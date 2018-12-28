Beyond Ridiculous – McClatchy News Beclowns Themselves With Michael Cohen Sourcing…

After claiming to have proprietary information that Michael Cohen visited Prague, McClatchy News reporter Greg Gordon appeared on MSNBC to share the origin of the story.   Not only did the reporters who wrote the article not see the evidence, the sources they used for the claim that Cohen visited Prague also did not see the evidence.

Apparently, a person told another person, who then told Greg Gordon and Peter Stone what the 3rd hand person told them.  That’s the sourcing for the claim that Michael Cohen’s cell phone was in Prague.   Watch this beclowning interview on MSNBC.

Mr. Greg Gordon is the real life personification, of every caricature, of every low-IQ doofy newsroom journalist.  Doonesbury Gordon might not have lost all his cognitive marbles, but there’s definitely a hole in the bag…

…”We believe, maybe, a senior Russian official”..

So our conspicuous “Kremlin GremlinOleg Deripaska may have told one of his Russian intelligence friends (he’s notorious for this stuff) to reach out to some other people… and then tell them to reach out to any fool in U.S. media who might be stupid enough to write an article about it.   Because Trump….

  1. EggsX says:
    December 28, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    The dangerous thing about these types of reports is that the FBI/DoJ use them to get surveillance warrants.

    An article using third hand knowledge (which isn’t mentioned) -> FISA warrant.

    • mr.piddles says:
      December 28, 2018 at 4:51 pm

      “The dangerous thing about these types of reports is that the FBI/DoJ use them to get surveillance warrants.”

      Your sarcasm made me LOL.

      Then I realized: “Holy Schinkes! **NOT SARCASM**!!!”

      :^)

    • nimrodman says:
      December 28, 2018 at 5:28 pm

      It’s even worse than that, Eggs

      In many cases, the articles the FBI cites to get warrants are based on information the FBI illegally LEAKED to the press in the first place.

      Circular perfidy

      • Orville R. Bacher says:
        December 28, 2018 at 5:44 pm

        nimrodman
        Want to start an investigation to throw mud? Why, since you are the untouchable FBI and DOJ, then just concoct the dirt, leak the dirt to one of your stooges in the MSM and voila….a $40 million dollar gift to one of your buddies in the Washinton Mob.
        Where are all these honorable FBI/DOJ members?

    • Orville R. Bacher says:
      December 28, 2018 at 5:40 pm

      Even Fox was broadcasting the McClatchy dirt. We have ZERO investigative reporters. Bobbleheads, one and all.

    • JX says:
      December 28, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      That’s the awful truth!

  2. Heika says:
    December 28, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    Credit to the lassy interviewing him, she kept asking for evidence of credibility. She did a good job of making him look like a right royal twat.

    • mr.piddles says:
      December 28, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      Reid must have been thinking: “Is this a freaking Trump False Flag operation, or something?!?!?”

      “YOU’RE NOT HHEELLLPPPIINNG, GORDON!!! NOT BEING HHEELLLPPPFULL HERE!!!”

  3. mr.piddles says:
    December 28, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Honest question: is Greg Gordon an actual journalist?

    Just not getting a “professional vibe” from him. It’s like in ‘97, ‘98, ‘99 when I was interviewing job candidates… everybody and their grandmother was a “Web Developer”.

    Ok, that wasn’t an honest question. Just me being a smartass. But still… who is this clown?

    • ATheoK says:
      December 28, 2018 at 5:07 pm

      Agreed. And smart ^ss works, especially in this case.

      Or the mid-eighties, when everyone was a computer expert.
      I used to ask people if floppy disks were hardware or software. Easily eliminates the truly ignorant.

      In the mid nineties, we used to ask for the url addresses for pages they were coding. Then bring up the pages to have the “web developers” walk us through their coding and designs.
      Many were flabbergasted that their down and dirty half ^ssed work was usually live.

  4. harrydhuffman (@harrydhuffman) says:
    December 28, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    I knew it would turn out to be this way — made up out of thin air, and grabbed at by our criminal media for the edification of the cult followers on the insane Left– but I didn’t expect a guy who looks like a Doonesbury cartoon to be the showpiece. I’m glad it didn’t take days to get to the empty bottom of it, but I think we should drag Mueller into the limelight and read him the riot act — and then arrest him and his whole cabal, and DO NOT allow them bail.

    Also, arrest any talking heads and their guests who ran with this story as if it were serious. When is someone going to hit all of these people, in office or in media, with racketeering charges.

    We could build a string of prisons along the Mexican border to house them in, along with anybody crossing the border illegally going north.

  5. Jederman says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    “…Mr. Greg Gordon is the real life personification, of every caricature, of every low-IQ doofy newsroom journalist.”

    I do not consider him or any of his lot “journalists.”

    Until recently journalism concerned itself with facts, personal and professional integrity and transparency (to the extent possible). With the exception of a very few, what we have now are slugs such as Mr Gordon participating in an anti-American information op.

  6. Caius Lowell says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    MSDNC: Cohen? Cohen? Cohen?
    Gordon: Um, he’s in the Czech Republic. My best friend’s sister’s boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who’s going with the girl who saw Cohen meet with a Russian at the Prague 31 Flavors last night. I guess it’s pretty serious.
    MSDNC: Thank you, Gordon.
    Gordon: No problem whatsoever.

