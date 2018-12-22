Saturday December 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
There wasn’t room in the 2018 video to do justice to Melania’s Christmas decorating, so… The 2018 White House Christmas video to “In Dulci Jubilo Praetorius.”
And, for comparison, this was the 2017 White House Christmas video, done to Mitch Miller’s “Silver Bells.”
Donald and Melania Trump’s 2018 Year in Review
Trump’s 2017 Year in Review
One can NEVER overdose on videos of POTUS
Trump I WIN! – Nessun Dorma – Bruce Sledge
The Purpose of Prayer
The question is sometimes asked: If God’s will and purpose are unalterable, why pray? The answer is simply: Because the divine purpose, which any answer to prayer must represent, includes the prayer itself. It is enough that He “who worketh all things after the counsel of His own will” (Eph. 1:11) invites and exhorts His people to “come boldly unto the throne of grace” to “let [their] requests be made known unto God” (Heb. 4:16; Phil. 4:6).
But prayer is not merely petition, as many suppose. It is one aspect of active communion with God (meditation on the Word being the other) and includes adoration, thanksgiving and confession, as well as supplication. Hyde, in God’s Education of Alan, Pp. 154,155, says: “Prayer is the communion of two wills, in which the finite comes into connection with the Infinite, and, like the trolley, appropriates its purpose and power.”
We have an example of this in the record of our Lord’s prayer in the garden, for, while He is not to be classed with finite men, yet He laid aside His glory, became “a servant” (Phil. 2:7) and “learned obedience” (Heb. 5:8; Phil. 2:8). In this place of subjection He made definite and earnest requests of His Father, but closed His prayer with the words: “Nevertheless, not My will, but Thine, be done” (Luke 22:42) with the result that He was “strengthened” for the ordeal He had to face (Ver. 43).
Thus prayer is not merely a means of “getting things from God” but a God-appointed means of fellowship with Him, and all acceptable prayer will include the supplication — as sincerely desired as the rest: “Nevertheless, not My will, but Thine, be done.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-purpose-of-prayer/
Ephesians 1:11 In whom also we have obtained an inheritance, being predestinated according to the purpose of him who worketh all things after the counsel of his own will:
Hebrews 4:16 Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.
Philippians 4:6 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.
Philippians 2:7 But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men:
Hebrews 5:8 Though he were a Son, yet learned he obedience by the things which he suffered;
Philippians 2:8 And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.
Luke 22:42 Saying, Father, if thou be willing, remove this cup from me: nevertheless not my will, but thine, be done.
43 And there appeared an angel unto him from heaven, strengthening him.
Absolutely good presentation about prayer.
So many times I hear Christian say that God is going to do what God’s going to do anyway.
They fail to take into account that God does many things according to many prayers of the saints that He has prefigured into all His works which the scriptures say are known to God from the Beginning.
Prayer is one of the main pillars of the whole structure and Body of Jesus Christ.
And when it seems that our prayers don’t get answered for a long time, we must defer to that scripture that talks about the prayers of the saints in the “golden bowls.” Rev 5:8
Shalom
“our prayers don’t get answered for a long time”
Some get answered instantly. Like in my case in Sept. 1995 when got too close to a 4800 volt line near the top of of power pole while holding an old metal case grounded drill. The electricity arced through the air to me. I was on a wooden ladder getting electrocuted (you know what is happening to you, but are powerless to do anything about it) when I prayed, “LORD, is it time for me to be with you yet?”. Obviously the answer was “NO”.
Everything went black and when I opened my eyes I was on my back looking at where I had fallen from. I fell 30 feet to a sloped garden shed roof. I hit the spot where a 2×4 rafter was, so I didn’t go through the plywood and get impaled. However, both my ankles were shattered and feet ripped half off. (Severe grade 3 open fractures involving the tibial plafond bilaterally, for you medical types) Then fell another 10 feet to the ground. That was good for a helicopter ride to the local Trauma Intensive Care Unit. I can still walk, but not run. I had one total ankle replacement done in Dec. 2009. It is about time for the other one.
Merry Christmas Greetings to all here in the Treehouse! A fun tidbit about “The Christmas Story” as my gift to you all.
I posted this comment some time ago but did it in a confusing way because I was trying to save space.
It is about a classic encounter with the looney left & how that encounter lead the main character in the “Christmas Story” movie began to tell the story about the BB gun he received on a long ago Christmas morning.
What I find most striking about his experience with a crazy leftie is that they were just as crazy then as they are now only they have had more time in our media & in our education system so have gained “normalcy” in culture and momentum. Well, not trying to get onto a sour note. Its a fun bit of back story that the main character shares and we see how his mind got onto the childhood memories of his long ago.
Hope you enjoy! Except below:
“DISARM THE TOY INDSUTRY”
That’s what it said. There was no questions about it. The button was born by a tim Indignant-type little old lady…
I, toying moodily with my chicken pot pie, which of course is a specialty of the house, surreptitiously examined my fellow citizen and patron of the Automat. Wiry, lightly powdered, tough as spring steel, the old doll dug with Old Lady gusto into her meal. Succotash, baked beans, creamed corn, side order of Harvard beets. Bad news—a Vegetarian type. No doubt also a dedicated Cat Fancier. Silently we shared our tiny Automat table…
And so we sat, wordlessly as is the New York custom, for long moments until I could not contain myself any longer. “Disarm the Toy Industry?”…”It’s an outrage!” she barked, causing two elderly gentlemen at the next table to spill soup on their vests…”It’s an outrage the way the toymakers are forcing the implements of blasphemous War on the innocent children, the Pure in Spirit, the tiny babes who are helpless and know no better!”
Her voice at the point rising to an Evangelical quaver, ringing from change booth to coffee urn and back again. Four gnarled atheists three tables over automatically, by reflex action alone, hurled four “Amen’s” into the unanswering air. She continued: “It’s all a Government plot to prepare the Innocent for evil, Godless War! I know what they’re up to! Our Committee is on to them, and we intend to expose the decadent Capitalistic evil!”
“Here, sonny. Read this. You’ll see what I mean.” She handed me a smudgy pamphlet from some embattled group of Right Thinkers, based—of course—in California, denouncing the U.S. as a citadel of Warmongers, profit-greedy despoilers of the young and promoters of world-wide Capitalistic decadence, all through plastic popguns and Sears Roebuck fatigue suits for the tots.
….hurled her parting shot: “Those who eat meat, the flesh of our fellow creatures, the innocent slaughtered lamb of the field, are doing the work of the Devil!”
Last year I bought my boss a cemetery plot for Christmas. At the end of the night of this years Chrisrmas party he asked why I didn’t get him anything. I said, “hell, you didn’t use the gift I got you last year!”
LOL! I will go grab another cup of eggnog for you!
A small Christmas story. My dad had died some years before and so when my mom died there was no reason to keep the house. I was cleaning it out when I came across the family Christmas decorations. They were quite old and I don’t think they’d been unpacked for years. As I looked them over I came across a tiny Santa made of red crochet yarn. I’d made that in first or second grade and my mom had always placed it at the top of our Christmas trees. It may well have been the first thing my hands had ever made. It touched me that she’d saved it over all those years.
Garrison, thank you so much for sharing your story and the Christmas Song. So wonderful to remember our beautiful memories and relaying them to others who can create those for little ones who so need heros and hugs!
Merry Christmas, Garrison!
Yesterday was the 30th anniversary of the the bombing of Pan Am flight over Lockerbie, Scotland. All 259 souls on the plane died as did 11 on the ground where it crashed.
I watched all of the broadcasts I could and didn’t see one that mentioned the bombing and the fate of the man convicted of the bombing. If you remember, after a long and thorough investigation of the incident Abdelbastet al-Megrahi was convicted of 270 counts of murder and, in 2001, sentenced to life in prison. In 2009 he was found to have prostate cancer and released on ‘compassionate grounds’ and allowed to return to Libya where he lived until 2012 when he died.
