Resistance Day #1 – Speaker Nancy Pelosi Takes Control of House of Representatives…

Today the official first day of the 116th congressional session begins with Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi taking control over the House of Representatives. Speaker Pelosi delivers the first of many speeches to her audience.
AKA, Insanity Prevails.
This woman is a gift! She has definitely lost a few marbles upstairs. She didn’t realize the mic was still on.
Well Fle, that would explain exactly why she is backing the wrong horse.
The Presidents offensive, starting with the shut down, staying in DC over the festive period waiting, tweeting message after message about what the people want, making the press have to swallow 90+minutes while he and his administration bashed the dems position on the boarder wall a little bit more and then, the cherry on top of the two scoops of ice cream, a 1st appearance in the press room to do what? Bash the message home some more with ICE and boarder patrol leaders, hmmmmmmmm hmmm, delicious 🤤 😋
The inmates have now taken over the asylum.
i stopped at 28 seconds in when she stated that she was “looking forward to working in a bipartisan way”.
I could not bring myself to push the button. Can’t listen to her no way, no how, not anytime soon.
Couldn’t stand the smug look on McCarthy’s face. And then she compliments McCarthy on being ‘Leader of the Party’!
I intend to stab America, not in the back, but rather from the front straight to the heart, in a bipartisan way. Congratulations.
Hee, hee, heeee, hee……hee, hee
Ms. Pelosi looks very sure of herself. We The People will be wiping that smug look on her face off, so fast…She won’t even see it coming. This is a promise.
Unfortunately…it should have been done at the mid terms….
Didn’t Resistance begin on PT’s inauguration day?
Quit making that face or it will stick.
Too late.
Re-tread Nan dodders to the podium and claims mallet with which she will commence pounding sand.
This women has more ticks (mouth, head, speech and hands) than anyone I’ve ever seen that wasn’t mentally ill. So draw your own conclusion, I have
LOL! I figured out the weird hand thingy: Nan thinks she’s auditioning:
Either that or Parkinson’s.
She’s doing the Nan Jive 😉
Yes, supposedly…..FofBW. She’s pretty cocky today. (That’s okay, she’ll do herself in!)
btw….the vote count was Pelosi = 220, – McCarthy =192 , – Jim Jordan=5, – Present =3, – Other= 15.
Any one, even someone whose not a house rep. can be nominated.
Just once, I want to see Nancy break a stiletto heel and roll down the Capitol steps.
WSB, you mean a bit like her hero Hillary?
Sorta like at the end of “Death Becomes Her”?
😈
Here’s the list of those who voted against her.
15. If just 2 others had voted no she would have failed. But it’s ok< AOC and the leader of the anti-NP contingent both voted yes.
LOLOLOL.
She shouldn’t be left in charge of an Out House let alone the “House”!
She couldn’t run a bath 🛁
Might burn the place down.
WSB, 💭 🤔 hmmm, so she would have a use! 😆
Human Zippo! Yeah, baby!!
Well if someone injudicously was to light a match near her when she’s talking 🔥 boom the place would go up in smoke cos she talks absolute bullshiff!
Already did once…
Bravo- LOVE ^^^^^
I refuse to watch them spike the football. They will look like sneering demonic jackels. Let them have their moment. They will overreach and disgust the American people. Then VSG POTUS will school them in the art of the deal. Never, never underestimate PDJT.
We have a pretty good idea of what Pelosi is made of. Long track record of deeds in addition to words.
Now we’ll find out if Trump is made of the stuff we’ve been touting, praying and voting for.
Sausage is going to be made. One way or the other. Watching isn’t going to be easy.
I completely lost it when she started talking about St. Francis. I thought maybe God would strike her with a bolt of lightning or that she’d suddenly burst into flames.
What I am really looking forward to is not having to pretend anymore that we can work together “in a bi-partisan fashion” with these felonious, criminal traitors whose stated goal is to destroy the our President Trump and these United States of America.
Welcome to life in war time.
Well Seneca, there is no doubting who the enemy are. They are there in full plain sight and too stupid to realise.
Given their mental age, very soon, they’ll start playing peekaboo 👻
Everyone, Pray……and keep Praying.
Pray for God to help the righteous in this country, and pray for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You got it!
She won…we lost…because we didn’t get all of our people out to vote.
They have been going nuts with voter fraud and we don’t even have observers in the polling stations that we knew where crooked. So now we will hurt till 2020 rolls around and hope like hell we have learned our lesson. Get rid of the RINO’s so the Republican Party can be reinforced to a condition of unity.
After much reflection and chicken wing analysis, I have come to the conclusion that the insane woman that cannot even properly affix her dentures is the best possible psychoswampthing to be squeaker of the house, in the era of DJTrump, President of the good ole’ USA.
PDJT, I believe, is going to abuse her like a B porn movie star. We will see.
Note to the Capitol building maintenance crew; Please do NOT remove the cords from the blinds,
thank you in advance.
The USA is powerful enough to stop demented old lady Pelosi and crying chuckie from controlling our southern border. It’s amazing how the dems stick together like super glue and their followers would blindly follow them off a cliff.
I see it differently than most here. What I see is two sides of the ssme coin. One hates the governing principal of the country–the Constitution written by dead white guys –but is smart and disciplined. This party lies to independents but follows through with what its base want. Globalist Socialism. Thus it lies to everyone but its base.
The other party is globalist too but cant say so because that isnt what its base wants. It gets elected on promises it never intends to keep. It lies to its base because to tell them the truth means they wont be dr lected. Think Mitt Romney. It NEVER delivers on its promises because it doesnt believe in the Constitution any more than their globalist pals on the other side do.
What i saw today was RELIEF. Now that their globalist fellows are officially in charge again the Republican side of the Globalist coin can relax and go back to deceiving its base by posturing and prancing and telling us what they will do if only they are voted back in power. Paul Ryan showed us who they really are. For that we should be grateful to him.
Yes and ABC cut into my soap opera to show it. Really? I could care less about her being SOTH. Did they cut in for Paul Ryan? Ugh, I hate the #fakenews media sooo much
Senility is our greatest strength !
Looks like she had some “work” done while on vacation and plotting her uprising against a LEGALLY elected President.
I have a Donald Trump story. In December of 1985, I was interviewing with EF Hutton in NYC for a summer internship before my senior year in college. I stayed at the Vista International Hotel at the World Trade Center. After the interview, I went uptown to Fifth Avenue. I was near Trump Tower milling around across the street – I think I had read the Art of the Deal that year so I was interested in seeing this landmark.
Anyway, Donald Trump suddenly comes out of the entrance without a coat. It was pretty cold outside and getting colder as it was late afternoon. No one acted like they noticed him but I was watching him like a hawk. He walks over to the corner of 56th and Fifth and crosses the street to the other side of Fifth. Then we walks over so he is in front of Trump Tower and looks up at it, gazing at it for a few minutes. It was obvious he was studying the facade of the building carefully likely to make a design decision on another new project. Then he just walked back and disappeared into the entrance. I still regret not walking up to him and saying hello.
I have done retail real estate development. The point of this story is that great developers, and I mean the great ones, pay attention to every detail of their projects. I mean every detail.
So, for anyone who thinks Trump didn’t prepare for being POTUS or has not already sized up and prepared for the enemy, you are in for a surprise.
At least she’s not the wolf in sheep’s clothing (aka ratface ryan)
Remember when Fake News questioned Pres Trump’s mental health when his mouth dried out from prescribed antihistamines and his tongue stuck in his mouth?
Yet Fake News crowns this Loon a great “Speaker.”
Good times, good times.
