President Trump Skips Christmas Holiday Trip to Mar-a-Lago Estate…

President Trump, First-Lady Melania and 12-year-old son Barron had previously planned to spend 16 days at their Mar-a-Lago estate with friends and family for the holidays. First-Lady Melania and Barron departed last week. However, President Trump said Friday he would remain in the nation’s capital if Congress could not reach an agreement to avert a partial government shutdown.

“Due to the shutdown, President Trump will remain in Washington, D.C. and the First Lady will return from Florida so they can spend Christmas together.” ~ Press Secretary Sarah Sanders

Advertisements