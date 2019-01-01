Mitt Romney Kicks off New Year With WaPo Op-ed Attacking Character of President Trump…

Senator-elect Mitt Romney obviously couldn’t wait to kick off the new year with a direct attack against President Donald Trump. Hell, he hasn’t even taken office yet, and Romney rushes to express his hatred in a strategically aligned op-ed published by the Washington Post:

“The president shapes the public character of the nation. Trump’s character falls short”…

You can read the op-ed here I’m not sharing it. Romney is a small, foul, bitter and jealous man. His intent to lead the MAGA resistance was entirely predictable. F**k Romney!

Also, don’t forget all those who have aligned with Romney throughout the years.

