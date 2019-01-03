Not Senator McSally….

Senator Sinema:

(link)

As many may reference, when CTH’s notes an opposition member with exceptional agitprop skills -regardless of opinion toward them as an opponent- CTH gives them credit.  This is very well played.  Ms. Sinema has intelligent political skills.

It is a skill few have mastered:  Take every aspersion cast against you; embrace them with humor; amplify them in your own way; and then turn the outcome to your advantage.  President Donald Trump also has this political skillset.

  2. Old Lady says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    McSilly

  3. DT2020 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    I am not seeing it.

  4. dadawg says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    So, Arizonans have completely given up on that politics thing…?

  5. John says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    I like the clown cat bag. My guess at least four cats buy no more than seven. The new head mistress of Hogwarts.

  6. NCPatrick says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    What? Is this her version of Legally Blonde? I used to like the color pink, but not anymore.

  7. Blind no longer says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    WOW…some costume…and the hairdo…aged her about 20 years, but is the feminine opposite of McSally.

  8. lisaginnz says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    A, ha… she thinks she’s “Legally Blonde”….! (bra ha ha ha ha)…. Elle + 40 years

  9. MissX says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    They’re making pink p*ssy COATS now?

    Or is this a still shot from a “Legally Blonde” sequel?

  10. Latina says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    The Code Pink Ameba

  11. Elric VIII says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    The U.S. Senate was once the chamber of staid deliberation on serious issues facing our Republic. The XVIIth Amendment has turned it into a circus.

  12. John Bosley says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Dame Edna ?

  13. Greg1 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    Sundance……..C’mon man!

    I just sat down to enjoy properly done southern smoked ribs!

    WHYYeeeeeeeeeeee?

    I’m gonna persevere and eat these ribs anyway. They are falling off the bone. It would be a sin not to eat these.

    But I *AIN’T* looking at that picture again. Good grief, you might as well have posted that pic of Justin from Canada’s whoever she is in that abysmal purple skin tight and too much skin revealing alleged dress…………

  14. Piggy says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    It’s a joke just like her election in AZ.

    Not a funny one either.

  15. snarkybeach says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    Thrift store finds

  16. SteveC says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    She looks like the Dolores Umbridge character from the Harry Potter books/films to me.

  17. McGuffin says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    Oh dear. I did a search for her age and read she is the first open bisexual senator. Why do we need to know that about a politician? I don’t want to know who or what they like to have sex with.
    Jeez.

  18. G3 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    The bunny in the bag is better than in the pot.

  19. MaineCoon says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    She’s making a better entrance than Romney. Gotta say.

  20. susandyer1962 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    Oh my goodness it’s an Elle Woods wannabe!!

    Legally Blonde!!

  21. joebkonobi says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    Madonna won a senate seat??

  22. 4gypsybreeze says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    The pink tutu and now this?
    I am going to have so much fun with this little nitwit!

  23. Jimmney says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    Looks like she ready to join the British Military.. Could be a spy?

  24. Akindole says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    I’d kinda like to put on my black Stacy Adams fedora with the rest of the Railway express agent SASS gear just to get a selfie with her. I might even call her “doll” just to drive the point home.

  26. railer says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    Sinema and Romney are entering the US Senate in the same way, with a touch of burlesque.

    Look at their faces, hair, smile and eyeglasses. They’re the same.

    At least Sinema is doing it for real… Willard is too thick to understand that’s what he’s doing.

  27. Suncc49 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    someone has to replace diaper boy Franken as the senate jester

  28. James Carpenter says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Looks to me like Sinema wants to give Melania Trump a run for her fashion money.
    And you know who the MSM will declare as winner…

  29. Landslide says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    I think it’s the Church Lady’s cousin! (albeit wayward)😂🤣

  30. Sherri Young says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Certain to garner great international respect.

  31. woohoowee says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    She missed and ended up looking like Mimi from the Drew Cary Show. 😂

  32. Merkin Muffy says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Yeah, you can tell she’ll take her job seriously.

  33. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 3, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    It’s a joke, just as having this brainless nitwit radical representing Americans is a joke, albeit a bad one

    Oh, and Arizona didn’t elect her. There were just enough fellow brainless nitwit voters in the State to allow voter fraud to make the difference

  34. Green Gas says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    Are you disgusted like I am that Martha McSally capitulated — smiling on her couch with her dog, conceding the election to a lying, cheating code-pink pinko who deceived the voters into thinking she was a moderate when, in fact, she is about as far to the left as Medea Benjamin? McSally not only let down supporters who stuffed envelopes, volunteered for and made contributions to her during the campaign, but people like me who made a last minute tiny donation to help her fight the recount only to see that money swirl down the toilet two days later when she gave up the recount fight she didn’t even fight

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/11/unhappy_and_unappeased_about_mcsally_.html

    Fake fruit cakes .

  35. Bull Durham says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    McSally in my foxhole. She’s a Patriot, an A-10 pilot and Squadron Commander. The real deal. She doesn’t happen to be perfect. But I’ll take 1 Martha McSally when the barbarians and headchoppers are climbing over the barricade.

    How harsh we are with a woman like McSally. And who will come for her seat next? The fat slob daughter of the Traitor to the People John McCain. That’s who will be filling the psycho seat in the Senate for the next election.

    Arizona better wake up now.

  36. Landslide says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Joe Dan is going to have fun with this one!!😄😄

  37. Justice Warrior says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:18 pm

    Wow! Voter fraud is real!

  38. paulraven1 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    The senate is achieving full self-parody status. How can you take our government seriously anymore?

  39. wyntre says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    Poor Pence! LOLOLOL!

    What he saw and what he wished he saw!

  40. Rami says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    Aunt Shirley?

  41. wyntre says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:30 pm

