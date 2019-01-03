Not A Parody – British Army Recruitment Posters Reflect How Far the U.K. Has Fallen…

Former British Prime Minister Winston S Churchill famously said: “It is not enough that we do our best; sometimes we must do what is required.” Perhaps, in an ironic way, that is exactly what the British Army are doing as they reveal an ad campaign to recruit the finest young men and women the U.K. has for military service:

This is not a parody; these recruitment posters are very real. The stereotypical traits of British Millennials are accepted as the standard and re-branded as strengths.

The indulgent trait of self-centeredness becomes “self-belief;” the generational obsession with phones and gadgets becomes “focus”; and those with a propensity for compulsive selfie-taking are now cast with internal “confidence.”

Yes, the British Army have officially accepted that a generation where everyone deserves a trophy is now the first line of national defense; and thus recruitment efforts need to be modified accordingly.

Despite my notation promising this is not a parody, I am quite sure there are reasonably grounded people reviewing this who would nevertheless believe this has to be a joke.

It’s not.

Swear.

This is very, very, disturbingly real. [See Daily Mail] There’s even a highly produced set of broadcast commercials to support the recruitment campaign.

Great Britain has come a long way from Winston Churchill…

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” — Winston S. Churchill

