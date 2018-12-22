President Trump Skips Christmas Holiday Trip to Mar-a-Lago Estate…

President Trump, First-Lady Melania and 12-year-old son Barron had previously planned to spend 16 days at their Mar-a-Lago estate with friends and family for the holidays. First-Lady Melania and Barron departed last week. However, President Trump said Friday he would remain in the nation’s capital if Congress could not reach an agreement to avert a partial government shutdown.
“Due to the shutdown, President Trump will remain in Washington, D.C. and the First Lady will return from Florida so they can spend Christmas together.”
Thank you President Trump by showing your love for us Deplorables and your country is number one.
A very Patriotic family…shame on you UniParty!
Out Spot, OUT!
This is actually a very smart tactic on Pres Trump’s part. Pres Trump is staying in DC over Christmas ready to work. The Congress has left Washington DC leaving only their stench-which they take with them wherever they go.
Mikey, this is the mother of all throat shots!
President Donald J. Trump! The first President in decades to truly mean it when he says it, and do it once he’s said it.
But, I know, & y’all probably know too, big month coming up. Crucial…
Sorry to hear that the Democrats can’t give a measly few billion to ensure that Americans are safe. Merry Christmas to the Treepers and the Trumps.
Let us hope people start to say the same thing.
God Bless this man. Merry Christmas
I feel so bad for this man. I wish he would go to his beloved Mar-a-Lago, but on the other hand, sure sheds light on the greasy, slimy swamp rats!
It would be great to turn this sacrifice into a sleepover on the North Lawn for 75 million Americans!!!!!
Merry Christmas, President and Mrs. Trump! We are right with ya!
I hope he’s scheming with his trusted to yank the rug out from under the betrayers
Remember the Battle of Trenton!!!!!!!!!!
Congress is a non-essential part of government. Eliminate?
Pres Trump makes it easy for Americans to understand: He remains in DC ready to work for the country. Congress abandons their work for Christmas break-leaving only their stench.
