December 29th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #709

Trump Memes – I Won’t Back Down (Stand My Ground) – Tom Petty. You can’t imagine what it takes to find these gems among the nasty pieces of work out there.
Whenever SD decides to bring up the “End of the World” articles, I always get one of these beauties:
You need to wake up and get out of the fantasy world you live in. I would wager there is a 50-50 chance RIGHT NOW that President Trump is convicted in the Senate. As time goes forward, that percentage will only increase.
It doesn’t matter what the “crime” is. He has ZERO support in the United States Senate. It won’t take but what, 17, GOPe turncoats to convict him.
Losing the House was a disaster of unimaginable proportions.
I had to ask him what type of crack he was smoking! Our President is the Republican Party. There is nothing they can do to change that damn reality.
There are 22 Republicans up for reelection compared to only 12 Democrats. Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins, Ben Sasse, Lindsey Graham to name a few are up for reelection. If you think Mitch will bring a vote to Impeach our President with the hope of being re-elected in Kentucky in 2020, I have a bridge to sell you in Brooklyn.
Here is the reality that Republicans in the damn Senate realize.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2018/11/07/elections-results-2018-what-can-gop-take-senate-races-2020/1917430002/
From the article linked above:
The Trump effect key for Senate races in 2020
Not only did Republicans keep the Senate, they outperformed many pollsters’ expectations in that chamber by trouncing Democratic incumbents in conservative states such as Missouri, North Dakota and Indiana.
The president immersed himself in campaigning for GOP Senate candidates in the final weeks of the midterm races. He and his aides view the Senate results as a vindication of the president’s power as a political force, even as Republicans lost their majority in the House.
In about 4 to 6 months, the Senate will be confirming our 3rd SC Justice and in between that time, they will be clearing the slate on 130 Judicial Nominees!
That is the strangest response to my music video I’ve ever seen.
You sound like one of the never trumper bozos who said he’s never get nominated, never win.
Trump Scores, Breaks Generals’ 50-Year War Record
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/trump-scores-breaks-generals-50-year-war-record-syria-mattis-dunford/
Trump’s approval holding steady in poll, despite shutdown drama
https://thehill.com/hilltv/what-americas-thinking/423162-trumps-approval-holding-fairly-steady-despite-shutdown-drama
Defying pundits, GOP share of Latino vote steady under Trump
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/defying-pundits-gop-share-of-latino-vote-steady-under-trump/ar-BBRuWKv?ocid=spartandhp
And MSN doesn’t sound happy about it.
Makes sense because Latino communities are dumping grounds for low-skilled migrant laborers and ms-13 gangs, drugs and crime. Not all Latinos are illegal, border-jumping leeches. Many are hard working American citizens who resent these interlopers, and are tired of being painted with the same brush.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wanting to live in a safe community is just common sense for everyone, Hispanics included. Trump’s challenge to the African American community resulted in so much more support than any of the liberals imagined he could garner. The best thing he can do is continue to send ICE after MS-13 and give legal immigrants a chance at safety and a future. That, the city liberals can’t stop him from doing, even if they won’t help.
I wonder how those in poorer communities, regardless of their race, feel about ‘sanctuary city’policies?
Seems like they would perhaps be disproportionately adversely affected.
Remember back when sanctuary was supposed to protect the poor from these villains? How their being afraid of all police helped them be victims of the evil criminals? That providing true sanctuary would help police remove the gangs from their midst?
Well sanctuary actions speak louder than words. Sending known criminals back into the community. Protecting them from deportation. Warning them of ICE raids.
Yes, I wonder how these communities feel about the politicians who protect the criminals that prey on them?
On hispanics, 2 ‘categories’; evangelicals and military, comprised the unwavering 30% that support him.
Wasn’t publicised nationally, but after Az. passed S.B 1070, LOCAL fox news commissioned a poll of hispanic Americans (citisens) living in Az.
70% approved of going after employers
of illegals.
Also, naturalised citisens, regardless country of origin, are a ‘natural’as supporters.
There are 47 Dems in the Senate. They’d need 20 of 53 Republican senators to vote to remove. If that were to happen before the 2020 primaries, any republican who voted to remove the president would face a serious primary challenge and many would lose. Trump’s support among republican voters is close to 90% and won’t fall below 80%. This isn’t 1974 when republicans believed the crap from the three networks. Republican voters know that the president isn’t guilty of anything. Republican senators voting to remove would be signing their own political death warrant.
Okay, but remember this. The Democrats, in 2010 were told by Nancy Pelosi they had to vote for ObamaCare, their careers be damned. And the Democrats took the drubbing in the house for that. If push came to shove, do you think the Republican Party has any more spine? They would do exactly what they were told. Look at how they react to the outrage of the day where President Trump is involved. You don’t think they would sell him out if they we’re told to? Remember, every single Senator has to vote to keep the senate in session so he can’t make recess appointments. Every. Single. One. Do you think that’s their conscience telling them to do that?
Something is different this time when Nancy returns. There has been a huge shift. The same games won’t end up being played the same way.
The illogical, bogus polls of impeachment are actually a unifying, popularity boosting message for President Trump.
I think you’ll be off by 1 it’ll be a 4th SCOTUS. Justice Breyer will retire soon. Probably just after Ginsburg is “out”.
The only sucky thing is when a Liberal judge is installed the Left gets a Liberal judge. When a ‘Consevative’ judge is installed it is still a crap shoot how things will play out.
Great point
Another great creative video Mary. Wish Flep hadn’t responded to your post. Took away much deserved praise.
“What separates the winners from the losers is how a person reacts to each new twist of fate.” “Don’t be afraid of being unique, it’s like being afraid of your best self”~DJT (Which is your favorite?)
🍾….. 3 > 2 > 1 more days to another Brand New Year with Donald J. 🕛 Trump as our President of the United State of America.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his ****MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
———–
🌟 “But as for me, I watch in hope for the Lord, I wait for God my Savior; my God will hear me.” 🌟
—- Micah 7:7
———–
** Praise:
— for the capture of Newman, Calif police officer’s(Singh) killer
— Syria women wants their men back from Europe to help rebuild their country
— for Sundance keeping us sharp, calm and informed about what it really going on out there in that crazy world
— for AdRem and others who have managed to keep the TreeHouse clean
———-
🙏 Pray:
— for USSS–100% loyalty and wisdom in protecting President Trump and his family
— for truth to come out ahead of Opposition’s and Fake Media’s lies.
— for Opposition to diminish–they are revving up their public hate
— to pass USMCA deal or cancel NAFTA for good
— for 100% of our America WALL funding
— for the building the WALL
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border-protected and alert
— for ICE that they be able to do the work they were hired to do
— for safe withdrawal of our troops from Syria
— for those facing New Year Eve without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
— for safety for all Treepers/Trump supporters during New Year Celebrations wherever they are and go
— for Peace in America
—————————————————–
🦅 “…the world has seen what we always knew: that no people on earth are so fearless or daring, or determined as the Americans. If there is a mountain, we climb it. If there is a frontier, we cross is. If there’s a challenge, we tame it. If there’s an opportunity, we seize it.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
**** Reminder: MAGA Team consists of President Trump’s family, his Cabinet, WH Admin, CoS, Press Sec, personal lawyers/advisors, Trump-praying pastors, etc.
MAGA ! Praying !
If the border not be fit, Chuck and Nancy we must not acquit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I continue to wonder if the D.C. Swamp Critters – by their concerted bi-partisan inaction – aren’t trying to push PDJT into using his Executive Powers as the rope to hang him .
LikeLike
millwrite;
IMHO, NOPE.Barry pushed E.O. as far as possible, so poor optics, compare/contrast-wise, secondly to complicsted for the ‘average voter’ to follow.
Thats why they bounce back and forth, between sex and russia; they ‘go’ with what resonates.
They DON’T hate him
cause he’s a Billionaire.
They DON’T hate him,
cause he has orange hair.
They DON’T hate him
cause he’s crude, rude, unPresidential
Or cause he uses twitter.
They hate him because he is interfering with their rape and pillage of America, through the exfiltration of wealth out of the United States, the exfiltration of middle class jobs and hence lifestyles out of the U.S., and for those jobs that CAN’T be exfiltrated, the infiltration of a permanent lower class to take those jobs,for lower wages,ultimately the destruction of the middle class and America as we know it.
THATS why they HATE him with such passion; because they want to destroy US, and HE is in their way.
And THATS why we have his back, and always will; our survival, and the survival of America depends on it.
And thats ANOTHER reason why they hate us.
Dutch, give up that word exfiltration, and replace it with the much more universally understood “theft”.
Not my word, its Sundances, and the process of exfiltration is a lot more complicated than mear theft; I know!
Before I was old enough to know better, I WAS a buglar; I KNOW “theft”, and exfiltration is no theft!
It’s theft
Theft of the American dream, then? I could agree with that.
LikeLike
Perfect example of how shallow BHO and his handlers are. Everything for show, with no substance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The arm of the man sitting on the floor is a nice touch.
This was probably faked. When was the last time you saw anyone use a landline phone? Still, it does express BHO’s shallowness.
LikeLike
Look at how wrinkled the flag is.
It looks like it was just wadded up and stuffed in a drawer
until they needed it for a photo op.
As disrespectful as you can get.
The satanists turn things upside down as a cult practice. If you reverse some of Obama’s words in speeches they convey messages too I read. Walking backwards as a technique to paganism and the dark ages is one of their nonsense too. This is why the world is nutty since the elitists have decided they shall be above God and break God’s convenants just to prove a point. Unfortunately for these satanic worshippers like Obama, multicorporations and Hollywood, Satan’s promise to them is power over the weak and thus it shall be so for them too —- when roles ARE REVERSED!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Next thing you know, they’ll make a film about Ruth Ginsburg.
“The Defense Department is defending President Trump’s decision to pull 2,000 U.S. troops out of Syria, tweeting on Friday that the withdrawal is “deliberate, well thought-out, mutually supportive, and controlled.”
The department also called the withdrawal the “next phase” of U.S. support to the U.S.-led coalition’s operations in Syria, but did not provide further detail about what that support looks like”
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/pentagon-defends-syria-withdrawal-deliberate-well-thought-mutually-225009710.html
They’re safe attacking Catholics, or any other Christians. I dare them to say anything the least bit disrespectful about muslims, as determined by muslims. Why, it will be a reaction almost like that gotten by the disrespecters of He-who-must-not-be-disrespected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Feinstein did the same to a woman Catholic who had seven children. Some here will remember for which position she was a nominee.
7th Circuit Court of Appeals. Amy Coney Barrett.
Ah, but Amy is thought to be President Trump’s first next Supreme Court Justice choice, isn’t she? Di-Fi is setting up her dastardly deeds to do Amy in as we speak, I’ll bet.
Amy? You mean RBG’s successor? Lets see them try to Kavanaugh her! Actually, I would much prefer to see NO nominee Kavanaughed ever again.
If it were to happen soon, is it POSSIBLE that the dems on the committee were so burned BY the K hearings, that they will pull bsck, and ‘play it straight’on the next one?
…….NAW, not for a,second!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Reaisting is now the Drms ‘normal’ MO so resist they will. what has changed is we now know the drill and call mockingly respond to them. It should not be taken seriously. Laugh at them and say “Next.”
I disagree. “No religious test shall ever be required as a qualification” doesn’t mean that senators can’t ask about the religious doctrines adhered to by a judicial nominee. I’m Catholic and pro-life, and I would hope that any nominee would have to have a good answer if their religious text said “slay the unbelievers wherever you find them”. Koran 9:5.
Sentient; Good point, but do you honestly believe theyvwould ask any nominee about that? They didn’t ask Brennan, thats for sure!
Thats,,,thats,,,,ISLAMAPHOBIA!
No such p.c. term as Catholicphobia, so I guess catholics are just S.O.L., as far as lefties are concerned!
No offence intended
I agree…but…
Hirono, Booker, and Kamala will merely say, “What Constitution?
I think Lindsay Graham was picked to head this committee…if so, then it will be interesting to see what Lindsay Graham will do to those 3 anti-God stooges….demand they be remove, slap their hands, or ignore the problem. I think Lindsay will ignore them, as he is a RINO who plays with MAGA strings to serve his own personal purpose.
Grandma;
The fact that Graham is obviously angling for Grassleys chair makes me VERY nervous!
Yes, would Chair committee for Judicial nominees, including SCOTUS.
Perhaps to insure Roberts type picks?
Also, would certainly be on any Impeachment committee.
And I DON’T trust him!
Hey Kurt!
You just now waking up to reality? Thats all Muellrr has been doing, all along. And your a ‘journalist’? Get your head out if your *ss, and DO YOUR JOB!
Dutchman,
Kurt is actually an ally–he writes regularly for Townhall, actually quite wittily. From those articles I would suspect he knows how absolutely corrupt the DS and Dems are. imho 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wisdom….I agree….he’s one on the good guys. Go read some of his stuff on Town hall
Thanks for the heads up. From the post, it read like he was just figuring it out.
I’ll give Townhall a gander, thanks.
I like AmericanThinker quite a bit.
Schlichter is definitely one of the good guys. He established, and has been popularizing, the term “Fredocons” for those GOPe types who insist that “I’m your older brother Mike and I was stepped over! … It ain’t the way I wanted it! I can handle things. I’m smart. Not like everybody says, like dumb. I’m smart and I want respect!”
Speaking of which, in response to “Rooster” Gowdy heading off to the barnyard……”Bye.”
Intellectual Froglegs Joe Dan gave him their Journo award last year.
A lot of tongue in cheek. His heart’s in the right place.
Happy safe NY!
Gov Elect De Santis of FL. just appointed a new Supervisor of Elections -Mike Ertel of Seminole – to replace the notorious Brenda Snipes.
I know nothing about this guy, but hopefully he is every bit as wonderful as Jacob Engels thinks he is:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/new-fl-secretary-of-state-bad-news-for-brenda-snipes/
Yikes! Ertel will be the FL. Sec. of State. He WAS the Super. of Elections in Seminole.
Too tired. Time for bed.
Everyone, even foriegn leaders, adversaries and allies alike, recognises
PDJT does NOT bluff.
I have re-read those tweets several times; I see NO wiggle room, other than TIMING (He doesn’t say WHEN he,will close the Southern Border.
However, it also doesn’t read like he,is talking about partial funding!
He’s saying the WHOLE enchilada, $25 Billion, or I shut it down. Is the Uniparty REALLY stupid enough to think he is BLUFFING?
“If the dems in Congress refuse to work with me to benefit the American people, and instead go the ‘resistance’ route with endless investigations,
I will hit them harder than anyones ever been hit!”
Again I ask, do they think he was BLUFFING?
I just read an article not more than two minutes ago that might make you cringe, Dutchman.
Excerpt:
Trump lowers demand for border wall funding
On the seventh day of the partial government shutdown, President Trump on Friday threatened to shut down the U.S.-Mexico border if Democrats refuse his monetary demands to build his long-promised wall. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said he expected the shutdown to go on for a while, but revealed the president has come down from his initial demand of $5 billion to build the wall.
“We sat down with (Chuck) Schumer and gave him a number below five. I am not going to tell you what it is,” Mulvaney said.
https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/trump-lowers-demand-for-border-wall-funding/
LikeLike
Chuck said never, never. Trying to quantify that just as Trump did with DACA and Schumer.
H.A.;
I don’t ‘cringe’, I think my cringe must be broken. IIRC, Sarah said something different than POTUS, which may have contributed to lulling chuck and nancy over to the W.H., for a not so private chat.
Point is, while I respect Mulvaney, he is not POTUS, and I read PDJT’s tweets. He has upped his ‘demands’ in the negotiation, to the whole $25 Billion, and put shutting down the border in the pot.
I have complete confidence and faith in him and my Lord, hence no cringing!
When D-rats start IMPEACHMENT …
[reposted from earlier thread]
Who the hell do D-rats think RUNS the COUNTRY?
• Liberal Pussy-Hats?
• Basement Millennials?
Do they think the Iranian People haven’t been piloting how to take a nation back?
60 MILLION Trump Voters shoot Congress the finger:
• The FAA goes on STRIKE.
• Truckers walk off the job with a trucker-shortage crisis to begin with.
• Railroads stop running with no Trump Team members to operate them.
• Ports shut down with no Trucks for Transport.
• Ships sit idle in our Harbors with nowhere to put their Cargo.
• Conservatives who run Manufacturing stay home.
• Coal mines close with Trump’s Miners staying home.
• Pipelines shut down with Trump’s Oil and Gas workers walking out.
• The Power Grid shuts DOWN with no coal or fuel for Generation.
=====
Where do D-rats think ANARCHY will break out first?
• Rural America? 😂
• Main Street America? 🤣
• DEMOCRAT-RUN CITIES! 😳
• GATED COMMUNITIES! 😱
BKR: I suspect its far worse than you presume ; its not only the “Demonrats” but ” Greedy Old Pricks” as well ! Congress has long been described as, ‘ the most exclusive club in America ‘ for good reason ! And, like all club members, they all have similar ( if not comon ) agendas in play. In our current circumstance, is to remove ( preferably with prejudice ) PDJT . Their bi-partisan animus obviously stems from his unassailable position of wealth making him impervious to the usual leverage and his overt constitutional patriotism making him their avowed enemy !
Interesting piece in American Conservative (often RINO, imho, but this article was worth the read):
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/trump-scores-breaks-generals-50-year-war-record-syria-mattis-dunford/
This recounts April 2018 conversations with Nat’l Security team on Syria, and POTUS’s direction to exit. Clearly the generals were manipulating to try to stay in Syria, by using Pres. Trump’s former criticism of Obama’s public timelines for withdrawal to try to “prevent” totally the option of withdrawal.
” Clearly the generals were manipulating to try to stay in Syria”
Those of us who knew that Donald Trump understood that the endless wars in the MENA were not exactly “Making America Great Again” were very heartened by his decision to get the US military out of Syria, and then, in another followup, to begin a large reduction of US forces from the 17 year Trillion Dollar Bridge To Nowhere that remains the Mullah’s Hemorrhoid of Afghanistan.
The resignation of He-who-must-not-be-disrespected is no doubt connected with these two decisions, probably even more with the Afghanistan drawdown. Long regarded by the hate-Trump camp as one of the few “adults in the room” trying to control him, He-who-must-not-be-disrespected is really just another now garden variety American Bourbon General, of no especially clever whim, determined that the defeat in Afghanistan will not happen on his watch and prepared to kick the problem down the road for his successor to worry about, just like Clinton, Bush and Obama all did with North Korea.
These two momentous pro-American steps are deliriously condemned – confirming Obama’s marriage of the ‘liberal’ interventionists to the neocons – both by the self-styled Sun Tzus of the cable talkfests and the self-styled Clausewitzs of Hollywood.
LB: One thing going unmentioned in the ” warfare debate ” is our military – particularly our ground troops – need conflicts with real bullet and real casualties to winnow the ‘ sheep from the goats ‘ in the world of combat . We can educate the hell out of prospective unit commanders in academies ( officers ) and training grounds (NCOs ) but only until its real bullets and real casualties do we see who performs under combat stress .
In general, I like Mattis. I respect Mattis. I think the “warrior monk” thing is honorable and praiseworthy, and can lead to significant military advantage. But I find it noteworthy that he has lost track of a significant paragraph in one foundational book of his reputed 8,000 library….Carl von Clausewitz. “On War” — Book 1, Section 1, Subject 24 [ https://www.clausewitz.com/readings/OnWar1873/BK1ch01.html#a ]:
“24.—War is a mere continuation of policy by other means.
We see, therefore, that war is not merely a political act, but also a real political instrument, a continuation of political commerce, a carrying out of the same by other means. All beyond this which is strictly peculiar to war relates merely to the peculiar nature of the means which it uses. That the tendencies and views of policy shall not be incompatible with these means, the art of war in general and the commander in each particular case may demand, and this claim is truly not a trifling one. But however powerfully this may react on political views in particular cases, still it must always be regarded as only a modification of them; for the political view is the object, war is the means, and the means must always include the object in our conception.”
Had a recurring nasty thought, the last couple of days, triggered by the term ‘unending war’,….very unsettling.
In earlier times, I am sure it wouldn’t have occurred to me, but with my ‘woke’ness of how the Globalists are trying to destroy America, by destroying the deplorable middle class, sending our jobs to China, replacing us with illegals for those jobs that can’t be exported (like construction), then 2008, followed by opiate epidemic, ….
Another way to destroy deplorables; take the BEST of us, the most patriotic, who volonteer to serve, and send them off to fight never ending wars, with rules of engagement that have them fighting with one hand behind their back.
Is it possible they are SO,…dastardly?
Of COARSE it is, they slaughter millions of unborn innocents every year!
IS it intentional, using unending wars to decimate us, in a kind of ‘deplorables cleansing’?
This is a great article. I think Mattis didn’t understand the new paradigm of what’s good for the country is good for the military. He was thinking in the old way, and POTUS set him straight. That didn’t sit well with the good general and the sparks flew. Makes me think a little less of Mattis and more of President Trump. It takes a MAGA ego to get things done!
As Talleyrand said of the Bourbons, they have leaned nothing and they have forgotten nothing. I believe He-who-must-not-be-disrespected to clearly be a DNA clone of the Bourbons. President Trump is a Talleyrand of the 21st Century.
I posted this upthread. A tweet from DOD Friday:
“The Defense Department is defending President Trump’s decision to pull 2,000 U.S. troops out of Syria, tweeting on Friday that the withdrawal is “deliberate, well thought-out, mutually supportive, and controlled.”
The department also called the withdrawal the “next phase” of U.S. support to the U.S.-led coalition’s operations in Syria, but did not provide further detail about what that support looks like”
Grannie: A most astute observation !
Hit some of the links in the article for quotes from various sources to fill out the whole picture. All credit to Trump for sticking to his views. It is not surprising that the generals think as they do because that is their business. However, doing things the same way as when the Soviet Union existed is highly questionable.
“But when Mattis and Dunford sang the praises of the “rules-based, international democratic order” that has “kept the peace for 70 years,” Trump simply shook his head in disbelief.”
A link from that article (the link the article gave didn’t work):
Could Trump Take Down the American Empire?http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/50373.htm
“Rules-based, international democratic order” sounds like some mumbo-jumbo some drunk Sociology Professor would come up with. And “kept the peace for 70 years”? Were they both in a coma the last 70 years? There have been plenty of wars during the last 70 years: Korea, Vietnam, Iraq vs Iran, China vs. Vietnam, Bosnia, Iraq I, Iraq II, Afghanistan, Libya, Stria, etc. No wonder President Trump shook his head in disbelief as both men are clearly certifiably insane.
The mainstream media has attacked President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria as impulsive, blindsiding his own national security team. But detailed, published accounts of the policy process over the course of the year tell a very different story. They show that senior national security officials and self-interested institutions have been playing a complicated political game for months aimed at keeping Trump from wavering on our indefinite presence on the ground in Syria.
The entire episode thus represents a new variant of a familiar pattern dating back to Vietnam in which national security advisors put pressure on reluctant presidents to go along with existing or proposed military deployments in a war zone. The difference here is that Trump, by publicly choosing a different policy, has blown up their transparent schemes and offered the country a new course, one that does not involve a permanent war state.
The relationship between Trump and his national security team has been tense since the beginning of his administration. By mid-summer 2017, Defense Secretary James Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Joseph Dunford had become so alarmed at Trump’s negative responses to their briefings justifying global U.S. military deployments that they decided to do a formal briefing in “the tank,” used by the Joint Chiefs for meetings at the Pentagon.
But when Mattis and Dunford sang the praises of the “rules-based, international democratic order” that has “kept the peace for 70 years,” Trump simply shook his head in disbelief.
The plus from the POTUS/Mattis disagreement being so public;
HOPEFULLY, this permanently kills the criticism posted on these pages;
“He hires uniparty shills, and then takes their advice, betraying his base!”
Yeah, right! Never bought into that, but now it should be dead argument, from here on out!
Illegal immigrants cost US taxpayers $ billion per year. President Trump wants Congress to approve $5 billion to begin wall construction on our southern border.
The total cost of the wall may reach $25 billion. What a bargain! One would think Congress would jump at the chance to discourage more illegals from pouring in, thus saving many more billions of dollars. It will also save lives. A wall will also help to thwart MS13 gang members, criminals, and terrorists who are currently invading our country at will.
Alas, too many Democrats have Trump Derangement Syndrome. They’re happy to let our country be destroyed in order to make Trump look bad. They want more illegals coming in and voting for Democrats, globalism, and socialism.
Our president wants to protect US citizens. After all, that’s his job. The US military protects citizens and borders all around the world. We’re sending $38 billion to Israel to help them better protect themselves. They have a wall and it works. Why can’t we protect our own borders with such a wall? At the very least, we can bring our troops home and put them to work protecting our own borders.
Pelosi and Schumer want the globalist Deep State Swamp protected—not us common citizens. Doesn’t that make them traitors? The Democrats would rather shut down the government than fund a much-needed wall.
Fine. Let it stay shut down.
—Ben Garrison
Illegal immigrants cost US taxpayers $116 billion per year.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/12/28/mollie-tibbetts-mother-takes-in-migrant-teen-after-daughter-allegedly-murdered-by-illegal-alien/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Death wish?
Good point. I she is.
I *guess she is. (for some reason the guess part didn’t post.) LOL
Thanks, Yoda.
Mollie has literally been replaced.
Don’t think the liberal uni-party wouldn’t replace you with a “New American” just as quickly and with as little afterthought.
Trying to prove that they are “right” about their progressive views.
Federalist Writer Bre Payton Passes Away at 26 After Hospitalization/
28 Dec 2018421
“Bre Payton, a conservative writer for The Federalist, tragically passed away at 26 Friday after being hospitalized with H1N1 flu and possible meningitis.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/12/28/federalist-writer-bre-payton-passes-away-at-26-after-hospitalization/
….Hordes upon hordes pouring over the boarder with no medical screening, no immunizations, zero hygienic practices bringing pestilence, plague, poverty, and ignorance with them… not to mention Democrat Votes!
Likely died from a communicable viral illness whose spread has been exacerbated by the illegal alien invasions. Canary in a coal mine scenario/we better get SMART FAST.
I think that is a conservative figure. I doubt it includes things like property taxes, yes property taxes. We must construct all these new schools and hire all these multilingual teachers and enormous school district budgets which translates into higher property taxes. The true cost has tentacles throughout our society that we the American tax payer, mostly middle class pay.
The argument that illegals pay taxes and social security that they will never get back is bogus. They all claim 5-6 dependents and receive back enormous tax refund checks. It is a windfall for them
LikeLiked by 1 person
My power bills are charged automatically every month to a debit card. The bank sent me a new debit card, and I forgot to change the account number for the power bills. So I had to run to a local check cashing store to pay the bills in person. They had an H&R Block office in a little glass booth in the check cashing store, and they had a person asking every Hispanic in line if they wanted to have their income taxes done for free, right on the spot. The pitch was, we will get you such a big refund, that you will walk out of here in a half hour with a check for thousands of dollars, after we take our 20% or whatever it was for extending you the money until the actual refund shows up. Total scum. But that’s why immigrants are so valued by big business. They can rob them up and down, they can point taxpayer money towards them and then take it away from them.
I’m not a video guy, but that one is great.
I’d say Ben underestimated the ” cost factor ” of illegals by several orders of magnitude !
Did anyone here saw this lately?
Update: This crazy employee has been fired. 😀
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/racist-motherfcker-georgia-vape-shop-employee-has-epic-meltdown-over-trump-t-shirt-assaults-customer-video/
From the company:
Company handled this well, IMO.
Next time, maybe they’ll get “in front of” the situation, cuz people like this guy seem to give *many* clues as to their problem. All the TDS peeps I know do, anyway.
Here’s the YT. (Former) employee is a lunatic. Vid is going viral. haha.
I really liked the guy who filmed!!!! Good for him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe someone should take this wanker out for a walk in those Georgia pines. I realize it’s hard to dig holes in that red clay, but….
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, who CARES,how hard it is?
LikeLike
Good thing they aren’t baking cakes there… He could easily obtain a nice “settlement” from that vape shop owner
Wow. That’s spectacular.
Sadly there are a lot of people who share his beliefs even though they don’t behave like this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, many don’t start don’t start screaming and hitting, but the rest of the attitude is pretty much the same. Very vocal and in your face, obviously brainwashed by the MSM and Dem Party.
Bro, if that clerk dude was vaping he would have been chilled out.
I hope POTUS revokes his security clearance.
I saw this awhile ago..
TDS to the MAX XD
This has went viral!!!!! 😉
PS I loved it and LAUGHED!
Actually, I think thats why PDJT keeps Bolton around, and why Bolton stays!
So they can both stand on the dock, waving goodbye, as the U.N. sails away.
ONE reason, at least.
Great little essay about Sarah Huckabee Sanders :
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/272358/frontpage-magazines-person-year-sarah-huckabee-daniel-greenfield
I wish PTrump tweets this link.
Kinda describes her to a T.
sunny, thanks for this timely link…great article, as always, from Greenfield.
hmmm Sarah 2024
sd: I don’t know how being married with this lady works out in the course of normal marital squabbles , she doesn’t even cut her daddy much of a break ! OTOH, she’s been an outstanding Press Secretary well able to deal successfully with a room full of spoiled children ( even the most brattish of them ) on a regular basis . And whatever happened to a White House Press Corps with a sense of history, pride and privilege expressed in politely, discernment, incisiveness, and wit ?
PTrump may not need $5B but he can manage with $2B to build a wall but that $5B may be negotiable number. He knows how to build in less money and who can do it.
With each mile built the pressure to finish it will increase. There will also pressure to stop, but it will be seen as less rational over time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I suspect the “wall ” is being built outward from known crossing points interdicting known smugglers’ routes . Its not like they’re secret as there’s a trail of debris and bodies defining them . ( BTW, when’s the Sierra Club and other “environmentalists ” going to start ranting about this destruction of ” pristine desert environment ” by the illegals ? )
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
’RUSSIA FINISHES BUILDING SECURITY FENCE
” A security fence along the border between Ukraine and Crimea 60 kmwas finalized, with signaling and vibration sensors includeI….The contract price was 204 million rubles (nearly $ 3.5 million), and the funding came from the federal budget of Russia.”
Get whomever to start erecting a barrier along the southern border tomorrow. DHS and the DoD already have budgets and contracts for fencing.
The Chuck and Nancy show might be entertaining but the border needs to be secured beyond the areas for which contracts have been signed.
Or a few less “bricks in your tunnels ” Chuck ! Schumer has to deal to get his NY/NJ trans Hudson tunnels ! So does NJ’s governor and Senators !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, the Harvard that just sullied itself by accepting David Hogg?
Not buying it.
We Deplorables ARE the majority and we don’t want POTUS impeached! Fake data.
Now that Gustavo Arriaga is in custody, I hear that he is singing like a bird, providing a gold mine of information to law enforcement.
It would be a shame if this rumor got back to the wrong people and something were to happen to him in prison.
France Yellow Jackets protest 7th week live stream:
I guess its not a rumor!
They think he is King Louie. He thinks he is King Louie.
Pictures of the resort.
https://www.thelocal.fr/20181228/yellow-vest-protesters-try-to-storm-macrons-vacation-hideaway
There is a rumor that yellow jackets have stormed Macron’s vacation Castle on the Mediterranean. The soy boy can run but can’t hide!
Also French Police in Paris are stockpiling lots of non lethal weapons. They realize this is not going to slow down anytime soon.
By LIFEINFO24.NET: Inspector General Discovers Obama Paid $300 Million to People That Don’t Exist
“Millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars were being foolishly wasted paying for the salaries of non-existent “ghost” soldiers.
Well, folks. In an interview with Sharyl Attkinson of Full Measure, special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, John Sopko, it was all but confirmed that millions of US taxpayer dollars were wasted away under the Obama administration on the salaries of “ghost” or non-existent soldiers and policemen in Afghanistan.”
https://ellacruz.org/2018/12/26/by-lifeinfo24-net-inspector-general-discovers-obama-paid-300-million-to-people-that-dont-exist/
I think that money goes to special projects.
Arming ISIS/AQ
The Mullah’s Hemorrhoid of Afghanistan isn’t worth a single blood cell from a single American solder, and any General who would still keep them there isn’t either.
Has Ms Lindsey found his gonads?
Nah. He’s completely devoid of any blame, knowing for now that the House won’t send any bill to the Senate that includes funding for the wall.
Lindsey remembers the pain suffered during the DACA and the whole sh@thole episode.
We know that the DNC/MSM/DS has already decided on impeachment, disruption and destruction. Rather than be shat on from a great height, ‘deplorables’ better get on the front foot, get organised, and get ready for WAR. If the wall is not built and immigration rules fixed the country is lost.
