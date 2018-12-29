Dan Bongino Contrasts Intense Sadness Over Officer Singh Murder With Democrat Refusal to Support Border Security…

Former NYPD officer Dan Bongino appeared on Fox News weekend to contrast the politicization of U.S. immigration policies after police officer Ronil Singh was fatally shot in California by an illegal immigrant fugitive.
Leftists are evil.
It’s not just the dems otherwise we would of had wall funding the last 2 years. Most repubs sux also
It is all on the Democrats for this issue.
Chuck & Nancy own it.
The wall funding passed in the house. Mitch didn’t move it in the Senate.
I’m frustrated too that they refuse to lay some of the blame on him as well.
And again, where are the Republican Senators? Why aren’t they out there on tv and internet land with interviews staunchly supporting President Trump?
No it’s not until we get republicans who will follow thru with their campaign promises it won’t happen. The house vote for wall funding 2 weeks ago was a show vote only to manipulate voters into thinking they support a wall…they don’t.
They knew it wouldn’t pass the senate. That’s the only reason Ryan let it go to a vote.
That vote was for suckers…Don’t be a sucker !
They are but please never forget that they aren’t and never will be the majority! This video is both sad 😢 and beautiful at the same time because of where it took place and why it took place. The majority of Americans are sickened that the Democrats put illegals before Americans. Poll after poll tells you the same story. There is going to be a BIG price for them to pay for what they are doing.
In retrospect, our President was right that he should have taken this on before the midterms.
Agree, Flep. I think the election might have turned out differently.
We have to stop the election cheating. I hope our genius has people working on this. The year Claire McCaskill was elected the first time in MO, they held the polls open in downtown St Louis for two hours when they should have been closed. They’ve been cheating a long time, but getting more open and in your face about it.
This is a very LIBERAL Poll!
Look how skewed it is:
Democrats – 535 = 36.2%
Independents – 546 = 36.9%
Republicans – 397 = 26.9%
Latest Gallup Poll had the following:
https://news.gallup.com/poll/15370/party-affiliation.aspx
Democrats – 32%
Independents – 39%
Republicans – 26%
From the article linked above:
Most Americans believe that illegal immigration is a problem but are split over what to do about it, according to a new survey.
The latest Economist/YouGov.com poll found that 84% believe illegal immigration is a “problem” for the United States.
And of that, 58% called it a “somewhat serious” to “very serious problem.” Another 26% called it a “minor probem,” and only 10% said illegal immigration is “not a problem”
When you look at the internals, it is bad for Democrats because of the way INDEPENDENTS feel!
https://today.yougov.com/topics/politics/articles-reports/2018/12/27/partial-shutdown-americans-dont-see-it-ending-soon
“They don’t care about people, they care about votes.” That is truly evil.
When an illegal immigrant criminal climbs over the wall at Nancy’s estate and puts a bullet between her eyes, she becomes a martyr. The left will say: SEE, WALLS DON’T WORK!!!
Vile Democrats filled with nothing but corrupt liars! Even dumb box of rocks Cortez has been found out today. Not a poor girl from the Bronx, but living more than 20 miles away in a million dollar neighborhood! Elizabeth Warren and her Pocahontas, Pelosi on her California vineyard. Just sick to death of the scammers and liars getting innocent people killed!
I don’t mind the rich ones being elected. But I’d like to know how the poor ones get to be multi-millionaires in just a few years.
It’d be a damn shame if some open-borders, sanctuary-city lunatic like the mayor of Oakland got killed by an illegal. Boy, that’d be a shame.
Dan Bongino should use some reverse psychology for once. Take off the cape Dan and do something for the little guy that will no longer be coming home to his family.
Atypical Patriot knee-jerk reactions get us nowhere.
Bongino should have said maybe it happened because of the Fijian cultural identifiers like their quiet and mello demeanor doesn’t add up to aggressive policing with gang bangers. No wonder that violent Illegal (or whatever, fill in the blank) took him out…..the government doesn’t always need nice, sometimes aggression is needed like with TSA dogs…
You can adopt dogs that failed government training for being too ‘nice’ — here’s how
https://www.thisisinsider.com/how-to-adopt-dogs-from-the-tsa-2018-8
The Mainstream Hacks would lap that up. Oh, Dan Bongino said a ‘naughty’ he’s so bad. Look what he said.
He can go on MSNBC and jerk them around for a while. Have fun with it, we are already in the dead zone. Look at what’s happened while we were snoozing…….Nancy Pelosi is running the Congress and cops are getting murdered at an accelerated rate.
Jesus save us all…..
Do we “believe” in a sterile, objective vacuum?
No. Beliefs are signs and guides gathered together for travel through life. We choose which signs and guides to trust, which to discount. Many beliefs are gathered and locked in while we are young and impressionable.
What strikes me is how some paths haves consistently led to success, stability and good life while others consistently lead to sickness, poverty and unhappiness. Yet here we are, a nation with some peoples following or trying to follow paths with track records of proven, consistent failure and death. And insisting everyone go with them. That “it will be different this time”.
The death of officer Singh at the hands of a thug, here illegally, should focus the need to do better at controlling our borders. It should make every American want to support the complete gamut of initiatives to stop illegal entry, including a wall where appropriate. Yet we have many who “believe” continuing without controls is good. Cpl Singh’s manner of death doesn’t do a thing to change their beliefs. So, if those beliefs get you or you fellow American killed, then how is that good?
Healthy beliefs support life, unhealthy beliefs enable decay and death.
Perhaps there really is a nugget of truth to the saying that “Leftism is a mental disorder”.
Pelosi looks more like a scarecrow every day. I don’t like to think of her 3rd in line for Prez. Her brain flickers on and off like a loose light bulb, and her mouth is programmed to lie each time it opens.
I try to be kind and gentle, but I wish her a huge embarrassment SOON.
Sundance pointed out in a tweet earlier today that the writing is on the wall that an Independent candidate will be run in 2020. If it happens, it will create a split in the Republican party and help elect whatever Democrat gets the nomination. The Democrat party has a built-in splitter .
The Progressive wing. Should We encourage the Progressives to split the Democrat party? How does President Donald Trump win re-election in 2020?
I see no viable Independent candidate in 2020 that will have any impact. Bloomberg might run as an Independent because he has the money and name recognition. If so, he would draw more democrat votes than republican.
President Trump wins in 2020 with his amazing base of growing support.
“I see no viable Independent candidate in 2020 that will have any impact.”
Two years is a long time time yet. Satan might have a surprise for you and everybody else. WJC and BHO popped out of obscurity (the flesh would have liked to use another analogy here), so why do you think 2020 could be any different?
You have to be _very_ careful and do a lot of math; for which I am too lazy.
But my gut says tearing at the fabric of whatever government we have left will likely not help.
That is NOT to say that informing the public of things held from them that are relevant and impactful will not be greeted with welcome transparency. But as always timing is key.
Ps: 4 (2 splitters) will not be allowed post primary – so … yeah, I’m sure you know this.
Progressives are already splitting the Dem Party.
The way to assure Trump wins again is by cleaning up voting.
Dems proved during the midterms that they’ve upped their game in stealing elections.
Agree. They’ve always done it–polls were held open in St Louis city for an extra two hours during a crucial election a few years ago. But they are much bolder and out in the open about it. I hope Trump has some people working on this.
The other problem is well meaning people who don’t know enough. My Aunt in AZ, a devout Catholic and very pro-life, voted for Sinema because “she was for existing conditions” and *not knowing* S, like all Dims, was for abortion.
A lot of Catholic clergy and institutions are left, and they influence people.
A formula for Splitting the Democrat vote is already there: have one old school Democrat (like Hilary or Biden) in the primaries against a real Progressive/socialist who appeals to left-wing kids who are looking for someone to pay off their college debt (someone like Bernie or Ocassional Cortex). So somehow the RNC has to promote 2 such candidates into running, perhaps by baiting them with certain issues.
With every never-was Dem in creation hoping to catch the brass ring in 2020, the Dems will eat each other in the primaries like the Pubs did in 2008.
I was for Cruz in 2016, even hoped his upset at the convention would succeed, but saw the light about Trump around Sept-Oct of 2016.
Watching him since I have been impressed. He has qualities that the Media try to obscure– like planfulness, a wonderful sense of humor, and he’s gracious. I’ve noticed that when he shakes hands with someone of a lesser position, he tilts his head forward and is especially warm. I’ve also noticed the Leaders of many nations showing a lot of pride to be visiting the WH and sitting with Trump. He has won over a number of Senators who previously opposed. So he knows gracious.
The media completely misrepresents him.
He’s also ruthless with enemies (setting up Pelosi and Schumer for that televised meeting on immigration).
Don’t bet against him.
“the politicization of U.S. immigration policies.”
Close the border.
I am not going to post a link to Alice Cooper’s song – “No More Mr. Nice Guy”….
The cop killer is a member of the Surenos gang. The Surenos have ties to occult practices, satanism, and santeria. Why is the California assembly passing sanctuary laws to protect satanic gang bangers from arrest and deportation?
“Why is the California assembly passing sanctuary laws to protect satanic gang bangers from arrest and deportation?”
One evil body helps the other, that is why.
Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
John 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.
“Why is California passing Sanctuary laws”…
Why does CA allow krp in the streets? Filth diseases epidemic in LA? Do stupid things like plan for a gas tax increase? (worked so well for Clinton in Arkansas and for Macaroon in France, didn’t it)
I think it’s some brain-eating disease that afflicts only pols.
It was an illegal alien that killed Officer Singh, not an illegal immigrant. I have other names for the killer but won’t post them here in polite company.
Not a peep of condolence from Pelosi, Schumer, or other Dems.
This is such a tragic heartbreaking story and I can’t even imagine the distress his wife must be going through.
It’s difficult not to feel utter contempt for the Dems and those who elected them.
Congratulations Sundance !
The Conservative Treehouse is ranked 22nd in the top 50 Conservative Websites Of 2018
by Paula Bolyard of PJ Media.
https://pjmedia.com/trending/top-conservative-websites-for-2018/
Being a Democrat means never having to say you’re sorry, because you’re not.
Question:
Who likes it when an illegal immigrant child dies on the way to crossing the border?
If you don’t like the word “like”, who sensationalizes it ?
Who in their right mind thinks crossing the border is like entering an emergency room?
Answer: those who have never been there and have other motives.
