a nation as we’d not have won the Revolution. And without Lincoln the nation would not have remained intact.) President Trump is clearly one of the top 3 presidents of all time and you’re suggesting he hasn’t won until this letter? I beg to differ with your opinion.
LikeLike
I think you misunderstood what I was inferring.
Of course, I would have to absolutely agree with you that he has been hitting home runs, even more than RR.
My point and intent was, and maybe I should have said so, was this letter was a grand slam of character in the sour faces of a hateful, angry and embittered opposing team.
So no, please don’t misunderstand my comment to suggest he hasn’t won until now. I was not saying anything of the such.
You and me are on the same page. 100%
I think not a lot of people were expecting him to write such a cool, calm, collect and courteous letter to his haters. But he rose above them in character. Sometimes, in the crucible, character rises above deeds. And with this letter, he most certainly did and he proved that he’s not just off-the-wall impulse.
And by the way, yeah, Washington and Lincoln for sure!
Peace
LikeLike
One more thing if you will about my use of the word FINALLY.
Considering the hellish 8 years of BHO, years of nondescript uni-party stuff with the Bushes, 8 years of the Clintons…
I was saying, FINALLY! after all those long horrible years of our nation being dragged down into the mire and slough, weakness and massive corruption, we have a President who has finally stood up to all that and has had the courage to row upstream and against the tide.
His letter, to me, was a cherry on the sundae in which his character proves the good and the worth of all he has accomplished up to this time.
Peace
LikeLike
Bypassing the Dem leadership is a doubly winning strategy by the President. It furthers publicizes their indifference to the most important single issue to the voters, and it makes the briefing information available to all members of Congress and the American people. Brilliant.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Typical of Dems, they seem to have been giddy with restored power and overplayed their memes already. Now they have to do unpleasant things like actually working.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Dems will never be able to comprehend this report. There are no pictures.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Democrats have made it clear that they have no intention of negotiating. Hammer them on that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Didn’t the “Republicans” control Congress before the midterms? Why wasn’t the Wall funded then?
I say wake up and hammer the Uniparty members that remain. All of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I understand and agree, however the Democrats should at least show up. The fact that they don’t reflects poorly on them.
Add in the fact that the $5B funding for the wall amounts to 0.1% of last years spending… well the Democrats look very very foolish and petty. Refusing to show up to discuss one tenth of one percent of federal spending… this is the hill they want to die on? Oblige them. Keep it shut down.
LikeLike
Just HAMMER them….
Try out a nice 3 lb engineers’ hammer – you’ll like it.
Check-6
LikeLike
“After announcing they did not want to gain national security information that was adverse to their political interests,”
Any meme creators out there burning the midnight oil? I am thinking of the little monkeys, sitting side by side covering their eyes and ears. The (D) names are right in the post above.
LikeLiked by 3 people
An amazing letter from an amazing man.
The screeching from the usual suspects is going to be awe inspiring.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t ‘ya just know it, they are scratching their heads, cursing like a drunken Navy sailor (though not as honorable as the sailor, I might add – l), and hating him for being so polite and courteous.
We gotta just love it while we can!
LikeLike
” After announcing they did not want to gain national security information that was adverse to their political interests”
AKA, “Plausible Deniability”, aka “Feigned Ignorance”, so they can pretend they don’t know about “all the gambling going on” (Murders, rapes, human trafficking, drugs,MS13, etc.) because of their refusal to fund securing the border.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are now averaging 60,000 illegal and inadmissible aliens a month on our Southern Border.
Last month alone, more than 20,000 minors were smuggled into the United States.
The immigration court backlog is nearly 800,000 cases.
International Left + Cloward/Piven + several Billionaires vs. Trump (and us)
LikeLike
Very presidential. Very nice.
Next, take it to the people via a prime time Presidential Address to the Nation, and I don’t mean the SOTU Address. Separate from that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because the media surely won’t report on this.
LikeLike
They, the Dem’s in congress can’t handle the truth….
I wonder what had to be declassified within this document, to release it out of the WH Situation room??? I would guess there must be some very shocking numbers in there – as facts…Hence, THEY can’t stand the truth…
Great move….thank you PDT…
Now, let’s paper the blogsphere with it… hang it on the pin board in every Flying J restroom across America….put it up on your breakroom board too… maybe make some copies and spread them around in cafe’s and starbucks… you get the idea,., MAKE SURE EVERYONE GETS TO SEE IT..
Check-6
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where is the audio from the reporters of what Sen. Schumer (D-NY) is saying to Rep. Pelosi (D-CA)?
If there were (R)s after those names, it would be broadcast worldwide by now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A legal basis already exists as a matter of National Security, Public Health and Safety, for militarizing the border as the entirely appropriate and fully justified “risk management” solution for what has in FACT become a national emergency.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s excellently written. When can they be arrested or held accountable for endangering our National Security being derelict in their duties to office, or aiding and abetting criminals, or harassing the Predident or something, come on?!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Justice Warrior, apparently the democrats don’t give a darn about our Constitution and our laws and frankly they should be removed for having caused our country to be in serious danger of invaders and many diseases. The democrats are endangering us and themselves and being selfish and nasty because they don’t like our legal President and they have nothing with which to impeach him. Time to warn Congress they are very close to be drained and replaced by real patriots. They are desperate and acting like little children whining, but that will not get them anywhere.
LikeLike
Send the letter to the TSA and let them know we have their back if they have ours.
Their job is to keep us safe. The same as every Congress Person!! They should not let us down.
Their Union should also back the President doing this job!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like Trump is priming up for a national address, right before he closes the southern border!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I hope they made each member of congress sign for receipt of this document.
LikeLike
Thanks to SD we get real stuff. This note/notice to the Congress expresses each and everything clearly and well. It will be my pleasure to send the pdf to my contacts to keep them informed. Well written, clear, not nasty or threatening but makes the points we want and get the wall build and preferably with the whole amount of $25 billion and we want that done because THIS IS OUR MONEY and not theirs. We also can call it the PEOPLE’S WALL and we will get it built one way or another. They are suppose to listen to and represent us and not their desires. Time to inform them that changes are coming and they won’t like them.
LikeLike