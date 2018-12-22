Insufferable Media – War Advocate, CBS Margaret Brennan, Frames Brett McGurk Exit For Political Fodder….

CTH readers will know Brett McGurk; he is the departing U.S. state department envoy in-charge of the U.S./State Dept./Coalition de-ISIS campaign. We have discussed his presentations at great length [See Here in 2017].
McGurk was scheduled to exit the State Department in less than two months (Feb ’19); as the 27-nation coalition “de-ISIS operation” is now complete, and has shifted into maintenance mode. However, McGurk has announced he is resigning at the end of this year. CBS takes this as an opportunity to present a political hit-job against President Trump’s decision to remove U.S. troops from Syria and allow regional allies to take over.
(Via CBS) […] Brett McGurk, special presidential envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, had been planning to exit his post in February 2019. But sources tell CBS News that he informed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he will accelerate his departure due to a strong disagreement with President Trump’s snap decision to withdraw 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria, effectively abandoning U.S. allies in the region.
McGurk submitted his resignation on Friday, just one day after Defense Secretary James Mattis quit his post citing fundamental disagreements with the commander-in-chief — including one over the importance of honoring U.S. alliances.
The special envoy was publicly left in the lurch by the president’s sudden declaration on Wednesday that he was pulling U.S. forces out of Syria, against the advice of his top national security advisers and without consulting U.S. allies.
As leader of the counter ISIS mission, McGurk had been in the region to meet with coalition partners including Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani last week when Mr. Trump made his sudden decision to pull U.S. support. According to Barzani’s office, he had raised concern about the fate of Kurds in Syria including the Kurdish-led group of fighters known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). They have been the ground troops in the fight against ISIS and receive help from U.S. advisers, weapons and air strikes. (read more)
So McGurk leaving now is horrible; bad Trump…. but McGurk leaving as scheduled a month from now was, well, okay or something?
See the insufferable nonsense?
The bottom-line is ISIS in Syria has been defeated; that was our purpose for being there. The current issues and arguments surround who should stay in the region as part of the “maintenance” operation.
President Trump has made the decision to allow the regional allies, closest to the actual conflict, to take charge of the maintenance operation. As noted, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will be the primary regional team supporting coalition forces and ensuring the safety of Kurdish allies. The DC machine wants the U.S. military to remain in Syria indefinitely to control maintenance operations.
The de-ISIS campaign has been successful. The policy argument surrounds: who should remain in Syria to maintain the status-quo?
CBS obviously has an agenda to sell via narrative engineer Margaret Brennan.
It should be noted that Brett McGurk was also the envoy used by President Obama in 2016 for secret negotiations (pallets of cash) with the Iranians.
I would not be surprised to see deep state actors within the United States CIA and State Department begin covert black-op missions to attack the Kurds, as an excuse to force U.S. re-engagement. Watch for it in 3,.. 2,…
Is it just me, or does anybody else think President Trump is just getting started?
LikeLiked by 15 people
It’s looking more and more like he came into office, and had these people explain to him the mission and a timeline. Timelines up. They can’t believe they can’t keep endless war endless.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I read Saudi is sending in troops MBS . To replace ours
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/12/21/checkmate-saudi-crown-prince-mbs-sends-replacement-troops-to-defend-kurds-in-syria/
LikeLiked by 2 people
No wonder the deep state wants MBS replaced with their pick. MBS can tattle tale/complain to PTrump what’s going on with the Kurds. So can Erdogan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As I mentioned in the other thread, linked by All too Much below, the Saudi/UAE troop movement are not in response to Trump’s Syria decision. The article linked by Sundance was a month old and was about Saudi troops that had already arrived. This was a deployment initially agreed in May 2018 which took a few months logistically to deploy, given those countries prior commitments in Yemen.
The Saudi Government has apparently denied it as well.
The US troops are either going to be replaced by the Syrian Arab Army or the Turkish Army. The SDF Kurds are currently in negotiations with the Syrian Government, with an agreement seemingly already made for the areas held by the SDF west of the Euphrates.
The Trump move was very clever, it will be interesting to see how the dice fall now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t type quick enough. Link now above this post.
LikeLike
It not just you its me too.
LikeLike
wait… you mean a simple jaggoff stoner like me in Max Skepticism Mode, who would routinely claim false flag attacks are modus operandi of the deep state, is in company with Sundance? Color me shocked.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Stick around.
Maybe you’ll absorb some more Sundance in that stoney open mind of yours.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yet, try and tell others about how the CIA creates “false flags” and you’re labeled a “conspiracy quack”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We expect nothing less.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“It should be noted that Brett McGurk was also the envoy used by President Obama in 2016 for secret negotiations (pallets of cash) with the Iranians.”
Since I can’t open the vid, does the female reporter ask him about this? Oh, right, silly me.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Scott Adams calls Trump’s move out of Syria against all military advice, the ballsiest and gutsiest move perhaps ever in human history. Talked about for thousands of years.
Lately I don’t seem to be worrying much at all at whatever today’s sure thing is that will sink Trump for sure this time. I usually have a mental half smile on my face while I sit back and watch the show.
LikeLiked by 7 people
PDJT now has Chucky saying “Mr. President, you will never get YOUR wall”. Well, OK then, how about something made of “STEEL SLATS”? Will that do? Let’s negotiate.
I love this guy. He still makes me laugh after all these 3 years.
Donald, you’re the best. I’m lucky to be alive.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Make that US Steel slats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve got nothing to add, just want to be included in a thread with Derek and John. Smart!
LikeLike
Sharpened US Steel slats.
LikeLike
another Treeper posted the other day that the whole Syrian mess started to facilitate a pipeline that some wealthy Dems want built.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would be the proposed gas pipeline up from Qatar through Iraq/Syria/Turkey/Greece and Bulgaria into the EU. Syria said no so became another US target as per Iraq and Libya who’s leaders also fell foul of Washington’s demands.
Qatar and Iran share the Pars gas field and if a pipeline is built it will probably start in Iran (OK with Syria) rather than Qatar but there will be a deal between them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of all the outrageous Trump hating craziness going on, I think the collective left’s outrage over pulling out of a pointless military conflict is the most extreme. Lefties and many GOPes have lost their minds. In the past, the one thing you could rely on was for lefties to be anti war. It was the only thing going for them. Some of them even spoke out against the phony intelligence generated Iraq war build up back in 03. But now, they would be outraged if PDT pulled out of Iraq as Obama did in 2011.
It’s a bad development. We need a credible anti war movement in this country to balance out against the false flags and fake news generated war hysteria.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree but sadly…I don’t think it would do much good. If those who still follow the left and demtards that make up that group, haven’t left after two years of constant blathering lies and b.s., I don’t anything is going to persuade the remainder who haven’t chosen to walk away. Hate is the only thing they have remaining and they look upon that as their greatest asset.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time to start looking for Mitch’s replacement in 2020.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mitch should be thrown out of the party tonight.
LikeLiked by 3 people
if we had a functioning DoJ, he would be brought up on charges (according to the Schweitzer book.)
LikeLike
Just another day at the office…G’night Ralph…g’night Sam.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump said at many rallies that he was never going to tell the media his moves in regards to the enemy/war, all around him are leakers and liars. Better to have worked out all his strategy and then just do it. VSG ! Thank You President Trump. Promises Made, Promises Kept.
LikeLike
Excellent point. Pres Trump also decided not to tell the big mouth “diplomats” in advance, so those big mouths also could not leak the plans.
No wonder McGirk quit. The guy is embarrassed by not being important enough to be allowed to leak.
LikeLike
I believe the media and the uni-party are badly over-playing their hands on this. I’ve seen even many avowed leftists praising this move by President Trump. I can’t help but feel that at least 75% of the normal, everyday working American public are fully behind that and don’t want us involved in these overseas military involvements. The uni-party and the media are showing these citizens their true colors now, they would rather have war than peace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did the US military just help WIN 2 wars against head chopping terrorists in Iraq and Syria? Yes.
We Won !. Are our fighters coming home for Christmas? Yes. Best Christmas Ever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s time for us to get out of the way… The Syria/Lebanon/Palestinian theater is going to get very hot, very soon, and we don’t want to be caught in the middle.
Far better for us to stand on the sidelines while providing support for Israel, Saudi Arabia, and others as they deal with the Iranian expansionist threat. Too bad that a bunch of Russians will be caught in the middle.
LikeLike
This is just another example of whatever Trump does, it is wrong.
Another thought to process – is it not amazing that the dims play gullible McCain and used his hatred of Trump to initiate the dossier false flag? Think about it. What better way to give credibility to a phony, ridiculous allegation than to have one of the opposition party bring it to everyone’s attention. It is classic dim hypocrisy
LikeLike
Good riddance.
With the shutdown and the pullouts in Syria and Afghanistan, Trump has totally changed the conversation and the mood. Far Lefties who hate war suddenly want us to stay in Syria. The media has to try to make ISIS-in-Syria (decimated) into the new Putin.
Trump is on a great roll right now.
The Twitter Lefties are trying to borrow off the Yellow Vests and call for Trump to resign.
Mueller is fading into the background.
Market crash is fading into the background.
Barr talk is fading into the background.
Whitaker taking over the Mueller investigation is fading into the background.
The kooks know it, too:
The “avalanche of crazy” is Trump changing the narrative as he wants.
There is a large push to build enthusiasm for impeachment as the Dems are about to take power in the House. But…who cares about impeachment when the government is shut down? Who can be mad at Trump when he’s bringing the troops home? And so forth.
Brilliant strategy from POTUS.
With Mattis on the way out, there are only two people left in the Cabinet/Main Staff who I’m not sure are Trumpers (I guess some may put Bolton on this list, too):
Nielsen
Coats
I respect Mattis, but he’s not a Trumper. Nielsen, with Kelly about gone, now has no allies in the Administration. She can be ousted at any time. And she might even serve as a useful scapegoat-in-waiting if the Dems investigate Family Separation (much as Sessions might).
Coats? Also not a Trumper. Does he need to go? I don’t know. Maybe.
So, Trump is sorting through his staff and getting even closer to “his” team. This is a great thing, and will make him even stronger and protected as we go forward.
The one key thing on the Syria pullout is that THERE WERE NO LEAKS. Even though the decision was known for several days. No leaks. That helps POTUS understand who will not leak, and who may have been leaking.
Mattis didn’t know about the decision ahead of time. No leaks.
Getting more excited by the hour. Go POTUS!
LikeLike
That’s one way to look at it, Sally. But there are other interpretations as well. How about this one. The Department of Justice and the White House work hand-in-hand to put all the corruptocrats like you in prison for the rest of their lives. Works for me
LikeLike
Stand by for Assad to “gas his own people” again, right on schedule.
LikeLike
I think everyone is missing the point on why the haters are so upset about Trump’s Syria announcement. It was the use of the word “victory”. They can’t allow any victories.
LikeLike
So if ISIS becomes a problem in Syria once again, we can still bomb the bejeebers out of them, can’t we? We don’t need our ground troops getting in the way of our bombs.
LikeLike
France is also stepping in.
https://ahvalnews-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/ahvalnews.com/france-syria/france-vows-defend-kurdish-forces-after-us-announces-syria-withdrawal?amp
LikeLike