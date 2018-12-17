December 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #697

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🎄 * * * 8 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season
🌟 “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” 🌟
Isaiah 9:6
——————————————–
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
————————————–
🙏 Pray:
— God’s guidance and 24/7 protection for President Trump and his MAGA team this week
— for truth to come out from all the hearings, past, present and future
— for criminals in the FBI, CIA and DOJ will be brought to justice
— for Opposition to run out of schemes targeting our Patriots by Mueller
— for Congressional White Hats’ safety
— for 100% of Wall fund, USMCA, immigration reform
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border-protected and alert
— for Sundance, AdRem and TCTH crew.-for doing great job at TCTH
— for those facing CHRISTmas without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
— for President Trump and his family– may they be blessed with full joy of this CHRISTmas season
—————————————————–
🇺🇸 ”We ask God to watch over this nation’s heroes and He shed His Almighty grace upon our nation.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Praying !
Thank you, Mr.President. This dousch bomber killed Matt’s men, and Obama’s senior officers want to take this hero’s life away?
I am sick about this. Who are these superior officers, and what is it they are covering up? Why are they attempting to assassinate one of their own?
Something stinks here.
May God bless Matt and his beautiful wife, newborn, and son.
I have the distinct feeling this is going to be a very very interesting week…
Former Army National Guard and 80K followers on twitter. Wish him luck!
Just a gathering of bigwigs in NYC. She was a NY Senator.
Cohen’s just a confused, scared nut, IMO.
Been posting that photo for the last two years. Telltale.
Well, he did seem to pay Stormy when the news outlets wouldn’t bite.
12:00 PM
Official Schedule
The President receives his intelligence briefing
Oval Office
Well Mr. President it turns out that James Wolfe leaked a FISA application to his girlfriend and the FBI knew this. This FISA application, based on a Dem funded dossier of fantasies, was used to spy on you and your campaign. The initial crime and ongoing cover-up encompasses the entire upper echelons of Obama’s DOJ and FBI and the Obama govt.
Here is a list of people we will be immediately arresting.
“The President receives his intelligence briefing”
Hopefully from, say the Mossad, as if it’s from the CIA almost all of it will be wrong, including many lies. Even a Weegee Board would be better than the CIA
The Mueller investigation’s biggest accomplishments so far are:
Flynn.
Manafort.
Cohen.
What is the focus of the Mueller investigations?
Russian collusion.
What is missing?
Russian collusion.
I listened to a recent Jimmy Dore podcast on YouTube. Naturally I disagree with his progressive politics, but he’s one of the few journalists on the left who is pointing out the gross corruption of Hillary Clinton and the Deep State. Dore knows the Russian collusion charge against Trump is nonsense. During his program he played recordings of various talking heads repeating dramatic lines suggesting that Trump is in big, big trouble due to his so-called “Russia collusion.” The most common phrase they spouted was, “The walls are closing in on Trump.” Hence my cartoon.
Rachel Maddow in particular has a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Her relentless ‘Trump colluded with Russia’ hysterics are based on hope and emotion, not reason or facts. There is no evidence that Trump colluded with Russia. Yet many on the left hate Trump with a passion and so they continue to desperately embrace the lie. Talk about bitter clingers!
Mueller’s expensive Russia collusion investigation has run into his own brick wall. That’s why he casting about for process crimes such as lying to the FBI. They harassed and threatened General Flynn and sprung deceptive traps on him. They also want to trap Trump in such a manner. The FBI’s behavior is disgraceful, is specially since the real criminal and Russia colluder, Hillary, continues to skate.
The Deep State swamp needs walls to be perpetually closing in on Trump. At the same time, they are denying him a useful wall on our southern border.
—Ben Garrison
Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump
“It looks here as though General Flynn’s defenses are incidental to something larger which is for the prosecution to figure out if it can find a path to Donald Trump without quite knowing what that crime might be. It stops looking like prosecution and more looking like……
1:29 PM – Dec 16, 2018
Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump
….a persecution of the President.” Daniel Henninger, The Wall Street Journal. Thank you, people are starting to see and understand what this Witch Hunt is all about. Jeff Sessions should be ashamed of himself for allowing this total HOAX to get started in the first place!
1:37 PM – Dec 16, 2018
Benedict Beauregard even sounds similar to Bowe Bergdahl. There is a big difference though as Bowe Bergdahl “only” deserted his small army unit, whereas Benedict Beauregard deserted his whole country.
