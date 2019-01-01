Jair Bolsonaro Inaugurated as President of Brazil…

The inauguration of former army Captain turned congressman Jair Bolsonaro was held today in Brazil; delivering the first nationalist outlook to the office of the presidency in decades.
President Jair Bolsonaro and First-Lady of Brazil Michelle Bolsonaro both delivered speeches during the inauguration ceremony, with the first lady also using sign language (her father is deaf).
President Bolsonaro now takes the reins of Latin America’s largest and most populous nation after decades of corruption carried out by Brazil’s far-left politicians. Many will remember a failed assassination attempt on candidate Bolsonaro by opposition from the socialist workers party only a few weeks before the election. Bolsonaro has vowed to end business-as-usual governing which led to rampant corruption.
Many people within the far-left ridiculed Bolsonaro while he was a congressman and stated his Brazil-First outlook was too nationalistic amid a world now driven by global influence. The marginalization by those voices failed and now President Bolsonaro will likely chart a different course. (Sound familiar?)
There are many similarities in national outlook between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Bolsonaro especially regarding economics and trade. Additionally, following a similar decision by President Trump, Brazil will now move their Israeli embassy to Jerusalem.
Overall the U.S. Brazil relationship could make for an interesting alignment in South/Latin America; this relationship will become particularly important around the geopolitical strategy and influence of China in the region.
The 63-year-old President campaigned heavily on an anti-corruption, Brazil-first, nationalist agenda and promised to support gun ownership rights for law-abiding people within Brazil. Both Trump and Bolsonaro are opposed by the same groups.
Thinking about the possibilities from this alliance has me smiling from ear to ear. If we get Brazil on board—lots of WINNING for both countries!
Btw, is it just me—or are all nationalist leader First Ladies smokin’ hot? 😎
I’ve started to notice that about other first ladies and some of the female presidents (like Croatia’s). Quite possible FLOTUS has made it chic to be elegant and attractive again for women in politics.
Brazilian women in general take a lot of pride in their appearance with the middle and upper class generally having tremendous genetics to work with.
“generally having tremendous genetics to work with”
That is evident for anyone familiar with the high proportion of the top models coming from the area in the past two decades relative to the rest of the world. For anyone wanting to look past the exterior, many top models are also outstanding intellectually, our FLOTUS being a prime example. That area of Europe is where Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers Daniela Pestova and Veronika Varakova came from. Daniela speaks 5 languages and Veronika 3. .
Tom Brady’s wife sums it up well. A self made multi-millionaire with a models looks.
Argentinians are the same way.
I’ve just noticed lately that a lot of these women in politics have upped their game as far as style and fashion goes.
There may be something to judging books by their covers after all.
You talking about Hillary Von Pantsuit??
“chic to be elegant and attractive again” and isn’t that a wonderful thing! Here’s to women in high profile positions that understand this world needs a return to unapologetic femininity.
God given beauty is a gift. With that said, women without quite so many gifts are just as beautiful when they respect themselves with tasteful, appropriate dress, cleanliness and good grooming, modesty and intelligence in how they speak, treat their spouses and raise their children.
Mrs. Trump has returned dignity, grace and style to the world stage. Notice other First Ladies around the world are following Melania’s lead as opposed to Frau Merkel. No one is modeling themselves after Hillary or Elizabeth Warren. Or Joyless Behar or Pancakes Streisand.
Conservative women, in general, are gorgeous. Watch any Trump rally and look at the thousands of lovely women of all ages with happy faces, big smiles, tears during our Anthem.. Contrast that to the bitter, spiteful females in TV news or at women’s marches.
Perhaps our First Couple will soon be entertaining the First Couple from Brazil at a State Dinner!
Let’s hope they don’t follow M. Obama –
https://hips.hearstapps.com/hmg-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/images/gettyimages-1084773720.jpg?crop=0.930xw:0.701xh;0.0390xw,0.102xh&resize=5760:*
when the wife (UNLV grad) saw those boots, first thing she said was “cheap hooker”.
I believe they are called “lay down” boots
That was my reaction as well.
It’s not just you. There is a hideousness about the globalists and their convenient “spouses”. Look at Macron, May, Merkel, Obama, et all. They’re all rotten to the core and it bursts right through…
They also tend to not have children so they couldn’t care less about the world they leave for their non-existent progeny. Even Chelsea was said to be a political birth to make the Clintons appear more normal among Arkansans.
This homosexual view of a childless future is the underlying assumption of Keynesian economics, the model of deficit spending and credit used by all western economies including U.S.
People say such behavior is of no concern to those not involved; unfortunately, this is quite false.
It’s the reasoning behind turning first world nations into consumerist, service driven economies rather than productive, goods based economies. The elites want 95% of us to consume, pay taxes, and serve the remaining 5% of them.
That’s why I think Sundance should post more context with his dystopian futurescape picture he posts every now and then. A bifurcated society is exactly what they want.
That’s a little harsh. Some are ok. Admittedly Mekel is a sad sack but the others are normal enough looking people. On the other hand, what a treat to see that beautiful, beautifully=dressed lady, leaning into her husband and signing for the deaf. Those signers usually stand to the side like Ruth Buzzbies..
It seems to me Michelle Bolsanaro and Melania Trump even look somewhat alike.
Both gorgeous!
Imagine a Bilateral Trade Deal with Brazil
… as POTUS announces it’s now the STANDARD for deals
… while China’s still talkin’ not walkin’.
… I’m imagining a Big Beautiful New Year’s present for the U.S. and Brazil!
Luke: She’s rich.
Han: Rich?
Luke: Rich, powerful. Listen, if you were to rescue her, the reward would be…
Han: What?
Luke: Well, more wealth than you can imagine!
Han: I don’t know, I can imagine quite a bit.
That would be awesome. I suspect Argentina, Chile, and Peru would quickly follow.
A shame Obama kind of hosed Brazil. There is a large offshore oil deposit there. Obama did some sketchy deal with the previous government that allowed Soros investment in the development.
Brazil is the 5th largest country by area, and they have more than 200 million people.
I think you’re right about that bilateral trade deal.
Together, we corner the global soybean market … and China!
2019, so far so good.
More beautiful folks, God Bless the people of Brazil.
As MAGA is developing a very strong foothold around the globe as the “forgotten man” praised, promoted and uplifted by our President Trump! POTUS wins another soulmate in the world expanding triumphs over corruption, sleazy, lying pig sty known as the swamp, MSM, Soros employees of which include GOPe, DNC, CoC….
Happy New Year
amwick ^^^^^ LOVE
The US stock market went up like a rocket after Trump was elected, and then inaugurated. Is anything like that going to happen in Brazil?
LikeLiked by 2 people
From my working career I conducted CCC, China audits, for goods made in USA for export to China. The CCC mark is sometimes used as a way to control the flow of goods to China. With my discussions with Engineers, Marketing, and Sales Reps. the Chinese people love American made products. They are a sign of prestige and high quality. A level playing field would favor our balance of trade bigly.
Made in the UK still to be determined.
Forget the made in UK until BREXIT!
Except for bibles.
I am really concerned the UK is lost. No freedom of speech at all, and it seems they gave lost all their gonads
And how about made in Japan?
Japan missed from list. intentional?
Brazil’s First Lady is also lovely. Think i read that she, like Melania, was once a model? Our POTUS inspires world leaders everywhere!
Its interesting to note that all the right wing politicians have beautiful wives while all the left wing politicians seem to be married to flea ridden dogs.
Personally I see as more an attitude on life, those that see nothing but doom and gloom reflect just that.
The new year is going to be interesting as we see the Trump wave taking hold around the world while fighting globalist at every turn.
Happy New Year to all and continue to keep up the fight.
Also, don’t forget — the leftists breathe misery all day, every day. It ends up literally coming out of their pores.
Here is a graphic I picked up around the time I first found CTH, that explains:
As an example, if you’ve ever wondered how Soros could actually look so -bad-, and not be dead yet, this is how, this is why. That “man” is evil, evil, evil. So evil, it can’t be hidden. It just comes out..
His wife is very Pretty,Sorta looks like she could be his daughter.. Anyhow good for the Brazilian’s. People are waking up every where.
Oh, I think she looks matured. Zoom in. Daughter’s age? Do not think so.
Congratulations…
Godspeed to him and his cabinet.
Give this man credit. He actually was shot by the evildoers during his campaign and fought on to win for his country! In my dreams a new world organization for freedom loving nationalists will arise to defeat the UN. Brazil, Israel, USA, etal with men at the forefront who thank God almighty for His goodness and mercy. The Age of Trump! What a time to be alive! Make Brazil Great, Mr. President!
Well said! I agree!
Amen to that! I was pushing a new international organzation for a couple of years before
Discus cut me off. Any fool would know better than to allow his enemies to join him in his efforts, no matter what his goals. Is it any surprise that the U.N. has accomplished almost nothing of value, but plenty of horrible outcomes.
I’m hoping Trump can launch such an org before his second term is over, and that it will include zero muslims and zero communists and/or socialist nations.
Free people work well together. Those others work well with nobody.
(I forgot to include that it a was on Breitbart that I made those suggestions for a new international org)
Stabbed actually, but very seriously injured.
Stabbed in the liver. Yes, very seriously injured. Lucky to have survived.
Beautiful (New) 1st lady.
A few interesting things about the new Brazilian President which augers well.
1. The media hates him (BBC Itv etcetera)
2. He says he is going to get rid of the Marxists in the schools and colleges.
3. He says that adult non criminals can have guns to defend themselves from (armed) gangs.
Btw Mr Sundance not wishing to be insulting but Mr Bolsonaro has taken the reins – not reigns as spelled above.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Btw Mr Sundance not wishing to be insulting but Mr Bolsonaro has taken the reins – not reigns as spelled above.”
Do them a favor and send an email when you see something like that
TheLastRefuge@reagan.com
(Make sure your screen name is included in the subject line).
Also my little nit to pick as a horseman who generally can not spell worth beans!
Reins, reign, rain…… Patrick, thank you. I wanted to say it as well. Pet peeve, I have draft and saddle horses….. Lines, reins……
Boy, Brazil looks good!! Now if we can get the rest of SA on board with freedom and minimize the Communist Chinese footprint there as well.
Why oh why did we give the Panama Canal to the Communists……. That messed up Central America
Lots of mineral wealth still down there in SA, not as much as Africa though.
Jimma Carter gave away the Panama Canal, along with his helping The Shah to be deposed in Iran, etc., etc. There is no such thing as a good democrat!
My Dad is a good democrat, possibly the last too! Doesn’t vote democrat anymore but at the age of 82 won’t change his registration from “d” to “R”. I still love him though, full blood Cherokee (with proof too), still very handsome and dapper. Yeah, he’s a keeper!
Bob Hope called it:
LOL…I love it times 1000!!! Thanks for sharing : )
I seem to remember Clinton sold it
“the reins – not reigns”
Looking at that again, the word “reign” could be used if it was singular –
-President Bolsonaro now takes [over] the reign of Latin America’s largest and most populous nation-
When will Mueller’s scope be expanded to Brazil?
Tomorrow their must be collusion somehow.
I lived in Brasil for years. I watched the corruption siphon the lifeblood from that people. Bolsonaro winning this election despite attempted assassination as well as confronting the embedded globalist cabal is truly as great a miracle for Brasil as President Trump has been for us in the United States. God bless Brasil and God bless the USA.
Amen, brother! 😀
Nagothm I didn’t live in Brasil long term but my son did.
I only visited but I really like the Brasilians I met.
To the White House monitors of CTH,If you are not already aware Brasil is the only country south of the Rio Grande that supported the USA during WW2. Brasilians as a group (at least in my experience) have a generally favorable opinion of the USA.
I would hope VSG POTUS will work with Bolsonaro in an effort to secure this hemisphere.
I would not be surprised if our VSG doesn’t have someone down in Brazil working on a deal. I’m thinking Kushner. The Pres seems to send Jared to places like Saudi Arabia quietly and then good things start to happen. He always plays the long game so I wouldn’t be surprised if we’ve just found a new partner and are working together to straighten things out. Keep your eye on it SD…..
It is only a matter of time before Congress starts investigating Trump’s connections to Bolsonaro and possible collusion in their election.
Not only colluding but both peeing on the bed in Russia or summer camp or somewhere.
Damn Russians again. They’re stealing elections across the globe now.
People want problems solved…time to break some eggs!
Besidea the corruption of outright thieves,
the foremost enemies of Trump and Bolsonaro
are the same. Communists.
Marxism is alive in Latin America with communist china heavily pushing their loanshark agenda as in Venezuela.
There is apparently much similarity in Bolsonaro and Trump. So much so that Bolsonaro should immediately adopt Trump’s slogan “promises made, promises kept” to help him stay on track.
Brazil Colombia and USA…Venezuela will be FIXED in 2019!
Twitter is lighting up saying Bolsonare’s wife is making a Q sign.
Now that’s a dog whistle! She probably also made some gang signs during her speech as well. Sort of like the White Supremacy sign Kavanaugh’s aide purportedly made during his confirmation hearings.
Or maybe she was just ordering take-out.
This shouldn’t surprise anyone.
God bless him and his First Lady and the people of Brazil. She is very pretty.
It sounds like a bullfight crowd roar when she kisses him (twice) @2:50.
Were they shouting “kiss him”?
Jair wanting to allow law-abiding Brazilians to be able to buy arms to defend themselves ought to give a nice shot in the arm to Taurus and presumably Bersa if they allow their guns to be imported into Brazil….
A stunning and beautiful first lady named Michelle. That’s gonna really annoy liberals.
