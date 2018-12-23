Sunday Talks: Senator Rand Paul -vs- Margaret Brennan on Syrian Withdrawal…

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (KY) appears on CBS Face-the-Nation to discuss the appropriations conflict, border security and his support for President Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria and Afghanistan.

Anyone else notice not a single media network even casually mentioning the First Step Act and prison reform legislation passed last week.

  1. Reality says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Staying in Afghanistan is also a great idea. Just ask Mattis.
    Does the US not understand when it’s being laughed at?

    • Rex70 says:
      December 23, 2018 at 9:54 pm

      You can see, after watching these two Rand Paul interviews, that the Lefty anchor hacks got the memo of how to begin the interviews to attempt to set-up Mr. Paul. He didn’t bite.

  3. happyoldwoman says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    God bless Rand Paul. Oh how invigorating it is to hear truth spoken, loud and clear.

    • Rex70 says:
      December 23, 2018 at 9:49 pm

      That interview was overflowing with 100% lucid answers to her 100% set-up questions. Rand Paul was literally chuckling at the shallowness aka transparently partisan substance of Brennan’s line of inquiry. Dem and Never Trumper commentary on the Mattis and McGurk “departures” was just obliterated. Nicely done, Senator Paul!

  4. citizen817 says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:34 pm

  5. citizen817 says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:38 pm

  6. Bendix says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    I think most Americans would have us get out and stay out of those places.

  7. Bendix says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    On that First Step Act signing, I was left with the feeling of, “did that really happen?”

  8. The Red Pill says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Go Rand… you VERY effectively ripped off Brennan’s “psuedo” intellectual mask. She was loaded for bear, and you ABSOLUTELY DESTROYED her with facts, reality, honesty and commonsense!!

    Like a floodlight on cockroaches!!

  9. GB Bari says:
    December 23, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    “Anyone else notice not a single media network even casually mentioning the First Step Act and prison reform legislation passed last week.”

    Oh Yes.

    It has been conspicuously absent from the eneMedia broadcast and print versions of their propaganda streams. It would distract their “bot farms of viewers” away from the preferred Deep State narratives.

    The TDS-infected Operation Mockingbird Media cannot bring themselves to give PDJT one ounce of credit for taking serious action (that has been endorsed and praised by prominent members of the black community) trying to solve problems the Left has been bitching about for five decades yet failing to resolve.

