Sunday Talks: Steve Scalise Discusses Government Shutdown and Border Security…

Incoming House Minority Whip Steve Scalise appears on Fox News to discuss the current status of the appropriations impasse and the non-essential government (non)shutdown.
Still don’t understand why Jim Jordan is not in this role. Seemed a done deal, without a real fight. Just don’t get it…
Scaleses endorsed our President. He would be dead if our President had not changed Hospitals after he was shut by some looney lefty during that shooting in DC baseball field a year and a half ago.
Excuse typos i meant shot not shut.
@jmunizi … did I miss something about Scalise’s treatment & recovery? What brings you to this conclusion?
Tweet of the year!
Thank you Sir, may I have another 😏
Sundances’ “Twitchy Bear” post makes this fight comparable to kindergarten recess.
Republicans had 2 years to fund wall. Thanks but no thanks Stevie
“Thanks but no thanks Stevie”
No one still seems to be willing to put the primary blame where it belongs – on the Speaker of the House AND the “rules” that give that position an inordinate amount of power and control over the other 434 or 435 members (The SOTH does not have to be a congresscriiter).
That interview is everything that’s wrong with politics, interviewer and interviewee. And Steve Scalise, the limitations on what the President can build were in the bill passed by you and Rat Ryan
Notice how he said “a better way…” at least three times?
There is a bill in the House and a bill in the Senate. Take them to the conference committee. Quit peeing down my leg and telling me it’s raining.
