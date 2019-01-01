Jair Bolsonaro Inaugurated as President of Brazil…

Posted on January 1, 2019

The inauguration of former army Captain turned congressman Jair Bolsonaro was held today in Brazil; delivering the first nationalist outlook to the office of the presidency in decades.

President Jair Bolsonaro and First-Lady of Brazil Michelle Bolsonaro both delivered speeches during the inauguration ceremony, with the first lady also using sign language (her father is deaf).

President Bolsonaro now takes the reins of Latin America’s largest and most populous nation after decades of corruption carried out by Brazil’s far-left politicians. Many will remember a failed assassination attempt on candidate Bolsonaro by opposition from the socialist workers party only a few weeks before the election. Bolsonaro has vowed to end business-as-usual governing which led to rampant corruption.

Many people within the far-left ridiculed Bolsonaro while he was a congressman and stated his Brazil-First outlook was too nationalistic amid a world now driven by global influence. The marginalization by those voices failed and now President Bolsonaro will likely chart a different course.  (Sound familiar?)

There are many similarities in national outlook between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Bolsonaro especially regarding economics and trade. Additionally, following a similar decision by President Trump, Brazil will now move their Israeli embassy to Jerusalem.

Overall the U.S. Brazil relationship could make for an interesting alignment in South/Latin America; this relationship will become particularly important around the geopolitical strategy and influence of China in the region.

The 63-year-old President campaigned heavily on an anti-corruption, Brazil-first, nationalist agenda and promised to support gun ownership rights for law-abiding people within Brazil.  Both Trump and Bolsonaro are opposed by the same groups.

91 Responses to Jair Bolsonaro Inaugurated as President of Brazil…

  1. sundance says:
    January 1, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    • JW in Germany says:
      January 1, 2019 at 4:17 pm

      Thinking about the possibilities from this alliance has me smiling from ear to ear. If we get Brazil on board—lots of WINNING for both countries!

      Btw, is it just me—or are all nationalist leader First Ladies smokin’ hot? 😎

      • dd_sc says:
        January 1, 2019 at 4:22 pm

        I’ve started to notice that about other first ladies and some of the female presidents (like Croatia’s). Quite possible FLOTUS has made it chic to be elegant and attractive again for women in politics.

        • jonhabart says:
          January 1, 2019 at 4:36 pm

          Brazilian women in general take a lot of pride in their appearance with the middle and upper class generally having tremendous genetics to work with.

          • Deplorable_Infidel says:
            January 1, 2019 at 5:09 pm

            “generally having tremendous genetics to work with”

            That is evident for anyone familiar with the high proportion of the top models coming from the area in the past two decades relative to the rest of the world. For anyone wanting to look past the exterior, many top models are also outstanding intellectually, our FLOTUS being a prime example. That area of Europe is where Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers Daniela Pestova and Veronika Varakova came from. Daniela speaks 5 languages and Veronika 3. .

          • dd_sc says:
            January 1, 2019 at 5:09 pm

            Argentinians are the same way.

            I’ve just noticed lately that a lot of these women in politics have upped their game as far as style and fashion goes.

        • farmhand1927 says:
          January 1, 2019 at 5:56 pm

          “chic to be elegant and attractive again” and isn’t that a wonderful thing! Here’s to women in high profile positions that understand this world needs a return to unapologetic femininity.

          God given beauty is a gift. With that said, women without quite so many gifts are just as beautiful when they respect themselves with tasteful, appropriate dress, cleanliness and good grooming, modesty and intelligence in how they speak, treat their spouses and raise their children.

          Mrs. Trump has returned dignity, grace and style to the world stage. Notice other First Ladies around the world are following Melania’s lead as opposed to Frau Merkel. No one is modeling themselves after Hillary or Elizabeth Warren. Or Joyless Behar or Pancakes Streisand.

          Conservative women, in general, are gorgeous. Watch any Trump rally and look at the thousands of lovely women of all ages with happy faces, big smiles, tears during our Anthem.. Contrast that to the bitter, spiteful females in TV news or at women’s marches.

          Perhaps our First Couple will soon be entertaining the First Couple from Brazil at a State Dinner!

      • Lone Pine says:
        January 1, 2019 at 4:35 pm

        It’s not just you. There is a hideousness about the globalists and their convenient “spouses”. Look at Macron, May, Merkel, Obama, et all. They’re all rotten to the core and it bursts right through…

        • Marc says:
          January 1, 2019 at 5:36 pm

          They also tend to not have children so they couldn’t care less about the world they leave for their non-existent progeny. Even Chelsea was said to be a political birth to make the Clintons appear more normal among Arkansans.

          • rharkonen113 says:
            January 1, 2019 at 5:49 pm

            This homosexual view of a childless future is the underlying assumption of Keynesian economics, the model of deficit spending and credit used by all western economies including U.S.

            People say such behavior is of no concern to those not involved; unfortunately, this is quite false.

            • Marc says:
              January 1, 2019 at 6:00 pm

              It’s the reasoning behind turning first world nations into consumerist, service driven economies rather than productive, goods based economies. The elites want 95% of us to consume, pay taxes, and serve the remaining 5% of them.

              That’s why I think Sundance should post more context with his dystopian futurescape picture he posts every now and then. A bifurcated society is exactly what they want.

        • Ken Moore says:
          January 1, 2019 at 5:51 pm

          That’s a little harsh. Some are ok. Admittedly Mekel is a sad sack but the others are normal enough looking people. On the other hand, what a treat to see that beautiful, beautifully=dressed lady, leaning into her husband and signing for the deaf. Those signers usually stand to the side like Ruth Buzzbies..

      • mikeyboo says:
        January 1, 2019 at 7:04 pm

        It seems to me Michelle Bolsanaro and Melania Trump even look somewhat alike.

        Liked by 1 person

      • goldduggar says:
        January 1, 2019 at 7:49 pm

        Indeed!

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      January 1, 2019 at 4:26 pm

      Imagine a Bilateral Trade Deal with Brazil
      … as POTUS announces it’s now the STANDARD for deals
      … while China’s still talkin’ not walkin’.

      • michaelh says:
        January 1, 2019 at 4:52 pm

        … I’m imagining a Big Beautiful New Year’s present for the U.S. and Brazil!

        Luke: She’s rich.
        Han: Rich?
        Luke: Rich, powerful. Listen, if you were to rescue her, the reward would be…
        Han: What?
        Luke: Well, more wealth than you can imagine!
        Han: I don’t know, I can imagine quite a bit.

      • dd_sc says:
        January 1, 2019 at 5:13 pm

        That would be awesome. I suspect Argentina, Chile, and Peru would quickly follow.

        A shame Obama kind of hosed Brazil. There is a large offshore oil deposit there. Obama did some sketchy deal with the previous government that allowed Soros investment in the development.

      • mopar2016 says:
        January 1, 2019 at 7:29 pm

        Brazil is the 5th largest country by area, and they have more than 200 million people.
        I think you’re right about that bilateral trade deal.

  2. amwick says:
    January 1, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    2019, so far so good.

  3. perpetuaofcarthage says:
    January 1, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    The US stock market went up like a rocket after Trump was elected, and then inaugurated. Is anything like that going to happen in Brazil?

  4. sundance says:
    January 1, 2019 at 4:04 pm

  5. WVLioness says:
    January 1, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    Brazil’s First Lady is also lovely. Think i read that she, like Melania, was once a model? Our POTUS inspires world leaders everywhere!

  6. sundance says:
    January 1, 2019 at 4:08 pm

  7. The Devilbat says:
    January 1, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    Its interesting to note that all the right wing politicians have beautiful wives while all the left wing politicians seem to be married to flea ridden dogs.

    • litlbit2 says:
      January 1, 2019 at 4:21 pm

      With empty dance cards.

    • Dazza says:
      January 1, 2019 at 4:41 pm

      Exactly what I was thinking. Yep, it seems to be consistently so.

    • sickconservative says:
      January 1, 2019 at 5:01 pm

      Personally I see as more an attitude on life, those that see nothing but doom and gloom reflect just that.
      The new year is going to be interesting as we see the Trump wave taking hold around the world while fighting globalist at every turn.
      Happy New Year to all and continue to keep up the fight.

    • Phil Free says:
      January 1, 2019 at 7:02 pm

      Also, don’t forget — the leftists breathe misery all day, every day. It ends up literally coming out of their pores.
      Here is a graphic I picked up around the time I first found CTH, that explains:

      • Phil Free says:
        January 1, 2019 at 7:16 pm

        As an example, if you’ve ever wondered how Soros could actually look so -bad-, and not be dead yet, this is how, this is why. That “man” is evil, evil, evil. So evil, it can’t be hidden. It just comes out..

  8. Jimmney says:
    January 1, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    His wife is very Pretty,Sorta looks like she could be his daughter.. Anyhow good for the Brazilian’s. People are waking up every where.

  9. GTG1775 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    Congratulations…

  10. deepdivemaga says:
    January 1, 2019 at 4:37 pm

  11. Kristin says:
    January 1, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    Godspeed to him and his cabinet.

  12. Suite D says:
    January 1, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    Give this man credit. He actually was shot by the evildoers during his campaign and fought on to win for his country! In my dreams a new world organization for freedom loving nationalists will arise to defeat the UN. Brazil, Israel, USA, etal with men at the forefront who thank God almighty for His goodness and mercy. The Age of Trump! What a time to be alive! Make Brazil Great, Mr. President!

    • Justice Warrior says:
      January 1, 2019 at 4:49 pm

      Well said! I agree!

    • RICHARD CANARY says:
      January 1, 2019 at 5:24 pm

      Amen to that! I was pushing a new international organzation for a couple of years before
      Discus cut me off. Any fool would know better than to allow his enemies to join him in his efforts, no matter what his goals. Is it any surprise that the U.N. has accomplished almost nothing of value, but plenty of horrible outcomes.

      I’m hoping Trump can launch such an org before his second term is over, and that it will include zero muslims and zero communists and/or socialist nations.

      Free people work well together. Those others work well with nobody.

    • Barnestormer says:
      January 1, 2019 at 5:29 pm

      Stabbed actually, but very seriously injured.

  13. Patrick healy says:
    January 1, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    Beautiful (New) 1st lady.
    A few interesting things about the new Brazilian President which augers well.
    1. The media hates him (BBC Itv etcetera)
    2. He says he is going to get rid of the Marxists in the schools and colleges.
    3. He says that adult non criminals can have guns to defend themselves from (armed) gangs.
    Btw Mr Sundance not wishing to be insulting but Mr Bolsonaro has taken the reins – not reigns as spelled above.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      January 1, 2019 at 5:15 pm

      “Btw Mr Sundance not wishing to be insulting but Mr Bolsonaro has taken the reins – not reigns as spelled above.”

      Do them a favor and send an email when you see something like that
      TheLastRefuge@reagan.com
      (Make sure your screen name is included in the subject line).

    • G. Combs says:
      January 1, 2019 at 5:17 pm

      Also my little nit to pick as a horseman who generally can not spell worth beans!

    • Rock Creek Mill and Heritage Farm, LLC says:
      January 1, 2019 at 5:38 pm

      Reins, reign, rain…… Patrick, thank you. I wanted to say it as well. Pet peeve, I have draft and saddle horses….. Lines, reins……
      Boy, Brazil looks good!! Now if we can get the rest of SA on board with freedom and minimize the Communist Chinese footprint there as well.
      Why oh why did we give the Panama Canal to the Communists……. That messed up Central America
      Lots of mineral wealth still down there in SA, not as much as Africa though.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      January 1, 2019 at 6:32 pm

      “the reins – not reigns”

      Looking at that again, the word “reign” could be used if it was singular –

      -President Bolsonaro now takes [over] the reign of Latin America’s largest and most populous nation-

  14. littleredmachine says:
    January 1, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    When will Mueller’s scope be expanded to Brazil?

  15. Nagothm says:
    January 1, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    I lived in Brasil for years. I watched the corruption siphon the lifeblood from that people. Bolsonaro winning this election despite attempted assassination as well as confronting the embedded globalist cabal is truly as great a miracle for Brasil as President Trump has been for us in the United States. God bless Brasil and God bless the USA.

    • DJSnyder says:
      January 1, 2019 at 5:10 pm

      Amen, brother! 😀

    • mycroftxxx000 says:
      January 1, 2019 at 6:38 pm

      Nagothm I didn’t live in Brasil long term but my son did.
      I only visited but I really like the Brasilians I met.

      To the White House monitors of CTH,If you are not already aware Brasil is the only country south of the Rio Grande that supported the USA during WW2. Brasilians as a group (at least in my experience) have a generally favorable opinion of the USA.

      I would hope VSG POTUS will work with Bolsonaro in an effort to secure this hemisphere.

    • Jake says:
      January 1, 2019 at 7:59 pm

      I would not be surprised if our VSG doesn’t have someone down in Brazil working on a deal. I’m thinking Kushner. The Pres seems to send Jared to places like Saudi Arabia quietly and then good things start to happen. He always plays the long game so I wouldn’t be surprised if we’ve just found a new partner and are working together to straighten things out. Keep your eye on it SD…..

  16. Nunya Bidness says:
    January 1, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    It is only a matter of time before Congress starts investigating Trump’s connections to Bolsonaro and possible collusion in their election.

  17. Newman says:
    January 1, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    Damn Russians again. They’re stealing elections across the globe now.

  18. 335blues says:
    January 1, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    Besidea the corruption of outright thieves,
    the foremost enemies of Trump and Bolsonaro
    are the same. Communists.
    Marxism is alive in Latin America with communist china heavily pushing their loanshark agenda as in Venezuela.
    There is apparently much similarity in Bolsonaro and Trump. So much so that Bolsonaro should immediately adopt Trump’s slogan “promises made, promises kept” to help him stay on track.

  19. 335blues says:
    January 1, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    Besidea the corruption of outright thieves,
    the foremost enemies of Trump and Bolsonaro
    are the same. Communists.
    Marxism is alive in Latin America with communist china heavily pushing their loanshark agenda as in Venezuela.
    There is apparently much similarity in Bolsonaro and Trump. So much so that Bolsonaro should immediately adopt Trump’s slogan “promises made, promises kept” to help him stay on track.

  20. Publius2016 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    Brazil Colombia and USA…Venezuela will be FIXED in 2019!

  21. Green Gas says:
    January 1, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    Twitter is lighting up saying Bolsonare’s wife is making a Q sign.

  22. Dora says:
    January 1, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    This shouldn’t surprise anyone.

  23. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    God bless him and his First Lady and the people of Brazil. She is very pretty.

  24. sundance says:
    January 1, 2019 at 6:43 pm

  25. BobBoxBody says:
    January 1, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Jair wanting to allow law-abiding Brazilians to be able to buy arms to defend themselves ought to give a nice shot in the arm to Taurus and presumably Bersa if they allow their guns to be imported into Brazil….

  26. Neural says:
    January 1, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    A stunning and beautiful first lady named Michelle. That’s gonna really annoy liberals.

