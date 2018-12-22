President Trump Skips Christmas Holiday Trip to Mar-a-Lago Estate…

Posted on December 22, 2018 by

President Trump, First-Lady Melania and 12-year-old son Barron had previously planned to spend 16 days at their Mar-a-Lago estate with friends and family for the holidays.  First-Lady Melania and Barron departed last week.  However, President Trump said Friday he would remain in the nation’s capital if Congress could not reach an agreement to avert a partial government shutdown.

“Due to the shutdown, President Trump will remain in Washington, D.C. and the First Lady will return from Florida so they can spend Christmas together.”

~ Press Secretary Sarah Sanders

15 Responses to President Trump Skips Christmas Holiday Trip to Mar-a-Lago Estate…

  1. FofBW says:
    December 22, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Thank you President Trump by showing your love for us Deplorables and your country is number one.

  2. WSB says:
    December 22, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    A very Patriotic family…shame on you UniParty!

    Out Spot, OUT!

  3. kea says:
    December 22, 2018 at 9:11 pm

  4. mikeyboo says:
    December 22, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    This is actually a very smart tactic on Pres Trump’s part. Pres Trump is staying in DC over Christmas ready to work. The Congress has left Washington DC leaving only their stench-which they take with them wherever they go.

  5. TheHumanCondition says:
    December 22, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    President Donald J. Trump! The first President in decades to truly mean it when he says it, and do it once he’s said it.

    But, I know, & y’all probably know too, big month coming up. Crucial…

  6. cheryl says:
    December 22, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Sorry to hear that the Democrats can’t give a measly few billion to ensure that Americans are safe. Merry Christmas to the Treepers and the Trumps.

  7. kea says:
    December 22, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    God Bless this man. Merry Christmas

  8. Red says:
    December 22, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    I feel so bad for this man. I wish he would go to his beloved Mar-a-Lago, but on the other hand, sure sheds light on the greasy, slimy swamp rats!

  9. Bullseye says:
    December 22, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    I hope he’s scheming with his trusted to yank the rug out from under the betrayers

  10. Robert Smith says:
    December 22, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Congress is a non-essential part of government. Eliminate?

  11. mikeyboo says:
    December 22, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Pres Trump makes it easy for Americans to understand: He remains in DC ready to work for the country. Congress abandons their work for Christmas break-leaving only their stench.

