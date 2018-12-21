President Trump Signs ‘First Step Act’ and Delivers Media Remarks About Shutdown…

President Trump delivers remarks during the First Step Act Bill Signing. The president talks about border security, the border wall and the likelihood of a government shutdown.

The FIRST STEP Act was championed by Jared Kushner, and passed through Congress with bipartisan support. President Trump saluted his allies in the White House and in Congress who fought for the bill, and added a personal thanks to the Senate and House Minority Leaders. “I want to thank Nancy and Chuck, as I say affectionately. I do. I want to thank everybody.”

Advertisements