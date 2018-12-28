Beyond Ridiculous – McClatchy News Beclowns Themselves With Michael Cohen Sourcing…

After claiming to have proprietary information that Michael Cohen visited Prague, McClatchy News reporter Greg Gordon appeared on MSNBC to share the origin of the story. Not only did the reporters who wrote the article not see the evidence, the sources they used for the claim that Cohen visited Prague also did not see the evidence.

Apparently, a person told another person, who then told Greg Gordon and Peter Stone what the 3rd hand person told them. That’s the sourcing for the claim that Michael Cohen’s cell phone was in Prague. Watch this beclowning interview on MSNBC.

.

Mr. Greg Gordon is the real life personification, of every caricature, of every low-IQ doofy newsroom journalist. Doonesbury Gordon might not have lost all his cognitive marbles, but there’s definitely a hole in the bag…

…”We believe, maybe, a senior Russian official”..

So our conspicuous “Kremlin Gremlin” Oleg Deripaska may have told one of his Russian intelligence friends (he’s notorious for this stuff) to reach out to some other people… and then tell them to reach out to any fool in U.S. media who might be stupid enough to write an article about it. Because Trump….

