President Trump Signs ‘First Step Act’ and Delivers Media Remarks About Shutdown…

President Trump delivers remarks during the First Step Act Bill Signing. The president talks about border security, the border wall and the likelihood of a government shutdown.
The FIRST STEP Act was championed by Jared Kushner, and passed through Congress with bipartisan support. President Trump saluted his allies in the White House and in Congress who fought for the bill, and added a personal thanks to the Senate and House Minority Leaders. “I want to thank Nancy and Chuck, as I say affectionately. I do. I want to thank everybody.”
I know there are many Treepers on both sides of the aisle on this bill but in my opinion, it is beyond devastating for the Democrats, MSM, Leftists etc. that call our President a racist. This completely kills that talking point and will allow even more members of the Black community to open their eyes to the reality that PDJT has done more for them than his POS predecessor ever did.
really does!
These numbers will only get better and better because the unemployment rate for Blacks is at a historic low (5.9%), The Opportunity Zone will bear incredible facilities that will allow Blacks to benefit from better paying jobs. Democrats will continue to push Open Borders which allows cheap labor hurting minority’s.
But Flep they will continue to do that! This will not change them! BTW Why pence is offering a lesser deal of 1.6 bill instead of what the house had passed? Any idea?
Good! It exposes the hypocrisy for low information voters that get to see his actions versus their rhetoric.
Question: Does a partial shut down defund the Mueller inquisition?
He was for this bill from the beginning and he made it happen. That said, the bill passed so overwhelmingly to not sign would have been suicide as the votes were present to over ride any veto. In short, to argue against this bill is pure folly.
If it wasn’t for our President, Mitch would never have allowed this bill to see daylight. They weren’t passing it if our President didn’t support it. The numbers on the Senate side have been there for decades for a bil like this. The difference was they didn’t have a President to push it and most importantly opposition from his own party.
This bill is great but it should have been bundled with the wall to use when campaigning against Democrats then we could say they voted against prison reform. This would hurt them with the African American vote.
And the MSM? Crickets…
I wouldn’t expect the MSM to give POTUS any credit. Positive news and accomplisments must go buried and unreported.
MSM? Who is that? They still relevant?
If after nearly two years the only “liberals” that are seeing the light are those who made up the “just walk away” movement, then we shouldn’t expect liberals to change much. Their hatred of NOT BEING able to control people will never make them see truth, justice or honesty. It’s that simple. Why even bother with the MSM?
The Winners, convicted criminals, the losers, law-abiding Citizens. I thought we would be “forgotten no more”? Keep your doors locked.
I disagree. Harsh first sentances, especially for drug crimes, fall disproportionately on inner city minorities. The First Step Act plus the Opportunity Zones Act get at root causes in a joint effort to rehabilitate those areas. Get the imprisoned fathers back sooner with their (often illigitimate) kids. Help get them real jobs. Reduce recidivism; (and then really throw the book at recidivists). Revitalize those same neighborhoods with private investment (which directionally means not wasted. Simple stuff like healthy food grocery stores, daycare centers, simple services businesses.
What you see is PDJT the masterful businessman applying his hard won knowledge to nonbusiness social problems that have economic root causes.
This bill does several significant things, arguably long overdue. Was IMO foretold when PDJT granted clemency to the drug dealing Grandmother at Kim Kardashian’s request.
Point is, past presidents talked about this reform but did NOT get it done.
By rights, this should have been part of Obama’s legacy. It is PDJT’s instead. That has to hurt.
The First step act is very important and I applaud him for this it puts the human element into a machine,
Remember that lady who Trump freed after the mandatory minimum machine locked her away forever ,I wasn’t there because I was crying in the bathroom taking a powder after seeing her on TV free and full of thanks , it was simply powerful and moving . Some people just fall through the cracks and need a hand up .
People should be held accountable for their crimes… when the crimes are non-violent, a bill like this does a good job of helping all sides of the crime problem. 1st it’s going to help the criminal (after they pay their sentence) by training them and helping them not fall back into the same crime again. 2nd, it’s going to help the rest of us because if we can keep them out of jail and keep them from committing more crimes, it’s going to save us money and hopefully add 1 more successful brother or sister to the American economy.
Sure there’s going to be lots of people that it doesn’t do anything for, but things will continuously get worse if we don’t figure out a way to break the revolving door in and out of jail or prison.
Another aspect is if you stop people from recommitting non-violent crimes, they won’t escalate to committing violent crimes.
If blacks still vote 90% for the Democrat in 2020, there really is no hope for them.
That percentage is dropping — they are beginning to leave the plantation.
Official WH video of the event just went up
