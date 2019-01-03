Not A Parody – British Army Recruitment Posters Reflect How Far the U.K. Has Fallen…

Former British Prime Minister Winston S Churchill famously said: “It is not enough that we do our best; sometimes we must do what is required.” Perhaps, in an ironic way, that is exactly what the British Army are doing as they reveal an ad campaign to recruit the finest young men and women the U.K. has for military service:
This is not a parody; these recruitment posters are very real. The stereotypical traits of British Millennials are accepted as the standard and re-branded as strengths.
The indulgent trait of self-centeredness becomes “self-belief;” the generational obsession with phones and gadgets becomes “focus”; and those with a propensity for compulsive selfie-taking are now cast with internal “confidence.”
Yes, the British Army have officially accepted that a generation where everyone deserves a trophy is now the first line of national defense; and thus recruitment efforts need to be modified accordingly.
Despite my notation promising this is not a parody, I am quite sure there are reasonably grounded people reviewing this who would nevertheless believe this has to be a joke.
It’s not.
Swear.
This is very, very, disturbingly real. [See Daily Mail] There’s even a highly produced set of broadcast commercials to support the recruitment campaign.
Great Britain has come a long way from Winston Churchill…
“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”
— Winston S. Churchill
Looking Glass Land has been achieved.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is that first one a male or female or heshe?
LikeLike
depends on the day of the week
LikeLike
Yes
LikeLike
I guess if I had to pick one it’d be the class clowns.
LikeLike
Just facilitating a swifter demise
LikeLiked by 2 people
The U.K. is gone and so is the majority of Western Europe. They will not be able to recover. The world economies have begun to contract. However, the worst is currently happening in the 3 biggest European Economic Countries. In about two months, the Germans and French will be in a full blown recession that will last years.
Our President is in the process of literally destroying China’s Economy. China is going to be begging him to finalize a deal before March 1st. It is that bad for them. Once he is done with China, the remainder of his time will be on breaking and destroying the European Union.
Those 25% tariffs on cars and trucks are locked and loaded just waiting for the command. It will hit them like a 1,000 pound brick when it is launched.
Never ever forget that our President is an APEX Predator. Kill or be killed. He understands that in order for our country to be Made Great and Kept Great, our so called friends must endure an extreme amount of pain for everything they have done to our country.
Sit back and enjoy the hell out of the ride!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly Nigella and all brought to the Brits by May and her globalist masters. Other than Premiere League Soccer they have turned most of the country into a socialist hell hole. Manchester United 10 – May and the corrupt British politicians a big fat ZERO!
LikeLike
Yo! They will make very useful Targets for the Squaddies so leave the Army alone. Britain is in top form with all 2 aircraft carriers with no planes and no live ammo.
LikeLike
I guess the plan will be to have the enemy laugh themselves to death…
No longer navigating teh slippery slope into madness, rock bottom has been found!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many Trident II missiles are we leasing to them ???
LikeLike
That bunch up there would never launch them, if they even paid attention and could remember how to.
LikeLike
And these are the ‘allies’that PDJT should be careful not to ‘offend’?
Remember Macron saying E.U. should develop its own ‘Army’,to defend against (among others) the U.S.?
GOOD LUCK with that, Macron.
A) You won’t FUND it.
B) The article above shows what you have to work with, for recruitment.
C) Events quickly showed such an army would be deployed to protect your Davos elite leadership from your own people.
So go ahead, make our day! Form your own army, so we can bring ours home!
How soon can you get that done, Macron, while besieged in your own castle?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Brits used to proudly boast that the sun never sets on the British Empire. Well, the sun seems to have set. Very sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, David, the descent into darkness is complete.
LikeLike
I can believe it, and here’s why.
An organization that is replete with PC-vetted employees has no one to offer critical thinking to either birth good ideas or check bad ones. As in a DOJ (which outsiders stare at in begogglement) that cannot produce an executive who says “why aren’t we prosecuting Clinton or Comey for clear crimes?”, so cannot a UK entity produce a recruiter who seeks toxic masculinity.
LikeLike
God have mercy on us all. Its painful to witness the precipitous rotting of cultures and nations. The horizon is full of dark clouds. When the Son of Man arrives will He find faith on the earth?
LikeLike
He will, Greg, and He will find His faithful fighting the darkness of EVIL to the end.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Perhaps, in an ironic way, that is exactly what the British Army are doing as they reveal an ad campaign to recruit the finest young men and women the U.K. has for military service”
My prediction for their little “social experiment” is:
EPIC FAILURE
Isaiah 14:12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!
LikeLike
The thin red line looking rather pink.
LikeLike
It must be from those anatomically influenced hats they are wearing.
(hint for you meme producers out there to replace those berets!)
LikeLike
Isn’t our own military trying to recruit more muslims and more LGBT? What a combo. An Army Chief of Staff right after the Ft. Hood massacre by muslim Army Major Hassan even said, “Diversity is our greatest strength”. Maybe we shouldn’t throw too many stones at the limeys.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yikes.
Glad I’m an American. This is pretty scary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No words.
LikeLike
Bowe Bergdahl is an example of the ‘compassion’ they are talking about.
He certainly didn’t have any compassion for his fellow soldiers, though.
In typical liberal snowflake fashion, he had compassion for imaginary others, and contempt for the people right around him.
Where is the female in the headrag, and the beefy male just waiting for the service to fulfill his fantasies of becoming a real girl?
Class clowns, the army needs you and your lack of consideration for other people’ time, and your lack of respect for the teacher’s authority.
LikeLike
“People’s.”
LikeLike
It’s clever and attention-getting, poking fun at the well-advertised and acknowledged foibles of young people. Lighten up. Kudos to the agency.
LikeLike
“This is very, very, disturbingly real.” sd
UNDERSTATEMENT if there ever was one/
thought it was a joke/internet meme at first.
LikeLike
this raises another NATO issue. in addition to the inequity in funding, how many euro nations can field battle ready soldiers?
LikeLike
Only the Islamic State of Europe…
LikeLike
What a sad state of affairs, however when the Schiff hits the fan these warriors will certainly put up a fight. I don’t know why they would bother having an army, the E.U. globalists and internet will protect them.
LikeLike
yep…
LikeLike
Jolly good show, Ms. May!
LikeLike
Looking for compassion from snowflakes is like asking your torturer for mercy. It just eggs them on to greater abuse.
LikeLike
I had seen this article.. Yes, very disturbing..
What they are doing is recruiting for the types that will put people in camps, ditches and ovens..
A 21st Century Khmer Rouge..
LikeLike
Here is a recent vid from Tommy Robinson showing more UK recruitment ads and comparing them to Chinese recruitment ads – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcoDJB2kP7w
LikeLike