Our New Year’s Eve MAGA Reminder – A 2018 Year in Pictures…

Before getting to the POTUS and FLOTUS pictures from 2018, it is worthwhile remembering the scale of the opposition we have successfully overcome.
On October 13th. 2016, presidential candidate Donald Trump delivered a speech in West Palm Beach, FL, that defined his moment in our nation’s history. The power behind that movement is YOU, the American people. We are the ones we have been waiting for.
Part of that speech was put to an enhanced video. The entire speech is Here.
.
[ Transcript ] […] Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment with a new government controlled by you, the American People. There is nothing the political establishment will not do, and no lie they will not tell, to hold on to their prestige and power at your expense.
The Washington establishment, and the financial and media corporations that fund it, exists for only one reason: to protect and enrich itself.
The establishment has trillions of dollars at stake in this election. As an example, just one single trade deal they’d like to pass, involves trillions of dollars controlled by many countries, corporations and lobbyists.
For those who control the levers of power in Washington, and for the global special interests they partner with, our campaign represents an existential threat.
This is not simply another 4-year election. This is a crossroads in the history of our civilization that will determine whether or not We The People reclaim control over our government.
The political establishment that is trying everything to stop us, is the same group responsible for our disastrous trade deals, massive illegal immigration, and economic and foreign policies that have bled this country dry. The political establishment has brought about the destruction of our factories and our jobs, as they flee to Mexico, China and other countries throughout the world. Our just-announced jobs numbers are anemic, and our gross domestic product, or GDP, is barely above one percent. Workers in the United States, were making less than they were almost 20 years ago – and yet they are working harder.
It’s a global power structure that is responsible for the economic decisions that have robbed our working class, stripped our country of its wealth, and put that money into the pockets of a handful of large corporations and political entities.
Just look at what this corrupt establishment has done to our cities like Detroit and Flint, Michigan – and rural towns in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina and across our country. They have stripped these towns bare, and raided the wealth for themselves and taken away their jobs.
The Clinton Machine is at the center of this power structure. We’ve seen this firsthand in the WikiLeaks documents in which Hillary Clinton meets in secret with international banks to plot the destruction of U.S. sovereignty in order to enrich these global financial powers.
And, likewise, the emails show that the Clinton Machine is so closely and irrevocably tied to media organizations that she is given the questions and answers in advance of her debates. Clinton is also given approval and veto power over quotes written about her in the New York Times. And the emails show the reporters collaborate and conspire directly with the Clinton Campaign on helping her win the election.
With their control over our government at stake, with trillions of dollars on the line, the Clinton Machine is determined to achieve the destruction of our campaign, which has now become a movement the likes of which our country has never seen before – and we won’t let them do that.
The most powerful weapon deployed by the Clintons is the corporate media. Let’s be clear on one thing: the corporate media in our country is no longer involved in journalism. They are a political special interest, no different than any lobbyist or other financial entity with an agenda. And their agenda is to elect the Clintons at any cost, at any price, no matter how many lives they destroy.
For them, it is a war – and for them, nothing is out of bounds.
This is a struggle for the survival of our nation. This election will determine whether we are a free nation, or whether we have only the illusion of Democracy but are in fact controlled by a small handful of global special interests rigging the system.
This is not just conspiracy but reality, and you and I know it.
The establishment and their media enablers wield control over this nation through means that are well known. Anyone who challenges their control is deemed a sexist, a racist, a xenophobe and morally deformed. They will attack you, they will slander you, they will seek to destroy your career and reputation. And they will lie, lie and lie even more.
The Clintons are criminals. This is well-documented, and the establishment that protects them has engaged in a massive cover-up of widespread criminal activity at the State Department and Clinton Foundation in order to keep the Clintons in power. Never in history have we seen such a cover-up as this, one that includes the destruction of 33,000 emails, 13 phones, laptops, missing boxes of evidence, and on and on.
People who are capable of such crimes against our nation are capable of anything.
[…] But I take all of these slings and arrows for you. I take them for our movement, so that we can have our country back. Our great civilization, here in America and across the civilized world, has come upon a moment of reckoning.
We’ve seen it in the United Kingdom, where they voted to liberate themselves from global government and global trade deals and global immigration deals that have destroyed their sovereignty.
But the central base of world political power is here in America, and it is our corrupt political establishment that is the greatest power behind the efforts at radical globalization and the disenfranchisement of working people.
Their financial resources are unlimited. Their political resources are unlimited. Their media resources are unlimited. And, most importantly, the depths of their immorality is unlimited.
Our political establishment has no soul. I knew these false attacks would come. I knew this day would arrive. And I knew the American people would rise above it and vote for the future they deserve.
The only thing that can stop the Corrupt Clinton Machine is you. The only force strong enough to save this country is you. The only people brave enough to vote out this corrupt establishment is you, the American People.
They control the Department of Justice, and they even clandestinely meet with the Attorney General of the United States – in the back of her airplane, while on the runway – for 39 minutes – to most likely discuss her reappointment in a Clinton Administration just prior to the Attorney General making a decision over whether or not to prosecute Hillary Clinton.
Likewise, they have corrupted the Director of the FBI to the point at which stories are already saying the great men and women who work for the FBI are embarrassed and ashamed to what he’s done to one of our great institutions. Hillary Clinton is guilty of all of the things that Director Comey stated at his press conference and Congressional hearings, and far more – and yet he let her off the hook, while others lives are being destroyed for far less.
This is a conspiracy against you, the American people.
This is our moment of reckoning as a society and as a civilization.
I didn’t need to do this. I built a great company, and I had a wonderful life. I could have enjoyed the benefits of years of successful business for myself and my family, instead of going through this absolute horror show of lies, deceptions and malicious attacks. I’m doing it because this country has given me so much, and I feel strongly it was my turn to give back.
Some people warned me this campaign would be a journey to hell. But they are wrong, it will be a journey to heaven because we will help so many people.
In my former life, I was an insider as much as anybody else – and I know what’s like to be an insider. Now I am being punished for leaving their special club and revealing to you their great scam. Because I used to be part of the club, I’m the only one who can fix it. I’m doing this for the people, and this movement is just right – and we will take back this country for you and Make America Great Again.
The corrupt establishment knows that we are an existential threat to their criminal enterprise. They know, that if we win, their power is gone and returned to you. The clouds hanging over our government can be lifted, and replaced with a bright future – but it all depends on whether we let the New York Times decide our future, or whether we let the American people decide our future.
If this Clinton Campaign of Destruction is allowed to work, then no other highly successful person – which is what our country needs – will ever again run for this office.
I will not lie to you. These false attacks hurt. To be lied about, to be slandered, to be smeared so publicly and before your family, is painful.
What the Clinton Machine is doing to me, and my family, is egregious beyond words. It is reprehensible beyond description.
But I also know, it’s not about me – it’s about all of you. It’s about all of us, together, as a country.
It’s about the Veterans who need medical care, the mothers who’ve lost children to terrorism and crime, it’s about the inner cities and the border towns who desperately need our help, it’s about the millions of jobless Americans. This election is about the people being crushed by Obamacare, and it’s about defeating ISIS and appointing Supreme Court Justices who will defend our Constitution.
This election is also about the African-American and Hispanic communities whose communities have been plunged into crime, poverty and failing schools by the policies of Hillary Clinton. They’ve robbed these citizens of their future, and I will give them their hope, jobs and opportunities back. I will deliver.
This election is about every man, woman and child in our country who deserves to live in safety, prosperity and peace.
We will rise above the lies, the smears, and the ludicrous slanders from ludicrous reporters.
We will vote for the country we want.
We will vote for the future we want.
We will vote for the politics we want.
We will vote to put this corrupt government cartel out of business. We will remove from our politics the special interests who have betrayed our workers, our borders, our freedoms, and our sovereign rights as a nation. We will end the politics of profit, we will end the rule of special interests, we will put a stop to the raiding of our country – and the disenfranchisement of our people.
Our Independence Day is at hand, and it arrives, finally, on November 8th. Join me in taking back our country, and creating a bright and glorious new dawn for our people.
Here is the full speech video:
.
And now… a few snapshot moments:
God bless President Trump our incredible FLOTUS and their entire family! We are blessed because of all of the.
So blessed to be alive during this Historic time.
So fortunate to have a great Leader in DJT!
MAGA
So very true.
“This is a crossroads in the history of our civilization that will determine whether or not We The People reclaim control over our government.”
How can anyone doubt President Trump’s
resolve after reading/hearing this historical speech?
God Bless President Trump and First Lady Melania/BEST.
AMEN Brother
Happy New Year, Sundance, Menagerie, and thank you for all you do!!! 🎉🎊💫 Happy New Year Treepers! ❤️
How uplifting! Thank you. We needed that. Wishing everyone a bright future and a wonderful New Year! With President Donald Trump at the helm, we can do no wrong. Peace, MAGA and God bless us, every one!
We’re all frustrated, but it HAS been a good year, we’ve made progress. it’s accelerating. 2019 is going to be a memorable one!
Activated the previous shuddered Atomic Nuclear Superpowered Engine of the American Economy, Opened the Throttle and Poured on the Nitrous ✅
Waved His Magic Wand ✅
❤️
I’ve watched this vid and the previous one. It’s strange, but I do agree 1) Bush W wrote something, and passed it to Laura, 2) who became visibly upset at what she read, and 3) indeed she then showed it to Jeb, 2ho #) clearly showed concern. Both Laura and Jeb had not been overly distraught during the footage until that incident.
POTUS was very serious throughout, and it seems like he had things on his mind… things we might eventually learn.
Well that’s strange. My comment above was in response to a different video. That video is now gone.
Made the Greatest Trade Deal in History between the United States and Mexico and successfully strong-armed a resistant Canada to the table to join the 21st Century ✅
Got our hostages back ✅
Terminated the wildly unfair, one-sided, and foolish Iran Nuclear Deal ✅
Obamacare declared Unconstitutional in the courts and paved the way for true Health Care Reform ✅
The Wall is Being Built ✅
Trump turned back the caravan at the border and made Mexico agree to SOLVE the problem ✅
Ended the War in Syria ✅
Kept us out of TPP. Renegotiated USMCA.
Stood fast in supporting our allies in Israel and Saudi Arabia despite constant efforts to weaken our resolve and go back on our word ✅
Historic Quarter over Quarter GDP Growth without Inflation ✅
Real Wage Growth for Americans at the highest level in a decade ✅
Our U.S. Steel Mills are push out Steel as fast as they can and they can’t go fast enough ✅
China blinked ✅
Oops, guess China really did need those soybeans after all ✅
We’re getting a friggin SPACE FORCE ✅
Farm Bill Passed – LONG OVERDUE ✅
3.9 million Americans are NO LONGER DEPENDENT on Food Stamps ✅
Poverty rates for African-Americans and Hispanic-Americans are at the lowest levels EVER RECORDED ✅
Retail sales for the 2018 Holiday Season grew an astonishing 5.1% and those are just the fake news numbers ✅
CNN’s Ratings are LOWER than the Hallmark Channel ✅
Consumer Confidence is at an 18 year high ✅
We have more orders to export LNG that we have total terminal capacity for ✅
$50 Billion shaved off the trade deficit and counting $$$ ✅
Did we get the exiting of the disastrous Paris Climate Accord? if not, here it is…
DONALD TRUMP OWES ME A NEW KEYBOARD ✅
Awesome 👏 Job Michael!
Amen to that.
Happy New Year, Treepers.
LOL
Ended EPA control of farm dams by the duplicitous trick of having them declared “navigable waterways”
Reality, and wanted to “own” our pond. A lot changed for the EPA and many Obama holdovers removed, but still need to get it together even more.
“The Washington establishment, and the financial and media corporations that fund it, exists for only one reason: to protect and enrich itself.”
They have no country. The mere spot upon which they stand does not constitute nearly as strong an attachment [for them] as does that from which they draw their gains. And this certain includes “The Generals”.
– Thomas Jefferson
Our ‘elected representatives’ have sold us out to the highest bidders for decades and removed all who opposed them…they have gotten away with so much for so long that they have come to believe that they are the law of the land…
They have represented none other than themselves for many many years now…..and they will not be easily dislodged…
Our enemy is within………….
SD, I and my friends all feel 2019 will be a great year for us and our country. There are two things I like best about the POTUS and FLOTUS – 1) they hold hands which is a rarity we see from others, and 2) they both love children and their children reflect that and also in their children. To me this is the icing on the cake to have then in our WH and see our country improving daily. 2019 is the year of the PIG (or Boar) and that is a good sign in Asia. Our family has had some bad things this year, but all are now resolved or healed and we are ready and running to 2019. In the interim we must close down Congress and start fresh as they are our employees and NOT our Government because We, the People are the Government, so wake up and get ready to Drain the Congress Swamp and start fresh with candidates being informed what their job and isn’t.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Somehow Trump has to win in domestic politics. I hope he re-reads this speech for inspiration and motivation. He has to withstand unimaginable pressure from the democrats, republicans, and even his own staff. I think Trump is in this alone.
And thanks for the posting. There is no doubt that he understands.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thought the same thing as I listened to the excerpt. He straight out called the Clinton/DC Swamp, criminals. He has forgotten none of what he knew already in 2016. The two years would only reinforce what he knew then.
Nothing wrong with believing POTUS has a plan… IMO, he has had it all along, adjusting as necessary – but he knows what actions to take, when to take them, and how.
Listening to his speech reminds us that all is not lost, nor forgotten.
ladypenquin, Trump has been planning for 30 yrs. on what has been done and will be done. At first he did not want to run for the WH, but our prayers to God made it necessary for him to run. He knew what he was facing as he saw it growing more and more over the years. Nevertheless, I am still laughing on Pocahontas should see her psychiatrist!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Happy New Year Sundance and Treepers! All those great pictures and that wonderful speech that still gives me chills, reminds me to be thankful to God above for the greatest President of all time, Donald J. Trump!!!! MAGA
…”People who are capable of such crimes against our nation are capable of anything.”..
And those who protect them are capable..and guilty….or far worse….
LikeLiked by 8 people
A time is coming [it is here now] when men will go mad, and when they see someone [like Trump] who is not mad, they [MSM, Dims, GOPe, FBI, DOJ, CIA, Mueller and his Gang, NeverTrumpers, “The Generals”] will attack him, saying “You are mad; you are not like us.”
– Saint Anthony
“When a true genius (VSGPDJT) appears in the world, you may know him by this sign, that the dunces are all in confederacy against him.”
— Jonathan Swift
Have truth will travel reads the card of the man
An American Moses in a PC enslaved land
His fast draw on the corrupt Royalist Establishment heeds the calling wind
A Soldier for Americans is the man called Trump the Paladin
He unmasks the corrupt Royalist Establishment and its lackeys whenever he must
His own checkbook of silver is his badge of trust
There will be legends that American free men and women will sing
Of the man who crushes the corrupt Royalist Establishment, of the man called Trump the Paladin
Trump the Paladin, Trump the Paladin, where do you roam?
Trump the Paladin, Trump the Paladin, fighting to save the American home
Little Bessi, thank you for this poem stating all so clearly. Our Knight in Armor he is!
Seeing POTUS with Melania makes me smile wondering what kind of inside jokes they share.
Imagine the conversation about Macron’s mother I mean wife, LOL. And Justin T’s eyebrow snafu.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thank You, Sundance.
Who am I that I/we/us should be so blessed!
Amazing Grace showing up in word and action.
I’m wishing all here a wonderful and triumphant new year.
V.D.M.A.
That made me so happy. I love that video.
My new motto for 2019 is: “winning solves everything.”
Note: it goes without saying – but I’ll say it regardless – “winning” means “winning fair and square a la President TRUMP” ….. NOT a la Clinton and Co.
That speech, even that 5-minute excerpt, should be on radio and television every hour to remind the morons, the uninformed, the apathetic, the naive, and anyone else who thinks that we are not in long-term trouble that President Trump is giving us time to save what is left of America.
It is that simple! Look at the trends among the younger generation, too many of whom easily accept every Leftist fantasy as fact, too many of whom think what the Kulcher wants them to think, too many of whom know either little or no American History and what the country is supposed to be. It is not supposed to be a place where mediocrity and less reigns supreme, where the bizarre is considered normal and the normal is considered racist or religiously bigoted or unenlightened, where you do not need to work because a paternalistic government takes care of you like future veal, and where the murder of unborn innocents is a right rather than a crime.
It is a long Leftist litany full of hatred for America, a weird replacement for Original Sin by atheistic Leftists who view the destruction of America as an ersatz crucifixion and salvation for all of America’s past crimes of success in becoming the world’s leader: slavery, extermination of American Indian tribes, Manifest Destiny, the Spanish-American War, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, air pollution, water pollution, soil pollution, cats and dogs living together, you name it!
Your remarks connect well to an article I read today, “The Year of Living Hatefully.” Basically the author notes that it is the absence of a belief in God which drives men into extreme hatred. People of faith don’t hate like the lefties do; lefties have nothing to hang on to, nothing that aids to live a worthwhile life, and that it’s a gift. The author is talking about the generations falling prey to this kind of agnostic living – which means not being able to survive, though he believes there is still hope for America.
https://pjmedia.com/rogerlsimon/2018-year-of-living-hatefully/
C.S. Lewis saw this coming c. 60 years ago in his short satire Screwtape Proposes a Toast, a sequel to his novella The Screwtape Letrers, wherein a devil gives his nephew guidance in ruining a soul and leading it unknowingly into Hell.
In the former work, the Devil Screwtape mentions how the distortion of the word “Democracy” and its envy-filled, one-sentence philosophy of “I’m as good as anyone else,” not just in a legal sense but in EVERY sense, has helped fill Hell with all kinds of souls, mediocre, D+ souls, but souls nonetheless. Envy of anyone with talent, with success, with faith, with any kind of happiness is someone who is “undemocratic” and needs to be penalized for that happiness. You have no right to be happy, if I am not happy, so hand over whatever it is making you happy, because it is making Life UNFAIR!!!
“I’m as good as you ” is a useful means for the destruction of democratic societies. But it has far deeper value as an end in itself, as a state of mind which necessarily excluding humility, charity, contentment, and all the pleasures of gratitude or admiration, turns a human being always from almost every road which might finally lead him to Heaven.”
See:
http://www.samizdat.qc.ca/arts/lit/Toast_CSL.pdf
Highly worth your time, especially the remarks on modern education: nothing has changed much in 60 years, except that things have deepened in severity.
A lot of meat in those words.
Ausonius, well stated on the ignorance and lack of real education. However, a clerk at Costco’s today noted that he father taught him what the score was with our country and democrat communists, so he is Trump man.
The parents remain the best educators of their children: too many teachers are Leftists today, even in the private, religious schools, which unfortunately I have witnessed myself (I teach in a Catholic grade school) !
Love all the great photo and the story they tell “WE ARE GOING TO KEEP WINNING”
We truly are! Chairman Kim realizes that China 🇨🇳 is teetering and 2019 maybe more spectacular than we even realize!
The Chairman is jonesing for a Big Mac.
We cannot forget that along with political pressure we need to press maximum spiritual pressure. I pray that our God in Heaven will continue to protect and strengthen President Trump, Melania, all the family. I pray for extraordinary talented, loyal and true advisors to surround them. I pray for God’s wisdom, knowledge and courage to increase in all of them. I pray that no weapon will prosper against them and the people working on behalf of justice and freedom. I pray that we will rise in our faith and stand up to the mental, physical and emotional battle fatigue in the coming years.
I ask for our numbers to increase in engagement in the fight for freedom and that our young people will rebel against Leftist liberal ideology. I pray that God will hand select and raise up an unstoppable force and defeat the plans of the enemy. I pray for Liberty and Justice to be restored and preserved in Jesus Mighty Name. Amen. May God bless and keep us upright this new year.
Amen
Amen.
“We are the ones we have been waiting for”
Yep, we’re the only ones who can save what is ours, and it’s good to see many of us have woken up to that fact
Hopefully, the new year will bring a new awakening to more of our American family
Thank you and a Happy New Year to our brawler in the Oval Office, to Sundance, the Treepers and all the patriots out there
I think what he is also saying is he will do the heavy lifting and we have to do our part by voting. That is great but I think the main problem is our main stream media is the biggest cause of the way many people are voting. We can’t get our message out because our media keeps it hidden. Until we can control the media, we can forget it. Once PDT is out of office, you can bank on it, the big club will take back over. We also need a complete reset of our FBI, DOJ and CIA.
This speech gives me goosebumps every single time. God bless and keep safe President Trump and our United States of America. Happy New Year y’all! 🎉🇺🇸
May God protect and bless each of you and your loved ones in 2019! Happy New Year!
Happy New Year! POTUS does not stand alone. I’ll have his back. I will fight and die for OUR freedom here at home! Let no man tear asunder! We have nothing without freedom.
Happy New Year, Mr. President. You are the best thing to ever happen to this Republic. Unfortunately, there are so many ignorant people living here that they cannot or will not see your vision for a great America. I am so blessed that in my own small way, I get it and I am doing my best to spread the word. Citizens like me will be forever grateful to the sacrifices you have made for all of us. History will be kind to you. We will make sure of that.
MAGA New Year s !
This wonderful, beautiful speech should be a touchstone for all of us when times get tough. Whenever some doubt President Trump’s courage, selflessness, or purpose, we can remember this and point to this. The winding road of his presidency is not even half traversed, and there are many battles yet to be fought and enemies to be overcome. But let us not forget that we have a true champion working every day on our behalf. And let us not forget that he has continued to show the words he spoke are real: “promises made, promises kept.” More to come.
And then there is this: 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
So does that t-shirt, so to speak.
A ‘lefty’!
Awesome image montage SD.
Pumped me up.
Should I be crying on New Year’s Eve?
The secret source of humor itself is not joy but sorrow.
– Mark Twain
May God richly bless our magnificent President Donald Trump, his beautiful First Lady Melania Trump, all of his children and other family members, and all of the right-thinking, CTH reading, conservative Patriots who fervently want to save this great nation, everywhere and always. Amen.
Amen
“The most powerful weapon deployed by the Clintons is the corporate media. Let’s be clear on one thing: the corporate media in our country is no longer involved in journalism. They are a political special interest, no different than any lobbyist or other financial entity with an agenda. And their agenda is to elect the Clintons at any cost, at any price, no matter how many lives they destroy.”
…
Have you spent $5.00 on a bumper sticker?
Get a refund if things didn’t work out?
Have you spent $10.00 on a T-Shirt?
Get a refund if it faded?
Have you spent $20.00 on a Ball-Cap?
Get a refund if it blew off in the wind?
Have you spent $50.00 on concert tickets?
Get a refund if it sucked?
Have you spent $100.00 on a cable package?
Get a refund if there is nothing no watch?
Have you spent $500.00 on a Political Candidate?
Get a refund if they didn’t Win?
?
https://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall
Skip 1 Latte.
Skip 1 six pack.
Skip 1 Value Meal.
Skip 1 Movie Rental.
Skip 1 Pack of smokes.
Skip 1 Impulse Purchase.
Encourage others!
Let Your Voice Be Heard!!
Lead the Way. Take a STAND!!
https://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall
We have All… myself included,
spent far more.. on FAR lessor things!!
Let Freedom Ring!!!
Film @ 11.
✌
Hallelujah!
Happy New Year and God Bless – from Australia
“The Greatest Wall you have ever seen.” President Trump for 2020.
Candidate Donald Trump upped his game GREATLY once he got the GOP nomination.
He begun to deliver TREMENDOUS speeches all the way pre and post election… culminating with what was, IMHO, a tremendous speech for his Inauguration. His speeches started to define the Trump Doctrine and took very deep meaning. I’m specially of his first “Deplorables” speech. I was laughing my head of and only wished we were Democrats so we could have voted 100 times for him. 😉
Sadly, I’m in Calimexistan, where the Progressives steal elections. Just see what happened to us in 2018 in Orange County.
After the election, Trump switched from words to actions. And turned to Twitter to bypass the Mainstream Propaganda Machine and the Deep State.
He is the last hope we have…as a conservative Brit I have to now say my allegiance is fully with DJT. He has to pull off what only he can pull off. A truly inspiring man…He will succeed I think. We all want him to over here..at least the real conservatives. It is a bit difficult for me to say this…but I guess you Americans were right all along.
We also want him in Canada. I will keep praying for him and the people of the United States.
Have a happy New year to Sundance and as the and all the treepers. God bless y’all and God bless the USA!!
Wonderful…but actually as DJT knows it is about the survival of Western Civilisation..not just the US. It goes way beyond that.
Supposed to say ad rem not as the
Did you all catch that?? He knew all of this (that is happening right now ) on October 16 2016 !!! How did he know this? WAIT. Just go back one more time and listen to his speech and tell me how did he know that. Gives me goose bumps. I have complete faith that JESUS and our President Donald Trump will bring JUSTICE to this once great country. Go ahead all you nasayers explain how he knew this on October 16 2016!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Very Stable Genius!
Yes Iv’e always thought that. Just read any of my previous posts. KK
This has been my first Holiday Season (Christmas and New Year’s Eve) with the Fellowship of the Tree House and I’d just like to thank my new superhero, Sundance, as well as all the other brilliant, patriotic and hard working Treepers for a great year. The Tree House is the only place online where I always feel welcome and know that I can find the best news and commentary out there.
I am greatly looking forward to an ass kicking 2019 as our President Trump goes into high gear with his MAGA agenda. The Demon Rats are going to be in for a big surprise when they get back from their vacation and discover what our POTUS has in store for them.
God bless American and the Trump and Tree House families!
Seneca, might I add (kicking ass ) and taking NAMES!
So many inspirational pics! If I had to pick one I’d choose the State of the Union pic with Ji Seong-ho hoisting his crutches high. Just typing about that moment brings me to tears. One heart stopping moment after another with President Trump. ❤️
Happy New Year!!! Thank you to all of the CTH Staff and especially to sundance, Menagerie and AdRem. ya’ll are Freaking Awesome!!
I love all of you treepers and wish you all the best. May all your New Years resolutions be kept well!!
God bless our POTUS and FLOTUS and God bless America!! Welcome 2019!!!!!
Thank You PRESIDENT Donald J Trump, May GOD bless You and Keep you. Thanks!
Best. Speech.Ever. Thank you Stephen Miller, President Trump, and any others who contributed. I remember showing the “Trump the Establishment” video to a family member shortly after it came out. They were shocked and asked why it wasn’t on TV. (they get all info from TV).
And that goddess in yellow is the most stunning dress and First Lady EVER!!! Gorgeous!!!
So is it possible that this crossroads in the history of our nation will result in the framing and persecution of Donald J. Trump and the death of the American Spirit? Yes. It’s possible. But I doubt it. Why? Because we could not have gotten this far if God were not on our side.
