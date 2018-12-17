Details: Mueller Filing Highlights Lengthy Deliberative Process Between FBI Investigators and Andrew McCabe on Flynn Report…

Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack filed a cover letter attempting to explain the reason for the Flynn interview on January 24th, and the official filing of the interview notes (FD-302) on February 15th, and then again on May 31st. To explain the delay, he claims the report “inadvertently” had a header saying “DRAFT DOCUMENT/DELIBERATIVE MATERIAL” (screen grab)
What the special counsel appears to be obfuscating to the court is that there was factually a process of deliberation within the investigative unit, headed by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, surrounding the specific wording of the 302 report on the interview.
Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack is attempting to hide the length of the small group deliberations. It seems he doesn’t want the court to know Andrew McCabe was involved in shaping how the fd-302 was written.
We know there was a deliberative process in place, seemingly all about how to best position the narrative, because we can see the deliberations in text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok: See below (note the dates):
The text message conversation above is February 14th, 2017. The Michael Flynn FD-302 was officially entered into the record on February 15th, 2017, per the report:
Obviously the interview took place on January 24th, 2017. The FD-302 was drafted on January 24th, and then later edited, shaped, and ultimately approved by McCabe, on February 14th, then entered into the official record on February 15th.
It was a deliberative document from the outset. Thanks to the Strzok/Page text messages we know the cover letter from the Special Counsel is misleading.
The Feb 15th, 2017, date was the day after McCabe approved it.
The FD-302 report was then re-entered on May 31st, 2017, removing the header.
This looks bad for McCabe/Muller. Can’t wait to see the other 19000 missing emails.
Fuggery afoot!
Doubt it. They are members of the swamp. Flynn ain’t.
Yep. Nothing will come of any of this. We’ve seen this story too many times over the past 2 years.
See: Charlie Brown kicking field goal while Lucy holds.
Anymore tic tocs going down? I turned off hanniity for a few weeks.
It’s safe to watch. Judge Jeanine is hosting.
It was all yoga and wedding plan emails. At this point, what difference does it make?
Talk about a tangled web we weave……….
By the Judge asking for this transparency today, the Senate Judicial Committee headed by Senator Graham can have the FBI Agent, Joe Pientka come in to answer questions from his committee. They cannot hide him anymore. I am not sure that Joe was part of the small group. I don’t recall every hearing his name referenced by Strzok or Page.
Joe better have good life insurance because he may never make it to the committee to testify.
This is my problem with the old FBI agents are great Americans. Just the leadership is corrupt. Ain’t seen no presser where a bunch of agents step up to the microphone to condemn all the obvious corruption. Sad days indeed.
One would assume…..
BTW….does Whitaker exist? Because I’ve not detected a smidgeon of evidence of any change in the behavior of the DOJ or FBI regarding their lack of cooperation on anything.
Agree
“The FD-302 report was then re-entered on May 31st, 2017, removing the header.” after Mueller and Mueller’s team also had their say in the 302.
Recall the team was already in place, Mueller was selected by the team.
So where is this gonna go. Hate to be Debbie Downer, but probably no where.
It’s in Judge Sullivan’s hands now.
Like you I’m beginning to hate this roller coaster ride. Our government particular the DOJ and the FBI are worst than the Taliban. When this is said and done, those that are directly involved will live the rest of their lives in constant fear. I would not be surprised if some overzealous patriot hunt them down.
Hope you use VPN.
Pete,
I’m placing my faith in this President and his understanding of our system of justice. He knows we are supposed to have one law for all of us in our republic. I believe in this man in ways I never thought I would years ago.
Many of us here continue in our faith and bide our time.
That is my position as an American with family that helped found our nation.
I will change my stance if PDJT can not restore the rule of law.
“It was a deliberative document from the outset. Thanks to the Strzok/Page text messages we know the cover letter from the Special Counsel is misleading.”
“They” got away with much more with the FISC, so why wouldn’t they just try and pull something over on a lowly Federal judge?
The Senate Judiciary was breathing down the neck of the FBI for details in mid February. In fact, Grassley ended up saying that he would not bring forward Rod Rosenstein’s nomination as DAG for a vote until a briefing occurred including about possible leaks of classified information. That briefing finally happened on March 15, 2017.
May 11, 2018 Grassley’s letter to Rosenstein/Wray
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2018-05-11%20CEG%20to%20DOJ%20FBI%20(Flynn%20Transcript).pdf
-snip-
On February 15, 2017, this Committee requested on a bipartisan basis a copy of the transcript of the widely reported call between Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador and the FBI report summarizing the intercepted calls. The Justice Department declined to provide any of that information, and instead then-FBI Director Comey provided a wide-ranging briefing to us on March 15, 2017 that touched on the Flynn issues.
-snip-
February 15, 2017 letter to Sessions/Comey
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2017-02-15%20CEG%20DGBF%20to%20DOJ%20FBI%20(Flynn%20Resignation).pdf
February 15, 2017 letter to Sessions/Comey
-snip-
Dear Attorney General Sessions and Director Corney:
We are writing to request a briefing for the Judiciary Committee during the week of the 27th regarding the circumstances that led to the recent resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. According to media reports, both the FBI and the Justice Department were involved. These reports raise substantial questions about the content and context of Mr. Flynn’s discussions with Russian officials, the conclusions reached by the Justice Department and the actions it took in response, as well as possible leaks of classified information by current and former government employees.
-snip-
It may go nowhere, but we know what happened. I’d like to see what Flynn’s counsel makes of this, and whether he decides to roll over. If he does, I guess we’re done here, and the Swamp skates on this one.
Sorry railer,
I don’t see it. WHY would Flynn “roll over” (I assume thats who your talking about)?
He is a hostage for two years, and about to be freed. IF in his exoneration, Sullivan kind of officially declares mueller a witch hunt, than any threat against Flynns son, or retaliation against Flynn, with other charges becomes moot, and Flynn can have a basis to sue.
WHY in the WORLD would Flynn “roll over”?
Flynn would roll over to avoid being prosecuted for failing to register as an agent for the Turkish government. Earlier thread.
Further, why WOULDN’T Flynn “roll over?” He (hopefully) gets off light, no prosecution for FARA (I think that is correct) plus he is accomplishing what he — a patriot — wants which is to protect POTUS. All of this information about the soft coup is being exposed which is shoring up POTUS for the coming impeachment fight; Meuller is being weakened at least a little. It’s a win-win for Flynn.
The guy got financially wiped. Let me know when he starts winning.
The judge would have to be our knight in shining armor, and we can’t assume he’s that. His nomination has been approved by the Swamp, remember. His obvious compromise here is to allow Flynn to walk with no jail time or fine, particularly if Flynn refuses to fight. Mueller has likely factored all this in already, thus the months of chickenfighting over this sentencing. I’m jaded, but I’d say this outcome is predetermined.
19,000 scrubbed emails…think about the time spent to create this number. Let’s pick a simple number of 30 seconds for each email. By dividing 19000 by 2 we arrive at the minutes spent which is 9500 minutes, which we will then divide by 60 giving us 158.33 hours of texting.
Let’s say one spends one half of the work day texting–the other doing something else. Average government work day is 7.5 hours (maybe even less!) meaning 3.75 hours is spent texting.
Let’s divide 158.33 hours by 3.75 to get the number of days worth of texting. That number is only 42.22 days.. Let’s divide this number by 2 (one male and one female are testing each other) to get what time one individual spends testing. We arrive at 21.11 days.
Here’s the humor: We don/t really know the time line of these 19000 texts, it could be three months or one month or more.
My bottom line: These people were overpaid for the games they were playing in destroying another person’s life!
Great job, RJ
I fu***** hate these people. So slimy with the authority to cover themselves and get away with it!!! Grrrrr…… Where is the justice?!?!?!?!?!?!
Great “GET” Sundance!
policy is that 302’s need to be “entered” within 5 days of the interview, from what i have read. This means a jan 29 or 30 deadline. None of the 302’s were “entered” in a timely fashion.
These guys are trying to take down a President. Don’t think they give a shit about administrative deadlines.
What are the chances that Flynn/Judge Sullivan/Horowitz (or some combination) has a statement and/or contemporaneous notes from Agent Pientka that contradicts the contents of the 2/15/17 302?
zero. why would they provide incriminating evidence to the opposing side? they wouldn’t. they are scheming people that know how to manipulate the legal system of document production and they don’t make mistakes like that.
“They” wouldn’t. I’m speculating that Pientka is a white hat and a whistleblower. I’m suggesting that the Flynn team or Horowitz has provided Judge Sullivan with information that the Mueller team does not have.
LikeLike
Only one that MIGHT could, IMHO, would be Horowitz, who I still believe is a,”good guy”, working within the limits imposed by the situation.
And who, early on in the investigation would have seen the need to interview Pietka, and who’s interviews are always recorded.
And who is the only one of the 3, I think, who might have had access.
If Flynn had not pled, he could have pushed for all this exculpatory material and deposed Pietka, as a part of “discovery”. By coercing guilty plea, Mueller team hoped to bypass that, but didn’t comply with Brady, till Sullivan made them.
If I was,Flynns lawyer, I would be argueing “If we know’d THEN, what we know NOW, NEVER would have pled guilty!”
Reference point: Flynn resigned February 13, 2017
just when you think we had a chance…………………..
Misleading? If leading in a direction 180 degrees off-course is misleading, then OK. But then, what does lying mean?
Any contemporaneous document that is not contemporaneous is crap, most especially in a high stakes situation as this. Oh, and “screw ups” like released DRAFTs are the work of amateurs. No pro should be respected as such if he’s hiding behind amateurish excuses. Malfeasance or incompetence; either way, it’s below the bar. If the judge accepts this, then the joke is on him and us.
Put a man’s freedom or life in the balance, keep yer damn thumbs–all ten of them–away from the scale.
Now wouldn’t it be interesting if Judge Sullivan orders in camera testimony from Agent Pienka and Stroyk. Of course Stroyk is gone but where oh where is Pienka ?
The text messages from two top fired DOJ actors, whose written word is court gospel, speak directly to the 302’s in question precisely at the time they are being manipulated. This alone should cause the judge to rain hell on this production.
It is a big deal when the original notes go missing. What happened to them? ALL original notes are Brady material.
So one agent took notes but the other agent wrote the report. Not very believable.
LikeLike
Explaining a red flag before being asked about it shows guilt. It’s up to the judge. Maybe Flynn’s lawyer will submit the txt messages to the judge from struck/ Paige to highlight the CYA going on at the FBI and DOJ.
there is no Big Ugly, there is no 64-d chess, there is no 60,000 sealed indictments, no Huber, there is just the Deep State
yup
So we’re talking about people who used their authority to hurt America by acting illegally. We are (and I am) aghast by this behavior.
That said, I think the only way to clear the decks and start anew would be for Republicans in Washington to … um … use their authority and act illegally by dumping all the damning evidence into the public.
My favorite movie of all time is Robert Redford’s “3 Days of the Condor,” where an honest CIA agent provides the New York Times with devastating information about deep CIA corruption. As Redford’s character walks away from the Times’ building after telling the CIA chief what he did, the man says to Redford, “What if they don’t print it? What then?” Even if someone in the Deep State drops a truth bomb, what if they don’t print it? What then? Chilling. Watch the Movie. It came out right after Watergate during the “Government is corrupt” period During the Ford Administration. It’s eerily similar to today’s mess.
Read the book, seen the movie several times, its a classic.
haha…times have changed. Today, if the NYT did print it, then no one would believe it.
Nothing gonna happen; regrettably.
yes, lawyer 2.0…
Folks, I hate to say it, but if asked, Pientka would say the Feb/May 302 is accurate, and so would Flynn. Nobody involved is going to contradict it. Flynn is going to get a slap on the wrist and no jail time, and he’s not going to screw it up by withdrawing his plea and fighting the charges, because then the lobbying for Turkey is back on the table (the indictments yesterday were all about reminding him of that). There’s no upside for Pientka if he were to testify that the 302 is inaccurate. Basically, all the parties involved just want a smooth hearing, quick sentencing to no jail time, and move on with life.
This.
And the added bonus is all this has given lots of ammunition to the good guys for future use. Meuller is taking hits here. Sullivan did good for the white hats.
Vault 7!!! Please look at the dates and the EXPOSURE of the 7th Floor!!! Deep State planted evidence on Trump Campaign and was caught red handed! the docs released are always after!
Great analysis but please note everything that is important and still missing–especially the handwritten notes of Agent Pientka and the 302 he wrote within 5 days of the interview, along with everything else I listed in my article at
http://www.dailycaller.com on Mueller destroying evidence.
Great analysis but please note everything that is important and still missing–especially the handwritten notes of Agent Pientka and the 302 he wrote within 5 days of the interview, along with everything else I listed in my article at
http://www.dailycaller.com on Mueller destroying evidence.
How can the FBI say that Flynn lied during that interview when the FBI began virtually every question – “Do You Recall”?
Uh, never mind. . .
So, the damage is already done, though. Flynn’s out. Flynn has been destroyed personally. I read, and I have no idea the accuracy, that his legal bill was seven figures?
If there was justice, the Hillary Clinton Foundation, her Campaign, and the Clinton’s personally, along with Obama, Lynch, Lerner, Rosenstein, McCabe, and Comey would all be held personally financially responsible as well as criminally liable.
We can take the remaining corpus from the Clinton Foundation, Obama’s and Comey’s book deals, and reimburse their victims’ legal fees plus actual and punitive damages. Civil rights violations should have severe consequences.
Hillary is not POTUS; NAFTA is dead. We’ve had good victories; we keep fighting.
Hilarious reading through James Comey’s memos from this time period (1/24/2017 interview through 302 submissions) again. Didn’t remember reading February 8, 2017 memo where Comey talks to General Flynn. Also a Priebus assistant talking to James Comey asking him if there was a “FISA order on Mike Flynn”. Then Comey gave pointers on the normal channels for asking such questions.
https://static01.nyt.com/files/2018/us/politics/20180419-james-comey-memos.pdf
The 302 is the mortal enemy of the truth, and thus by extension, the 302 is the greatest friend of the FBI.
The Supreme Court, and 9 to 0, should already have ruled the 302 to be a gross violation of the civil rights of all Americans.
Congress can write a law tomorrow and the President can sign it Friday…but of course, Deep State would move tonight to stop it like with Seth Rich.
What happens if agent number 2 comes forward and refutes the 302?
Say it ain’t so, Joe.
