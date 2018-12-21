MAGAnomics – Incredible 2,617,000 Jobs Created in 2018…

Jobs, jobs, jobs. Stunning jobs data provided today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) [see here] all 50 states had significant job gains through November 2018. Not a single state had a negative job growth number.

Total 2018 growth in U.S. jobs through November is: 2,617,000 new jobs.

Eighteen states had significant jobless rate decreases from a year earlier; and with the national unemployment rate at 3.7 percent 32 states (and DC) had little or no change.

(Data Link)

Advertisements