WORD: “from my experience, people with the least give the most of what they have”…

Posted on December 16, 2018 by

Consider, perhaps, the most unlikely elf….

Or, well, is he really?  WATCH:

9 Responses to WORD: “from my experience, people with the least give the most of what they have”…

  1. Cathie says:
    December 16, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Thank you Secret Santa and, of course, Sundance!

  2. gamecock123 says:
    December 16, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Thats the Christmas spirit. Thanks SD for sharing. What a blessing!

  4. MontanaSwede says:
    December 16, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Beautiful!

  5. free73735 says:
    December 16, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Saw this ( the secret Santa & his elf) yesterday, and thank you for posting it. Beautiful Tree also! Here is wishing you Sundance & your team, who work so hard for this site, a very wonderful & joyous Christmas & a great New Year in 2019.

  6. sunnydaze says:
    December 16, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    What a great vid. So glad I saw that!

  7. woohoowee says:
    December 16, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Merry Christmas 🙂

  8. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 16, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    That is so kewl…TY Sundance….
    Yes a little bit goes a long way…

  9. Curt says:
    December 16, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Great video…. puts things into perspective for many of us. Merry Christmas

