Beyond Expectations: ADP December Payroll Report – 271,000 Job Gains Recorded…

Tomorrow, Friday January 4th, the U.S. Labor Department will release the December jobs report which will offer an in-depth look at the labor market including: job additions, the unemployment rate, the labor participation rate and actual wage growth.
In the interim, the ADP National Employment Report provides a monthly snapshot of U.S. nonfarm private sector employment based on actual transactional payroll data. Their review of national payroll ledgers shows a stunning; 271,000 jobs added in December.
(link to ADP data – link to pdf)
FOX Business – […] “We wrapped up 2018 with another month of significant growth in the labor market,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “Although there were increases in most sectors, the busy holiday season greatly impacted both trade and leisure and hospitality. Small businesses also experienced their strongest month of job growth all year.”
The better-than-expected number can be attributed to good weather last month and strong holiday hiring, despite a tumultuous month for the markets, according to Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi.
“Businesses continue to add aggressively to their payrolls despite the stock market slump and the trade war,” he said in a statement. “Favorable December weather also helped lift the job market. At the current pace of job growth, low unemployment will get even lower.” (more)
Also released today was an interesting snippet from inside the Bureau of Labor Statistics review of metropolitan unemployment regions:
…In November, Ames, IA, had the lowest unemployment rate, 1.2 percent.
El Centro, CA, and Yuma, AZ, had the highest unemployment rates, 18.1 percent and 14.9 percent,respectively…. (link)
Nice.
OurVSGPDJT just announced the good news at a surprise press briefing. Things are so good that the illegals are just clamoring to get in any way they can -which is why we need THE WALL.
Mark Zandi is a wizard!! A true genius…
“The better-than-expected number can be attributed to good weather last month and strong holiday hiring, despite a tumultuous month for the markets, according to Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi.”
Appears Main Street is rolling along nicely.
They can’t STOP 🛑 the Economic Train 🚂! She was in mothballs for the past three decades. Our President has her running close to full capacity. Either you decide to get on the Train 🚂 or run over by it!
And this will be the only place on earth the “better than expected” jobs report will be reported. Sad!
Talk it up! Anytime I can … I interject “how great the economy is doing”. Example” “This is best economy I have seen since 1970…. including the boom in mid 80’s”. also “This is what a Main Street economy looks like….. more jobs than people to hire….. people are getting raises.” also “Tax cuts work!” or “Trade deficit is turning around”
I am in real estate services so have contact with people who are at least somewhat interested in economic news. Many nod their head and some their eyes glaze over. Stay out of the economic wonky word salad. Keep it simple and POSITIVE!
Awesome – and with the Fed destroying the QE magic money that Yellen/Obama dumped into the equities markets so that he could point to a “robust recovery” and “growing” economy, I think we’ll see investors starting to take a 2nd look at investment here in the US.
I’m not a guru in economics but with the rising funds rates due to Fed activity resulting in bonds being more attractive, I have to imagine that corporations will look more seriously at issuing corporate bonds for investment – they can certainly point to strong financials as basis for investment.
At my company our financials are very strong and continue to get stronger but our stock price has been slashed in half since Nov. Basically I think the stock market is going to bottom out pretty soon.
No. The Fed’s quantitative easing program is designed to suck liquidity out of the market beyond simply removing inflation. This will eventually hit the real economy.
The process by which the fed adjusts the Federal Funds rate removes capital from the economy and eventually it will show up in employment figures.
Okay help me to understand this. QE injected money into the market. Now the Fed is reducing their balance sheet and simultaneously destroying this equity by raising rates. Is that not correct?
Labor Dept will announce something like 165,000. They always disappoint.
If these were the Fake Usurping Commie Kenyans’ ** numbers, they would be having a honorary parade right down Broadway, tomorrow at noon.
BUT, since it is great news in the Trump era, it will be obfuscated and ignored.
**acronym optional
And yet the market got slaughtered again today.
I work in a mid sized construction company. I could hire 5 truck drivers tomorrow if I had the applications. If it ever stops raining in my part of the country we’ll be swamped. We already have more work under contract than we can do.
We haven’t had “too much work” since the middle of Barky’s first term.
Imagine what the economy would be if the entire gov’t-media complex wasn’t actively opposing the President. Not help him, just not trying to stop him.
