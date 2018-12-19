President Trump Delivers a Message on Syria…

President Trump delivers a deliberate message announcing the full U.S. military withdrawal from Syria.
Thank You, and Merry Christmas.
Two days ago, December 17th, the move was signaled when Ambassador James Jeffrey, Secretary’s Special Representative for Syria Engagement, delivered a keynote address at the Atlantic Council’s “The Future of U.S. Policy in Syria” program:
Joe Biden knows what kind of deal this withdrawal of troops is.
Ha! Money saved there might go to solve some other border problem.
I bet you it costs more to keep our troops in Syria than it does to build the wall. One country at a time… bring home our troops.
Gee, this really puts a crimp in the globalist sails and Hillary’s plans for WW3.
Guess the cancellation is for real.
Damn you President Trump, you magnificent bastard!
Let’s fight on.
Next Afghanistan!
I salute you Mr. President. That took guts in a number of different ways.
Good one Boss!
Watch POTUS pull out of Yemen next … after Congress voted to abandon Saudi Arabia!
Congrats, Saudi Arabia, after your OPEC decision to push oil prices up by reduce supply … in opposition to Trump’s request to keep supply flowing!
BKR – can you elaborate a little? I must have missed this one. Can’t believe SA isn’t kissing Trump’s feet right about now.
Egypt and Jordan voted NO.
Saudis ABSTAINED.
POTUS is sending a message: You’re either with us, or you’re ON YOUR OWN.
Hahahahah, Boss – good one! Good old creepy Joe. Never can tell what is going to come out of his mouth – even on national television.
It smells the same as what comes out of Creepy Joe’s exit port.
A wonderful Christmas present for so many.
God Bless President Trump.
Absolutely breathtaking! Thank You 🙏 Father in Heaven for PDJT! Please continue to protect him from the forces of evil on Earth.
Amen!
Amen!
Amen
THANK YOU, Mr. President!!
Such as Congress
What, no Federal Judge is going to block this?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Kinda difficult for a Judge to try to overrule the Commander in Chief. Maybe President Trump has found his way around the leftist after all.
It’s wonderful to hear out troops are coming home.
God bless and keep safe President Trump and his loved ones.
Amen to that!
Amen!!
Hopefully Afghanistan is next.
The President gave them 2 years to solve the issues regarding the situation Obama allowed to destabilize before moving on his campaign promise.
Let the locals sort out the mess and if Russia or China want to solve Afghanistan, hold the door open for them as we leave.
!!!!!THIS!!!!
Exactly, docoo- EXACTLY!!!!
A completely broken nation and choose-your-flavor powder keg waiting to happen.
I’d only agree with leaving Afghanistan on one condition; a complete, absolute ban on any travel to, from, or through there and the US. A complete, absolute ban on any Afghani national, regardless of who they are or their reason for travel, with the exception of ambassadors. And a 90-day waiting period and full investigation of any other national who has been within Afghanistan for a significant period of time and wishes to enter the US, unless they were in Afghanistan for official (non-US) government or military purposes.
You see what I am getting at here? Broken countries like Afghanistan are dangerous, and in a world of global travel and the ability for a few evil people to do great harm, broken countries pose a massive risk, no matter where you are and no matter how isolationist you want to be.
Until Afghanistan is “fixed” and firmly under the sphere of influence of Russia or whoever wants to take on that mess, I want troops there or I want whatever evil arises in Afghanistan to have no possible way of getting to US soil.
And we’ve seen what a total outcry that sort of thing causes when you try to ban people from entering.
Yes, I want us out of Afghanistan. But we’ve taken a mess and created a bigger mess (by “we” I mean 43 and 44) and you can’t just walk away from that and think it’ll be fine. Take heavy precautions, or stay and try to work out a way to get out safely.
China will now get all the minerals in the mountains.
And the Afghans will be China’s problem
Kipling: https://www.poetryloverspage.com/poets/kipling/ford_kabul_river.html
No foreign country ever won a war in Afghanistan. No One
Greatest Christmas present POTUS could give to those returning troops and their loved ones. Thank you President Trump.
He is KILLING all of the Uniparty tonight! I love it!
Looks like President Trump has given our “Allies” 2 years to PROVE they’re worthy.
• NATO still Underfunded.
• America’s deployed troops still Unfunded.
• America’s overseas bases still Unfunded by Allies who Charge us instead.
** ZERO Trade Deals.
Trump’s pulling out NOW: Time’s up!
Slap those Auto Tariffs on TOMORROW!
Flep, I’d like to kill the UniParty right now. I have never been angrier at Congress than I have been lately, and that’s saying something. Grrrrrrrrrrrr. Trying hard to keep the Christmas spirit and forget these morons for at least the next week.
President Trump, please define “they” and in “that’s the way they want it”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It appears he was talking about troops that sacrificed their lives.
I took the president’s comments to imply the American warfighters lost executing the mission (i.e., “they”) would agree their comrades in arms should redeploy home when the stated goal is met. But of course I defer to President Trump’s direct response to your posting.
WCL – Whatthehell do you think he was referring to? He’s talking about soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. I think it is quite obvious that’s what Trump meant, and your smirky comment isn’t funny or cute.
LikeLiked by 1 person
West . . . I believe POTUS was referring to those who paid the ultimate price.
“They” refers to the fallen heroes
WCL Our great President Trump doesn’t have to. Your name explains it all.
NATO proxy warriors need an image makeover or at least a new brand name before they amp up the destabilization again.
Thank you Mr. President, Sir.
And with the move, Trump made code-pink turn pro-war.
It’s beautifully brutal. He leaves them (C-P) no where to go with this.
Of course, none of it will be reported by the media, but I guess eventually Americans will notice that troops have come back to their homes. Meanwhile we’ll have to listen to the backstabbing likes of Corker and Rubio and Miss Lindsey.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Out: Troops at US border during Thanksgiving is a travesty.
In: Troops probably would love Christmas in Syria.
POTUS completely flipped the UniParty’s planned narrative that he bogged us down in a QUAGMIRE!
Dumb question: What does this mean with regard to all of the Syrian refugees in the US? Do they all stay? Go home? Go to a “safe zone”?
I ask because I am surrounded by efforts on their behalf and I don’t know what to think.
I would hope most will prefer to return and rebuild their fascinating culture and country. Maybe The Clinton Foundation could write a check for a few billion dollars to “fix what Bi, Hill and The Zero broke”! Or has the Crime Family of he Century been forced to close?
All the Syrian refugees will stay right here in the USA, with our support. How would you even imagine rounding them up and sending them back?
Maybe they should fight for their own country like our people have done for ours?
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seriously, yes. It’s not like they were unarmed. Weapons over there are abundant and everywhere.
notasmidgeon – one, by one…….
If the Syrian refugees were escaping for fear of ISIS, and if ISIS is now defeated, then they very well may want to return to their homes in Syria.
First he came for Syria, then he brought the troops and the budget deficits home from Afghanistan.
As in, if the locals don’t want to fight the Taliban for their own country, too bad.
So I’m watching all the teeth-gnashing on TV
— This’ll be like Bush’s “Mission Accomplished”
— Trump belittled Obama for pulling out of Iraq too soon
— Betrays the sacrifice of those injured or dead
— yada yada
— have I said ‘yada’?
So I’ll repeat what I said on the other thread today:
It’s not like we don’t have standoff capability and over-the-horizon capability.
If ISIS or Al Qaeda form any dense clusters or training / operations headquarters, PresTrump can always lob a couple cruise missiles on them from our missile frigates offshore.
I think our armed drones also can operate quite far afield with their hellfire missiles.
And there’s always old-fashioned strafing and rocket attacks by our fighter jets.
All predicated on enough remote and on-ground surveillance and intelligence for targeting decisions.
We got technology – let’s frikkin’ USE IT
— instead of our boys with boots on the ground as targets to get shot at.
I’d recommend just turning the news off.
Better for your health and sanity as no-one wants to watch neo-cons screech at the sky.
Sorry, giving, I find these kinds of admonishments to turn this off or turn that off quite tiresome.
I’m quite capable of picking thru media and deciding what merits belief or dismissal.
I choose to stay aware of the various narratives out there because some of them will be used to guide policy by our adversaries.
But thanks all the same
You are absolutely right! I watch this video and I smile 😉
“When you care enough to send the very best.” Now that’s the kind of Hallmark every terrorist deserves.
“I love the smell of obliteration in the morning”
72 virgins meet Uncle Sam!
72 Virginians..
Nim – Yes – I think this is what Israel just alluded to in their press release, eh? Absolutely right!
haven’t seen it, got a link?
POTUS looks to be consolidating our forces to defend our Borders and face China.
• He’ll concurrently force Regions to OWN their area-defense by providing their own Manning, Equiping, Funding and TEAMING to do it.
• He’ll allow Russia and China to stretch their resources as we conserve our own!
EXACTLY
What is Trump thinking? The sudden and puzzling Syria pullout announcement
https://www.nydailynews.com/opinion/ny-edit-what-is-trump-thinking-20181219-story.html
I listened to that entire speech! The representative from the State Department did a really good job explaining what PDJT’s purpose is in Syria 🇸🇾. It has nothing to do with regime change. It had everything to do with destroying ISIS. Assad has every opportunity to remain. Our President has now handed over the future of Syria 🇸🇾 to the Russians. They OWN it in all its glory.
He referenced a bill in the $300 to $400 billion dollar 💵 range to rebuild the country. What gave me goosebumps is the fact we won’t be contributing a dime to it. The folks in the region can decide how to rebuild the country. We will give our expertise only when we see the regime except a new constitution and fair elections.
BHO, HRC, Jon Kerry, John Brennan, Neoconservatives, Warmongers etc. decided they wanted to plant our flag in Syria 🇸🇾 so that the Globalist/NWO could have the mass migration to Western Europe and complete chaos in the ME for the Muslim Brotherhood and Iran 🇮🇷. Our President gave them the middle finger 🖕 and is picking up our flag and having our men in women in Syria 🇸🇾 bring it back.
What is lost on about everyone is that Syria has been Russia’s for decades. They ain’t moving in at all. They have been there all along.
Trump just gave Putin a Christmas gift. “Here Vlad, Syia is all yours, good luck!”
If Russia wants to dump money into Syria, go right ahead. Merry Christmas!
They absolutely can’t afford it either! An incredible gift 🎁.
A gift that will, as they say, “keep on giving”. Sort of like Afcrapistan.
No, Russia cannot, especially after POTUS just signed up Poland as a U.S.A. LNG customer!
Congressional UniParty heads exploding:
But, but Trump CAN’T be allowed to execute mutually-reinforcing moves on the SAME DAY!
GB . . . . excellent point. Nary a word in the MSM about the 20 year agreement with Poland. POTUS is a master chess player indeed. Too bad more Americans cannot understand how our president plays the game. No one in the MSM knows, and even if they did, they still wouldn’t get it.
A lot of those Neoconservatives and Warmongers are in high positions at the Pentagon.
Adam Kinzinger, Edward McMuffin and John McCain, please call the office.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t forget Max Boot and Bill Kristol! And Doug Feith, if he’s still around, the one Tommy Franks called the dumbest xxxx-ing man on the planet.
Absolutely spot on, Flep!
Would have saved time posting above if I’d seen your post first. 😏
I have grave misgivings about this pullout
The IslamoNazis is Tehran love it
So what?
Indeed!!
Can you be more specific?
Their currency is also about 100,000 to $1.
And Guess what? Not a single American troop is used in the process.
In case you missed it a few weeks back, among the reasons for the unrest in Iran is body bags returning from their military ventures and money being spent on everything except improving the nation.
The Iranians ran through the Obama’s pay-off like horny Arab on a virgin goat farm. Let them spend more or the money they now do not have on Syria.
“..like horny Arab on a virgin goat farm.”
😂 🤣 😂 🤣 😂 🤣
docoo – “horny arab on a virgin goat farm”! Priceless! I have never laughed harder!
EXACTLY. Let them spend their Obama money!
The Iranians ran through the Obama’s pay-off like horny Arab on a virgin goat farm!!!
LOL!
The key to understanding this pull out is within the tweets that Netanyahu put out.
I don’t think there is a reason to worry.
Will Iran and its allies try something? Probably. Will it backfire? Likely.
At this point I’m kind of hoping they try to test it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They may be sowing their entire nation’s demise in the process of taking him out.
Perfect moment to decide whether it’s worth the INVITED RISK.
Something else in Netanyahu’s tweet that puts a lie to FOX’s John Roberts report that Trump told no one of his decision. Pompeo knew. Brilliant move.
Troll Team ZERO.
Zero value in “concern trolling”. Bye.
They are not Nazis. They are Muslims, followers of Mohammad, not Hitler. One can blame the Nazis for a whole lot of things, but Islam, which predates Nazism by 1,300 years is not one of them. I know Mark Levin calls then “IslamoNazis”, but he doesn’t know what he is talking about.
Best news I’ve read in months. Lord have mercy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
General Jack Keane was apoplectic on the Trish Reagan show tonight.
• Wringing hands that ISIS could reconstitute.
• We’ve GOT to fund Nation-Building.
• We’ve GOT to leave our troops in the line of fire.
Globalist Funding starting to evaporate, Jack?
Jack never got the memo:
• Trump’s made America ENERGY DOMINANT.
• We don’t need to protect Mideast Oil; their CUSTOMERS do!
Excellent. I have asked this question before and I will ask it again. Is there any lucid person who thinks that Syria would be better off without Assad? Yes, he is a bad person. So what? He lives in a bad neighborhood, chock full of bad people. What could possibly follow that would be better?
Quadaffi (sp?) was also a bad person who lived in a bad neighborhood, chock full of bad people. Who could possibly believe that what has happened there since his death is better than what had transpired before?
DCP
Further the real lesson is, are the people being sponsored as the rebels any better that the despot being replaced?? No. The tribal difference will remain and old scores will be settled until another civil war begins.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
DCP, one thing I do know is Christians in Syria like Assad…have a missionary friend there who communicates regularly…been in-and-out of Syria for years and knows church Leaders, and their Congregations.
All this handwringing and pearl clutching by pundits and critics without one mention of GCC. That tells you all you need to know about them. They are either ignorant of facts or are hiding them from you.
I fully concur with the Commander in Chief’s decision to withdraw our forces from Syria. Syria is a single country within a region where the Military will continue to remain heavily engaged until established objectives are met. Hopefully the DoD can divert any cost savings and apply them toward funding something important like barriers and obstacles along critical avenues of approach to America. Finally, for those of you that might not know…that final photo SD posted at the end of the article is what the inside of a “can of whoop-azz” looks like. Been there, done that, and got the bad knees and back to prove it.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thank you, Vet for your service – that was an incredible image. Sorry about the knees and back. Merry Christmas!
Just caught some of Mark Levin’s radio show. He is not pleased. Says all the Christians, Jews, & Yazidis will get wiped out now.
They were getting wiped out yesterday, too. Islam has certainly fulfilled Biblical prophecy about Ishmael, from whom Muslims claim they descend, in that Ishmael’s descendants were to be wild and a pain in the butt to everyone else.
You can’t fix Islam. As far as I can tell, the refugees coming from the Middle East aren’t the Christian Arabs.
Why would they be wiped out? Are they so incapable of defending themselves now? Our troops did all of the hard work for them.
They were safer with Assad then the Islamists that would have replaced him.
Well, Levin’s a blow hard who just sold out his own “comrads” for the almighty dollar, so I wouldn’t worry too much about what he has to say.
Levin can’t get his money back for reservations on the now cancelled Weakly Standard cruise..
Say what? It was ISIS (not Assad) that was persecuting Christians and ISIS is defeated.
Good, maybe big mouth can talk his sons, and daughter into going over there to fight. I heard the ypg is hiring.
Undoing all of the globalist “nation building” that has so far worked nowhere in the Middle East (or anywhere else where you have an uneducated populace who can’t understand or appreciate freedom). All it has done is cost us trillions.
Maybe we can save enough money to extend the wall to keep Californians out of the rest of the country.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love her as a person, and we’ve become friendly neighbors. She’s older and single, and I’m happy to go over and help her change light bulbs and fix things for her.
I asked her why she left California and she said she couldn’t afford it. I asked her why she’d come here and vote for the same politicians that make California unlivable. She had no clue, bless her heart. She knew taxes were high and was talking about paying $900 water bills out there and how much less things cost here. I explained it a bit to her. I will convert her. She will be conservative by 2020.
My very own sister and her husband moved from decades in NYC to Florida about 3 years ago. To her conservative husband’s disgust, she and her transplanted liberal girlfriends in St. Pete have brought their ridiculousness with them. I live in southern NV and we’ve been overrun by liberal Californians.
Joe – can my kid/grandkids come back first? After that, I’m good with the idea. We have California refugees that are ruining our state even as we speak. The can’t stand to live there any longer, so they move, but they bring all their crazy left wing politics with them. It is amazing to behold.
Sorry – I meant Justin, not Joe. Don’t know where that came from….
The US has been protecting ISIS not killing them off. Indeed much of the angst against Flynn has been because he revealed just how the US was supplying extreme terrorists via the moderates large amounts of arms. (Flynn might have had a 2nd motive – he was being paid by Turkey and no doubt wanted to distract from accusations that Turkey was supporting ISIS too.)
Now the US will abandon not just its former proxies, ISIS, but its current proxy, the Kurds. Turkey will try to gain a chunk of Syria (the US idea being that Turkey will cause Russia & Iran much much more hassle than 2,000 or more likely 5-8,000 US troops could do).
The Kurds simply never learn.
But to announce a victory and retreat – it is the American way, from Vietnam to Iraq, and one day maybe even Afghanistan.
Its great to remind everyone how Flynn fell out of favour with Obama crooks over the lurk going on in Syria. Thanks for doing this. I have not forgotten.
The Kurds simply never learn.
What would you teach the Kurds?
Predictably, Levin is gnashing his teeth over leaving Syria. His neo-con impulses are always evident.
I swear, I can’t even get a slice of pizza these days without having televisions on every wall with CNN on. The fake news is everywhere. Standing in line at a grocery store and there’s a local paper with the top of the fold headline “Russian intereference worse than thought”. Yeah, all $4000.00 worth of ads! Beam me up Scotty!
Mark Levin screams and hollers almost as much as Muslim Rage Boy. It doesn’t take much to upset either one of them and set them off on one or another kind of jihad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
He is a hardcore interventionist. You can call him whatever you want, but when you run with that kind of dog you’re going to get fleas.
I call him a strutting and screeching chicken hawk.
This is called a real can of American Whoop-Ass! Thank you Sundance! Godspeed our military in harms way!
looks like a C-141
long and skinny
It’s beautiful that it is easy to see that the American people finally have a President who fights for our interests. The most reliable way to know he advocates for and implements sound public policy is to listen to the establishment wail.
John McCain is inconsolable.
Yeah. And even better, he’s still dead.
Thank You President Trump for bring Our Troops home
Best Christmas present
Merry Christmas
God Bless
Great message. Thank you.
Congress will be DESPERATE and there’s not a damned thing they can do:
• POTUS just CANCELLED their game plan to “tie Trump up in a Syrian QUAGMIRE”.
• Next he IMPLEMENTED his strategy for Regional Defense OWNERSHIP.
… Suddenly Israel might awaken from “get Netanyahu” to “save themselves”
… Suddenly Egypt & Jordan & Saudi Arabia have a reason to oppose Hamas Terror
[After undermining the USA’s position against Hamas in yesterday’s U.N. vote]
… Suddenly the Mideast owns the Existential Threat of Iranian-driven Meltdown
• Then he CREATED leverage for NATO to FUND American troops & bases in Europe.
Why are we still in Europe? The Russians will never attack the west. Monumental waste of resources. Let the EU defend itself.
PT45 knows what is most important. The heart of a great leader.
That’s the way we want it, and that’s the way *they* want it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
THANK YOU
Congress was doing back slaps and high fives for forcing our troops out of Yemen. Why all the heartburn over pulling out of Syria? Really makes you think!
They were “doing back slaps and high fives” because they were so sure they’d got our President.
Hah!
WE WILL NEVER AGAIN ALLOW NEOCONS/NEOLIBERALS TO BETRAY OUR MILITARY EVER AGAIN!!!
Is this also a message to the Federal Reserve? Follow the money. Trillions are at stake. War is profitable for Wall Street and devastates Main Street America. The Federal Reserve was created in 1913 and a year later World War 1 happened. War is all about the money.
Ending the war in Syria means the United States does not have to borrow more money from the FED. So the Federal Reserve loses out on business with interest when the American military is not at war. War costs a lot of money. They want us in debt to them…the bankers on Wall Street and the bankers of the Federal Reserve are synonymous.
President Trump knows that ending the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq would be unbelievably popular with the American people. His approval rating would pop to over 70%
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump said it today. The Wall is going to be built by the United States Military.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
“I spent thirty-three years and four months in active military service as a member of this country’s most agile military force, the Marine Corps. I served in all commissioned ranks from Second Lieutenant to Major-General. And during that period, I spent most of my time being a high class muscle-man for Big Business, for Wall Street and for the Bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism. I helped make Mexico and especially Tampico safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues in.
I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefit of Wall Street. I helped purify Nicaragua for the International Banking House of Brown Brothers in 1902-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for the American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras right for the American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927 I helped see to it that Standard Oil went on its way unmolested. Looking back on it, I might have given Al Capone a few hints. The best he could do was to operate his racket in three districts. I operated on three continents.”
– Smedley D. Butler, “War is a Racket”: The Antiwar Classic by America’s Most Decorated Soldier
Anyone know where McStain in buried? Ibeajt to spit on his grave.
USNA, Annapolis MD.
Hey Congress! Your Christmas Bonus from President Trump just arrived. Sorry it’s a little late. It fell down between the seats. “It’s a gift certificate to the jelly of the month club. That’s the gift that keeps giving the whole year long!”
Congress does not deserve the jelly of the month club bonus. Not even close. They deserve a sock full of coal. That would be generous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Contrary to so much rubbish that is put out there in the media about Syria, and Assad, and I am not even going to ‘put an apology’ on what I say now, Assad protected Christians and all denominations of religious belief. Everything you have read about Syria and the so called ‘rebels’ and revolution was a big fat lie. I don’t even want to get started on this. The only concern about Syria now is 2 countries, and I do not include Iran in this. Israel (and their desire to milk the stolen country in the Golan heights therefore their rabid and ongoing desire to annihilate Syria and get USA to do it for them, and Turkey, because Erdogan is a Muslim Brotherhood ‘god’, and nothing good comes out of any desire he has towards any other country. If you think because Assad is a ‘muslim’ then they all stick together, you are wrong. Remember, Assad protected Christians. Keep it real – for Trump to pull out of Syria is a victory for Christians the world over.
“White Helmets” were caught recycling pictures yet again, and Obama’s, McCain’s and Rubio’s “Syrian rebels” are no better than their “Libyan rebels”.
“Christians in Syria are more vulnerable than ever before with the government in danger of collapsing. The Syrian government has been the one to protect minority groups, including Christians. If the Syrian government were to lose power to the Islamic State, not only would there be hundreds of thousands more refugees, but tens and tens of thousands more would be slaughtered by ISIS. Russian President Vladimir Putins policies to uphold Syrias government might save Christian lives. Pray for the Christians in Syria.”
– Rev. Franklin Graham (Sep 30, 2015)
“Russias Putin Jet Fighters Are Pulverizing Muslim Terrorists. Putin Wins Obama Loses. So why is the U.S. complaining about Russia for bombarding these broad alliance of hardline Islamist groups, which includes both Jabhat al-Nusra and Ahrar al-Sham? What is most embarrassing for the U.S. is that these seized the very weapons from U.S.-supplied so-called secular rebels as a result of Americas botched train-and-supply program. The Russians are basically trying to correct Obama’s stupid mistakes. America cant complain because its al Qaeda and that’s who this war is supposed to be against. It is for this reason I say For Putin I loved and Obama I hated!”
– Walid Shoebat [Sep 29, 2015]
GOFUNDTHEWALL HAS raised 1.5 million in 2 days
lets do this for President Trump
I can’t remember the exact time or speech, but President George Washington urged our then new country to isolate itself from foreign involvement as much as possible. We were in debt and our young nation was still vulnerable on all sides. We had little industry and Washington promoted self sufficiency before all else.
Although I know and appreciate all of the economic arguments against isolationism as well as protectionism, there are times when it is necessary to withdraw and take care of business at home. Right now, America’s most dangerous enemies are not abroad but they are HERE— destroying her from within. I have complete trust in POTUS that he has long recognized the real threats to our republic. This is why he ran, IMO. He is our George Washington. We will get our wall.
Yes, we don’t need to go to the other side of the planet in search of demons. Most of them – Mueller, the FBI, the DOJ, the CIA – etc. – are right here on our side of the planet.
Holy shit… this … this is on a whole other level. So Trump has created a way to remove Assad with any further violence? We can expect the Russians to reciprocate? Did Trump just solve a second unsolvable world problem!?
No no no! The United States are no longer in the regime change business. We are in the behavior change business.
Assad stays, and we keep on through diplomacy along with others in the region to change Assad’s behavior. We want Assad to protect his people, not continue to slaughter them.
Free and fair elections are also in the works.
Thank you President Trump for keeping your campaign promises. This is one of them. No more blood and treasure given by Americans for useless conflicts that have been and will continue to go on for thousand of years! People in other nations should reform their own country and government. We are not the world’s policeman..but we will be there to help those who help themselves first! MAGA
So, Assad can agree to compromise on a new constitution and elections under 2254, or he can let his people sit in the mud and piss themselves because the US isn’t going to help financially without his compromise, and we don’t really give a shit which way it goes once we’re out of there, which is now.
I just… this just leaves me breathless how genius this is.
END THESE WARS, President Trump.
The Ron Paul Revolution made me a republican as a young buck way back in 2007. I used to be a democrat. I voted for Al Gore! I loved Ron Paul because he was the most honest of the bunch, and the only candidate who made any common sense with his simple and highly effective approach. Ron Paul was the Bernie Sanders of the Republican party for 2 election cycles and is a huge reason why Donald J. Trump is president today. He also had a serious distaste for the Federal Reserve and their endless wars.
