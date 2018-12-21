President Trump Signs ‘First Step Act’ and Delivers Media Remarks About Shutdown…

Posted on December 21, 2018 by

President Trump delivers remarks during the First Step Act Bill Signing.  The president talks about border security, the border wall and the likelihood of a government shutdown.

The FIRST STEP Act was championed by Jared Kushner, and passed through Congress with bipartisan support. President Trump saluted his allies in the White House and in Congress who fought for the bill, and added a personal thanks to the Senate and House Minority Leaders. “I want to thank Nancy and Chuck, as I say affectionately. I do. I want to thank everybody.”

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, FBI, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Racism, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

20 Responses to President Trump Signs ‘First Step Act’ and Delivers Media Remarks About Shutdown…

  1. fleporeblog says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    I know there are many Treepers on both sides of the aisle on this bill but in my opinion, it is beyond devastating for the Democrats, MSM, Leftists etc. that call our President a racist. This completely kills that talking point and will allow even more members of the Black community to open their eyes to the reality that PDJT has done more for them than his POS predecessor ever did.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. DT2020 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    He was for this bill from the beginning and he made it happen. That said, the bill passed so overwhelmingly to not sign would have been suicide as the votes were present to over ride any veto. In short, to argue against this bill is pure folly.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      December 21, 2018 at 5:17 pm

      If it wasn’t for our President, Mitch would never have allowed this bill to see daylight. They weren’t passing it if our President didn’t support it. The numbers on the Senate side have been there for decades for a bil like this. The difference was they didn’t have a President to push it and most importantly opposition from his own party.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  3. RedWave 2020 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    This bill is great but it should have been bundled with the wall to use when campaigning against Democrats then we could say they voted against prison reform. This would hurt them with the African American vote.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Martin says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    And the MSM? Crickets…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mark says:
      December 21, 2018 at 5:20 pm

      I wouldn’t expect the MSM to give POTUS any credit. Positive news and accomplisments must go buried and unreported.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Mark (The Artist) T. says:
      December 21, 2018 at 5:48 pm

      MSM? Who is that? They still relevant?

      If after nearly two years the only “liberals” that are seeing the light are those who made up the “just walk away” movement, then we shouldn’t expect liberals to change much. Their hatred of NOT BEING able to control people will never make them see truth, justice or honesty. It’s that simple. Why even bother with the MSM?

      Like

      Reply
  5. Redheart says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    The Winners, convicted criminals, the losers, law-abiding Citizens. I thought we would be “forgotten no more”? Keep your doors locked.

    Like

    Reply
    • ristvan says:
      December 21, 2018 at 5:52 pm

      I disagree. Harsh first sentances, especially for drug crimes, fall disproportionately on inner city minorities. The First Step Act plus the Opportunity Zones Act get at root causes in a joint effort to rehabilitate those areas. Get the imprisoned fathers back sooner with their (often illigitimate) kids. Help get them real jobs. Reduce recidivism; (and then really throw the book at recidivists). Revitalize those same neighborhoods with private investment (which directionally means not wasted. Simple stuff like healthy food grocery stores, daycare centers, simple services businesses.

      What you see is PDJT the masterful businessman applying his hard won knowledge to nonbusiness social problems that have economic root causes.

      Like

      Reply
  6. ristvan says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    This bill does several significant things, arguably long overdue. Was IMO foretold when PDJT granted clemency to the drug dealing Grandmother at Kim Kardashian’s request.
    Point is, past presidents talked about this reform but did NOT get it done.
    By rights, this should have been part of Obama’s legacy. It is PDJT’s instead. That has to hurt.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. CornPicker says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    The First step act is very important and I applaud him for this it puts the human element into a machine,

    Remember that lady who Trump freed after the mandatory minimum machine locked her away forever ,I wasn’t there because I was crying in the bathroom taking a powder after seeing her on TV free and full of thanks , it was simply powerful and moving . Some people just fall through the cracks and need a hand up .

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. treehouseron says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    People should be held accountable for their crimes… when the crimes are non-violent, a bill like this does a good job of helping all sides of the crime problem. 1st it’s going to help the criminal (after they pay their sentence) by training them and helping them not fall back into the same crime again. 2nd, it’s going to help the rest of us because if we can keep them out of jail and keep them from committing more crimes, it’s going to save us money and hopefully add 1 more successful brother or sister to the American economy.

    Sure there’s going to be lots of people that it doesn’t do anything for, but things will continuously get worse if we don’t figure out a way to break the revolving door in and out of jail or prison.

    Another aspect is if you stop people from recommitting non-violent crimes, they won’t escalate to committing violent crimes.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Piper77 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    If blacks still vote 90% for the Democrat in 2020, there really is no hope for them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    December 21, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Official WH video of the event just went up

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s