First Muslim Congresswoman Rashinda Tlaib: “We’re Going to Go In There and Impeach The Motherfucker”…

Democrat Representative Rashida Tlaib was sworn in today as one of the first Muslim women in Congress. As a self-described Palestinian-American she represents Detroit and the surrounding suburbs, and is being heralded as the new voice of the Democrat party.
To highlight Representative Tlaib’s professional and political ideology; and showcase the progressive resistance intent her regional constituency provides to the United States Congress; Ms. Tlaib delivered the following message to her enthusiastic supporters:
Yes, this is the modern professional Democrat party:
“We’re going to impeach the motherfucker”.
Back-up video, in case YouTube deletes original.
#classy
WHAT DID PELOSI SAY……WE’RE GOING TO BE ABOUT INVESTIGATION, NOT LEGISLATION. IF THIS DOESN’T GET PEOPLE TO VOTE CONSERVATIVE WE’RE IN SOME TROUBLE. OUR TAX PAYMENTS ARE NOT TO BE USE FOR LIBERAL’ S PERSONAL AGENDA. SAD DAY IN AMERICA.
Thank you in the future for not yelling.
More peace from the religion of.
Zorro: Not only that, she is the face of the Democrat Party. A vile, disgusting party of HATE.
This is what we get for bring 3rd world people here that have no clue about US Constitution! President Trump is going no where until 2024.
Increasingly, I am expecting the new Dem-controlled House to be a disaster for that party. They can’t help themselves. They are so unhinged and the increased media exposure will repel more American voters.
doesn’t matter; with the embedded fraud they still win.
Yes! That’s why the UNiparty is so bold and brazen! They already know our elections are a sham and so they’re here to stay!
Unless..we wake up and take our country back? I’ll go with Door # 2.
Wow.
Nasty woman.
Too bad they didn’t show this much resistance to the dictators they ran away from in the ME. Maybe their countries of origin wouldn’t be such schiffholes.
Dignity.
And for tomorrow’s show, Mizz Muslim will …
“We’re going to impeach the m*****f*****”.
We know who’s side she is on, it is not the Lord Jesus Christ.
James 3:8 But the tongue can no man tame; it is an unruly evil, full of deadly poison.
9 Therewith bless we God, even the Father; and therewith curse we men, which are made after the similitude of God.
10 Out of the same mouth proceedeth blessing and cursing. My brethren, these things ought not so to be.
11 Doth a fountain send forth at the same place sweet water and bitter?
12 Can the fig tree, my brethren, bear olive berries? either a vine, figs? so can no fountain both yield salt water and fresh.
Colossians 1:16 For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him:
Someday she will answer for ALL of it.
Hebrews 9:27 And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:
Hebrews 13:17 Obey them that have the rule over you, and submit yourselves: for they watch for your souls, as THEY THAT MUST GIVE ACCOUNT, that they may do it with joy, and not with grief: for that is unprofitable for you.
Good Gawd what a bunch of scary spooky people we have
Congress has become the Star Wars bar scene.
Zorro – this is my favorite comment of 2019…by far!!
Ditto here!
Nancy the Hut’s Cantina Congress.
Now close the borders, @potus. Squeeze the drug traffickers and human traffickers. Detroit is a huge hub. Make them feel the burn.
Squeeze them. Watch this one squeal like a pig.
Do it to amuse us, if for no other reason.
Right now I could stand to be amused.
Well, Nancy looks so comfortable among the ummm, rabble of her fans. Very uplifting video. Does she know she would need a reason to do what she is claiming she will do?
Game on, lets do this….
I am sick to my stomach seeing where my country is headed.
I want President Trump to point and say target, I am so ready to end this shit show.
There are no words to explain how the cold anger runs through my veins right now
Going to be a long two years with this bunch.
They sure showed what we already know,it’s like the great nobama never left.
I don’t think they’ll actually start seriously pushing “impeachment” or anything like that. I mean to the point they’re literally trying to remove Trump. I think they just want to keep running their mouths in hopes of getting the scumbag anti-Trumpers cheering and happy. But if they ARE serious? If they push us to the brink? Do they REALLY think we’ll just stand around doing nothing about their actions? Ha, nope, sorry… at that point, all bets are off.
I don’t want a civil war, I really don’t. But I’ve heard a lot of those on the left kinda joke about the possibility. Well, okay… like I say, I don’t want it, but if it happens it happens. And those who despise Trump — and by extension despise ALL of us who support Trump — will stop joking REAL quick.
There won’t be any reasoning with these people. There won’t be any calm, considered negotiations. The House is now a zoo.
That’s an insult to zoos.
Because Islam is a violent political cult and no religion. Because Detroit is a war casualty not a city. Because Democrats detest America. This potty-mouth sewer skunk finds herself where no one of her low breeding should be allowed to clean let alone vote. Because of this vile ilk I support wholeheartedly the sitting President of these our United States of America. Heaven help us
Also:
Study: 300K Anchor Babies Born Every Year, Exceeding U.S. Births in 48 States
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/10/31/study-300k-anchor-babies-born-every-year-exceeding-u-s-births-in-48-states/
Now we see why no country in the Middle East welcomes so-called Palestinians. They were kicked out of Jordan and Saudi Arabia certainly doesn’t want them. When you give Palestinians financial aid, they buy weapons and dig tunnels to smuggle them.
Do Not Count Illegals In The Census Ever Again.
No Muslim country wants the Palestinians. They support them from afar because they hate Israel more than the Palestinians. I’ve heard more than once Muslims say that Palestinians are only trouble.
Not what one would expect from a member of Congress. Guess this means I’ll have to complain to the powers that be……this is totally uncalled for.
With people like this in elected office, it sure does make me proud to be an American. . .
Isn’t her face supposed to be covered? Please?
With a bacon wrap.
Sounds like an incitement to violence.
And she won’t even get a slap on the wrist – cuz she’s Muslim and a woman. Two swords, two shields.
Well, nobody should be surprised that the Dems staged a psychobilly chimp out on their first day back…although the level of freak was admittedly more than I considered they would do.
It isn’t going to get any better either — which as somebody mentioned above will likely backfire on them…unless the American people have decided to go full idiocracy.
These silly b**********s are not going to get one bloody thing done other than call attention to themselves, which is perhaps a good thing because anything they might get done will be bad for the country (like getting rid of the electoral college — gah, the stupid, it burns!).
PS. stop going after darling Suzy…you’re just making her look likeable; the time for using her as a weapon against her own party is over…for now. Let her build up some more stupid/insane cred with her new nutty sisters before launching another round on her — or you’ll just wind up making people like the commie loon (hint: not a good idea).
Trust: she’s the sort of person who needs that wall to wall coverage, and if she doesn’t get it from the right, she’ll start picking fights with her own side to get it. Give that time to work.
Besides, you’ve got a target rich environment of very unlikeable types with this lot — adjust and go to town on them.
PS. That does not mean that one shouldn’t point out darling Suzy’s more idiotic and insane comments (there are many), but the treatment must be one of bored disdain. She isn’t worth getting worked up over, and that isn’t the best way to handle darling Suzy — give her enough rope at this point; imhao she will not disappoint.
I like that ideal, troll the hell out of these idiots to drown out the other Dems. Soon it will be the Spoil Brat party.
Well, Nancy looks so comfortable among the ummm, rabble of her fans. Very uplifting video. Does she know she would need a reason to do what she is claiming she will do?
No reason needed. If the house reflexively voted to impeach and the senate thought for 5 seconds that it was a politically astute thing to do, they’d oust Trump ASAP.
Romney gave them a reason: he thinks Trump is uncouth. Period. Good enough for them.
I find it hard to believe that PDJT would NOT have a very serious plan in place yet to be revealed. He has done so much, worked so hard and made so many changes in world policy both militarily and economically that there is nothing in the works to contain this invasion of idiots.
DOJ to Announce: First mandatory RECUSAL from any impeachment vote.
SCOTUS to Rule: Impeachment ILLEGAL for extreme prejudice.
I admit, I admire her brutal honesty. No surprises coming from her, no sirree.
Defining civility downwards.
I’m confused. I thought Ms. Tlaib said bullies don’t win and then she so elegantly stated she would “Impeach the M-Fer,” referring to our President and the Leader of the Free World. So bullies do win.
Just getting high on her newfound power.
Want to see a base human? Give him unbridled power.
Now we will really see what a Hillary win would have looked like. If the GOPe would lift a finger to battle voting fraud, PT will win 48 states in 2020
Looks like ‘We the People’ may have to lift that finger.
These are such interesting times.
I remember wondering, as a youngster, (I’m 50 now), how something like NAZI Germany could ever take place? How could a seemingly civilized and advanced people – like the Germans – goad their fellow men into such hatred against a group of people? How could the Leninist and Stalinist and Maoist commit such atrocities against anyone who did not believe in what they (professed) to believe in?
At the root of the Left is self-hatred.
The Left hates Donald Trump for the very reason that we, his supporters, love him.
Trump is a bold, self-confident and successful man with a strong, principled sense of right and wrong.
All of these are traits scare the hell out of the Left.
His very presence on the World Stage is an affront to them.
If Trump had turned out to be a so-so politician, they could have lived with it. But the fact that he is so good at what he does is a slap in their faces. The fact that he has exposed them (both Republican and Democrats) as nothing more than ineffective, and not very bright, cowards is what they truly cannot stand.
jmarshs: “At the root of the Left is self-hatred.”
Exactly right. And the other Democrats are the ignorant indoctrinated – and I do not mean to use the word ignorant in a negative way. Rather a hard truth. We must reach the uninformed Democrat voter and awaken them to the evil that has taken hold. Break on through to the other side.
Their mass TDS will expose their stupidity. If it were a like scenario for a Republican, there would be media in front of every important party member to get quotes supporting or denouncing them.
But, Muslim Woman superpower shield of invulnerability..
Wake up Democrat voter before it’s too late.
Well, keep your powder dry and when the time comes, as Sundance intimated, be at peace with what happens.
She is going to be a one term wonder. That is Conyer’s district. I saw him work the crowds there. He was well liked even if he was bad to women. Detroit is not going to put what with that crap. New York might, but Detroit is all about jobs and she will not be able to bring the bacon home like Conyer’s did. Conyer’s did a great job of getting out in the community. As bad as he was, she will not even come close to measuring up to him.
Only in American Palestine.Back home you’d get stoned….rock n roll.💩✊🐪
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s a Palestinian?
Just think if a white member of congress said that to a black Muslim sitting President under the same circumstances, rip roaring economy etc. The media would melt his house and family.
Pray every day and pray often! Pray for President Trump,and normal all Americans the demo-rats have turned into radical nuts!
Damn & how long did we let this happen so that we ended up with this.
I am disgusted as usual. Please, Secretary Doctor Carson, please help us rescue and restore the once gorgeous city of Detroit, back in the care of citizens who care about it. Please make it a priority. ESPECIALLY now.
And yet, people are posting
“WE lost the House,…bwaa, its the end of the world, the sky is falling!
LOOK at the lineup, its as if the Dems had called ‘SkanksRus’ and ordered a dozen!
This is going to wake up a lot more people, over the next two years!
Because its going to SCARE THE HE,….
BEJEEBERS out of them.
Walkaway? They will be RUNNING away, by the hundreds, every day, as they see the Democrat party is totally
GRANOLA; “if it ain’t fruits or flakes, its nuts”!
WE see them for what they are, and bemoan that many Americans don’t;
Well, they are about to!
PDJT will do plenty, but most of the damage the Uniparty will experience over the next two years will be self-inflicted, all he needs to do is hand them fresh shovels, and encourage them to ‘keep digging’.
We may well see the destruction of the Democrat party, over the next 2-6 years, and then a realignment with the Maga party, vs. remnants of the Dems with the out of the closet Rinos.
And mostly, they are doing it to themselves, thats whats so amasing!
