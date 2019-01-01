Mitt Romney Kicks off New Year With WaPo Op-ed Attacking Character of President Trump…

Senator-elect Mitt Romney obviously couldn’t wait to kick off the new year with a direct attack against President Donald Trump. Hell, he hasn’t even taken office yet, and Romney rushes to express his hatred in a strategically aligned op-ed published by the Washington Post:
“The president shapes the public character of the nation. Trump’s character falls short”…
You can read the op-ed here I’m not sharing it. Romney is a small, foul, bitter and jealous man. His intent to lead the MAGA resistance was entirely predictable. F**k Romney!
Also, don’t forget all those who have aligned with Romney throughout the years.
Advertisements
I die a little inside everytime I think about the fact that I volunteered for Romney and even flew to PA to campaign for him. That and voting for Bush may be the 2 political decisions I am most ashamed of.
ROMNEY CAN SHOVE HIS GOLDEN PLATES RIGHT UP HIS *******!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
I’m with you 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t punish yourself, Mr. Ghost. Unmasking these EVIL people is one of the greatest gifts Pres. Trump has given us. BT, Before Trump, who knew? Trump has smoked them out. It’s our job to help him drive them out. MAGA/KAG!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I feel your pain! I donated to W and it hurts to think about that money, but then I remember who the alternative was … KERRY???? At the time W was still the better bet. Just too bad it didn’t work out for the country as was hoped by many. As for Romney, never liked the guy, same as Obama, from the get-go. Empty suits.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They were two sides of the same globalist coin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Forgive yourself by remembering your other choices.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was only the illusion of choice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TINVOWOOT, (there is no voting our way out of this)
LikeLike
I shutter at the thought that I voted for this PO*. Thankful that because of this forum that I see things with eyes wide open!
LikeLike
I waited 4 hours in frigid weather for him to show up here just north of Philly for a huge pre-election rally. What a complete jerk.
LikeLike
So, what is “character,” huh, Mitt? Is it keeping the campaign promises you made to the American people, or is it lying to them about your true intentions so you can get elected? I’ll take a Trump over a phony like you any day of the week.
LikeLike
Like cockroaches , you think you rid yourself in one area(no name) only to resurface in another. Good to know MAGA spray works on the resufaced ones too. Deadly actually.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree F*CK Romney. Irrelevant POS!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Comment deleted by Admin…
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a horrible thing to say.
LikeLiked by 3 people
PF – there are many people from Utah on this website who have been here for quite awhile and are huge Trump supporters. We did not vote for Romney and are sick that he is our Senator. Your description of members of the LDS Church as pedophiles is vile and uncalled for. WSB, I am disappointed in you that you would “like” this comment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed – Ad-Rem – I would urge you to remove this comment. It is disgusting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Everyone here agrees Romney is a goat in a flock of sheep however, who here can deny that Mormons at large have been all hat and no cattle during the global Judeo-Marxist assault against Christianity?
LikeLike
Where did you come from? We have a lot of good Treepers here who happen to be Mormon.
Ad rem, this may deserve your attention.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed Terrible, inappropriate comment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed – Thank you, Peoria. These types of comments are really, really uncalled for and certainly not well received by most Treepers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When a troll can’t even manage proper capitalization or punctuation for a simple sentence, you know their heart isn’t in it. 😀
LikeLike
I expect to see many of the “retiring” Congressmen speaking out against President Trump as well as some still in office. hard to believe that many young congressmen are really going to go quietly into the night. Will this be the group that rallies to the Romney NeoCon Globalist wing of the GOP?
Wonder if Utah will turn on Romney the way Texans turned on Cruz? I really don’t think Cruze would have won without President Trump’s help this past election and yet the GOP Governor had no problem so it was not a GOP/Dem issue for Cruz.
Romney made like he was going to support President Trump when he ran in Utah but now his true colors are again shining through. How will Utah respond?
this is not Romney disagreeing with President Trump on particular issues and standing up for a specific opinion. This is just an all out attack.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Katherine, you are correct about Cruz winning only because of Trump’s help. After Cruz’s disgusting behavior at the 2016 Republican Convention he lost a lot of support in Texas. My family there voted for him only because he was a better choice than Beta, but view Cruz as unlikeable.
Trump saved Cruz.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now Our Presidents owns him
LikeLike
“Wonder if Utah will turn on Romney the way Texans turned on Cruz?”
No. No, they won’t. Most of Utah belongs to the cult. Romney is in the same cult. Utah. Will. Not. Turn. On. Romney.
LikeLike
Funny how many Utah cultist will decry identify politics while at the same time voting almost entirely along identity lines… because -that’s- different!
“Moderates” always seem more willing to point their guns at their erstwhile own side than shoot at the enemy.
LikeLike
President Trump lacks character, yet it is Loser On Purpose Mitt who is bashing the president, the elected president from his own party?
It could not be more uncalled for.
If Mitt wants to see a man of low character, he need only look in the mirror.
And who puts their poor dog on the roof of a speeding car?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s ask why Romney would literally blurt out slurs on President Trump BEFORE he takes his seat … no good reason to burn all potential bridges before any could be used.
This smells of DESPERATION.
Is Romney part of the Seditious Coup and about to be rolled up?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ask his BFF Paul Ryan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comment deleted by Admin…
LikeLike
So it would seem!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Others might look at the same set of facts and conclude that it smells of CONFIDENCE in their plan, and that seditionists have decided to move with it full speed ahead.
I have no doubt whatsoever that POTUS knows which of the two it is, and he will share it with us when the time is right.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It certainly looks like his is announcing that he is running in the Republican Primary, for president. Perhaps it is sooner than expected. But, its the smart thing to do. Position yourself, if Trump starts to stumble, as a Unifier.
Is Trump stumbling? There is no consensus, even on this board filled with Trumpsters, including me. I fear for my children and grandchildren when I see these hate-filled Democratic/Socialists. But even I lost confidence in Trump when he crawfished on releasing the Classified documents which supposedly show great corruption in the DOJ/FBI.
This country must, at the very least, see Andrew McCabe in handcuffs very soon, or many will lose faith. Justice delayed is Justice denied.
LikeLike
Sundance:
N.O.B.O.D.Y!!!
Here in this CTH family is gonna even slightly fault you for using the F-word with *s.
Peace, brother.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This isn’t a surprise. In fact it wouldn’t surprise me to see him run in 2020. He is a lying azzhole.
With that said PDT needs to fire Ronna asap. I am not impressed with her work or lack of during the 2018 mid terms. Blood is always thicker than water and she needs to go!
LikeLiked by 4 people
She shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place with that last name. Romney and his family are part and parcel uniparty
LikeLiked by 3 people
You asked why he would publish this. Is the coup (impeachment) coming? Is Mitch McConnell counting the Senate votes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Star: I believe impeachment is likely coming. The Uniparty needs to move soon. They can not wait any longer.
I just wonder what will happen when President Trump refuses to step down!
LikeLike
The WaPo article that SD will not republish is crap. And the bot comments area also crap.
Done. Put a stick through it.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Mitt Rodham ?
Yes.
It is a jackass.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am also regretting the money I donated to Romney in 2012. I also met him on the National Review cruise in 2008. The GOPe is certainly revealing itself these days.
LikeLiked by 2 people
THAT is the beauty of TDS, and PDJT’s tweets, to the extant they trigger those infected; it causes them to expose themselves; the DNC, the Media, the Silicon Valley crowd, the RNC, Hollywood, the Globalist multinationals, the DOJ/FBI, the Military, politically stacked by Obama,
A L L EXPOSING THEMSELVES
due to their out of control, illogical and irrational behavior, ‘triggered’ by TDS.
LikeLike
Mitt is a petty, small little man. Thank you, Utah for another McStain globalist clone. I will not give another dime to the RNC. I am donating to individual candidates. I am sick of these do-nothing uniparty bs clods. Put up or shut up. It makes me ill.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I NEVER give to the RNC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mittens must have some REALLY ILLEGAL issues if he is starting out the year this way. Maybe Puerto Rican bonds?
Cannot wait until his Senate website is up a d running.
https://www.thecaribbeanradio.com/commentary-the-real-reason-new-york-us-attorney-preet-bharara-was-asked-to-resign/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/06/09/rat-fink-ryan-pushes-passage-of-puerto-rico-bain-capital-bond-seller-rescue-through-house/
https://slate.com/business/2017/10/send-mitt-romney-to-puerto-rico.html
LikeLike
Yep, He needs to hear from we Treepers. . .LOUD & CLEAR! Don’t have to be from Utah to send him comments. Obviously he has no clue about “character”. SICKENING! Pretty sure the Deep State Swamp Dwellers recruited him to do their bidding in the Senate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I plan on sending email to Mittens once a day.
If I disappear, you will lmow why!
LikeLiked by 2 people
F**k Romney!
Sundance
Ah yeah, pretty much!
Dana
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shameful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If a Romney writes an op-ed in the forest, does anyone read it?
They think we are so stupid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Think syndication. That article will be reprinted in hundreds of major and local newspapers throughout the United States and around the world. Electronic versions already appear on news websites worldwide. It will be a major part of news coverage for days.
The story already dominates four whole pages of a Google search on the subject. There are no trees dropping in forests when it comes to stuff like this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t care what Mitt thinks. I wish people didn’t feed off this pap. It gives the Enemedia power that they don’t deserve.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly, Judith. Who the heck cares what he has to say? Not me. I have met him…won’t say what I thought at the time.
LikeLike
Unfortunately, Niagara, you are probably right.
LikeLike
I read it actually. The most insipid, politically correct platitudes you can imagine.
How in the world was I a fan of this slimy snake in 2012 – something was definitely wrong with me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Arthur – it is because of who he was running against. Don’t beat yourself up – many of us are in your same boat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks wiser, unfortunately it was not just in the general election when sure, anybody was better than Zerobama.
But I was a fan in primaries too, when clearly Herman Cain, Gingrich or Santorum were much better.
I guess I was still having the “veil of establishment” over my eyes.
If nothing else, Donald Trump took the veil off with his first speech after coming down the escalator.
LikeLike
Believe it or not, if all you were allowed to eat was cr*p, eventually you would be discerning, as to the least bad tasting turd.
Thats how, and you’re not alone. When you see phony after phony, for many terms, you pick the least bad phoney, out of a group of phonies.
Its only when you have something REAL, to compare/contrast, that it becomes easy to spot the phoneies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s correct – I guess many people can never, ever, vote with phonies again.
If we learned something the last 3 years is to spot these snakes.
Politics after Donald Trump will be very different I deeply doubt an open-border globalist will ever again get the GOP nomination.
LikeLike
Benedict Willard
LikeLiked by 3 people
Undoubtedly Mitt would much rather Hillary had been elected President than the Don.
No more needs to be said.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reality, I would be willing to bet that Romney voted for Hillary. It was the fashion among the #Never Trump crowd.
LikeLike
Judiciary – Actually, Mittens is on record as saying that he wrote in his “wife” Anne’s name for President. He said he thought she would be the best person for the job. Romney is pathetic, and there are plenty of us here in Utah who feel that way about him. We did not vote for him, we did not want him, but somehow, he still got through. Kinda like all the other senators and representatives in all the other states that we shake our heads at. Really good people here in Utah, folks. Please cut it out with all the Utah bashing. Remember, Romney is actually from Massachusetts! He is no “home boy”.
LikeLike
Ah, don’t take the state-bashing personally. For some, all they know of Utah is its elected never-Trumpers – and that is a problem. It’s not any different from the bashing that NY or CA get. I happen to be from a failing state notorious for its convicted Governors and Chicago corruption, so I’ve heard it all, LOL!
The cruel remarks regarding LDS were way out of line, though. Seems to be another new commenter here to divide the base. Lots of clean-up going on, don’t let ’em get you down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, PJ – appreciate your good advice. I don’t take it personally but I DO love Utah. It is difficult to see Mittens as our Senator.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I understand. Please keep up the good work there, for all our sakes. You know that many here appreciate it.
LikeLike
Agree, I’m from Az., with Synema and McSally, one coin, no matter how you flip it, it comes up Uniparty!
Agree you can’t go blaming all those treepers in Californicate, for election results there, etc.
Ditto for Utah. The primary process is the PRIMARY mechanism by which the Uniparty rigs elections, in order to insure the results. Ballot tampering and illegal voting is secondary.
Tweedle dumb vs. Tweedle dumber.
HAVE to look at the state parties, as THEY detirmine who can run in primaries, and with thumb on scale, who can win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed, Dutch. I love AZ, by the way! Such a beautiful state! Good luck with those two gals. It will be interesting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Give me a U!
Give me an N!
Give me an I! …
What’s that spell?
UNI-PARTY!
Of COURSE Mitt voted for Hellary! He’s an Obola lover too!
In fact, I would wager that most of the contenders to the Republican nomination, including little Jebbie, were SPLITTERS to help Hellary win! They are ALL in this together. NONE OF THESE POS SUPPORTS POTUS OR MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judith – Mitt wrote in his wife’s name for President. Imagine that.s/c
LikeLike
Willard Mitt’s idol is the old cartoon character “Gumby” who is maleable, able to be on both sides of an issue. Willard can be pro and anti abortion, over the rainbow for queers, and, like CJ Roberts, can’t tell the difference between a tax and a fee, which is why he never raised taxes but every single fee while pretending to govern Mass and securing a title in perpetuity. Bottom line, Pres Trump got in his first shot what Mitt couldn’t get in two for which he spent a fortune. Apparently Mormons can be jealous outside their sect. Willy will be the new Flakey McCain. The President should crush him. ALL Republicans should join him. Romney nearly killed the Republican party. The party should return the favor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So on important issues, if we lose Romney, Collins and Murkowski, Vice President Pence still has the deciding vote, right?
Romney is a slimy traitor and never was a true conservative. He’s completely Fake. We should nickname him The Fake Republican senator from Utah.
LikeLike
He’s not from Utah – he’s from Massachusetts. Please remember this, folks. He is a carpetbagger!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mitt Romney is not from Massachusetts. He was not born here, nor did he grow up here. He is carpetbagger from Michigan. Remember his father George was Governor of Michigan, and his mother ran for the Senate from there. He is a fickle political migrant of the worst kind.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, John – of course, you are right. I guess I think of his political career in Mass. as opposed to his actual birth place. Carpetbagger AND political opportunist, eh?
LikeLike
.@MittRomney’s “character”:
2012: Seeks Donald Trump’s endorsement, gets it.
2016 (Mar.): Trashes Trump.
2016 (Nov.): Crawls to Trump, asks to be Sec’y of State.
2018: Seeks Trump’s backing for Senate, gets it.
2019: Trashes Trump in Washington Post.
Still. The times, they are a changing. Lindsey Graham is going to be the new Chair of the Judicial Committee. The balance on the Judicial Committee is now 12 Republicans – 8 Democrats so the power Flake had is not something Romney has. He is a junior senator with the ability to talk like Flake, but get nothing done, unlike Flake. Over the next two years, 130 Federal Judges will be confirmed. Very likely another Supreme Court selection as well, to deal with W’s John Roberts perfidy.
There are currently 144 Judicial Vacancies with 70 nominations ready to go and they will all be completed by January 2020! There is nothing the Democrats and Romney can do to stop it!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks, Hebo – very good info!
LikeLiked by 3 people
There have only been two nominees actually worth voting for in the last 40 years, Reagan and Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The guy who couldn’t win against Obama is lecturing about character. I’m thinking his character was rejected by the American people. Go away FOOL. And take McStain and his non-legacy with you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s see:
We know Obama used all of his power to spy on everyone running against Hillary
Therefore, we can assume he’d go to even greater lengths to secure his OWN power in 2012
So, what does he have on Romney????
Also, he must have something on that fluffy guy from NJ
Romney all but disappeared after taking Obama to the cleaners in the debate and Fluffy NJ gave Obama the photo op of a lifetime after Sandy.
Fluffy NJ and Romney didn’t get anything in the Trumpa admin, does Trump know what Obama has on them or at least suspected it during the transition period?
Ryan was Romeny’s running mate and probably got the same “open the envelope, now here’s what your gonna do” type visit as Romney. Ryan was told to retire, Romney was told to run in Utah.
Am I off base? I’d love for Sundance to find the gold nuggets of the “what” and “where”: we pretty much know the who, the why, and the when.
Also, remember Nunes leaving the Whitehouse SCIF and the fact that Brennan has had his security clearance revoked.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama has a database of whole DC and still using it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe that to be so. Obama is a snake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Make that Jarrett, and I’ll agree.
LikeLike
Yes this sounds like it is possible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very good, Eric – I think you are definitely on to something here.
LikeLike
Romney might get paid to run 2020 primary to make PTrump weak in general. Romney is a open border globalist and perfect RINO. He may be involved in fake Dossier and will be another John M for next 5 years.
LikeLike
Romney wouldn’t have a chance against Trmp. He gave up the election to Obama and Obama was a clown showing at the debates. How would he fair against President Trump in a debate? Romney is just jealous because Romney coveted the Presidency and .trump was able to win. Envy is a toxic sin. Men will kill for wha they covet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The good people of Utah must have known that this guy was anti-Trump. Why did they vote for him? WHY? Seriously UTAH, with all due respect and admiration for your beliefs and your loyalty to this country: WHY?? I would love a sane, respectful response, because I can’t figure it out. Please my friends in Utah, communicate to his staff there that this is not why you elected him. He was supposed to work on the country’s business. He seems to be setting himself up for 2024.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometime religion is a bigger reason than common sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NoSwamp – I am from Utah. I did not vote for Mittens and I know most of my friends did not. However, the greater Salt Lake area has become infected with liberals over the last 10 to 15 years to the point where they now have a lesbian mayor. It is stunning. So many people from California have fled to our once very conservative state that they have changed the dynamics of our politics. They flee what they can’t stand and yet insist on bringing their corrupt morals with them. These people all vote democrat.
We also have a huge influx of Mexican migrant workers/illegals/immigrants due to the social services and kindness extended to them by members of the LDS Church. It is part of what the Church views as their “responsibility” to ingratiate themselves with potential new members, and, of course, they want their tithing money. The darker side of organized religions – not just the LDS Church. These people also vote democrat. So, in reality, we are actually quite lucky to still have enough conservatives left in this state to vote Republican.
I have explained this several times before, but during our election caucus, Romney was defeated quite soundly by Dr. Mike Kennedy. Great guy and solid Trump supporter. However, Romney used a new election rule allowing him to collect 12,000 signatures to be on the ballot in the general election anyway. So, the educated and informed people of Utah (the caucus representatives) voted AGAINST the guy, but he still made it in thru the back door. Then, the uneducated and uninformed masses took over and voted him in because of his name recognition, Church affiliation, and nice hair. It happens all the time – look at Obozo, for instance. Perfect example of someone who had no business getting elected actually getting elected. So much of elections are optics, especially when voters don’t care to be informed on issues.
Anyway, thank you for your respectful question. I hope I have answered it somewhat. I will be calling Romney’s office tomorrow and expressing my extreme displeasure with his behavior. He’s a terrible phony and I am sick to death he is my senator.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Olderwiser21, OH MY GOODNESS! You just red pilled me about Utah! I had no idea! And I am sure hundreds of the CTH folks on here and thousands of other fellow Americans that are like me, and not in the weeds on everything, had no idea what was going on with Utah either! WOW. Thank you my friend for the education. And yes, EVERY patriot in Utah like yourself Olderwiser21, has to now call Senator Romney. I wish I had his office number or I would post it. His masters are not the people of Utah, but all who oppose Trump. Again, your post was priceless! Thank you!
LikeLike
NoSwamp – Happy to help. The Matrix has always been one of my favorite movies! I wish I had his phone number as well. I can’t find it right now, but I will. Everyone should be calling Mittens, not just Utahns, agreed??
LikeLike
Yes, very informative answer!
LikeLike
Great answer, thanks for clarifying reminding. Thete is a standard toolbox they use, with all sorts of different tools.
The splitter, the too late to respond fake scandal, exploting the rules, etc.
In Az., Sherriff Joe was the splitter, splitting off enough from Ward, to give it to McSally. And after DJT pardoned him, old Joe shafted MAGA!
Hope those who insisted on voting for Sheriff Joe appreciate what they wrought.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is another tactic that is used….In Idaho, the Mormons vote for anybody with an (R).
One state rep. here is Mike Simpson who runs as a Republican, but he votes Democrat. Mormons here don’t watch what he does. His score on the Conservative Review is “F” at 31 percent.
Simpson knows Mormons generally vote (R)….so he pretends to a GOP member. He’s not. He’s a snake, who is beguiling the uninformed voters.
Romney is exactly the same. Both of them garner the Mormon vote anyway possible and win. I hope my friends here in Idaho and Utah will do better, but I’m not confident they will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Justice – kinda like good old dirty Harry Reid showing up in church once every so often just to make sure he solidified whatever Mormon vote he could get there. Blind allegiance to a specific dogma, be it politics or religion, does overcome logical thinking many times, and the uninformed electorate votes against their own best interests over and over again. It is quite sad.
LikeLike
We remember!
LikeLike
Buh bye Flake. Hello Romney.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“When the bull is falling, the long knives are being drawn out”.
LikeLike
– Spanish proverb. Only, in this instance, the bull’s not falling yet. They just think he is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I have noticed over 2018 that Sundance has steadily become more despondent about how the Uniparty has been behaving toward President Trump and that in 2019 things will get much worst for him.”
He’s simply recognizing the reality of it all, and how many bad people in positions of power and influence there are. Even a natural born optimist becomes something of a ‘pessimist’ at some point.
“History also shows that the rank and file sometimes don’t obey their officers! Remember Boris Yellsin?”
They were mostly draftees, not career.
“So if the US military does step in then who will they support?”
In all likelihood, they won’t step in, but if they do, there is a reason the Founding Fathers, like Jefferson, didn’t want a standing army. [And The Generals would paint a false picture to their troops as to what was actually happening].
LikeLike
Romney : I never thought I would be here in Trump hotel getting Trumps endorsement but here I am https://youtu.be/wepQa4gC5Yw
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder what Mitt thinks of the character of his new senate colleagues who attacked Brett Kavanaugh. Does he think they are of higher moral fiber than Trump, who steadfastly defended him?
Funny, I don’t remember Mitt weighing in on that one at all. Somebody should ask him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mitt Romney is an evil man. I knew he would be a thorn in our side but I thought he might be subtle about it. But he’s too stupid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Romney is still pouting because of PT trolling him with that, “Yeah, I might hire you…psych!” dinner at Trump Tower, right after he won. Business dissolver, jobs destroyer, debate diver Mitt is anxious for everyone to know how much more principled he is than that vulgarian currently occupying the White House.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seeing how Blogger of the Year 2018 has announced open season on RINOs, I’ll throw this up for background…
…I wrote this on Romney, April or so of 2011. What prompted it was Romney’s use of two campaign slogans with racist overtones, when he was gearing up his 2011 2012 Presidential Primary Campaign.
I am a student of advertising slogans. Romney was clothing his campaign with past slogans of Reagan and Margaret Thatcher. Romney was in the habit of borrowing campaign slogans from Conservatives, so he could appear as a Conservative to the Colin Powell branch of the Republican Party. There was even a 3rd campaign slogan borrowed from Reagan, but it escaped me, and perhaps someone here can remind me. Romney would be better to come up with his own slogans, but this is perhaps another problem, as there is no there there. It does not work to plagiarize from others, and the reason it does not work, is rooted in Romney’s conflicted mind.
I went to Rice U. in Houston in 1965, the year of the passing of the 1965 Civil Rights Act. Rice was originally founded as a segregated school with free tuition for all that could get thru the academic hoops. But when Rice wanted to expand its space program, and apply for money from the feds, they had to integrate. My freshman class was the first integrated class, and I took my math 100 in German from the first Black professor, who did not speak English, as there was no college level Black math professor to be found who could. Rice U. and most of the rest of the country went along with integration and embraced the civil rights movement. Two schools did not, BYU, w Mitt Romney being Class President, and Bob Jones U.
I might title this, “Why I don’t Like Mitt Romney.” Romney’s recent remark, inartfully plagiarizing Margaret Thatcher, “Obama Isn’t Working”,
http://tinyurl.com/3ompr2q
which some leftists have jumped on as inappropriate because of the racial overtones suggesting the old school adage that Black men are lazy, points to a familiar theme re Mitt Romney, BYU English grad class of ’71. This remark portends racist code overtones similar to Romney’s April “hanging Obama with the misery index” remark:
http://tinyurl.com/5vy7aoj
Rather than withdraw from using the Thatcher Campaign Slogan, , after being accused of plagiarism in the British Press, Romney and his lily white campaign staff, insensitively doubled down.
Not only is the remark to be condemned as a racist metaphor, it shows the same lack of originality. The two remarks together, reveal in part, Mitt Romney’s mind, and the world in which he grew up.
During the late 1960’s and early 1970’s, when Mitt Romney attended Brigham Young University, it was a segregated school, only becoming integrated in 1978, 13 years after the passing of the 1965 civil rights act. Sporting events between segregated BYU and other integrated colleges and universities during this time, frequently led to boycotts and riots and demonstrations, because of BYU’s racist policies re segregation. BYU was one of 2 schools in the country to fight integration during this time, and well after, Bob Jones U. being the other, from 1965 until 1983.
Segregation at BYU, during and well after Mitt’s time there, during the late 1960’s and early 1970’s, was not just a casual rule, but rather part of an all embracing honor code and code of conduct, which required all LDS students to adhere and conform to the doctrines of the LDS church. LDS doctrine included Brigham Young’s founding theology that Blacks were made black because of their sins against God, and that slavery was a “…divine institution”. Blacks were prohibited from entering the LDS temple until June 1978, and then only if they were considered “worthy”.
This was Mitt Romney’s world during his school days, and during the formative years of his “education”. So yes, he is going to repudiate it, in part, and claim he and his father marched with MLK, which later would become he was in the same town that MLK was at one point. But in Mitt’s mind, he is conflicted, because on one hand he is commanded to conform to these abhorrent racist doctrines and codes of conduct, and on another he surely must realize, that at least others, if not himself, consider them repulsive. So, yes, this would lead to a flip flopping personality prone to avoid verbalizing the profound issues of the heart. Wholly understandable.
Now, Romney and his father were leaders in the LDS Church, and as such, bear responsibility, at least in part, for the continuing segregationist policies of BYU, which flew in the face of the mood of the country, for integration, and equality of opportunity and housing and education, and drinking from the same water fountains, regardless of the color of one’s skin.
And although I could care less if Mitt Romney, or anyone else, wants to practice their LDS religion, for me, the racism part is disturbing, as an American and as a Republican. It does not belong in the Republican Party. It much better suits the Dimocrat Party. The Republican Party, forget for the moment, whether the Colin Powell wing or the Clarence Thomas wing, was founded in 1854 on the principle that freedom is for all men, regardless of their race or skin color. Mitt Romney’s burden re this seminal Republican principle is too heavy to contest leadership of the Republican Party. Indeed, the Republican Party is perceived by most Blacks as being the party of racism, rather than the party that was formed to fight it. That ground is sacred to the Republican Party and needs to be reclaimed, and Mitt Romney is not the man to do it.
UPDATE. I see Candidate Trump, in 2016, closed the gap on the Black Vote some 7% over Candidate Romney, in 2012…
http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/11/09/behind-trumps-victory-divisions-by-race-gender-education/
So if there is a Path forward for reclaiming the Republican Party, as the Party of all Americans, regardless of skin color, Candidate and President Donald Trump has claim to leadership in that endeavor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My former Ford Escape that I desicrated with a Mittens bumper sticker in 2012 did not deserve to be treated like that. No wonder it acted up on me so often. My new Escape will never suffer such indignity.
Mittens is elitist filth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ah yes…”wind sock” romney..he points whichever way the wind blows, and the only thing holding him upright is a lot of air.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Timeline: Mitt Romney’s History of Backstabbing Donald Trump
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/01/01/timeline-mitt-romney-history-of-backstabbing-donald-trump/
LikeLike
I’ve never been sure about Mitt. He was left of Teddy Kennedy, then when he wanted to be President was suddenly pro-life. I think John Huntsman was right in calling him a well-oiled weathervane.
LikeLiked by 3 people
His niece is in charge of the Republican party. Anyone on here feel comfortable with that? Romney will not manipulate her? Romney hates Trump. You think something is not in the works to throw the election in 2020 to a Democrat? I am just extrapolating how this naturally evolves. After this article, I don’t trust Mitt or his niece. See another article by Sundance on this topic as well! Good job SD!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would like someone to put Ronna on the spot and ask her who she would support if Mittens decided to run against PDJT in 2020. If she can’t answer that question, then she needs to step down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The president shapes the public character of the nation….” – Romney
Where to begin?
First – What leader of a country (and especially a free country) “shapes” it’s national character? Did Carter Turn America into a bastion of anti-Semitism? Did Clinton turn America into a nation of liars and rapists? Will Obama’s outlandish fantasy of Islam playing a positive role in America’s foundation ever so degrade America that it embraces Islam?
Second – It is the public character of the nation that influences it to select the individual who they think best represents THEIR character. But of course Romney can’t attack the ones for whom he has contempt, so he attacks their representative, in hopes that he can fool enough of them into hating him as well. Let’s hope he fails.
So, without writing a thesis on it, I would submit that it is not so much Trump that Romney hates, but America. Same for most of our media, nearly all Democrats and all too many Republicans. Well, at least they didn’t hate him until he became the selected representative of the American character. Now he’s just “one of them,” and all the more dangerous because they/we now have the voice we have been so long denied.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCain Mk II.
LikeLike
Well…… Thank you Mr. Romney, I’m your huckleberry! You have succeeded in convincing those few veterans in the American Revolutionary Planning Group who wanted to keep a personnel assessment instrument in the Emergency Constitutional Ordinance (ECO) we provided Mr. Trump within a month of his taking office. For your information, the ECO was prepared by a group of retired military officers when we determined Mr. Trump is the first real leader elected to the Presidency since Jackson and maybe Washington. For your information the rest have been clerks at best, or like you and most of your comrades in the Congress have proven to be; self-serving witless, pissants and cowards. The EOC was prepared to help President Trump clean up the swamp and construct a lean, mean government with its primary function being to protect and serve the American people. The personnel assessment instrument was designed to determine if any current members of the Congress processed the skills and leadership qualities required to assist Mr. Trump in reconstituting a government truly capable in leading a free people. Now the assessment instrument option is out of the ECO (unless of course Mr. Trump wants to give some of the current members of Congress an opportunity to assist him). I/we see no need to administer the instrument to you. You have clearly demonstrated several times over the last 10/12 years your true character or lack thereof. I hope to be the officer who personally loads you on the bus that takes you and your comrades to the beltway, issues you a restraining order that prohibits you from ever seeking public office at any level, and bars you from ever entering the city of Washington, DC. Again, thanks for reinforcing my opinion of you from your days on the campaign trail with Mr. Obama. Would not be surprised to find out that is when you and him became real buddies!
C.W. Lauderdale Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person