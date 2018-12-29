December 29th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #709

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

150 Responses to December 29th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #709

  1. Mary Van Deusen says:
    December 29, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Trump Memes – I Won’t Back Down (Stand My Ground) – Tom Petty. You can’t imagine what it takes to find these gems among the nasty pieces of work out there.

    • fleporeblog says:
      December 29, 2018 at 1:09 am

      Whenever SD decides to bring up the “End of the World” articles, I always get one of these beauties:

      You need to wake up and get out of the fantasy world you live in. I would wager there is a 50-50 chance RIGHT NOW that President Trump is convicted in the Senate. As time goes forward, that percentage will only increase.

      It doesn’t matter what the “crime” is. He has ZERO support in the United States Senate. It won’t take but what, 17, GOPe turncoats to convict him.

      Losing the House was a disaster of unimaginable proportions.

      I had to ask him what type of crack he was smoking! Our President is the Republican Party. There is nothing they can do to change that damn reality.

      There are 22 Republicans up for reelection compared to only 12 Democrats. Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins, Ben Sasse, Lindsey Graham to name a few are up for reelection. If you think Mitch will bring a vote to Impeach our President with the hope of being re-elected in Kentucky in 2020, I have a bridge to sell you in Brooklyn.

      Here is the reality that Republicans in the damn Senate realize.

      https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2018/11/07/elections-results-2018-what-can-gop-take-senate-races-2020/1917430002/

      From the article linked above:

      The Trump effect key for Senate races in 2020

      Not only did Republicans keep the Senate, they outperformed many pollsters’ expectations in that chamber by trouncing Democratic incumbents in conservative states such as Missouri, North Dakota and Indiana.

      The president immersed himself in campaigning for GOP Senate candidates in the final weeks of the midterm races. He and his aides view the Senate results as a vindication of the president’s power as a political force, even as Republicans lost their majority in the House.

      In about 4 to 6 months, the Senate will be confirming our 3rd SC Justice and in between that time, they will be clearing the slate on 130 Judicial Nominees!

      • Mary Van Deusen says:
        December 29, 2018 at 1:30 am

        That is the strangest response to my music video I’ve ever seen.

      • CAMaven says:
        December 29, 2018 at 1:33 am

        You sound like one of the never trumper bozos who said he’s never get nominated, never win.

        • Judith says:
          December 29, 2018 at 1:53 am

          Makes sense because Latino communities are dumping grounds for low-skilled migrant laborers and ms-13 gangs, drugs and crime. Not all Latinos are illegal, border-jumping leeches. Many are hard working American citizens who resent these interlopers, and are tired of being painted with the same brush.

          • Mary Van Deusen says:
            December 29, 2018 at 1:58 am

            Wanting to live in a safe community is just common sense for everyone, Hispanics included. Trump’s challenge to the African American community resulted in so much more support than any of the liberals imagined he could garner. The best thing he can do is continue to send ICE after MS-13 and give legal immigrants a chance at safety and a future. That, the city liberals can’t stop him from doing, even if they won’t help.

            • Dutchman says:
              December 29, 2018 at 3:02 am

              I wonder how those in poorer communities, regardless of their race, feel about ‘sanctuary city’policies?
              Seems like they would perhaps be disproportionately adversely affected.

              • Jim in TN says:
                December 29, 2018 at 4:45 am

                Remember back when sanctuary was supposed to protect the poor from these villains? How their being afraid of all police helped them be victims of the evil criminals? That providing true sanctuary would help police remove the gangs from their midst?

                Well sanctuary actions speak louder than words. Sending known criminals back into the community. Protecting them from deportation. Warning them of ICE raids.

                Yes, I wonder how these communities feel about the politicians who protect the criminals that prey on them?

          • Dutchman says:
            December 29, 2018 at 2:56 am

            On hispanics, 2 ‘categories’; evangelicals and military, comprised the unwavering 30% that support him.

            Wasn’t publicised nationally, but after Az. passed S.B 1070, LOCAL fox news commissioned a poll of hispanic Americans (citisens) living in Az.
            70% approved of going after employers
            of illegals.

          • Dutchman says:
            December 29, 2018 at 2:59 am

            On hispanics, 2 ‘categories’; evangelicals and military, comprised the unwavering 30% that support him.

            Wasn’t publicised nationally, but after Az. passed S.B 1070, LOCAL fox news commissioned a poll of hispanic Americans (citisens) living in Az.
            70% approved of going after employers
            of illegals.
            Also, naturalised citisens, regardless country of origin, are a ‘natural’as supporters.

      • Sentient says:
        December 29, 2018 at 1:51 am

        There are 47 Dems in the Senate. They’d need 20 of 53 Republican senators to vote to remove. If that were to happen before the 2020 primaries, any republican who voted to remove the president would face a serious primary challenge and many would lose. Trump’s support among republican voters is close to 90% and won’t fall below 80%. This isn’t 1974 when republicans believed the crap from the three networks. Republican voters know that the president isn’t guilty of anything. Republican senators voting to remove would be signing their own political death warrant.

        • starfcker says:
          December 29, 2018 at 2:22 am

          Okay, but remember this. The Democrats, in 2010 were told by Nancy Pelosi they had to vote for ObamaCare, their careers be damned. And the Democrats took the drubbing in the house for that. If push came to shove, do you think the Republican Party has any more spine? They would do exactly what they were told. Look at how they react to the outrage of the day where President Trump is involved. You don’t think they would sell him out if they we’re told to? Remember, every single Senator has to vote to keep the senate in session so he can’t make recess appointments. Every. Single. One. Do you think that’s their conscience telling them to do that?

          • G3 says:
            December 29, 2018 at 3:15 am

            Something is different this time when Nancy returns. There has been a huge shift. The same games won’t end up being played the same way.
            The illogical, bogus polls of impeachment are actually a unifying, popularity boosting message for President Trump.

      • Tim Tarr says:
        December 29, 2018 at 2:18 am

        I think you’ll be off by 1 it’ll be a 4th SCOTUS. Justice Breyer will retire soon. Probably just after Ginsburg is “out”.

    • MaineCoon says:
      December 29, 2018 at 3:36 am

      Another great creative video Mary. Wish Flep hadn’t responded to your post. Took away much deserved praise.

    • heidi says:
      December 29, 2018 at 4:04 am

      “What separates the winners from the losers is how a person reacts to each new twist of fate.” “Don’t be afraid of being unique, it’s like being afraid of your best self”~DJT (Which is your favorite?)

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 29, 2018 at 12:21 am

    🍾….. 3 > 2 > 1 more days to another Brand New Year with Donald J. 🕛 Trump as our President of the United State of America.

    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his ****MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
    ———–
    🌟 “But as for me, I watch in hope for the Lord, I wait for God my Savior; my God will hear me.” 🌟
    —- Micah 7:7
    ———–
    ** Praise:
    — for the capture of Newman, Calif police officer’s(Singh) killer
    — Syria women wants their men back from Europe to help rebuild their country
    — for Sundance keeping us sharp, calm and informed about what it really going on out there in that crazy world
    — for AdRem and others who have managed to keep the TreeHouse clean
    ———-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for USSS–100% loyalty and wisdom in protecting President Trump and his family
    — for truth to come out ahead of Opposition’s and Fake Media’s lies.
    — for Opposition to diminish–they are revving up their public hate
    — to pass USMCA deal or cancel NAFTA for good
    — for 100% of our America WALL funding
    — for the building the WALL
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border-protected and alert
    — for ICE that they be able to do the work they were hired to do
    — for safe withdrawal of our troops from Syria
    — for those facing New Year Eve without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
    — for safety for all Treepers/Trump supporters during New Year Celebrations wherever they are and go
    — for Peace in America
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “…the world has seen what we always knew: that no people on earth are so fearless or daring, or determined as the Americans. If there is a mountain, we climb it. If there is a frontier, we cross is. If there’s a challenge, we tame it. If there’s an opportunity, we seize it.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    **** Reminder: MAGA Team consists of President Trump’s family, his Cabinet, WH Admin, CoS, Press Sec, personal lawyers/advisors, Trump-praying pastors, etc.

  3. citizen817 says:
    December 29, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    December 29, 2018 at 12:22 am

    • Little Bessie says:
      December 29, 2018 at 12:25 am

      If the border not be fit, Chuck and Nancy we must not acquit.

    • millwright says:
      December 29, 2018 at 1:46 am

      I continue to wonder if the D.C. Swamp Critters – by their concerted bi-partisan inaction – aren’t trying to push PDJT into using his Executive Powers as the rope to hang him .

      • Dutchman says:
        December 29, 2018 at 2:18 am

        millwrite;
        IMHO, NOPE.Barry pushed E.O. as far as possible, so poor optics, compare/contrast-wise, secondly to complicsted for the ‘average voter’ to follow.

        Thats why they bounce back and forth, between sex and russia; they ‘go’ with what resonates.

        They DON’T hate him
        cause he’s a Billionaire.
        They DON’T hate him,
        cause he has orange hair.

        They DON’T hate him
        cause he’s crude, rude, unPresidential
        Or cause he uses twitter.

        They hate him because he is interfering with their rape and pillage of America, through the exfiltration of wealth out of the United States, the exfiltration of middle class jobs and hence lifestyles out of the U.S., and for those jobs that CAN’T be exfiltrated, the infiltration of a permanent lower class to take those jobs,for lower wages,ultimately the destruction of the middle class and America as we know it.
        THATS why they HATE him with such passion; because they want to destroy US, and HE is in their way.
        And THATS why we have his back, and always will; our survival, and the survival of America depends on it.

        And thats ANOTHER reason why they hate us.

  5. citizen817 says:
    December 29, 2018 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    December 29, 2018 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    December 29, 2018 at 12:24 am

    • Little Bessie says:
      December 29, 2018 at 12:35 am

      They’re safe attacking Catholics, or any other Christians. I dare them to say anything the least bit disrespectful about muslims, as determined by muslims. Why, it will be a reaction almost like that gotten by the disrespecters of He-who-must-not-be-disrespected.

    • MelH says:
      December 29, 2018 at 12:46 am

      Feinstein did the same to a woman Catholic who had seven children. Some here will remember for which position she was a nominee.

      • Sentient says:
        December 29, 2018 at 12:54 am

        7th Circuit Court of Appeals. Amy Coney Barrett.

        • MelH says:
          December 29, 2018 at 1:15 am

          Ah, but Amy is thought to be President Trump’s first next Supreme Court Justice choice, isn’t she? Di-Fi is setting up her dastardly deeds to do Amy in as we speak, I’ll bet.

          • Dutchman says:
            December 29, 2018 at 2:30 am

            Amy? You mean RBG’s successor? Lets see them try to Kavanaugh her! Actually, I would much prefer to see NO nominee Kavanaughed ever again.

            If it were to happen soon, is it POSSIBLE that the dems on the committee were so burned BY the K hearings, that they will pull bsck, and ‘play it straight’on the next one?

            …….NAW, not for a,second!

            • MelH says:
              December 29, 2018 at 2:48 am

              The problem is basic personalities, like that of Kamala Harris, are despicable to the core. Given a microphone on ANY topic, they turn into rabid dogs and thinks it’s their RIGHT to win!

            • MaineCoon says:
              December 29, 2018 at 3:55 am

              Reaisting is now the Drms ‘normal’ MO so resist they will. what has changed is we now know the drill and call mockingly respond to them. It should not be taken seriously. Laugh at them and say “Next.”

    • Sentient says:
      December 29, 2018 at 12:53 am

      I disagree. “No religious test shall ever be required as a qualification” doesn’t mean that senators can’t ask about the religious doctrines adhered to by a judicial nominee. I’m Catholic and pro-life, and I would hope that any nominee would have to have a good answer if their religious text said “slay the unbelievers wherever you find them”. Koran 9:5.

      • Dutchman says:
        December 29, 2018 at 2:25 am

        Sentient; Good point, but do you honestly believe theyvwould ask any nominee about that? They didn’t ask Brennan, thats for sure!

        Thats,,,thats,,,,ISLAMAPHOBIA!

        No such p.c. term as Catholicphobia, so I guess catholics are just S.O.L., as far as lefties are concerned!
        No offence intended

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 29, 2018 at 1:43 am

      I agree…but…
      Hirono, Booker, and Kamala will merely say, “What Constitution?

      I think Lindsay Graham was picked to head this committee…if so, then it will be interesting to see what Lindsay Graham will do to those 3 anti-God stooges….demand they be remove, slap their hands, or ignore the problem. I think Lindsay will ignore them, as he is a RINO who plays with MAGA strings to serve his own personal purpose.

      • Dutchman says:
        December 29, 2018 at 2:34 am

        Grandma;
        The fact that Graham is obviously angling for Grassleys chair makes me VERY nervous!
        Yes, would Chair committee for Judicial nominees, including SCOTUS.
        Perhaps to insure Roberts type picks?

        Also, would certainly be on any Impeachment committee.

        And I DON’T trust him!

  9. citizen817 says:
    December 29, 2018 at 12:25 am

    • Dutchman says:
      December 29, 2018 at 12:38 am

      Hey Kurt!
      You just now waking up to reality? Thats all Muellrr has been doing, all along. And your a ‘journalist’? Get your head out if your *ss, and DO YOUR JOB!

      • wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
        December 29, 2018 at 12:48 am

        Dutchman,
        Kurt is actually an ally–he writes regularly for Townhall, actually quite wittily. From those articles I would suspect he knows how absolutely corrupt the DS and Dems are. imho 🙂

        • Remington.....it says:
          December 29, 2018 at 12:59 am

          Wisdom….I agree….he’s one on the good guys. Go read some of his stuff on Town hall

          • Dutchman says:
            December 29, 2018 at 2:37 am

            Thanks for the heads up. From the post, it read like he was just figuring it out.

            I’ll give Townhall a gander, thanks.
            I like AmericanThinker quite a bit.

            • cthulhu says:
              December 29, 2018 at 2:58 am

              Schlichter is definitely one of the good guys. He established, and has been popularizing, the term “Fredocons” for those GOPe types who insist that “I’m your older brother Mike and I was stepped over! … It ain’t the way I wanted it! I can handle things. I’m smart. Not like everybody says, like dumb. I’m smart and I want respect!”

              Speaking of which, in response to “Rooster” Gowdy heading off to the barnyard……”Bye.”

            • NUTHA-VYOO says:
              December 29, 2018 at 3:26 am

              Intellectual Froglegs Joe Dan gave him their Journo award last year.
              A lot of tongue in cheek. His heart’s in the right place.
              Happy safe NY!

  10. sunnydaze says:
    December 29, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Gov Elect De Santis of FL. just appointed a new Supervisor of Elections -Mike Ertel of Seminole – to replace the notorious Brenda Snipes.

    I know nothing about this guy, but hopefully he is every bit as wonderful as Jacob Engels thinks he is:

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/new-fl-secretary-of-state-bad-news-for-brenda-snipes/

  11. Dutchman says:
    December 29, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Everyone, even foriegn leaders, adversaries and allies alike, recognises
    PDJT does NOT bluff.
    I have re-read those tweets several times; I see NO wiggle room, other than TIMING (He doesn’t say WHEN he,will close the Southern Border.
    However, it also doesn’t read like he,is talking about partial funding!

    He’s saying the WHOLE enchilada, $25 Billion, or I shut it down. Is the Uniparty REALLY stupid enough to think he is BLUFFING?

    “If the dems in Congress refuse to work with me to benefit the American people, and instead go the ‘resistance’ route with endless investigations,

    I will hit them harder than anyones ever been hit!”

    Again I ask, do they think he was BLUFFING?

    • Honest Abbey says:
      December 29, 2018 at 12:51 am

      I just read an article not more than two minutes ago that might make you cringe, Dutchman.

      Excerpt:

      Trump lowers demand for border wall funding

      On the seventh day of the partial government shutdown, President Trump on Friday threatened to shut down the U.S.-Mexico border if Democrats refuse his monetary demands to build his long-promised wall. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said he expected the shutdown to go on for a while, but revealed the president has come down from his initial demand of $5 billion to build the wall.

      “We sat down with (Chuck) Schumer and gave him a number below five. I am not going to tell you what it is,” Mulvaney said.

      https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/trump-lowers-demand-for-border-wall-funding/

      • Robert Smith says:
        December 29, 2018 at 1:07 am

        Chuck said never, never. Trying to quantify that just as Trump did with DACA and Schumer.

      • Dutchman says:
        December 29, 2018 at 3:18 am

        H.A.;
        I don’t ‘cringe’, I think my cringe must be broken. IIRC, Sarah said something different than POTUS, which may have contributed to lulling chuck and nancy over to the W.H., for a not so private chat.

        Point is, while I respect Mulvaney, he is not POTUS, and I read PDJT’s tweets. He has upped his ‘demands’ in the negotiation, to the whole $25 Billion, and put shutting down the border in the pot.

        I have complete confidence and faith in him and my Lord, hence no cringing!

  12. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 29, 2018 at 12:43 am

    When D-rats start IMPEACHMENT …
    [reposted from earlier thread]

    Who the hell do D-rats think RUNS the COUNTRY?
    • Liberal Pussy-Hats?
    • Basement Millennials?

    Do they think the Iranian People haven’t been piloting how to take a nation back?

    60 MILLION Trump Voters shoot Congress the finger:
    • The FAA goes on STRIKE.
    • Truckers walk off the job with a trucker-shortage crisis to begin with.
    • Railroads stop running with no Trump Team members to operate them.
    • Ports shut down with no Trucks for Transport.
    • Ships sit idle in our Harbors with nowhere to put their Cargo.
    • Conservatives who run Manufacturing stay home.
    • Coal mines close with Trump’s Miners staying home.
    • Pipelines shut down with Trump’s Oil and Gas workers walking out.
    • The Power Grid shuts DOWN with no coal or fuel for Generation.
    =====
    Where do D-rats think ANARCHY will break out first?
    • Rural America? 😂
    • Main Street America? 🤣
    • DEMOCRAT-RUN CITIES! 😳
    • GATED COMMUNITIES! 😱

    • millwright says:
      December 29, 2018 at 2:17 am

      BKR: I suspect its far worse than you presume ; its not only the “Demonrats” but ” Greedy Old Pricks” as well ! Congress has long been described as, ‘ the most exclusive club in America ‘ for good reason ! And, like all club members, they all have similar ( if not comon ) agendas in play. In our current circumstance, is to remove ( preferably with prejudice ) PDJT . Their bi-partisan animus obviously stems from his unassailable position of wealth making him impervious to the usual leverage and his overt constitutional patriotism making him their avowed enemy !

  13. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    December 29, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Interesting piece in American Conservative (often RINO, imho, but this article was worth the read):

    https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/trump-scores-breaks-generals-50-year-war-record-syria-mattis-dunford/

    This recounts April 2018 conversations with Nat’l Security team on Syria, and POTUS’s direction to exit. Clearly the generals were manipulating to try to stay in Syria, by using Pres. Trump’s former criticism of Obama’s public timelines for withdrawal to try to “prevent” totally the option of withdrawal.

  14. citizen817 says:
    December 29, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Illegal immigrants cost US taxpayers $ billion per year. President Trump wants Congress to approve $5 billion to begin wall construction on our southern border.

    The total cost of the wall may reach $25 billion. What a bargain! One would think Congress would jump at the chance to discourage more illegals from pouring in, thus saving many more billions of dollars. It will also save lives. A wall will also help to thwart MS13 gang members, criminals, and terrorists who are currently invading our country at will.

    Alas, too many Democrats have Trump Derangement Syndrome. They’re happy to let our country be destroyed in order to make Trump look bad. They want more illegals coming in and voting for Democrats, globalism, and socialism.

    Our president wants to protect US citizens. After all, that’s his job. The US military protects citizens and borders all around the world. We’re sending $38 billion to Israel to help them better protect themselves. They have a wall and it works. Why can’t we protect our own borders with such a wall? At the very least, we can bring our troops home and put them to work protecting our own borders.

    Pelosi and Schumer want the globalist Deep State Swamp protected—not us common citizens. Doesn’t that make them traitors? The Democrats would rather shut down the government than fund a much-needed wall.

    Fine. Let it stay shut down.

    —Ben Garrison

  15. Grant says:
    December 29, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Did anyone here saw this lately?

    Update: This crazy employee has been fired. 😀

  16. citizen817 says:
    December 29, 2018 at 1:03 am

    • Dutchman says:
      December 29, 2018 at 3:34 am

      Actually, I think thats why PDJT keeps Bolton around, and why Bolton stays!

      So they can both stand on the dock, waving goodbye, as the U.N. sails away.

      ONE reason, at least.

  18. SR says:
    December 29, 2018 at 1:09 am

    PTrump may not need $5B but he can manage with $2B to build a wall but that $5B may be negotiable number. He knows how to build in less money and who can do it.

    • Timmy- the-Ute says:
      December 29, 2018 at 1:20 am

      With each mile built the pressure to finish it will increase. There will also pressure to stop, but it will be seen as less rational over time.

      • Robert Smith says:
        December 29, 2018 at 2:01 am

        I don’t see how it would be seen as less rational over time. If anything the need gets greater as we move forward. If you mean we’re already screwed then I guess that’s a personal call.

        • millwright says:
          December 29, 2018 at 3:08 am

          I suspect the “wall ” is being built outward from known crossing points interdicting known smugglers’ routes . Its not like they’re secret as there’s a trail of debris and bodies defining them . ( BTW, when’s the Sierra Club and other “environmentalists ” going to start ranting about this destruction of ” pristine desert environment ” by the illegals ? )

    • Little Bessie says:
      December 29, 2018 at 1:26 am

      By way of comparison, the Pentagon’s budget is around $2 billion a day and the Pentagon’s budget for the worthless Afghanistan is over $50 billion a year.

    • Franklin says:
      December 29, 2018 at 3:54 am

      ’RUSSIA FINISHES BUILDING SECURITY FENCE

      ” A security fence along the border between Ukraine and Crimea 60 kmwas finalized, with signaling and vibration sensors includeI….The contract price was 204 million rubles (nearly $ 3.5 million), and the funding came from the federal budget of Russia.”

      Get whomever to start erecting a barrier along the southern border tomorrow. DHS and the DoD already have budgets and contracts for fencing.

      The Chuck and Nancy show might be entertaining but the border needs to be secured beyond the areas for which contracts have been signed.

  19. citizen817 says:
    December 29, 2018 at 1:21 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    December 29, 2018 at 1:22 am

  21. joeknuckles says:
    December 29, 2018 at 1:23 am

    Now that Gustavo Arriaga is in custody, I hear that he is singing like a bird, providing a gold mine of information to law enforcement.

    It would be a shame if this rumor got back to the wrong people and something were to happen to him in prison.

  22. dauntlessguy says:
    December 29, 2018 at 1:32 am

    France Yellow Jackets protest 7th week live stream:

  23. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    December 29, 2018 at 1:40 am

    By LIFEINFO24.NET: Inspector General Discovers Obama Paid $300 Million to People That Don’t Exist

    “Millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars were being foolishly wasted paying for the salaries of non-existent “ghost” soldiers.

    Well, folks. In an interview with Sharyl Attkinson of Full Measure, special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, John Sopko, it was all but confirmed that millions of US taxpayer dollars were wasted away under the Obama administration on the salaries of “ghost” or non-existent soldiers and policemen in Afghanistan.”

    https://ellacruz.org/2018/12/26/by-lifeinfo24-net-inspector-general-discovers-obama-paid-300-million-to-people-that-dont-exist/

  24. Little Bessie says:
    December 29, 2018 at 2:11 am

    The Mullah’s Hemorrhoid of Afghanistan isn’t worth a single blood cell from a single American solder, and any General who would still keep them there isn’t either.

  25. citizen817 says:
    December 29, 2018 at 2:36 am

    Has Ms Lindsey found his gonads?
    Nah. He’s completely devoid of any blame, knowing for now that the House won’t send any bill to the Senate that includes funding for the wall.

  26. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 29, 2018 at 2:41 am

  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 29, 2018 at 3:42 am

  28. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 29, 2018 at 3:44 am

  29. Greg says:
    December 29, 2018 at 4:34 am

    We know that the DNC/MSM/DS has already decided on impeachment, disruption and destruction. Rather than be shat on from a great height, ‘deplorables’ better get on the front foot, get organised, and get ready for WAR. If the wall is not built and immigration rules fixed the country is lost.

