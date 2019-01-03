First Muslim Congresswoman Rashinda Tlaib: “We’re Going to Go In There and Impeach The Motherfucker”…

Democrat Representative Rashida Tlaib was sworn in today as one of the first Muslim women in Congress. As a self-described Palestinian-American she represents Detroit and the surrounding suburbs, and is being heralded as the new voice of the Democrat party.

To highlight Representative Tlaib’s professional and political ideology; and showcase the progressive resistance intent her regional constituency provides to the United States Congress; Ms. Tlaib delivered the following message to her enthusiastic supporters:

Yes, this is the modern professional Democrat party:

“We’re going to impeach the motherfucker”.

Back-up video, in case YouTube deletes original.

