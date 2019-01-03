First Muslim Congresswoman Rashinda Tlaib: “We’re Going to Go In There and Impeach The Motherfucker”…

Democrat Representative Rashida Tlaib was sworn in today as one of the first Muslim women in Congress.  As a self-described Palestinian-American she represents Detroit and the surrounding suburbs, and is being heralded as the new voice of the Democrat party.

To highlight Representative Tlaib’s professional and political ideology; and showcase the progressive resistance intent her regional constituency provides to the United States Congress; Ms. Tlaib delivered the following message to her enthusiastic supporters:

Yes, this is the modern professional Democrat party:

“We’re going to impeach the motherfucker”.

69 Responses to First Muslim Congresswoman Rashinda Tlaib: “We’re Going to Go In There and Impeach The Motherfucker”…

    • RKEESX says:
      January 4, 2019 at 12:08 am

      WHAT DID PELOSI SAY……WE’RE GOING TO BE ABOUT INVESTIGATION, NOT LEGISLATION. IF THIS DOESN’T GET PEOPLE TO VOTE CONSERVATIVE WE’RE IN SOME TROUBLE. OUR TAX PAYMENTS ARE NOT TO BE USE FOR LIBERAL’ S PERSONAL AGENDA. SAD DAY IN AMERICA.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  2. Zorro says:
    January 3, 2019 at 11:58 pm

    More peace from the religion of.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. superfly007 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 11:58 pm

    This is what we get for bring 3rd world people here that have no clue about US Constitution! President Trump is going no where until 2024.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. fuzzball010 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 11:59 pm

    Increasingly, I am expecting the new Dem-controlled House to be a disaster for that party. They can’t help themselves. They are so unhinged and the increased media exposure will repel more American voters.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. Patriot1783 says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:01 am

    Wow.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. spoogels says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:01 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. Alleycats says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:01 am

    Nasty woman.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Zorro says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:02 am

    Too bad they didn’t show this much resistance to the dictators they ran away from in the ME. Maybe their countries of origin wouldn’t be such schiffholes.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Joe Collins says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:04 am

    Dignity.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. platypus says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:04 am

    And for tomorrow’s show, Mizz Muslim will …

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:05 am

    “We’re going to impeach the m*****f*****”.

    We know who’s side she is on, it is not the Lord Jesus Christ.

    James 3:8 But the tongue can no man tame; it is an unruly evil, full of deadly poison.
    9 Therewith bless we God, even the Father; and therewith curse we men, which are made after the similitude of God.
    10 Out of the same mouth proceedeth blessing and cursing. My brethren, these things ought not so to be.
    11 Doth a fountain send forth at the same place sweet water and bitter?
    12 Can the fig tree, my brethren, bear olive berries? either a vine, figs? so can no fountain both yield salt water and fresh.

    Colossians 1:16 For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him:

    Someday she will answer for ALL of it.

    Hebrews 9:27 And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:

    Hebrews 13:17 Obey them that have the rule over you, and submit yourselves: for they watch for your souls, as THEY THAT MUST GIVE ACCOUNT, that they may do it with joy, and not with grief: for that is unprofitable for you.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. agentcommonsense says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Good Gawd what a bunch of scary spooky people we have

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. PhoneHome says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Now close the borders, @potus. Squeeze the drug traffickers and human traffickers. Detroit is a huge hub. Make them feel the burn.

    Squeeze them. Watch this one squeal like a pig.

    Do it to amuse us, if for no other reason.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. Rodney Short says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Game on, lets do this….
    I am sick to my stomach seeing where my country is headed.
    I want President Trump to point and say target, I am so ready to end this shit show.
    There are no words to explain how the cold anger runs through my veins right now

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      January 4, 2019 at 12:08 am

      Going to be a long two years with this bunch.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Rodney Short says:
        January 4, 2019 at 12:16 am

        They sure showed what we already know,it’s like the great nobama never left.

        Like

        Reply
      • jello333 says:
        January 4, 2019 at 12:18 am

        I don’t think they’ll actually start seriously pushing “impeachment” or anything like that. I mean to the point they’re literally trying to remove Trump. I think they just want to keep running their mouths in hopes of getting the scumbag anti-Trumpers cheering and happy. But if they ARE serious? If they push us to the brink? Do they REALLY think we’ll just stand around doing nothing about their actions? Ha, nope, sorry… at that point, all bets are off.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • jello333 says:
      January 4, 2019 at 12:14 am

      I don’t want a civil war, I really don’t. But I’ve heard a lot of those on the left kinda joke about the possibility. Well, okay… like I say, I don’t want it, but if it happens it happens. And those who despise Trump — and by extension despise ALL of us who support Trump — will stop joking REAL quick.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  15. technerd55 says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:06 am

    There won’t be any reasoning with these people. There won’t be any calm, considered negotiations. The House is now a zoo.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Francis Moran says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:07 am

    Because Islam is a violent political cult and no religion. Because Detroit is a war casualty not a city. Because Democrats detest America. This potty-mouth sewer skunk finds herself where no one of her low breeding should be allowed to clean let alone vote. Because of this vile ilk I support wholeheartedly the sitting President of these our United States of America. Heaven help us

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. woohoowee says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:09 am

    Also:

    Study: 300K Anchor Babies Born Every Year, Exceeding U.S. Births in 48 States

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/10/31/study-300k-anchor-babies-born-every-year-exceeding-u-s-births-in-48-states/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. k4jjj says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:11 am

    Now we see why no country in the Middle East welcomes so-called Palestinians. They were kicked out of Jordan and Saudi Arabia certainly doesn’t want them. When you give Palestinians financial aid, they buy weapons and dig tunnels to smuggle them.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. woohoowee says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:11 am

    Do Not Count Illegals In The Census Ever Again.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Sunshine says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:12 am

    No Muslim country wants the Palestinians. They support them from afar because they hate Israel more than the Palestinians. I’ve heard more than once Muslims say that Palestinians are only trouble.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Red says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:13 am

    Not what one would expect from a member of Congress. Guess this means I’ll have to complain to the powers that be……this is totally uncalled for.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Garrison Hall says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:14 am

    With people like this in elected office, it sure does make me proud to be an American. . .

    Like

    Reply
  23. Amy2 says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:15 am

    Isn’t her face supposed to be covered? Please?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. ezpz2 says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:15 am

    Sounds like an incitement to violence.

    And she won’t even get a slap on the wrist – cuz she’s Muslim and a woman. Two swords, two shields.

    Like

    Reply
  25. ezpz2 says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:15 am

    Sounds like an incitement to violence.

    And she won’t even get a slap on the wrist – cuz she’s Muslim and a woman. Two swords, two shields.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Jenny R. says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:16 am

    Well, nobody should be surprised that the Dems staged a psychobilly chimp out on their first day back…although the level of freak was admittedly more than I considered they would do.
    It isn’t going to get any better either — which as somebody mentioned above will likely backfire on them…unless the American people have decided to go full idiocracy.
    These silly b**********s are not going to get one bloody thing done other than call attention to themselves, which is perhaps a good thing because anything they might get done will be bad for the country (like getting rid of the electoral college — gah, the stupid, it burns!).

    PS. stop going after darling Suzy…you’re just making her look likeable; the time for using her as a weapon against her own party is over…for now. Let her build up some more stupid/insane cred with her new nutty sisters before launching another round on her — or you’ll just wind up making people like the commie loon (hint: not a good idea).
    Trust: she’s the sort of person who needs that wall to wall coverage, and if she doesn’t get it from the right, she’ll start picking fights with her own side to get it. Give that time to work.
    Besides, you’ve got a target rich environment of very unlikeable types with this lot — adjust and go to town on them.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Jenny R. says:
      January 4, 2019 at 12:28 am

      PS. That does not mean that one shouldn’t point out darling Suzy’s more idiotic and insane comments (there are many), but the treatment must be one of bored disdain. She isn’t worth getting worked up over, and that isn’t the best way to handle darling Suzy — give her enough rope at this point; imhao she will not disappoint.

      Like

      Reply
    • MR52 says:
      January 4, 2019 at 12:29 am

      I like that ideal, troll the hell out of these idiots to drown out the other Dems. Soon it will be the Spoil Brat party.

      Like

      Reply
  27. Disgusted says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Well, Nancy looks so comfortable among the ummm, rabble of her fans. Very uplifting video. Does she know she would need a reason to do what she is claiming she will do?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • evergreen says:
      January 4, 2019 at 12:23 am

      No reason needed. If the house reflexively voted to impeach and the senate thought for 5 seconds that it was a politically astute thing to do, they’d oust Trump ASAP.

      Romney gave them a reason: he thinks Trump is uncouth. Period. Good enough for them.

      Like

      Reply
  28. Car says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:20 am

    I find it hard to believe that PDJT would NOT have a very serious plan in place yet to be revealed. He has done so much, worked so hard and made so many changes in world policy both militarily and economically that there is nothing in the works to contain this invasion of idiots.

    Like

    Reply
  29. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:21 am

    DOJ to Announce: First mandatory RECUSAL from any impeachment vote.

    SCOTUS to Rule: Impeachment ILLEGAL for extreme prejudice.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. MaryfromMarin says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Defining civility downwards.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Rynn69 says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:22 am

    I’m confused. I thought Ms. Tlaib said bullies don’t win and then she so elegantly stated she would “Impeach the M-Fer,” referring to our President and the Leader of the Free World. So bullies do win.

    Like

    Reply
  32. paper doll says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Now we will really see what a Hillary win would have looked like. If the GOPe would lift a finger to battle voting fraud, PT will win 48 states in 2020

    Like

    Reply
  33. jmarshs says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:23 am

    These are such interesting times.

    I remember wondering, as a youngster, (I’m 50 now), how something like NAZI Germany could ever take place? How could a seemingly civilized and advanced people – like the Germans – goad their fellow men into such hatred against a group of people? How could the Leninist and Stalinist and Maoist commit such atrocities against anyone who did not believe in what they (professed) to believe in?

    At the root of the Left is self-hatred.

    The Left hates Donald Trump for the very reason that we, his supporters, love him.

    Trump is a bold, self-confident and successful man with a strong, principled sense of right and wrong.

    All of these are traits scare the hell out of the Left.

    His very presence on the World Stage is an affront to them.

    If Trump had turned out to be a so-so politician, they could have lived with it. But the fact that he is so good at what he does is a slap in their faces. The fact that he has exposed them (both Republican and Democrats) as nothing more than ineffective, and not very bright, cowards is what they truly cannot stand.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      January 4, 2019 at 12:29 am

      jmarshs: “At the root of the Left is self-hatred.”

      Exactly right. And the other Democrats are the ignorant indoctrinated – and I do not mean to use the word ignorant in a negative way. Rather a hard truth. We must reach the uninformed Democrat voter and awaken them to the evil that has taken hold. Break on through to the other side.

      Like

      Reply
  34. Robert Smith says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Their mass TDS will expose their stupidity. If it were a like scenario for a Republican, there would be media in front of every important party member to get quotes supporting or denouncing them.

    But, Muslim Woman superpower shield of invulnerability..

    Like

    Reply
  35. Rynn69 says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Wake up Democrat voter before it’s too late.

    Like

    Reply
  36. King Arthur says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Well, keep your powder dry and when the time comes, as Sundance intimated, be at peace with what happens.

    Like

    Reply
  37. MR52 says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:26 am

    She is going to be a one term wonder. That is Conyer’s district. I saw him work the crowds there. He was well liked even if he was bad to women. Detroit is not going to put what with that crap. New York might, but Detroit is all about jobs and she will not be able to bring the bacon home like Conyer’s did. Conyer’s did a great job of getting out in the community. As bad as he was, she will not even come close to measuring up to him.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Only in American Palestine.Back home you’d get stoned….rock n roll.💩✊🐪

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Like

    Reply
  40. Green Gas says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:28 am

    What’s a Palestinian?

    Like

    Reply
  41. Blaze says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Just think if a white member of congress said that to a black Muslim sitting President under the same circumstances, rip roaring economy etc. The media would melt his house and family.

    Like

    Reply
  42. Mike diamond says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Pray every day and pray often! Pray for President Trump,and normal all Americans the demo-rats have turned into radical nuts!

    Like

    Reply
  43. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Damn & how long did we let this happen so that we ended up with this.

    Like

    Reply
  44. Disgusted says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:33 am

    I am disgusted as usual. Please, Secretary Doctor Carson, please help us rescue and restore the once gorgeous city of Detroit, back in the care of citizens who care about it. Please make it a priority. ESPECIALLY now.

    Like

    Reply
  45. Dutchman says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:34 am

    And yet, people are posting
    “WE lost the House,…bwaa, its the end of the world, the sky is falling!

    LOOK at the lineup, its as if the Dems had called ‘SkanksRus’ and ordered a dozen!

    This is going to wake up a lot more people, over the next two years!

    Because its going to SCARE THE HE,….
    BEJEEBERS out of them.

    Walkaway? They will be RUNNING away, by the hundreds, every day, as they see the Democrat party is totally
    GRANOLA; “if it ain’t fruits or flakes, its nuts”!

    WE see them for what they are, and bemoan that many Americans don’t;
    Well, they are about to!

    PDJT will do plenty, but most of the damage the Uniparty will experience over the next two years will be self-inflicted, all he needs to do is hand them fresh shovels, and encourage them to ‘keep digging’.

    We may well see the destruction of the Democrat party, over the next 2-6 years, and then a realignment with the Maga party, vs. remnants of the Dems with the out of the closet Rinos.

    And mostly, they are doing it to themselves, thats whats so amasing!

    Like

    Reply

