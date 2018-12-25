President Trump and First Lady Melania Deliver a White House Christmas Message…

Posted on December 25, 2018 by

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump deliver their Christmas holiday message from the White House.

.

15 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Deliver a White House Christmas Message…

  1. JoD says:
    December 25, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    LOVE YOUS!

  2. 335blues says:
    December 25, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Merry Christmas Mr. President, and to your beautiful wife. May the Lord guide your steps.

    With all due respect, Melania as a First Lady is an unmeasureable upgrade over disgusting michelle obama.
    Like day has replaced night.

  3. KittyKat says:
    December 25, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    That hit all the right notes. A very good message.

  4. billygoat65 says:
    December 25, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    President (President Elect)Trump has been my favorite gift three years in a row now.

  5. Glenna McCormack says:
    December 25, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Intense blessings to a wonderful President and First Lady.

  6. Attorney at Law says:
    December 25, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    God Bless President Trump who has put his life in the political arena, to save a country that deserves, peace, prosperity and joy. May he live an incredibly long, healthy, busy life and do so with contentment in his heart. I praise our POTUS each and every day, realizing how truly blessed we all are to have him lead the way, shine light into the darkness, bring forth evil and replace it with light and love. May God continue to look over President Trump and guide him with reassurance. We as a nation are beyond grateful to have this incredible man show us the way, Amen.

  7. andre says:
    December 25, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    God bless you President Trump and Melania. We all need to pray for them daily for godly wisdom and discernment and protection. They are standing in the gap for all of us. Lord be with you. Thank you for all you do.

  8. USA-Patriot says:
    December 25, 2018 at 4:57 pm

