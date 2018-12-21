MAGAnomics – Incredible 2,617,000 Jobs Created in 2018…

Jobs, jobs, jobs. Stunning jobs data provided today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) [see here] all 50 states had significant job gains through November 2018. Not a single state had a negative job growth number.
Total 2018 growth in U.S. jobs through November is: 2,617,000 new jobs.
Eighteen states had significant jobless rate decreases from a year earlier; and with the national unemployment rate at 3.7 percent 32 states (and DC) had little or no change.
One of our President’s greatest accomplishments will be that he truly was the JOBS President for all Americans!
Idle hands do the Devil’s work; and, the President is keenly aware.
I think you meant the devil’s “work shop”, but I agree.
The best anti-poverty plan ever created is a J-O-B!!!
> “The best anti-poverty plan ever created is a J-O-B!!!”
Not a “shovel ready” job! PDJT moves the economy to create real, good paying jobs, with rising income!
Flep: I said to myself as I was clicking on this article that you would be the first person to comment! Sure enough! Just like grandma’s prayer is the first poster on each days Presidental thread!
This is all happening with the Federal Reserve doing everything they can do to stop 🛑 it in its tracks. On top of all the interest rate hikes that have occurred in his first two years as President (8 total versus only 2 in BHO’s 8 miserable years), the Federal Reserve has also reversed the Quantitative Easing by removing $50 billion dollars a month from its balance sheets.
https://news.yahoo.com/powell-said-seems-troubling-markets-181403220.html
From the article linked above:
Fed Chair Jay Powell may have picked a bone with the markets by doubling down on the central bank’s plans to continue shrinking its balance sheet.
Minutes into his press conference on December 19, Powell was asked if the Fed is looking into altering its strategy of undoing quantitative easing by allowing its massive holdings of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities to mature off the balance sheet.
“I think that the runoff of the balance sheet has been smooth and has served its purpose and I don’t see us changing that,” Powell said, adding that interest rates would continue to be the “active tool of monetary policy.” When Janet Yellen kicked off the unwind process at the end of 2017, the Fed outlined its intention to let the roll-off occur on “auto-pilot” with no promise of reverting back to quantitative easing — unless there were a “sufficient” negative shock to the economy.
Yet we are still on course for the first time since 2005 to achieve a 3% real annual GDP rate in 2018. Our President will accomplish what BHO wasn’t able to do in 8 miserable years in his 2nd year.
Flep: I am not so sure that the Fed slowly raising interest rates isn’t also part of Trump’s MAGA plan to shift the focus from Wall Street back to main street. (Part of Powell’s job description is to ignore all of President Trump’s barbs!)
Rising interest rates help savers and pensioners on main street the very people hurt by the globalists under Obama’s zero interest policy! Rising interest rates hurt the globalist far more than main street simply because Wall Street’s fake financial economy is much larger (10X?) than main street’s economy is!
i
WES I absolutely see your point but my only argument is that it hurts the housing market because rates will be higher. However, one could argue that with higher wages and better paying jobs, it will be a minimal effect.
Flep: Recently I have begun to wonder about the true relationship between Trump and Powell!
Between Fed meetings Trump says Powell is a good man! Then the week before the Fed meeting he shoots a quiver full of arrows at Powell!
Just in the last week or so Trump became very vocal that he is a low interest guy and the Fed had better not raise interest rates!
He became so loud that I began to wonder if this was a signal to Powell that he was directly over the target and to hury up and drop the dam bombs!
Absolutely not! Trump does NOT want to see higher interest rates until there are signs inflation is picking up. The market drop is all about increasing uncertainty in the global economy. I will agree, however, that the higher rates are nice for those of us that have been liquidating equities and moving into fixed fixed income investments until things settle.
I agree with this take. I think the Fed is between a rock (Obama’s inept economic policy) and a hard place (Trump economy running on rocket fuel).
Obama inflated the stock market via QE. For the past 10 years the equities market really became completely detached from reality. At some point the market would need to come down to earth. I think the Fed has decided that now is the time to do that.
People have become conditioned to the idea that Stock Market performance is *THE* indicator of the strength of the economy. It’s just not true anymore under Trump. I think the Fed is going to be creating a situation in the near future where the bond market is going to be much healthier.
Well not really for all Americans as he fired McMasters, Tillerson, Sessions, Kelly and Mattis. But they will probably all go work for one Soros funded group or another, so they should all be financially OK.
ok The average Americans pay approx 9 K in Federal taxes, @ approx 2.6 million new jobs is what 24 B into the Treasury?
“People know this world is a wreck, they’re sick and tired of being politically correct”
Enjoy –
my state doesn’t even chart… we have an idiot Dem governor who believes that suing businesses and expanding medicaid will create economic growth.
Snarky: CA?!
The 51st state Canada isn’t in the table because it is negative!
Louisiana… [sigh]
And a few dozen jobs have been lost out of DC. Me likey that part. Hopefully the ones “lost” in the House is a temporary set back……that is if the GOPe get off their duff…..or as probably will happen, you can pretty much predict they will be surprised and blindsided again in 2020.
Can PDJT get rid of the Fed with an EO?
The very best job creation the President did this year, although it won’t take place until early next year, is creating a job for someone as Secretary of Defense. McConnell has already said he wants that job to be filled by someone who thinks just like Mattis, but I don’t think President Trump is going to offer that position to Hillary or Jeb! or W or Obama or any of MConneel’s other globalist and global warming cultist friends.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or Evelyn Farkas, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia.
Markets bottom March 2020… stay away til then
…am I ‘read only’?….a screaming popup tells me this site is insecure and a security scan is in progress or some such….never seen that on any other website or this one for that matter…until…a few weeks ago..and only on this website…
..am I persona non grata? ….
…but only when I post..
I think you need to go play with your Lincoln Logs and stay away from computers.
Clear your cache and. Cookies close.the browser and.try again
It’s hard to let go of the old belief that the political class is smarter than us.
One of “us” gets in and runs circles around them.
They aren’t smart. They’re just evil. And well connected.
2,617,000 more workers for the Democrats to feed off of! Wheeeeee…….
