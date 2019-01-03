Not Senator McSally….

Senator Sinema:

As many may reference, when CTH’s notes an opposition member with exceptional agitprop skills -regardless of opinion toward them as an opponent- CTH gives them credit. This is very well played. Ms. Sinema has intelligent political skills.

It is a skill few have mastered: Take every aspersion cast against you; embrace them with humor; amplify them in your own way; and then turn the outcome to your advantage. President Donald Trump also has this political skillset.

