Advertisements
Advertisements
Prayer Requests
Contact E-Mail
Support The Treehouse
Follow the Last Refuge Blog
Choose A Topic
Recent Comments
citizen817 on Happy New Year… Bigbadmike on Chang: 2018 is the Year Beijin… Scott Brooks on Our New Year’s Eve MAGA… Landslide on Epic Retort – President… bakocarl on December 31st – 2018 Pre… MVW on Happy New Year… David Innes on Happy New Year… clairebee on Senator Lindsey Graham Press C… Kia1 on Happy New Year… James Carpenter on Chang: 2018 is the Year Beijin… Jerry Cross on Our New Year’s Eve MAGA… kea on December 31st – 2018 Pre… kea on December 31st – 2018 Pre… Y2K on Epic Retort – President… ladypenquin on Our New Year’s Eve MAGA…
-
Recent Posts
Historical Campfire Conversations
Follow us on Twitter!
- @MSMEnemedia The rebel alliance lives to fight another year !! https://t.co/8sPKkVXlce 31 minutes ago
- 🤦♂️Whoopsie Daisy... twitter.com/Aethonaia/stat… 35 minutes ago
- Happy New Year… theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/12/31/hap… https://t.co/oWsdE5lmMO 1 hour ago
- RT @WhiteHouse: 2018 has been a year of historic accomplishments! https://t.co/6Iq5CFVdwY 1 hour ago
- RT @realDonaldTrump: The Democrats will probably submit a Bill, being cute as always, which gives everything away but gives NOTHING to Bord… 2 hours ago
George Zimmerman Case Research
-
The Bard of Murdock
Advertisements
Happy New Year to SD and all the great Treepers that make this site such a special place!
LikeLiked by 19 people
Thanks for all your MAGA comments (with facts & statistics) here.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t give up hope! This is just the beginning!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy New Year to you Flep.
You have at least three supporters up here on our street here in Southern British Columbia.
May all you fine folks, and your stellar President have have fantastic 2019.
God bless PDJT.
LikeLike
Thanks for the 2 minute clip of our VSGPDJT
LikeLiked by 5 people
Happiest of new years to all you treepers. I heart recovery.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Happy New Year to all. Lets hope that this is the year that we see justice done and monsters like the Clinton’s FINALLY locked up for good. Lets hope that 2019 is the year of the wall and lets hope that this is the year that will make sundance absolutely famous. May God Bless all Treepers. Best wishes from the bat.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Have a blessed New Year, Sundance.
Thank You for all that you have done here. There are no words to say how much we appreciate you.
Same go for Adrem, Menegerie and others.
….and all the wonderful Treepers who have contribute, by sharing their thoughts and experiences.
Love you all….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Happy New Year All My Treeper Family Friends–Yes We are Family Here
God Bless You All, Especially Sundance.
So Glad We Have Trump to Make Another Year Great For America & Americans.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Declassify or perish. 2019 will be a terrible year if this VSG doesn’t get his head out of his butt.
You know I’m right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This why drinking and posting don’t mix.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But does show the disgust many are feeling.
Happy New Year.
LikeLike
Pres Trump is waiting for a strategic moment to request a release, however unless he has docs in hand, he and we should prepare for every delay tactic under the sun. The DState already won the House, and the Senate is sprinkled with enough Never Trumpers to make life difficult. The MSMedia is lost, and probably complicit. And who would prosecute, the DOJ? Really?
At best we get a full doc release, with public outcry, leading to Congressional arrests and resignations, followed by Republican Govs making special appointments to return House control to the Reps, but expect a scorched earth war.
Happy New Year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bob Teal…I want some of what you’re smoking.
LikeLike
Happy New Year everyone. Hope 2019 is the best year ever!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Happy New Year,
Shake the tree!
May 2019 be the year the scales are removed from the eyes of the deceived and justice returns to the USA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blessings to all who read here! May each of you have a fulfilling 2019 and God’s peace in the midst of it all. Such a great time to be alive! Happy New Year!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
LikeLiked by 2 people
God I love that man!!!!! There will NEVER be another like him…ever! We have been so blessed!!! And I should add we have the most beautiful, glamorous, gracious First Lady who is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside! Never stop fighting treepers…. President Trump doesn’t.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who posts pictures on the White House Twitter account?
Whoever it is, they are a never-Trumper or a deep stater..
Somebody needs to tell the President..
They post for a year of accomplishments on a (Happy) New Years Eve.. A picture of a frowning President..
It reminds me of the Fake News MSM disrespecting the passing of former Texas Governor, Bill Clements.. They obviously hated him.. A frowning picture was broadcast throughout all of the Fake News MSM – including Fox – on their obituatorial articles.. The same picture across all networks.. American Pravda..
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/former-texas-gov-bill-clements-dies-at-94
LikeLiked by 1 person
A more appropriate picture for the Governor’s passing..
LikeLiked by 4 people
The battle for governor was so ugly in 1990 that I’ll never forget it. There wasn’t a single campaign ad that was so vile and disgusting that Ann Richards wouldn’t run it! The media made her into a rock star, even having her pose on a motorcycle. But they hated Bill Clements and Clayton Williams, did everything they could to destroy them.
I know many people only know George W. from his presidency, but I thank God that he ran for Governor and defeated Ann Richards! The most obvious and visible thing he did I remember early on, long since forgotten, was kill off a scheme to require all motor vehicles to go to state run emissions testing centers for inspections where they would be run on dyno’s. He shut that mess down in the first month and reverted back to allowing certified mechanics to perform the emissions testing from their own shops. The D’s tried to make the testing centers sound convenient and state of the art, but it was as plain as day that it was a power and money grab, another effort to control Texans, totally unnecessary. Sadly, the other obnoxious Ann Richards legacy, the Texas Lottery Commission, lives on.
LikeLike
The New Year actually started about 10 days ago. The calendar is that far off, as by all logic the Winter Solstice (when days [in the northern hemisphere] start getting longer) would mark the change from one year to the next. There is nothing at all special about today or tomorrow no matter what the messed up calendar says.
Like
Happy F’n New Year to you too.
LikeLike
Well,…. then….. I’m 10 days late in wishing you a Blessed New Year, Little Bessie, and it looks like you have already celebrated your 2019 CHRISTmas….so Merry early CHRISTmas, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Little Bessie was nearly three years old. She was a good child, and not shallow, not frivolous, but meditative and thoughtful, and much given to thinking out the reasons of things and trying to make them harmonize with results.
LikeLike
@ Little Bessie
I have read that the calendar is messed up.
But…..until the entire world goes by the unmessed up calendar, we celebrate these events by what the “messed up” calendar says.
You should start a campaign to get the calendar corrected.
LikeLike
Happy belated new years to you
LikeLike
Thank God for Sundance, and PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine how worse off we would be at this point and looking into 2019 if the witch was elected. Its frustrating and maddening to see all the good work President Trump is doing and has accomplished at risk with nothing being done about the massive voter fraud, ballot harvesting, thousands of crimes committed with proven evidence in the open while they spit in our face.
Trump is fighting battles on all fronts and the reality of it is those who have his back are powerless (Maga voters) until the Emergency Broadcast Message goes out calling for 10 million an armed maga patriots to lock and load and start THE PURGE.
Yes, there is a glimmer of hope it won’t come to that and of course he has unwaivering support from the Maga base but we cannot legally take out the enemy at this point in the war.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy New Year to Sundance, Puddy, Menagerie, Sharon, Stella, everyone behind the scenes and all Treeper near and far here on the Tree ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy New Year everyone!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy New Year to SD and to all the cool treepers. 2019 here we come.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy new year to the treepers. thanks for everything.
2019
LikeLike
God bless y’all.
LikeLike
Happy New Year to All and God Bless the President and First Lady, for all that they endure for us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy New Year 🙂
LikeLike
Nappy Yew Hear!
Drink
LikeLike
Happy New Year Mr. President and First Lady and family. We appreciate all you have done for us in 2018 without pay. We are here for you and proud to call you our First Family!!!
LikeLike
Happy New Year to all the Treepers, Sundance, & Admin moderators who tirelessly keep our tree.
LikeLike
Wishing all CTH ers a Happy, Healthy, Prosperous New Year!
And especially to Sundance and crew…
Thank you, thank you, thank you!
LikeLike