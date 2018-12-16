Sunday Talks: Michael Mukasey Discusses Current State of DOJ…

Former U.S. Attorney General under President George W. Bush Michael Mukasey weighs in on Trump’s appointment of William Barr to U.S. attorney general.
Former U.S. Attorney General under President George W. Bush Michael Mukasey weighs in on Trump’s appointment of William Barr to U.S. attorney general.
Yep, Great Choice!
LikeLike
This stuff has become a growth industry.
LikeLike
Barr is a Bushie. Worked for H.W. who was CIA before being VP. Barr is also ex-CIA. We must stop thinking in terms of Democrats and Republicans. It’s about Insiders and Outsiders. Barr is an Insider. Not any reason to believe he will do anything other than continue the cover-up. Will he aid the coup?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Voteoutincumbents:
Nonsense, Barr was part of the >Reagan Revolution< He stay 2 years into the succeeding administration. Bush didn't immediately replace everyone of Reagan's people. After 2 years of remaining at the request of the transition team, with a promotion to AG to do so, he left and return to private practice.
The fact that so many don't understand how good Reagan and his team were isn't really all that surprising.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So was George H. W. Bush.
LikeLike
Bush 41 was never part of tne Reagan Revolution. He was VP as a sop to the Establishment to get them to support Reagan. As President, he squandered much of what Reagan had initiated, which was a large reason he did not get re-elected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This about the insider against Trump, Barr is controlled opposition, Trump is only allowed to nominate deep state.
LikeLike
Correct. The Swamp will confirm nothing other than a Swamp-approved nominee. Barr is to be considered Swamp and an active Deep State operative, as is Mukasey.
LikeLike
I don’t even understand why everyone he nominates always has ties to the Bush clan. Can’t try to fish in the same sewer and expect a different outcome. Fool me once…
LikeLike
Exactly and this former head is lying through his teeth when says he will do anything.
First if Flynn was lying was is that they can’t produce the original 302’s, why is that Flynn said he knows the his conversations were recorded,mod why would lie.
LikeLike
VoteOutIncumbents, you have hit the nail on the head! I keep preaching this, but few are paying attention. All need to remember that W’s two terms actually gave HW THREE terms, as W appointed every one of his father’s cronies. If the Trump administration is filled with Bush loyalists, and the Bush Family has strong ties with the Clinton and Obama mobs are indeed Deep State, how exactly will that Make America Great Again???
LikeLike
We have a Constitutional Republic, and the president’s nominees are subject to the approval of the Swamp as influenced by the known Deep State. No sense whining about that, it is what it is. The president has to work his priorities within that known environment.
LikeLike
I would urge people to keep their eye on the ball not the man. I would also counsel that just as it is unwise to fall in love with a stock so too is it unwise to fall unconditionally in love with a President. There is a perilously finite clock on this Drain the Swamp game. Second terms should not be taken for granted. The pressures on POTUS are nothing short of inhuman. I sort of wince at how much punishment this game old guy is taking. It’s like we’ve drafted an aging prize-fighter and he’s giving as good as he gets. Does anyone else feel a little guilty for putting him in the midst of a system that’s so bottomlessly corrupt? We the People had ample foreknowledge of where we were headed: The Fed & Income Tax ’13, Smedley Butler’s War Is a Racket ’35, the NSA Act of ’47, Ike’s ’61 speech, the Patriot Act of 2001.
You can be sure ‘the trillions of dollars at stake’ that SD rightly reminds us of frequently have assembled some terrific push-back. Heck, they’ve had ample time to permeate the System top-to-bottom.
The primacy of ‘Hillary for Jail’ may be receding in POTUS’ calculus. We cannot know. MAGA folk need to decide for themselves whether the moral imperative of cleaning house exceeds all other possible considerations. Leverage is a dangerous game, almost like an ante at the Swamp Table. I’m still with Trump.
I’m the first to say there are gaps in my own calculus at the moment. All I can say is that I feel some pretty major ‘known unknowns’ swimming around out there. Maybe this is where faith is called for ’cause we’re not getting another Trump. What’s our alternative? We’ve left it mighty late.
LikeLike
Just reading about Barr the one thing he would do is stop Mueller from going into anything but truly Russian related stuff. He wouldn’t have put up with this mess Mueller has been allowed to pull.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am telling he will nothing if the sort, do notice how quite the left was , they know he other plant.
LikeLike
Sammy says:
“I am telling he will nothing if the sort, do notice how quite the left was , they know he other plant.”
____________________________________
Who suggested Barr to POTUS is much more my interest.
My instinct tells me Pence had something to do with it..?
The other is were do we find experienced people as AG ? An experienced person worked someplace from Reagan on in different administrations.
I am always surprised how POUS supporters are so much smarter than he is.
Maybe people should give up they life their money and run for President to save this country and have their whole life command through with a fine comb . Have their family investigated their wives or husbands humiliated.
President Trump is a Gift from God.
I do not know if I could serve and ungrateful criticizing bunch of people.
Sometimes I think the DOJ the FBI, media and the government and some voters including those who voted for him want to nail President Trump on the Cross for their own satifaction.
He does not do this , he should do that and I know better but know nothing because I am not President…!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The current state of the DOJ is that it’s a criminal organization and corrupt to the bone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What POTUS lawyers should push Barr Who will oversee the SC which is a extension of FBI IC investigation which opens as a 4 person conspiracy to collude with the Russians (a very high bar)
He has to prove it , if by now they cant prove it than he should come out clearly with that report
LikeLike
Maria: “Do you think he will seek the truth in terms of these investigations (FBI/DOJ corruption) that we’ve been covering all year?”
Murkasey: “yes, to the extent that he has the authority to do it….”
Unreal.Talk about a hedged comment!
Also….
When will Maria and others finally start saying that the reason for all the dim “investigations” is simply to provide a cover for their own corruption and illegalities…that it allows the liberal press to talk about something….anything….else??
Maria is smart, but she sure is missing the MAIN point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Intentionally missing it, is my bet. I’ve all but stopped watching Fox and don’t even hit up Drudge anymore.
LikeLike
This confirmation hearing will be like kavanaugh, they will scream, yell bring out his school friends, whatever, make it up, let’s see if he gets confirmed.
LikeLike
When dealing with the Uni-Party and Progressives, who are all about money and power and not about America, I try to remember that they create theater and feed us bread crumbs so we will root for the “good guy” who almost always turns out to be their “intended” pick.
LikeLike
Reflecting on the unethical government and deep state, they are Americans they were raised in American homes by American parents . They went to church they could have been going to Church or Synagogue with any one of us.
They could have gone to school with our children . They could have served in the military with our kids or anther relatives.
These criminals are ours they carry names we heard all our lives.
We voted for some of them and we supported them.
How could those raised in our homes our churches our schools go so wrong..???
LikeLike
A comment by Mark Wauck on his article ‘Mueller’s ‘Enterprise’ Witch Hunt’ published today at American Thinker:
“Barr may assure the Senate that he will allow Mueller to do his job, but if he discovers–and his public comments suggest that that “discovery” could come VERY quickly–that Mueller is not in fact doing his job in an ethical way, Barr will not be bound. His oath of office will trump 🙂 any assurances that would have been nuanced assurances to begin with.
In the pecking order of the legal world, Mueller, Comey, Rosenstein–those guys are pygmies compared to Barr. The guy was head of OLC, DAG, AG and huge in private practice as well as top lawyer for Verizon. He’s not going to defer to a crew of shady prosecutors.
As for the Senate impeaching him for doing his duty, good luck with that. For starters, this is a very different GOP Senate now–with Corker, Flake, and McCain all gone, and the new GOPers owing Trump for their elections.
I’m not saying it’s a totally sure thing, nor that it will be pretty. And maybe I’ll be proven wrong. We can compare notes later.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
It absolutely will take someone who knows how the DOJ is set up and operates to navigate the mine field – Barr knows all that. He has also been out of it for decades and is unlikely to have any “buddies” he wants to protect. The fact that Barr worked in the Reagan & Bush I administrations is no reason to dismiss him. He just needs to be a Patriot and follow both his Oath of Office and the US Constitution.
My hope is that AG Barr understands that the Rule of Law has to come back and that hiding the Corruption in the DOJ (FBI is a part of DOJ) in order to “save the institution” will NEVER work …… we know too much already. A clean sweep and jail time is the only savior.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am terrified when I look at Barr’s face. Too benign. Not tough enough looking. I believe he could be another big disappointment.
LikeLike
Too political looking?
LikeLike
No concern troll, I, I am hoping I am wrong and that Treeper Shelley and Wauck are right.
LikeLike
Really ! What have we come too here🙄 !
LikeLike
I respect Wauck a lot. Hope he’s right.
LikeLike
“For starters, this is a very different GOP Senate now–with Corker, Flake, and McCain all gone, “
Still got the hags from Maine and Alaska, and now Romney as well. Plus ingrates like Tim Scott and Marco Rubio, together with any number of other GOPe unreliables. Sorry, but it’s hard not to be pessimistic about the Senate improving any time soon..
LikeLike
To me one big problem with Mukasey- he keeps saying Flynn lied – TO MY KNOWLEDGE WE HAVE NEVER SEEN ANY PROOF that Flynn lied – just because he accepted a plea agreement is HORSE SHIT – it does not prove anything !
LikeLiked by 1 person
He plead guilty. Most see that as proof enough.
LikeLike
High step, high step, and sing it … everything old is new again.
LikeLike
I cannot bear to watch this weaselly little man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree LULU. Michael Flynn was entrapped just as he described entrapment to be. WEASELLY.
LikeLike
“Look, it is frustrating not knowing things.” Rex
FTA https://quodverum.com/2018/12/348/clintons-in-the-crosshairs-message-delivered-shots-fired.html
Rex – A Last Word
Quote “Look, it is frustrating not knowing things.
We want confirmation of our theories, as well as justice for our anger.
We get frustrated and angry when we don’t have these needs met. And tired, at the time we are being forced to wait.
The reality? We all need to get used to the fact, that there is always going to be a gap between what we think we know – and what is actually happening.
And rather than mongering in doom, try using logic. Why? Being logical provides gives us better answers than doom-mongering, about what we don’t know.
We would all love to know what is happening, when events will occur and how Trump and his people are defeating America’s enemies. But that would give the same enemies valuable information.
So in these moments of frustration, be logical. Events are moving in the right direction. Enjoy the show.” end Quote
Hat tip to Treeper NUTHA-VYOO for linking this earlier today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whoopee Yeh right! si ….The Bush funeral was interesting. Skull & Bones meets MAGA and shakes hands. Corrupt DOJ/FBI are just small potatoes, their just the cowboys who work for the Ranch Owners, the real deep state, the Globalist Deep State. There will be just be enough justice to keep the heartland from marching into DC with pitchforks. Don’t count on AG Barr. Movies like “unforgiven” condition us for justice in this life. In real life, Clint Eastwood gets shot when he entered the saloon. The real deeps state is building 3 unbelievably effective and deadly military empires. The Good guys control one of them, for now. Justice! you want Justice? Only when the King of Kings rises from sitting at the right hand of the Father and returns. By the way isn’t Maria Sara Bartiromo a member of The Council on Foreign Relations? Hegelian Dialectic
LikeLike