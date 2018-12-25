President Trump and First Lady Melania Deliver a White House Christmas Message…

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump deliver their Christmas holiday message from the White House.
LOVE YOUS!
My Christmas wish would be that POTUS would deliver his size 12 shoe up Rod Rosenstein’s backside. But that is just how I roll……
Merry Christmas Mr. President, and to your beautiful wife. May the Lord guide your steps.
With all due respect, Melania as a First Lady is an unmeasureable upgrade over disgusting michelle obama.
Like day has replaced night.
That hit all the right notes. A very good message.
President (President Elect)Trump has been my favorite gift three years in a row now.
Praise Almighty God!
billygoat65…My favorite gift, too.
Absolutely right!! He is our Christmas present — and the Christmas present for the entire country — if only everyone knew it.
Intense blessings to a wonderful President and First Lady.
Amen.
God Bless President Trump who has put his life in the political arena, to save a country that deserves, peace, prosperity and joy. May he live an incredibly long, healthy, busy life and do so with contentment in his heart. I praise our POTUS each and every day, realizing how truly blessed we all are to have him lead the way, shine light into the darkness, bring forth evil and replace it with light and love. May God continue to look over President Trump and guide him with reassurance. We as a nation are beyond grateful to have this incredible man show us the way, Amen.
Amen
Okay, just posted the previous reply. Maybe you’re a woman! If so, sorry about that!
Mr. Attorney, what a beautifully expressed post here. You said it all. Merry Christmas to you, Mr. Attorney.
God bless you President Trump and Melania. We all need to pray for them daily for godly wisdom and discernment and protection. They are standing in the gap for all of us. Lord be with you. Thank you for all you do.
