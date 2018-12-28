Retiring Duo Goodlatte and Gowdy Bid Investigative Farewell to Whitaker, Horowitz and McConnell….

With the congressional year now effectively over Bob Goodlatte and Trey Gowdy are retired. With that in mind they submit a joint letter to the DOJ and Senate saying, essentially: ‘wish we could have done more… but, oh well, c-ya‘.
Outta’ there like a couple of fat kids playing dodge-ball.
Do-nothin’s passing the torch to nothin’-doin’s.
That is a perfect twist of phrase right there.
Why do I know the Dems are gonna be a helluva lot more aggressive than these 2 bozos.
Not only that but they will get every scintilla of documentation they want hand delivered within an hour by Rosenswine himself. I loathe them.
I hope PDJT transfered every scrap of paper and every electronic device out of any/all offices he has anywhere in the contiguous 48 since the SDNY has made it clear they have no problem raiding protected documents. And I also hope he took a page from the halfrican and had all his records (specifically his financial records eg his taxes) sealed. There is no limit on how low these criminals will go.
Yes that gave me a chuckle, although it’s not a laughing matter. I am so sick of these people it’s not even funny.
My BF has been e-mailing with his Adam Henry cousin in Holland about whether or not the AH is going to come to the funeral service for BF’s brother who died five weeks ago (he’s not, thank God). Anyway, the AH’s e-mails have been as fake and full of BS as this letter. Trey Gowdy is totally like his totem animal, the strutting rooster that does nothing except dirty the yard and wake you up with crowing.
Sadly, they will force yellow vests upon us while manned with our Armalites to clean house. Better me than my kids…
Thanks, guys!
(for nothing)
Oh! But you’re SOoooo wrong, Rex
They did do something. They helped cover things up and put on a very good show while doing it.
Actually, I was thinking of that line toward the end of “The Caine Mutiny” where the mutineers “managed to keep their skirts nice and starched and clean.”
LOL!!
I stopped paying attention in Caine Mutiny after the scene where Van Johnson went swimming and came back on board all wet T-shirt….seriously, great movie and book. Ferrer was terrific.
I guess I could print this out, and leave in the bathroom in case we run out of tp.
So they basically bitched and moaned about not getting assistance with the investigation from the DOJ and FBI. So now, both agencies will probably say “You’re right, we can do better”.
All of a sudden the Dem run House will be over flowing with document support and witnesses provided by DOJ and the FBI to support their investigations. The swamp strikes back.
These two are a perfect example of the Uniparty Two-Sep.
Trump’s held the declassification of documents specifically for that reason.
Mueller hasn’t been able to put anything criminal in play, and now that it turns purely political, Trump can use all political tools at his disposal.
Some control within the DoJ is a minimum. “Political Tools” are relegated to the scrap yard in the current DoJ. Comey’s blatant lies and sure enough smirk is the prevailing answer.
They are so quick to point the finger and assign blame…at others.
Would that they turn that finger and investigative power on themselves.
Released on a Friday night during the time of year nobody is paying any attention at all.
I am sure glad that they used recycled paper for that document, because it sure was not worth the virgin variety.
Whoa, whoa now.
I thought the “rooster”, was the cock of the walk?
I guess now he’s merely a feather duster.
Good riddance.
Unfortunately they’ll become millionaires with their after congress lobbying.
The “rooster” voice is unlistenable, makes fingernails on a blackboard sound like Mozart. His hair reminds me of a Sesame Street puppet. Goodlatte is a poseur, sporting a contrived “thoughtful” look. Thank God they’re gone. MAGA/KAG!
The best rooster was Terry Taylor ie The Red Rooster
Poultry in motion!
I also like “Little Red Rooster” by Howlin’ Wolf, Mick Jagger or Jim Morrison.
HA!!😆
Have you ever heard NeverTrumper, Ben Shapiro? He makes Gowdy sound like Mozart.
My former LA pastor, Dr. John MacArthur, took Ben to school recently:
Watch with discernment and wisdom…
Thank you mj for posting that, good editing so we didn’t have to listen to much of Ben but MacArthur laid out the excellency of Christ, the lamb of God slain from before the foundation of the world prophesied in Isaiah 53.
You are correct brother.
To be fair, when was the last time anyone in the media was actively seeking the truth of wrong doing in DC. When did the faux ‘leadership’ in the Republican Party make it a priority to see that some justices was met. I didn’t hear about any attorney general charges against the frauds, the leakers, the seditious in my lifetime.
We are witnessing the USA being given away by the ungrateful to those of no intelligence, morals or wisdom.
Yes! And a beach head within any Federal Bureaucratic Turf that is committed to the constitutional rule of law must be established. As egregious acts of blatant lawlessness, the FBI raid on the Clinton Foundation recognized whistle blower, are noted, some law enforcement entity needs to be able to call the perpetrators to a public accounting.
Just “show horses” … puttin’ on a show.
In addition to the recently completed FBI Director Wray mandated ‘Importance of Objectivity and Political Bias’ training …
There will now be the …
Soon to be announced FBI Director Wray mandated ‘Stonewalling and Cover-up on Illegitimatel Counterintelligence Investigations and Ops’ training.
Very sad way to end the year. We have our work cut out for us.
Imho because we have been systematically sold out by the RINOS for the last couple of decades we have now been reduced to only one path to success
Fear not as those two and others were going to be leaving anyway. They well knew their time was up since they were members of the “club” who took the forbidden fruit of globalist’s money. As for us we are to enlighten others about what those in the “club” have done and are doing. It is our responsibility to do so. I do not let the optics get to me because they are all part of the play. They have been aware for some time that we know what they did. Trump and his digital army are in on the fight. We are foot soldiers whose jobs are to inform others with the goal of awakening their minds with the truth about what is really going on.
Well, I for one thank Representative Goodlatte for that which he DID do for my state. Say what you want, it was more truthful than what the Dems will do. I wish you well Congressman Goodlatte.
Almost makes one wish for a top secret (well, not really top secret, a pretend top secret) military intelligence style operation to take out all of the bad guys and ship ’em all of to Gitmo. Oh, wait, never mind…
Goody two shoes and goody too late. I said a long time ago that the difference between the Democrats and the Republicans is that the Democrats say they are going to do bad things and do; the Republicans say they are going to do good things and don’t. These scammers-in-arms are the perfect representatives of what we have come to know as the GOP establishment. At least they are retiring. May their careers rest in infamy.
PDJT is going to pull this off by himself with our help. There isn’t one patriot in CONgress. All of them in it for the money and power.
Roger, I say 95% are worthless and don’t represent us, but sure love doing what the outsider dollars want them to do. I do believe 5% are true Americas and I think of Nunes, Jordan, Grassley, and a few others. The rest definitely are the 2 parties in 1 creeps. We need to close down the Congress completely and start fresh, and these 2 parties in 1 leave with NO lifetime benefits that we did not vote nor authorize. Enough with raping us!
A special prosecutor for the Mueller Investigation. Sounds good.
Doesn’t sound as good as an Attorney General that does his job
Sporty with the comment of the day
They took a bunch of time off the clock by running around in circles for years. Statutes of limitation on criminal activity continue to expire with each passing day.
Their mission was accomplished.
Brennan and Clapper being two major beneficiaries of that
Concur. In 2019 we should expect to hear the misdeeds of the Obama DOJ/FBI/IC and the Clintons referred to as “ancient history” and then we’ll be advised that “it’s time to turn the page.”
Isn’t that what usually comes next?
There is no Trump Party. Just the Freedom caucus and a couple of Senators.
It’s very hard to find anyone to appoint to any position who isn’t Uniparty. The Deepies know they can out wait PDJT. SCOTUS appointments are as good as it gets.
That’s not to say the Don shouldn’t slice and dice for the next 6 years….. optimistically, who knows what will stick.
The Freedumb Caucus has been derided on this site for standing in the way of Trump’s domestic agenda. They are a branch of the UniParty.
The FC is as good as it gets in Congress for us. You prefer Ryan or Rooster perhaps?
Hopefully … going into 2019 Trump will figure out how to expose the Corrupt GOPe and Dems … and arrests will be made, and their corruption will see the LIGHT of Day!
And the GOPe that put up a “show” of being in Trump Corner … are exposed as FAKE Republicans and NEVER-TRUMPERS!
For the most part, Republicans are just Swamp critters of a different name. D-E-C-L-A-S-S-I-F-Y and expose ‘em all.
Where’s the final report and release of all the behind door testimony that has been promised ?
Is this all we are going to get, a letter that sounds more like a CYA from the signers of this letter?
And a bill for all of the lawyers. Thank you very much………..
Freaking Pathetic. Charlie Brown got more done with Lucy and the football than these pathetic tools. I put the blame on the head Keystone Kop, the feckless swamp creature soon retired Speaker of the House. These people took the same Oath to defend the Constitution I did as a Commissioned Officer. Total failure on their part.
Just like it was planned…..right Trey? Run out the clock, slow walk everything and write a letter at the end… Dang it …we almost had em folks but our Dem counterparts are taking over now, so…..
Yep, they’re job was to make it LOOK like there was serious investigations occurring. Smoke and Mirrors. Not only is DOJ/FBI “investigations a joke, congressional investigations are even more of a joke. Congress needs to spend more time legislating as opposed to investigating, even though that could be just as dangerous. They are all part of the cover-up. Never did they have a desire to expose the corruption because they are a member of the BIG club and we aren’t. Good riddance to both! How do these ba*stards live with themselves.
Goodlatte and the Rooster, nothing but pooper scoopers for the Democrap dogs.
Too laaazy to crow today…Keep everything in the barnyard,,upset in every way.
But they didn’t scoop up any of it.
They just sniffed around a whole lot.
Gowdy make much smoke, but no fire. All hat, no cattle.
Indictments, arrests, trials and convictions are the ONLY things that matter. If they don’t aggressively start within 30 days, I believe the ball game is over. They’ll have won and we will have lost. Sad….so sad.
None of them fought tooth and nail for the American people, so a pox on them all. Impotence is no virtue, especially in the pursuit of justice.
No matter else, I ultimately trust Trump’s proven vindictiveness.
Having spent my entire life as a scorched earth type of girl I hope he burns every last one of them
Twice…
Perhaps we should try a Patriotic approach to Congress members. Two term limit, and when that’s done you have a choice of death or exile to a place where there is no communicating with the outside world. If House and Senate candidates knew ahead of time that they have no future past their one or two terms, the grifters and self-serving candidates would naturally weed themselves out. Only a true patriot would agree to those terms in the knowledge that he would truly represent the people and be done. Exile with a few benefits would be fine with me. Maybe a tropical island to spend the rest of my days. This would also help get the dark money out of politics. Hopefully, they would behave patriotically instead of selfishly because money and bribes won’t help them later..
The only thing Trey Gowdy accomplished, to my knowledge, is the enlightenment of so many of us true conservatives out here in the real world. What did he teach us? The utterly futility of believing that Politicians can or will do anything about the corruption, fiscal insanity, loss of the Rule of Law, or any other constructive thing except waste more time and money.
What losers this man and his Goodlatte buddy are. What did they do about the numerous known criminals committing known crimes? What did they do about the FBI and or the Dept of Justice ignoring the law and ignoring congressional oversight? zero. Please name one Criminal in the Obama/Mueller/Lynch/Clinton/Comey Criminal Conspiracy brought to any sort of Justice? zero.
Or you could say they are a study in how ineffective doj “oversight” is
Its only ineffective when there is no AG to support them when they refer criminal findings to the AG for potential prosecution.
It’s time to ax Mueller. Let’s light this candle. Declassify the Docs of Hell.
Just like Benghazi. Same shit, different year… Worthless!
Must have taken you quite a while to find a picture of Gowdy without his purple tie.
These two along with many others, know exactly what they did, what they covered up or misspoke about. May their judgement be swift as they deceived many. The patient American citizens gave them many chances to do the job they applied for and gladly accepted.
If asked I am sure they would say they did all they could under the circumstances. News Flash that will not play well as they stand in front of their final judge. May God have mercy, they have a heavy load and they did not, are not winning. Fool hearty players?
Both of them elevated political fraud to an art form. Their letter is a blatantly transparent effort to revise history. They will be handsomely rewarded by the deep state for their seditious service.
IMO, they were two of the most powerful and effective players on the resistance team, all the while masquerading as champions of justice. Their faces will be forever included in the portrait of congressional corruption.
Rick Rolled over and over. I kept falling for it!
Rick? I can’t figure it out. LOL
My “jury” is still out on Goodlatte. My gut says he wanted to break this coup, Obozo and Shrillary wide open but sensed he had no support so he went through the motions.
Gowdys duplicity was exposed in the Benghazi clown show and confirmed in the more recent show hearings. Good riddance.
Like a lot of others, I’ve been up and down on Gowdy; but, I love the response he once gave to a witness who had testified – ” That’s a great answer to a question nobody asked.”
Funny as all get out. And often true.
When I see Gowdy now, I think of an Italian soccer player. So much fancy and smooth footwork, but when he gets close to the goal he pitches himself on the ground and moans like girl hoping to score a penalty- but never making a successful conversion for the actual goal.
Why so many “doing nothing” Republicans retiring?
I guess they hope, nobody pay attention to their cozy relationship to Barack Hussein Obama…
