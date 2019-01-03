Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 4:30pm Livestream…

Posted on January 3, 2019 by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers a press briefing on the day the new 116th congressional session begins.  There is somewhat of a scramble as the press briefing was only recently announced.  Anticipated start time around 4:30pm EST.

UPDATE:   SURPRISE !!!  President Trump delivered the briefing:

Fox News Livestream LinkPBS Livestream LinkGlobal News Livestream Link

  1. Steven says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    Is this President Trump going live?

    

    
  2. G3 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    Great way to start the New Year!

    

    
    • fleporeblog says:
      January 3, 2019 at 5:09 pm

      That is called LEADERSHIP! Our President brought these men out to tell their stories. They support the President 100% because he is the first President that actually praises each and everyone of them for what they are doing to protect our country.

      Thank You 🙏 once again Father in Heaven for allowing our country to be blessed with PDJT. All the forces of Evil will be DESTROYED!

      

      
  3. andyocoregon says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    Shut down the Mexican Border!

    

    
  4. simplewins says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    Excellent President Trump. Well done.

    

    
  5. crimsonfisted says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    “The point of the briefing room is take questions.” Not any more sweetie.

    

    
  6. Curry Worsham says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    “But the EXPERTS say the wall is not neccessary!”

    

    
  7. Mark Newell says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    LOL!!! No questions taken. The MSM wanted to grandstand and they didn’t have a chance. Love it.

    

    
  8. deplorabletexan says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    KABOOM…..Your move Nancy.

    

    
  9. wilski says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    Love the way the MSM was told to “pound sand”.

    

    
  10. Charlie says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    Hahaha! In your face Pelosi! Won’t come to the meeting I’ll take it to the American people.

    

    
    • Charlie says:
      January 3, 2019 at 4:41 pm

      Meanwhile back at the house chamber with celebrities and commies… Pelosi is gleefully accepting the nomination of Marxist Leader.

      

      
      • Michaela says:
        January 3, 2019 at 4:54 pm

        She is such a media whore. Are we really going to have to look at her face and her dramatic hand gestures for the next two years. PUKE. But I already have my Nancy Pelosi impression down pat.

        

        
        • Disgusted says:
          January 3, 2019 at 5:19 pm

          I detest her and know the worst part of President Trump’s upcoming State of the Union Speech will definitely be seeing her smirking up behind him like she matters. She is as bad as it gets, but let’s be honest. I hated seeing Ryan up there too. YUK.

          

          
  11. Latina says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    Well done! The presstitutes were ignored.

    

    
  12. Michaela says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    Man alive. Did you hear that reporter being absolutely disrespectful screaming at the President “isn’t the purpose of a briefing is to take questions”. Wow, I would never allow them in my house. MORONS! BTW, the whole video would not load. Maybe it will later.

    

    
    • Steven says:
      January 3, 2019 at 4:49 pm

      It is people like you that is greatly appreciated by those of us who can’t hear. Those screams are rarely captioned. Thank you, for real! Wow, Enemedia is losing it every day.

      

      
      • Michaela says:
        January 3, 2019 at 4:59 pm

        Steven, I am hearing impaired as well. Luckily, I just have moderate to severe impairment. I was lucky enough to get some help with hearing aides. I know the feeling. God bless.

        

        
    • Justah says:
      January 3, 2019 at 5:16 pm

      President Trump gave them the Briefing g that Pelosi & Schumer refused to listen to.
      I really hope ALL Negotiations between Pelosi/Schumer & President Trump are done in front of Media. The public deserves transparency.

      

      
    • mimbler says:
      January 3, 2019 at 5:29 pm

      Hope someone bought the idiot a dictionary. The purpose of a briefing is to brief people. I would have thought that to be obvious.

      

      
  13. Latina says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    This was one of his best moments ever!

    

    
  14. ristvan says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    Well played by PDJT. Well played indeed. Bring the front line border ‘troops’ to tell it like it is, plus the pain of their working without pay so double ‘skin in the game’. And then NO questions to spoil the moment.
    Gives PDJT some powerful PR imagery to tweet about.

    

    
  15. Pyrthroes says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    Hearken to one hand clapping: The next such no-questions “briefing” should be at a National Guard armory in hoot ‘n holler Virginia, followed by a “twenty-one Sung Galoot”.

    

    
  16. pnj01 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    I loved the way the people on the dais took no questions. POTUS and the union guys from CBP and ICE presented a united front and a unified message. The Press was going to do whatever it could to break up that unity, but POTUS is negotiating this issue his way. GO POTUS! GO CPB AND ICE!

    

    
  17. notfaded1 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    VSG needs to do more of this! Point out every day how not having a border wall and border security costs us all. It’s lose/lose to continue the expense of not securing our border. Trump needs to better explain how any cost for a border wall is cheap compared to the price we pay not having one and show why. Keep pounding on the examples where other walls work. Why is it walls are only for the elite and regular blue collar Americans just have to eat the costs of poor border security.

    

    
    • WSB says:
      January 3, 2019 at 5:06 pm

      Sarah should start reading a list of every recorded murders by illegal criminals from the previous day.

      

      
    • Dutchman says:
      January 3, 2019 at 6:24 pm

      Notfaded,
      I think you failed to notice, thats what HE IS DOING!
      Yesterday, the cabinet meeting, where he made his case, over and over.
      Heroin od’s, illegal criminals, cost of illegal immigrants 250 Billion vs. Cost of wall, he HAMMERED THE MESSAGE.

      And he will continue to HIT them, every day, and hang the rezistance to a wall around Pelosis neck, like a stinking ,rotting dead albatross.

      I hope she continues her “NO $ for the wall, for another month. Glaringly exposes the Uniparty, and what they care about, and what they DON’T care about.

      Nancy’s, daughter was SORTA right;
      “She can slit her own throat, and not even KNOW it.”
      Fixed it!

      

      
  18. Jane Smith says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    It’s called a Briefing.
    Not a Questioning.

    

    
  19. magatrump says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    Excellent job POTUS TRUMP. Thank you for your courage. Thank you fighting for us. Please everyone send President Trump a message thanking him for shutting down the government in order to get America a border wall. POTUS said himself he is receiving the most positive feedback on this that he has ever had on any issue. God bless President Trump.

    

    
  20. Lion2017 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    Great messaging! Please address the Nation in prime time!!

    

    
  21. jbrickley says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    – Give Nancy Pelosi a big sloppy kiss
    – Praise ICE / Border Control let some of them speak
    – Stiff the media

    BRILLIANT!!!

    

    
  22. Sherri Young says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Allrightey then. There is your little fireside chat. Message delivered. Short and sweet. Only those who do not want to understand will not understand.

    MAGA!

    

    
  23. thesavvyinvester says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Mr President, outstanding. How about having all these fine gents @ the SOTU, to be offical spokesman for your administration?

    

    
  24. Michaela says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    I was reading on the treehouse (like I do every single day) and a Treeper mentioned the game Risk. I think it was you Gunny. The reason I bring it up, in this particular game you need to conquer the world. Securing your borders is imperative. It is the name of the game. Great game. It is the size of a monopoly board. But I have a man-made one that is 4×4 round. Won a couple of trophies as well. Point is, a flippin board game knows that in order to protect yourself you SECURE YOUR BORDERS, HELLO! Sorry, just a bit fired up today.

    

    
  25. notfaded1 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    Walls work. Everywhere they exist in a decent form they work. It’s NOT rocket science. It’s not that complicated.

    

    
  26. sapfromthegap says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    They’ll probably report, “President Trump came to the briefing room today and commented how beautiful it was but took no questions! Back to you Jane.”

    

    
  27. Publius2016 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    funny how knocking on the front door or ringing the bell is now RACIST TOO! sorry but you were not invited…come any closer and say hello to my little friend…ok? any questions?

    

    
  28. teaforall says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    President Trump is hearing our total support keep contacting
    https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

    

    
    • pnj01 says:
      January 3, 2019 at 5:52 pm

      Thanks for that link. Here is what I just wrote the President:

      “Under Art. 2 of the Constitution, you are the Commander in Chief. We are being invaded by these illegal immigrant “caravanistas.” Art. IV, Sec. 4 of the Constitution requires you to protect the USA from invasion (“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion”). So, neither Pelosi nor any court can stop you from building the wall, if you deem it necessary to protect this country from invasion.”

      

      
    • Lion2017 says:
      January 3, 2019 at 6:07 pm

      I just sent an e-mail. I thanked President Trump for everything & asked him to address the Nation about the wall/ border security in prime time. Please contact the White House everyone! He is listening.

      

      
  29. recoverydotgod says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    Loved the lament: “The purpose of the briefing room is to ask questions”. Yeah, sure….so what have you been wasting all your time on? If you don’t ask the questions…the president might think you just need the answer.

    

    
  30. Publius2016 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    45 took plenty of questions yesterday in Cabinet and Fake News played Mittens in stereo!

    

    
  31. recoverydotgod says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:33 pm

    “He speaks. No questions”. Yes, media. Just like the democrats Fab4 wouldn’t listen to Secretary Nielsen about the border just yesterday…cut her off…and didn’t ask any questions. Guess you didn’t ask about that.

    

    
    • pnj01 says:
      January 3, 2019 at 6:00 pm

      EFF the Press. If Pelosi/Schumer wouldn’t listen to the experts yesterday, the experts needed to talk unfiltered to the American Public. Once the Public has the real information (that the experts think walls work) they will in turn talk to the Democrat “representatives.”

      LESSON? POTUS knows how to negotiate even with people as dishonest as Pelosi/Schumer.

      

      
    • woohoowee says:
      January 3, 2019 at 6:05 pm

      Even the MainStreamMob can’t beat PT45. The Mob would do themselves a favor by heeding his words about the tremendous amount of support PT45 has received over these issues, but we don’t have to help ’em out by pointing that out 😉

      

      
  32. pnj01 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    MORE PROOF THAT WALLS WORK! Concertgoers to the Billy Joel New Years’ Eve Concert are complaining that Long Island’s Nassau Colosseum did not let them in and kept them on line outside during the pounding rainstorm that hit the NY Metro Area on New Years Eve. Why couldn’t they just put a ladder up and get over the wall? Or just rush the gates?

    Here is what one tweeter wrote: “The coliseum management/leadership should be ashamed!! People waiting in driving rain for 75 minutes to get in to one of the two open gates to the Billy Joel concert.”

    See: http://longisland.news12.com/story/39717351/rain-strains-staff-at-nassau-coliseum-billy-joel-fans-left-soaked

    

    
  33. Bennie Sprouse says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    How can Border Patrol and ICE not be considered ESSENTIAL?? What’s more essential than PROTECTING OUR NATION??

    

    
  34. Bennie Sprouse says:
    January 3, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    Shouldn’t the dems be handing out maps to THEIR homes to the illegals? Surely the dems would welcome them with OPEN arms into their homes and businesses! I wish someone could get a listing of all the people who voted democrat and provide to illegals so they could go thank their SUPPORTERS IN PERSON! Be sure to print the list in Spanish!

    

    
  35. woohoowee says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    President Trump45 loves Americans 🙂 Mr. President, thank you for supporting the men and women who work so hard to control our borders and for giving Americans the opportunity to hear their words. Thank you for everything, it has all made improvements in our lives.

    Fantastic intro, Sarah 🙂

    

    
  36. fred5678 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    ‘Bout time!!!! Every day. Shove the issue down their throats every day!!

    I have been emailing POTUS at https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
    every day to suggest he have “fireside chats” every day on this subject.

    THEM: Whining reporter: “It’s not a briefing if we can’t ask questions.”
    POTUS: “And you’re not a reporter. Just typeset our remarks and publish them.”

    

    
  37. hoverround319801376 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    Great briefing showcasing the hallmark of the Conservative: Well reasoned Common Sense. Bonus was we were spared the virtue signaling of the lamestream fake news by not taking questions.

    

    
  38. Joshuatree says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    Classic press setup! Message delivered! Hispanic patrolman, directors and councilman to boot!

    

    
  39. fred5678 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    Walls are permanent. Drones and other equipment are temporary.

    What do Democrats want ?? Duh.

    Even they couldn’t stand the optics of tearing down a border wall if they ever got power to do so.

    

    
  40. woohoowee says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    Thank you for cutting through all the Nan Jive, PT45 🙂

    

    
  41. hoghead says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    How dare he! Walls do NOT work! That’s why none of our prisons have walls!

    Oh, wait a minute…let me rethink that… [sarc/off]

    

    
  42. woohoowee says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    Dear MainStreamMob,

    This is an example of a true and accurate headline in case you ever decide to tell the truth:

    “Illicit Drugs Supplied by U.S. Congress via Southern Border Kill Record Number of Americans”

    

    

