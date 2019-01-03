Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 4:30pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers a press briefing on the day the new 116th congressional session begins. There is somewhat of a scramble as the press briefing was only recently announced. Anticipated start time around 4:30pm EST.
UPDATE: SURPRISE !!! President Trump delivered the briefing:
Fox News Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – Global News Livestream Link
Advertisements
Is this President Trump going live?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, it’s Santa Claus.
LikeLike
I was not sure if it was a rerun of something. It can be difficult to follow if you can’t hear what’s going on. It was not until I hit Global News (second video) with its live captioning when I realized it’s live. Thank you!
LikeLike
Why be a SCHUMER? If you can answer someone’s question politely then do it – no need for snarky democrat behavior!
LikeLike
Yes it was. Global News is great for captioning these speeches live!
LikeLike
Great way to start the New Year!
LikeLiked by 5 people
That is called LEADERSHIP! Our President brought these men out to tell their stories. They support the President 100% because he is the first President that actually praises each and everyone of them for what they are doing to protect our country.
Thank You 🙏 once again Father in Heaven for allowing our country to be blessed with PDJT. All the forces of Evil will be DESTROYED!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Shut down the Mexican Border!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Stop the Mexican boarders!
LikeLiked by 8 people
1. Cancel all remittances to Mexico until they crack down on their side.
2. Srart deporting illegals here no matter how long they have been here.
See how quickly the wall gets funded
LikeLike
Excellent President Trump. Well done.
LikeLiked by 7 people
x1000
LikeLike
“The point of the briefing room is take questions.” Not any more sweetie.
LikeLiked by 15 people
It is a briefing room…. POTUS was brief…. mission achieved.
LikeLiked by 14 people
But watching PT smack the press around is the best part! What a let down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
True, but it was delicious hearing how peeved they were at being deprived of grandstanding opportunity.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sigh.
LikeLike
any questions?
LikeLike
The thing that irked them was that President Trump got out his message loud & clear. The count on the chance to attack and try to over shadow the real news with their contrived crisis of the moment. Trolled again, POTUS left them with their tongues hanging out.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“They count”
LikeLike
We knew 🙂
LikeLike
“But the EXPERTS say the wall is not neccessary!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Name those experts! We are still waiting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL!!! No questions taken. The MSM wanted to grandstand and they didn’t have a chance. Love it.
LikeLiked by 15 people
After patiently sitting there all that time waiting for the press briefing. LOL!
LikeLiked by 6 people
KABOOM…..Your move Nancy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love the way the MSM was told to “pound sand”.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hahaha! In your face Pelosi! Won’t come to the meeting I’ll take it to the American people.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Meanwhile back at the house chamber with celebrities and commies… Pelosi is gleefully accepting the nomination of Marxist Leader.
LikeLiked by 5 people
She is such a media whore. Are we really going to have to look at her face and her dramatic hand gestures for the next two years. PUKE. But I already have my Nancy Pelosi impression down pat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I detest her and know the worst part of President Trump’s upcoming State of the Union Speech will definitely be seeing her smirking up behind him like she matters. She is as bad as it gets, but let’s be honest. I hated seeing Ryan up there too. YUK.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At least she is cast as the enemy rather than the skulking hyena who was supposed to be a Republican elected by the people but used his power on behalf of his K Street/Globalist, donors/puppeteers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done! The presstitutes were ignored.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Man alive. Did you hear that reporter being absolutely disrespectful screaming at the President “isn’t the purpose of a briefing is to take questions”. Wow, I would never allow them in my house. MORONS! BTW, the whole video would not load. Maybe it will later.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It is people like you that is greatly appreciated by those of us who can’t hear. Those screams are rarely captioned. Thank you, for real! Wow, Enemedia is losing it every day.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Steven, I am hearing impaired as well. Luckily, I just have moderate to severe impairment. I was lucky enough to get some help with hearing aides. I know the feeling. God bless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump gave them the Briefing g that Pelosi & Schumer refused to listen to.
I really hope ALL Negotiations between Pelosi/Schumer & President Trump are done in front of Media. The public deserves transparency.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hope someone bought the idiot a dictionary. The purpose of a briefing is to brief people. I would have thought that to be obvious.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was one of his best moments ever!
LikeLiked by 13 people
x1000
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just contracted the Whitehouse and let it be known that I loved the briefing and fully support the President’s position on the wall
LikeLiked by 2 people
for others:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
LikeLike
Well played by PDJT. Well played indeed. Bring the front line border ‘troops’ to tell it like it is, plus the pain of their working without pay so double ‘skin in the game’. And then NO questions to spoil the moment.
Gives PDJT some powerful PR imagery to tweet about.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Hearken to one hand clapping: The next such no-questions “briefing” should be at a National Guard armory in hoot ‘n holler Virginia, followed by a “twenty-one Sung Galoot”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I loved the way the people on the dais took no questions. POTUS and the union guys from CBP and ICE presented a united front and a unified message. The Press was going to do whatever it could to break up that unity, but POTUS is negotiating this issue his way. GO POTUS! GO CPB AND ICE!
LikeLiked by 15 people
VSG needs to do more of this! Point out every day how not having a border wall and border security costs us all. It’s lose/lose to continue the expense of not securing our border. Trump needs to better explain how any cost for a border wall is cheap compared to the price we pay not having one and show why. Keep pounding on the examples where other walls work. Why is it walls are only for the elite and regular blue collar Americans just have to eat the costs of poor border security.
LikeLike
Sarah should start reading a list of every recorded murders by illegal criminals from the previous day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right WSB and also give details on what is going on with Europe and the open borders there and point out how that is working out. All hell is breaking over there. See what socialism and political correctness get you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
With supporting AV! Get those monitors back up!
LikeLike
Exactly more examples with real data real simple terms anyone can understand. That’s why Chuck X Nancy didn’t want to hear and to interrupt the Homeland security briefing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Along with other WH spokes persons like Stephen Miller.
LikeLike
Notfaded,
I think you failed to notice, thats what HE IS DOING!
Yesterday, the cabinet meeting, where he made his case, over and over.
Heroin od’s, illegal criminals, cost of illegal immigrants 250 Billion vs. Cost of wall, he HAMMERED THE MESSAGE.
And he will continue to HIT them, every day, and hang the rezistance to a wall around Pelosis neck, like a stinking ,rotting dead albatross.
I hope she continues her “NO $ for the wall, for another month. Glaringly exposes the Uniparty, and what they care about, and what they DON’T care about.
Nancy’s, daughter was SORTA right;
“She can slit her own throat, and not even KNOW it.”
Fixed it!
LikeLike
It’s called a Briefing.
Not a Questioning.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Damn right Jane. Most of the time they don’t even ask questions, they just opine
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent job POTUS TRUMP. Thank you for your courage. Thank you fighting for us. Please everyone send President Trump a message thanking him for shutting down the government in order to get America a border wall. POTUS said himself he is receiving the most positive feedback on this that he has ever had on any issue. God bless President Trump.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Great messaging! Please address the Nation in prime time!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes. Please please please do a prime time address on the wall POTUS please.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes! Primetime, something similar to the briefing Netanyahu gave about Iran, complete with visual aids.
LikeLiked by 2 people
– Give Nancy Pelosi a big sloppy kiss
– Praise ICE / Border Control let some of them speak
– Stiff the media
BRILLIANT!!!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Sloppy kiss would slide right off that botox face and “gross”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Allrightey then. There is your little fireside chat. Message delivered. Short and sweet. Only those who do not want to understand will not understand.
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Mr President, outstanding. How about having all these fine gents @ the SOTU, to be offical spokesman for your administration?
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was reading on the treehouse (like I do every single day) and a Treeper mentioned the game Risk. I think it was you Gunny. The reason I bring it up, in this particular game you need to conquer the world. Securing your borders is imperative. It is the name of the game. Great game. It is the size of a monopoly board. But I have a man-made one that is 4×4 round. Won a couple of trophies as well. Point is, a flippin board game knows that in order to protect yourself you SECURE YOUR BORDERS, HELLO! Sorry, just a bit fired up today.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Walls work. Everywhere they exist in a decent form they work. It’s NOT rocket science. It’s not that complicated.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They’ll probably report, “President Trump came to the briefing room today and commented how beautiful it was but took no questions! Back to you Jane.”
LikeLike
funny how knocking on the front door or ringing the bell is now RACIST TOO! sorry but you were not invited…come any closer and say hello to my little friend…ok? any questions?
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is hearing our total support keep contacting
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for that link. Here is what I just wrote the President:
“Under Art. 2 of the Constitution, you are the Commander in Chief. We are being invaded by these illegal immigrant “caravanistas.” Art. IV, Sec. 4 of the Constitution requires you to protect the USA from invasion (“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion”). So, neither Pelosi nor any court can stop you from building the wall, if you deem it necessary to protect this country from invasion.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just sent an e-mail. I thanked President Trump for everything & asked him to address the Nation about the wall/ border security in prime time. Please contact the White House everyone! He is listening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loved the lament: “The purpose of the briefing room is to ask questions”. Yeah, sure….so what have you been wasting all your time on? If you don’t ask the questions…the president might think you just need the answer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
45 took plenty of questions yesterday in Cabinet and Fake News played Mittens in stereo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“He speaks. No questions”. Yes, media. Just like the democrats Fab4 wouldn’t listen to Secretary Nielsen about the border just yesterday…cut her off…and didn’t ask any questions. Guess you didn’t ask about that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
EFF the Press. If Pelosi/Schumer wouldn’t listen to the experts yesterday, the experts needed to talk unfiltered to the American Public. Once the Public has the real information (that the experts think walls work) they will in turn talk to the Democrat “representatives.”
LESSON? POTUS knows how to negotiate even with people as dishonest as Pelosi/Schumer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even the MainStreamMob can’t beat PT45. The Mob would do themselves a favor by heeding his words about the tremendous amount of support PT45 has received over these issues, but we don’t have to help ’em out by pointing that out 😉
LikeLike
MORE PROOF THAT WALLS WORK! Concertgoers to the Billy Joel New Years’ Eve Concert are complaining that Long Island’s Nassau Colosseum did not let them in and kept them on line outside during the pounding rainstorm that hit the NY Metro Area on New Years Eve. Why couldn’t they just put a ladder up and get over the wall? Or just rush the gates?
Here is what one tweeter wrote: “The coliseum management/leadership should be ashamed!! People waiting in driving rain for 75 minutes to get in to one of the two open gates to the Billy Joel concert.”
See: http://longisland.news12.com/story/39717351/rain-strains-staff-at-nassau-coliseum-billy-joel-fans-left-soaked
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can Border Patrol and ICE not be considered ESSENTIAL?? What’s more essential than PROTECTING OUR NATION??
LikeLiked by 1 person
To many it would seem, protecting about every other nation on the planet.
LikeLike
Shouldn’t the dems be handing out maps to THEIR homes to the illegals? Surely the dems would welcome them with OPEN arms into their homes and businesses! I wish someone could get a listing of all the people who voted democrat and provide to illegals so they could go thank their SUPPORTERS IN PERSON! Be sure to print the list in Spanish!
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump45 loves Americans 🙂 Mr. President, thank you for supporting the men and women who work so hard to control our borders and for giving Americans the opportunity to hear their words. Thank you for everything, it has all made improvements in our lives.
Fantastic intro, Sarah 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Bout time!!!! Every day. Shove the issue down their throats every day!!
I have been emailing POTUS at https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
every day to suggest he have “fireside chats” every day on this subject.
THEM: Whining reporter: “It’s not a briefing if we can’t ask questions.”
POTUS: “And you’re not a reporter. Just typeset our remarks and publish them.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great briefing showcasing the hallmark of the Conservative: Well reasoned Common Sense. Bonus was we were spared the virtue signaling of the lamestream fake news by not taking questions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Classic press setup! Message delivered! Hispanic patrolman, directors and councilman to boot!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Walls are permanent. Drones and other equipment are temporary.
What do Democrats want ?? Duh.
Even they couldn’t stand the optics of tearing down a border wall if they ever got power to do so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even non-contiguous barriers funnel all but the most determined invaders into a few much more easily-monitored locations. Many primitive cultures used/use similar traps for catching fish. So simple. So effective.
https://digitalheritage.org/2015/03/cherokee-fishing-weirs/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for cutting through all the Nan Jive, PT45 🙂
LikeLike
How dare he! Walls do NOT work! That’s why none of our prisons have walls!
Oh, wait a minute…let me rethink that… [sarc/off]
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear MainStreamMob,
This is an example of a true and accurate headline in case you ever decide to tell the truth:
“Illicit Drugs Supplied by U.S. Congress via Southern Border Kill Record Number of Americans”
LikeLike