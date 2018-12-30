Sunday Talks: Steve Scalise Discusses Government Shutdown and Border Security…

Incoming House Minority Whip Steve Scalise appears on Fox News to discuss the current status of the appropriations impasse and the non-essential government (non)shutdown.

(tweet link)

11 Responses to Sunday Talks: Steve Scalise Discusses Government Shutdown and Border Security…

  1. Cache says:
    December 30, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    Still don’t understand why Jim Jordan is not in this role. Seemed a done deal, without a real fight. Just don’t get it…

  2. Cobra227 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    Tweet of the year!

    Thank you Sir, may I have another 😏

  3. MaineCoon says:
    December 30, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    Sundances’ “Twitchy Bear” post makes this fight comparable to kindergarten recess.

  4. Bullseye says:
    December 30, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Republicans had 2 years to fund wall. Thanks but no thanks Stevie

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      December 30, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      “Thanks but no thanks Stevie”

      No one still seems to be willing to put the primary blame where it belongs – on the Speaker of the House AND the “rules” that give that position an inordinate amount of power and control over the other 434 or 435 members (The SOTH does not have to be a congresscriiter).

  5. starfcker says:
    December 30, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    That interview is everything that’s wrong with politics, interviewer and interviewee. And Steve Scalise, the limitations on what the President can build were in the bill passed by you and Rat Ryan

  6. Comrade Mope says:
    December 30, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    There is a bill in the House and a bill in the Senate. Take them to the conference committee. Quit peeing down my leg and telling me it’s raining.

