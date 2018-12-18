December 18th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #698

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🎄 * * * 7 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season
🌟 “But when the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law,” 🌟
Gal 4:4
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🙏 Pray:
— God’s guidance and 24/7 protection for President Trump and his MAGA team this week
— for truth to come out from all the hearings, past, present and future
— for General Flynn — sentencing hearing today (Tues)
— for criminals in the FBI, CIA and DOJ will be brought to justice
— for Opposition to run out of schemes targeting our Patriots by Mueller
— for Congressional White Hats’ safety
— for 100% of Wall fund, USMCA, immigration reform
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border-protected and alert
— for Sundance, AdRem and TCTH crew.-for doing great job at TCTH
— for those facing CHRISTmas without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
— for President Trump and his family– may they be blessed with full joy of this CHRISTmas season
🇺🇸 ”We pray that America’s light will shine more brightly and stronger than ever and it will.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
It is beyond stupid that healthcare is now more corrupt than auto repair. It didn’t used to be that way — at one time, when you gave custody of your vehicle to a mechanic, you had no idea what it would cost to get it back; and, at the same time, you knew that a doctor visit would be less than $100 and you’d have a clear understanding of how much more expensive things could get before you proceeded.
Seems to me a good start would be to copy the auto regs to doctors — fees posted in advance, written binding estimates, no “insurance” for maintenance items like oil changes.
CZ: I wonder if we can get a law that requires our ” internal security ” i.e. perimeter walls and gated communities be equal to our nation’s border security ? OTOH I’d even contribute to eliminating the residential walls of those publicly disclaiming a border wall !
Donald Trump Retweet:
From Dayton, Ohio.
I’ve often wondered how the Wrights – particularly Orville – viewed the airplane in later life . They, while not the first to fly, managed to install themselves as the leading pioneers of aviation . And Orville lived to see practical intercontinental aircraft flying .
Now, Mr. President , please do the same and protect our farmers and ranchers from the predations of their own government !
That’s a good one.
But for the millions of hard drives and server clouds Chuckie ” Where’s the Camera ?”
Schumer ( aka Sen D – NY ) would seem rational . President Trump knows how all of the media – particularly the internet – works and gives his enemies the rope to hang themselves !
So glad to see this. Comey is a true Soviet style rat.
Nice work, Sarah. Can you throw in a plug for our Attorney General while you’re at it?
General Flynn is the quintessential example of why the innocent plead guilty.
General Flynn knew the FBI had a complete recording of the conversation about which they came to question him. Comey deliberately and oh-so-cleverly dispatched the agents in an ambush interview against all protocols to set him up in their efforts to destroy Donald Trump. In addition, it appears Mueller has suppressed significant evidence exonerating Flynn and destroyed other evidence, as I have written.
Yes, Flynn entered a guilty plea. But like many others, including a disproportionate number of young minority men who have no resources whatsoever, that does not mean that he did anything wrong. All it means is that he — like so many others — saw no other way out.
When the full might and weight of the federal government — especially the immeasurable hubris and endless funding of the “special prosecutor” and his relentless armored team are brought to bear against an individual — there is no choice.
The beating you take with a guilty plea is less than the beating you take if you — like Paul Manafort — dare to fight, find yourself in the literal torture of solitary confinement, and have your friends, family, and business associates harassed, threatened, and indicted. Prosecutions in Mueller’s and Weissmann’s prior inquisitions have extended 10 years. Several defendants pleaded guilty upon threat of facing their third trial.
Michael Flynn had to sell his house, has insurmountable legal fees, was undoubtedly threatened with life in prison, and a prolonged trial on a massive multi-count indictment that would, if nothing else, tarnish his reputation forever.
Like many of my clients, I’m sure they threatened to indict other members of his family. One of Weissmann’s favorite tactics is to threaten to indict the target’s wife and children. He sent Andrew Fastow’s wife to prison on tax charges. They had two small children. Fastow decided to “compose.”
Weissmann is so adept at this practice he has coerced people into pleading guilty to things that were not crimes. Two defendants in my book had to be allowed to withdraw their guilty pleas — one even after he had testified for the government in the Arthur Andersen trial.
Of course, the Andersen case was reversed by the Supreme Court nine to nothing. Weissmann and Leslie Caldwell — the Bush Department of Justice — destroyed Andersen and 85,000 jobs for nothing.
Can you even imagine what you would do if you had been a law-abiding good citizen all your life, suddenly found yourself the target of a “special counsel” investigation, threatened with life in prison, threatened with the indictment of your children, your business associates, saw your savings completely drained, had to start a go-fund me account, and be interrogated for hour after hour by people dying to trap you and send you to prison?
Those who have not endured a criminal prosecution, or been close to someone who has, cannot begin to imagine the toll it takes on everyone involved — the entire family. The stress is incomprehensible. Right reason reasons wrong. The world is upside down. It’s the Twilight Zone.
Can I call criminal Mueller, and his criminal gang, and the criminal DOJ and the criminal FBI, Nazis now without someone playing the “Godwin’s Law” card ?
You nailed it Vor Daj, the process of going to court IS the punishment.
You have an excellent case, General Flynn, how much justice can you afford?
Paraphrasing Punch & Judy
This is from Sidney Powell’s book “Licensed to Lie,” correct?
“The world is upside down. It’s the Twilight Zone.”
1John 5:19 And we know that we are of God, and the whole world lieth in wickedness.
SCOTUS Justice Ginsberg had some very cogent – applicable in this instance – remarks on the subject of ” plea bargains ” and other such prosecurtorial manipulations .
What a buffoon.
Heinrich Himmler on damage done to the Nazi’s reputation: “That damage has nothing to do with me”.
This only happens because there is a total disparity between big media and conservative media. Conservative media has been reduced to dyi outlets like CTH. If our side was represented in say 40% of big media, Comey couldn’t just stand up their and field softball questions from friendly media. He would be confronted with hostile reporters and know that 40% of households were being a given an accurate picture through the TV every night exactly what a corrupt self-serving fraud he is. But all the big media sold out and now big media is concentrated in the hands of people who, can we say, share a very parochial viewpoint.
Flynn’s memory was imperfect, and they’re prosecuting him to the fullest extent of the law. Comey the weasel doesn’t remember anything 246 times, yet he’s going to lecture us?
I hope Judge Sullivan saw the movie “Purgatory” and understood its moral.
This green politician comes along, willing to risk everything he has for the country he loves. No thought to himself. Kind of gets a man thinking.
Green????
What time is the sentencing hearing tomorrow for Gen. Flynn.
Those 302s are shady as hell.
Shadier than somebody whose office was in the SCIF leaking FISA docs to the press?
Shadier than weaponising the IRS to go after tea-party groups?
Shadier than spying on a Presidential campaign just because you can?
Shadier than a tarmac meeting with the AG to persuade her to let your wife’s crimes slide?
Shadier than etc etc
Gotten away with it all so far.
Those 302s are one of Satan’s favorite inventions and FBI Agents are among his favorite pets.
Vor Daj, St. Augustine’s category for such vermin is those “…having joined the faction of the fallen angels.”
I’ve always liked that.
what’s shady about them ?
LikeLike
They are not tape recordings. They are whatever a dishonest FBI agent puts in them, until his even more dishonest boss tells him to put something else in them.
Exactly. And in the digital age, inexcusable
302’s should be considered hearsay and be completely inadmissible — that the FIB have the privilege of fantasizing and framing witnesses and have it be admitted as “fact” is a clear disregard of the protections of the Bill of Rights — specifically the Fourth and Fifth.
And that is a bomb that Trump should be seriously considering dropping. Reverse everything back to the dawn of time that relied on 302’s — and, BTW, pardon everyone ever persecuted by anyone in the Mueller Witch Hunt and anyone convicted by the Comey FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let me clarify a wee bit — if a 302 says, “witness said X” — this should be hearsay and barred; if a 302 says, “I thought witness looked uncomfortable during our talk” — this should be admitted so long as it is supported by other evidence. If there is a tape recording of the interview, it would be reasonably admissible……if the 302 said, “I thought the witness looked uncomfortable when we were talking about Turkey” while there was no tape, the entire thing should be barred in that there is nothing to show that the discussion ever involved Turkey. The existence of a limitless smear machine that operates as, “I will misquote you and prosecute you for those statements” , is an insane mockery of due process.
Remember all 302’s are predicated on the agents being absolutely forthright and truthful in their account of the interview . In this instance ( Flynn ) we already know the agents’ ‘interview’ was predicate upon their premeditated misrepresentation of purpose . I trust President Trump will ( if he’s convicted ) find a way to exonerate him.
“Christopher Steele Admits He Was Hired To Help Hillary Challenge 2016 Election”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-17/christopher-steele-admits-he-was-hired-help-hillary-challenge-2016-election
He was hired for that purpose BEFORE the election, as an INSURANCE POLICY.
The Democrat Dream Team for 2020?
If these two team up for a presidential run, there won’t be a shortage of cartoon ideas.
—Ben Garrison
Comey is trying to blame it on Trump by saying that he bypassed the lawyer because Trump would have blamed her for being an Obama holdover. What Comey does not relize is that he is admitting to having politicized his office long before being fired. In fact, he’s admitting that politics were a major factor in determining his actions from the outset.
“What Comey does not relize is that he is admitting to having politicized his office long before being fired.”
Probably from the “ego level” being higher than the IQ level…..IMO
i have to admit. i read the 302’s sundance posted, and i’m not quite sure of what i’m looking at. it’s a couple of duplicate reports next to each other.
i don’t see anything in this 302 that says one way or another what either of the agents thought about what he said.
i don’t see anything that changes what i’ve already been told about the flynn case.
it basically says : Flynn has an imperfect memory of things we asked him about.
Which causes me to wonder : I don’t see anything that’s added to , or taken away from this story by the redacted documents i read…
these things look like milque toast nothing burgers either way i read them.
which causes me to think: maybe i don’t know what to look for, here.
I read sundance’s piece on how this is an indication of how this was a setup but, way i see it, sundances explanation isn’t before judge sullivan.
so , i don’t see why sullivan would throw anything out.
what am I missing?
“things we asked him about”
Is there a personal interest disclosure you wish to make
no, i’m just curious about what this means to the court case. it’s not clear to me that this changes any of the sham proceedings which have already gone on. you guys seem hot to trot about it, but i don’t react the same way at the reading of the text. it looks boring.
I wanna be hot to trot too. i just don’t get how this would go to the judge’s desk, and he would say:
well this changes everything.
I’ve read some opinion out there earlier today that says they think what was turned over to Sullivan today will probably not be a factor in changing his thought about tomorrow’s decision, but that he just wanted it public.
There is much confusion about the 302 thing.
My opinion, and there are many who agree, is that one of the best things that could happen soon would be to get Joe Pientka to testify. Seems LEAs really, REALLY don’t want that to happen.
Hmm, Joe better watch his back.
Peace
And this too…
Sullivan does have a reputation for making judicial rulings against over-reach.
This whole matter of spygate is over-reach on steroids.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Sullivan hasn’t mostly made up my mind, because I would think by now, he has seen the heavy hans of multiple agency over-reach over in all these matters.
Ryan and McConnell at the top.
https://dailycaller.com/2018/12/17/six-most-corrupt-congressmen-2018/
Thank you. I bookmarked it in my “Corruption” folder.
In less than 12 hours we will see Lucy move the ball on Charlie Brown. Sullivan is Lucy and is an experienced swamp judge. Mueller isn’t losing any sleep tonight. Wish it wasn’t so. I desperately want to be proven 100% wrong! But Sullivan’s track record is crystal clear. Sullivan’s actions have always spoken louder than his words.
Antifa is getting progressively more and more violent. This needs to stop. It cannot be allowed to grow unchecked. Now they are beating up Marines and injuring them seriously:
https://dailycaller.com/2018/12/17/antifa-hispanic-marines-cnn-don-lemon-chris-cuomo/
Can PDJT issue a decree naming them as political terrorists and make them subject to arrest by federal authorities? The local state police in the places they are active (Oregon, California, Masachusetts, etc) all seem to be told to stand down and allow let them beat anyone they want. The local state police only seem to arrest victims of antifa, when they attempt to fight back or defend themselves.
He could order many things to be done against these violent communist groups.
The problem is finding anyone in the FBI/DOJ to carry out these orders faithfully.
Most of the federal bureaucracy are supporters and/or members of these communist groups.
This is an open post, to all those who ‘should on’ POTUS, and who say ” why does he have killer wolverines for trade, spend so much of his focus and enemy on trade, but all he does is tweet, and whine about Mueller.
WHY doesn’t he DO something, to DRAIN THE SWAMP?
Do us ALL a favor, PLEASE; go to the home page, scroll to the Sundance article you’ve scrolled past, the last 10 times Sundance has posted it, currently reposted, and Titled “This is it!”
READ the post,…no, I DON’T mean the way you eagerly gobble up every story on the white hats/black hats/ some hats/ no hats ‘soft coup’, and Mueller investigation.
For this post, I suggest a different KIND of reading is necesary;
You start reading, until your eyes cross, and you don’t understand what you’ve just read. “Oh, that “trade stuff”, BORING” you think. Your maybe a couple of sentences or paragraphs in, doesn’t matter!
Go back to the top, and READ it, again, until you don’t understand, then reread the PART you don’t understand.
Your NOT going to “get it” at all, at first. You will need to read, and re-read, and digest, and read some more. THIS is the process I followed, and it took me many readings, I can tell you!
Eventually, it will start to ‘gel’, and make sense,…sort of. Now, go back to the start, and read it, again.
When it finally “clicks”, IF it clicks for you, you will understand WHY all the players, media, Republicans and Democrats in Congress, Deep state and many others are against Donald J. TRUMP,…..WHY they attempted a coup and violated all sorts of laws to stop him, WHY they WILL NOT STOP,…
AND ,,….WHY he is so focused on TRADE, which is essential to draining the Swamp;
Its BECAUSE Trillions are at stake!
Its a coarse in the Sundance School of MAGA-NOMICS, and without graduating, quite frankly post that ‘should on POTUS, sound rather juvenile, and clueless.
I will follow up this post with an attempt at a ‘primer’, using an analogy on “Draining the Swamp”, in the fervent hope that it helps.
He’s right, you know. When there is so much money sloshing around in DC, when it is so much more important to have bribed the right congressmen than actually running a real business, when your family’s success in life is so dependent on looking the other way…..taking a scalp or two is a distraction. VSGPOTUSDJT is lookin’ at the real deal. If the world’s economy can’t primarily rely on bribing US Congressmen to fleece US Taxpayers, there will be some REAL CHANGE.
Now WAPO is publishing more fake news, one saying Russia undertook an operation to discredit Mueller and another saying they targeted black voters with disinformation to get them to vote for Trump.
It’s unbeleivable, they just blame everything on Russia with a straight face.
and the whole time it was Xi n Kim!
Luke, I am NOT your mother,,you would have been aborted, ya Toxic white male….. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIffvWD76hk&feature=em-uploademail
DRAINING THE SWAMP
A man was hired, to drain a swamp. He had many years of Construction and engineering under his belt, but more than that, he had a rare quality of common sense and patience.
He stood off, and LOOKED at the swamp, from various angles, for some time. And then, he walked away.
“WHERE is he GOING?” said some of the people that hired him. “HEY, the SWAMP is THAT way!” said others, derisively.
They then began argueing over how to drain a swamp;
” Jist put on a pair of waders, gigging fork in one hand, 12 Guage with slugs in the other, wade in and gitterdun!”
Said some.
Others said;” No, what you do is dig drainage channels, to DRAIN off the WATER, thats why its called DRAINING the swamp. You go wading in to kill crocks, and while your aiming at the crocks, the pyranha will be chewing holes in your waders, the watermoccasins will be,slithering in to bite yer privates, boa constrictors will drop down from the trees to choke you, crocks will be sneakin up behind ya, and all the while malaria infected mosquitoes will be biting you,…and each step could land you in QUICKSAND! Dig drainage ditches!”
Many in the crowd murmured approval, seeing the wisdom of this argument, while noticing the man hired to drain the swamp didn’t appear to be preparing to dig drainage ditches;
He was walking the WRONG WAY!
“Where is HE going?” they asked.
Then, a truly ancient man spoke up;
“Well, sonny, yer RIGHT,…and yer WRONG! Yer RIGHT, that wading into the swamp, to start killing swamp creatures is as good a way to die as any, and ya got slim chance of coming out alive, and NO chance of draining the swamp!
But yer WRONG, about digging drainage channels; the water DOES ‘drain’ through the swamp, just SLOWLY. Water comes in, water goes out. Dig drainage ditches, the water will just move faster, but it won’t DRAIN, as long as ‘new’ water keeps flowing IN!
Ya gots ta STOP or DIVERT the flow of water INTO the swamp, first. Then, and only then, will the swamp start to drain, and drainage channels can THEN help, to speed the drainage.
As the level lowers, and becomes seperate shollower and shallower eventually seperating into ponds, at the lowest levels, the creatures of the swamp will fight to stay in the murkey water, rather than being exposed to the light.
They will turn on each other, saving ya the trouble of killing most of em. The few remaining at the end, will either leave, or you can shoot them from safe dry and high ground.
The mosquitoes won’t have a place to breed, and will die off, as the quicksand dries up.
THATS how ya drain a swamp, and thats JUST what the man ya hired, is aimin to do!
Water, in this analogy, is MONEY, but its also INFLUENCE.
It comes from those who benefit from multinational trade, wherein they can “game” the system, as they have for many years. There are the multinational companies, and the yuge banks, that finance the multinationals, and China.
Together they have been “exfiltrating” wealth out of the United States, and using some of their aquired wealth, to buy influence, by bribing key officials in various countries governments, in order to circumvent the rules, or even WRITE the rules themselves, all for their benefit.
DJT is the man we hired, to drain the Swamp. He is a VSG; he’s not STUPID enough to try to brace the swamp creatures on their ‘home turf’, where he would quickly succumb.
Arresting criminals is digging drainage canals, and just speeds up the water flow, without really accomplishing anything, towards draining the swamp.
Only by cutting off the flow of water ($) to the swamp, by depriving the multinationals of income, can the swamp be drained.
Actually, the money just changes the direction it flows. Instead of flowing FROM the US, to other countries, to multinational companies, and to the yuge banks that finance,..(wall street)
It STAYS in the US, and flows to Main Street. As wall street loses money, and therefore influence, Main Street gains, both money and influence.
As a tipping point is reached, ‘things’ change, in fundamental ways.
Corruption will ALWAYS exist, as will corrupt politicians.But as such, they go where the money is: instead of making policy decision that EALL street wants, they will be influenced to make policy decisions that MAIN street wants.
And that, sonny, is how you
D R A I N A S W A M P.
