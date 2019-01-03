Not A Parody – British Army Recruitment Posters Reflect How Far the U.K. Has Fallen…

Posted on January 3, 2019

Former British Prime Minister Winston S Churchill famously said: “It is not enough that we do our best; sometimes we must do what is required.”  Perhaps, in an ironic way, that is exactly what the British Army are doing as they reveal an ad campaign to recruit the finest young men and women the U.K. has for military service:

This is not a parody; these recruitment posters are very real. The stereotypical traits of British Millennials are accepted as the standard and re-branded as strengths.

The indulgent trait of self-centeredness becomes “self-belief;” the generational obsession with phones and gadgets becomes “focus”; and those with a propensity for compulsive selfie-taking are now cast with internal “confidence.”

Yes, the British Army have officially accepted that a generation where everyone deserves a trophy is now the first line of national defense; and thus recruitment efforts need to be modified accordingly.

Despite my notation promising this is not a parody, I am quite sure there are reasonably grounded people reviewing this who would nevertheless believe this has to be a joke.

It’s not.

Swear.

This is very, very, disturbingly real. [See Daily Mail]  There’s even a highly produced set of broadcast commercials to support the recruitment campaign.

Great Britain has come a long way from Winston Churchill…

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”

— Winston S. Churchill

 

This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, European Union, Military, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized, United Kingdom (UK) and Great Britain.

36 Responses to Not A Parody – British Army Recruitment Posters Reflect How Far the U.K. Has Fallen…

  1. MaryfromMarin says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    Looking Glass Land has been achieved.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Justin Green says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    Is that first one a male or female or heshe?

    Like

    Reply
  3. ibobland08 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    I guess if I had to pick one it’d be the class clowns.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Nigella says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    Just facilitating a swifter demise

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      January 3, 2019 at 3:45 pm

      The U.K. is gone and so is the majority of Western Europe. They will not be able to recover. The world economies have begun to contract. However, the worst is currently happening in the 3 biggest European Economic Countries. In about two months, the Germans and French will be in a full blown recession that will last years.

      Our President is in the process of literally destroying China’s Economy. China is going to be begging him to finalize a deal before March 1st. It is that bad for them. Once he is done with China, the remainder of his time will be on breaking and destroying the European Union.

      Those 25% tariffs on cars and trucks are locked and loaded just waiting for the command. It will hit them like a 1,000 pound brick when it is launched.

      Never ever forget that our President is an APEX Predator. Kill or be killed. He understands that in order for our country to be Made Great and Kept Great, our so called friends must endure an extreme amount of pain for everything they have done to our country.

      Sit back and enjoy the hell out of the ride!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • kiskiminetas says:
      January 3, 2019 at 3:58 pm

      Exactly Nigella and all brought to the Brits by May and her globalist masters. Other than Premiere League Soccer they have turned most of the country into a socialist hell hole. Manchester United 10 – May and the corrupt British politicians a big fat ZERO!

      Like

      Reply
  5. Peter says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    Yo! They will make very useful Targets for the Squaddies so leave the Army alone. Britain is in top form with all 2 aircraft carriers with no planes and no live ammo.

    Like

    Reply
  6. TheHumanCondition says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    I guess the plan will be to have the enemy laugh themselves to death…

    No longer navigating teh slippery slope into madness, rock bottom has been found!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. mike says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    How many Trident II missiles are we leasing to them ???

    Like

    Reply
  8. Dutchman says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    And these are the ‘allies’that PDJT should be careful not to ‘offend’?

    Remember Macron saying E.U. should develop its own ‘Army’,to defend against (among others) the U.S.?

    GOOD LUCK with that, Macron.
    A) You won’t FUND it.
    B) The article above shows what you have to work with, for recruitment.
    C) Events quickly showed such an army would be deployed to protect your Davos elite leadership from your own people.

    So go ahead, make our day! Form your own army, so we can bring ours home!

    How soon can you get that done, Macron, while besieged in your own castle?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. David Vicknair says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    The Brits used to proudly boast that the sun never sets on the British Empire. Well, the sun seems to have set. Very sad.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. evergreen says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    I can believe it, and here’s why.

    An organization that is replete with PC-vetted employees has no one to offer critical thinking to either birth good ideas or check bad ones. As in a DOJ (which outsiders stare at in begogglement) that cannot produce an executive who says “why aren’t we prosecuting Clinton or Comey for clear crimes?”, so cannot a UK entity produce a recruiter who seeks toxic masculinity.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Greg B. says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    God have mercy on us all. Its painful to witness the precipitous rotting of cultures and nations. The horizon is full of dark clouds. When the Son of Man arrives will He find faith on the earth?

    Like

    Reply
  12. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    “Perhaps, in an ironic way, that is exactly what the British Army are doing as they reveal an ad campaign to recruit the finest young men and women the U.K. has for military service”

    My prediction for their little “social experiment” is:

    EPIC FAILURE

    Isaiah 14:12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!

    Like

    Reply
  13. emet says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    The thin red line looking rather pink.

    Like

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      January 3, 2019 at 3:47 pm

      It must be from those anatomically influenced hats they are wearing.
      (hint for you meme producers out there to replace those berets!)

      Like

      Reply
  14. JohnCarlson says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    Isn’t our own military trying to recruit more muslims and more LGBT? What a combo. An Army Chief of Staff right after the Ft. Hood massacre by muslim Army Major Hassan even said, “Diversity is our greatest strength”. Maybe we shouldn’t throw too many stones at the limeys.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. sunnydaze says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:45 pm

    Yikes.

    Glad I’m an American. This is pretty scary.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. AmericaFirst says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    No words.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Bendix says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    Bowe Bergdahl is an example of the ‘compassion’ they are talking about.
    He certainly didn’t have any compassion for his fellow soldiers, though.
    In typical liberal snowflake fashion, he had compassion for imaginary others, and contempt for the people right around him.

    Where is the female in the headrag, and the beefy male just waiting for the service to fulfill his fantasies of becoming a real girl?

    Class clowns, the army needs you and your lack of consideration for other people’ time, and your lack of respect for the teacher’s authority.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Mitchell Rapoport says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    It’s clever and attention-getting, poking fun at the well-advertised and acknowledged foibles of young people. Lighten up. Kudos to the agency.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    “This is very, very, disturbingly real.” sd

    UNDERSTATEMENT if there ever was one/
    thought it was a joke/internet meme at first.

    Like

    Reply
  20. avi says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    this raises another NATO issue. in addition to the inequity in funding, how many euro nations can field battle ready soldiers?

    Like

    Reply
  21. joemaga says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    What a sad state of affairs, however when the Schiff hits the fan these warriors will certainly put up a fight. I don’t know why they would bother having an army, the E.U. globalists and internet will protect them.

    Like

    Reply
  22. burnett044 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    yep…

    Like

    Reply
  23. RobInPA says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    Jolly good show, Ms. May!

    Like

    Reply
  24. Jim in TN says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    Looking for compassion from snowflakes is like asking your torturer for mercy. It just eggs them on to greater abuse.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Texian says:
    January 3, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    I had seen this article.. Yes, very disturbing..

    What they are doing is recruiting for the types that will put people in camps, ditches and ovens..

    A 21st Century Khmer Rouge..

    Like

    Reply
  26. maggie0987 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    Here is a recent vid from Tommy Robinson showing more UK recruitment ads and comparing them to Chinese recruitment ads – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcoDJB2kP7w

    Like

    Reply

