Sunday Talks: HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses Flynn Case…

House Permanent Sub Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Chairman Devin Nunes appears on with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the current state of issues with Michael Flynn.
Chairman Nunes draws attention to the latest documents (released Friday). One of the documents is written by Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe who noted that Flynn was aware the FBI had the content of a phone call between himself and Russian Ambassador Kislyak, prior to the FBI interview. Therefore it is highly unlikely Flynn would lie about the content of that Kislyak phone call.
Most people forget the background of how the Mueller probe was constructed. FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and FBI chief legal counsel James Baker selected most of the special counsel investigators; those two then recommended to Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein that he hire Robert Mueller as special counsel lead.
Comey was fired. The remaining ‘at-risk’ corrupt FBI leadership (McCabe and Baker), positioning to defend their own interests, selected the “small group”; then Mueller was selected and brought on his additional team members. The entire purpose of the special counsel operation was to cover-up the DOJ/FBI activity.
Why would the FBI care about how Flynn “felt” about the conversations? I call BS.
Don’t know how Flynn would not have lost it – when asked about how he “felt” about the conversation – and tossed those 2 bozos out of the WH.
They did not care at all how Flynn felt. You are completely missing the essence of what has happened in all of it and why. Here it is in plain english !
“The entire purpose of the special counsel operation was to cover-up the DOJ/FBI activity.” and it has since morphed into undermining DJT by any means necessary or possible. Basically it is all about maintaining the status quo and DSA for the elites who control it all. That is their power and it is all accomplished via PRAVDA/MSM, their propaganda arm..
It is now clear until the people rise up and demand accountability the DEM/DSA will succeed to some degree in this obfuscation and criminality at DOJ and FBI !
Recently I commented that I think I know why DJT back tracked on releasing the docs and it definitely is not because it might harm the UK and or Aussies. That was a BS story. How this component plays out is the only dynamic in motion that matters now. As I said the fact that DJT said this was now a sort of bargaining chip, is very disturbing to say the least. But we ave no choice but to call a spade a spade. We shall soon see what is real, either way. If DJT does or does not release the docs is completely telling of the truth of the matters at hand. I am unwilling to say any more about what I have determined. But perhaps you can figure it out as well ?
Plan for the worse and hope for the best !
Comey’s admission to me is the biggest news in this fiasco. He is a disgrace. He should be be in jail.
I bet he plays MC hammer every night…You can’t touch this!
Preferably on death row. He adds no value to society.
The bigger question is how many people have all of these criminals harmed and or destroyed or even killed ?
Few people seem to fully grasp the depth of what is taking place. I have said many times in the last decade that Americans are very slow thinkers and even slower to take any actions ! I was not wrong and I do understand why this exists. It is not as simple as Americans are dumb or lazy. A big part of it is that they have been mind effed by PRAVDA/MSM for a long while, decades. And it all got put on steroids under BHO and crew very deliberately. But at some point people have to wake up and call a spade a spade and get on with what is necessary to solve it all. Our government is out of control completely at every level.
You know Comey thinks he is untouchable after blurting out that he wouldn’t dare try the stunt of trapping Flynn, in the Bush or Obama Administration. Pretty smug about the coup.
“So waddaya gonna do about it Punk.”
Comey’s unintended message is Bush and Obama knew the Washington Mob controlled the government and Presidents just danced to the tune that the Mandarins played.
Yes, the arrogance and false confidence is a sign of what lies underneath the veil of criminality ! It clearly points out the hubris and depth of their actions and their schemes.
If DJT does not release the docs we have lost the nation. It will simply mean there is no real law, just double standards for the elites. It was a huge mistake NOT to release them prior to the mid-terms. That will become obvious going forward if it isn’t already to you.
We sit and watch. So did Rome and Nero with the Senators argued and fiddled that precious time away.
Good that we have President Trump. He was a Democrat. We’d never pull ourselves out of it otherwise.
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2018/08/corrupt-doj-and-fbi-officials-chart-fisa-crossfire-hurricane.jpg?w=640&h=586
Look at the group of idiots that we’ve allowed to pull the wool over our heads… while brandishing knives and taking us out when we try to fight back.
So we go along to get along and will never admit it.
Excellent perceptive and accurate comment !
http://www.downtoearththinking.com/the–go-along-to-get-along–false-paradigm.-.html
Fabulous image, fabulous caption.
I pray this man does the right thing now…however I have to ask why wait till now to ask for the 302’s? Is this just another stall tactic, but trying to appear fair? I’m afraid I have limited…very limited faith in the “system”!
First time he had a reason to ask to see it due to the defense response to Mueller
Sullivan originally ordered ALL documents to be produced so HE could decide what us exculpatory. Clearly this was not done, since documents were produced Friday, and not even all of them. SC should have been sanctioned already.
Contempt of court and contempt for justice.
Only a very few men wiling to stand up, Hey ?
The question now is what will this judge do since his production demand was not carried out, but just another obvious deception and stall tactic to obfuscate and refuse to comply ?
Just as DJTs action with the docs will define many matters, so will this judges actions on Tuesday ! It is possible he will come unglued on the Mueller team. I hope so.
What if he sets Flynn completely free and Trump hires him as chief of staff ? We shall soon see. Even if he does not cut Flynn major slack, Trump will pardon him.
Mueller told Sullivan to take a hike.
Sullivan and how many others ?
but it aint over till the fat lady dances !
The EASIEST way for the miscreants to deal with this conundrum of the 302’s, would have been to have Pientka, simply write a ‘new’ 302, date it the,day after,the interview, use it to replace the original.
WHY didn’t they do this? POSSIBLY there is some kind of archiving system, preventing them, I suppose.
But the most likely explanation, it,seems to me, is that Prietka refused to commit perjury.
So, they are doing a very sloppy coverup, and HOPING against hope that no one would demand to see the original 302.
The inescapable conclusion is that the original 302 shows Flynn didn’t lie, and therefore confirms what we all know;
that in prosecuting Flynn, the Mueller team engaged in numerous felonies.
IF they could produce it, they would.
IF they could fake one, they would.
So, IF Sullivsn demands to see it, they will tell him some version of “the dog ate my homework.
Seems to me Sullivans logical next step is to order them to produce the AGENT.
I don’t see how they can refuse such an order; “muh ongoing investigations” doesn’t work.
And, so long as,Sullivan DOES NOT dismiss the charges, he has justification.
“To accept this guilty plea, even with no sentence of incarceration, leaves the defendant with a felony conviction, with all that implies.
Therefore, prior to resolving this case, the court is compelled to investigate this matter fully, to insure Justice is served in this case.”
As I posted earlier, just my thoughts, IF the Judge dismisses charges on Tuesday, he relinquishes authority. As long as the charges against General Flynn remain, even if no incarceration is anticipated, he has some authority.
Admittedly, just guessing here.
The brazenness of this is extremely disturbing. Comey gloated he took advantage of chaos in the transition. They’re acting untouchable and so far have been. Judge Sullivan decision will be telling.
Since SA Pientka was the junior agent in the interview, its highly likely that Strzok tasked him to be the note taker, and to draft the initial interview 302. Pientka now has knowledge of what happened before the interview, during the interview, and after the interview. He can tell us whether a 302 was written, whether it was altered, and if altered, “who done it”. He can also testify directly as to whether he felt Flynn was lying.
It is entirely possible Sullivan will simply say, “after several years of observing many crimes and malfeasance at both DOJ and FBI, not only in my court but many others, I am setting the defendant free on all charges and will recommend that these matters be referred for criminal investigation by the the people involved at DOJ and FBI who deliberately committed many crimes in this case.”
email the judge and tell him you support him and appreciate his prior actions !
https://www.dcd.uscourts.gov/contact
Here is what I just emailed judge Sullivan, do it !
” Mr Sullivan, I urge you to vacate all charges against M. Flynn based on the malfeasance and many crimes committed by DO/FBI to create a false prosecution against him. You sir are now the only chance of the American people to turn the corner on this massive corruption we are seeing in these agencies and even some courts To release Flynn would send a huge message to the real criminals in DC and would also give you the stage to voice your true thoughts based on direct dealings of these matters. PRAVDA/MSM covers up all events and you now have the opportunity to speak out in truth in a massive and effective way that will change the course of history in this country ! ”
Many millions of us are with you and support you ! Please follow through and do what is right. Respectfully, my regards for your court. “
The sentencing delays seem self explanatory at this point. We may now assume the original 302 documents no “gotcha” lie on LtG Flynn’s part because he was forewarned. The original 302 most likely was destroyed.
If it can be proven that Mueller cooked evidence then he’s done.
I have hope that someone out there has sufficient evidence to prove Team Mueller dirty in the Flynn case. Someone found the emails that were missing from the FBI lovers that weren’t recoverable from wiped I phones. Second time now that supposedly lost emails were recovered.
If I were Comey or Mueller I’d be very nervous !
I should add that I believe the Mueller issued I phone was indeed wiped by an FBI agent. The texts and emails were recovered by other means is my assumption.
Will we get to see these new texts anytime soon?
“If I were Comey or Mueller I’d be very nervous !”
Recent (last 50 years) history does not suggest any reason for them to be afraid of Republicans or the American citizenry. Their impudence and hubris is boundless.
The one constant in the Universe, other than GOD,….is CHANGE.
Science tells us this, at every turn. And yet, as ‘thinking, intelligent creatures’, we are faced with a dillema;
HOW can we function, plan or organise, in a world constantly changing?
Easy: we IGNORE this fundamental reality, using DENIAL,
Ayoung man, due to poor decision including his choice of association, enters into a life of crime.
He ‘scopes out’a jewelry store with a large display window, noting the alarm tape on the perimeter of the window, (meaning there IS an alarm, but also that the glass is breakable).
He comes by after closing, insuring the display window isn’t emptied every nite.
He aquires a hammer, gloves , ski mask and a bag with a shoulder strap.
At around 2:00-3:00 a.m., he pulls the ski mask down, runs to the window, smashing it with a hammer. As the alarm wakes the neighborhood, put the hammer in the bag, scoops up as much jewelry as he can, while counting to 60, and runs away several minutes before the police arrive.
It works, so he exchanges the jewelry for $ or drugs. Several weeks later, he hits another jewelry store.
Over the coarse of the next 2 years, he hits 15, and then, something changes.
On his 16th, JUST as he’s smashing the window, a police cruisers headlights shine on him, and after a short chase he is captured.
The detectives show him pictures of all his burglaries, and tell him they have DNA, fiber and other evidence to tie him to ALL the burglaries, and can send him up for 25-life.
But, if he will confess to ALL the burglaries, plus the attempt, they will charge him with the one attempt, 2years outvin 14 months with good behavior. He takes it.
Point? Things work, until they don’t.
From my experience in this young mans shoes, Criminal Justice is like a Casino. You walk in, sit a blackjack table, place 5$ bet, and are dealt a blackjack: you WIN.
You think “Wow, before morning I’m gonna OWN this place!”, and proceed to get an education.
But, at the casino, you only lose the $ you wager. In crime, when the odds catch up with you, and the ‘house’ wins, they not only take your $, they take your freedom.
Any criminal truly contemplating the stakes and the odds wouldn’t take the bet, but criminals don’t think that way.
My point is: even a cursory review of Mueller and company reveals they have been engaged in ongrowing criminal behavior, their whole career.
Ditto for the Clintons. And its easy for us, in observing this to think “they have ALWAYS “got away with it, therefore they always WILL”.
It is BECAUSE of my experience in a life of crime, that I actually have a high degree of ‘faith’ in the Criminal Justice system. It is “the House”, and the odds will catch up with you, EVENTUALLY.
Beyond that, and a post script to my life lessons learned, from being, for a time, a ‘career’ criminal.
I eventually saw the error of my ways, went straight, got job, wife and kids, having payed my debt to ‘society’.
And promptly lost ALL that, in a most painful way. It took 15 years to pay off the ‘bad karma’ I had earned, as a result of my criminality. It is said that “whatever you do, cimes back to you in 3’s, but from my experience, its more like X10. And ‘karma’ is simply Gods justice, here on earth.
In short, I do not tow the straight and narrow, out of fear of LE, or the courts.
It NEVER gets to that point. I stay straight out of a fear of God, cause the Justice system may not get you, but GOD will, in THIS life or the next, and His punishments are much harder to endure, than anything man can devise.
So, things change. I am confident these career criminals mueller, clintons, etc. will face Justice, both in THIS world, and beyond.
Sure glad I ain’t in their shoes!
It’s sad that Flynn spent so much money on such a poor defense!
I’m hoping he will eventually sue them and be awarded punitive damages on top of every dime he has spent. And I’m hoping they seize Mueller & Company’s assets to pay this debt. Yeah—I know—hope…….
Change the law so Government Employees CAN BE SUED. Right now, they could kill an American on live TV and claim the Clinton/Comey “no intention” defense.
Ltg. Flynn’s 302s destroyed and rewritten.
sOS Clinton s 302s written months in advance.
Let that sink in..
We are not in the club!
Peons have no standing,neither do Conservatives.
This whole thing is sickening. Let’s hope (soon to be) AG Barr comes in with intent to clean this miscarriage of justice up. We need a special prosecutor with powers to convene a grand jury and convict/punish these criminals. As Sundance has so carefully shed sunlight on all of the wrongdoing, the DOJ/FBI/NSA/CIA etc, etc, etc needs to be held accountable and cleansed or this will continue to decay our country’s system of justice further.
Devin Nunes’s suggestion for (basically) an Office of Transparency sounds like a role for Judicial Watch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Any practical concept that can be implemented to counter the deluge of smug and self entitled criminality will be a step in positive direction.
Anything accomplished will be done in the trenches and not in the halls of great strategy and 64 D chess.
the question I don’t know why cant Trump call for a second special council? (or instruct DOJ)
why not fire mueller for cause – DESTROYED text messages
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE!!!
Seeing as Strozk and Page were under investigation at the time the phones were wiped, it does seem like Herr Mueller & his band of bandits should be on the hook for destruction of evidence and/or obstruction of justice. It was Mueller’s responsibility to protect that evidence. Whitaker should shut Mueller down.
Don’t know if Whitaker is in charge of Mueller….. Guilliani this AM on Wallace show said that RR was in charge of everything.
AG Barr needs to bring Sundance in on his team and give him the road map so none of these thieving criminals gets away
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sunlight is the best disinfectant, seems Nunes is reading CTH.
Tdwesselman, although technically correct, allow me to correct your statement. Sundance is the best disinfectant.
Flynn was made aware and cooperated with SC but still could not connected the dot for collusion? Maybe because there was none. SD was correct the SC was used to bury the malfeasance and use as a political tool for vindictive demoncrap party.
Sorry this confusion on my part, but why hasn’t PDJT released the goods on these creeps? I remember back in the fall when they said it would happen after the election. Now it’s post-election and the Dems are rolling up their sleeves getting ready for political holocaust against the President and everyone associated with him.
Yes, I know he wants to wait or is advised to wait until Mueller finishes up. But what if he doesn’t? What if Mueller continues to drag this ‘investigation’ on and on. They are already talking about digging into financial records, ad nauseum…!
These creeps must be nailed down, and the time is now. The longer that sits and stews, the enormity of the problem gets shoved down deeper in the morass, never to be seen by the light of day.
Remember, the vast majority of Americans haven’t a clue of the grievous crimes these people committed, and the compliance of Obama, Hillary, FBI and CIA, etc… The word must get out and they MUST pay a price. Not a slap on the wrist, or removed without benefits, but jail time!
“What if Mueller continues to drag this ‘investigation’ on and on. They are already talking about digging into financial records, ad nauseum…!”
One thought that occurred to me about the secret appeal Friday in the DC Circuit concerning a Grand Jury Subpoena that had an entire floor and stairwells cleared, as to what it might entail: suppose Mueller decided to subpoena Trump’s tax returns as part of his Russia investigation?? PDJT would certainly have his lawyers move to quash, and their public appearance in the courthouse would have allowed reporters to put 2 and 2 together. Just speculating. Could be that or anything else.
I agree with you SalixVeridi, it is a miserable state of affairs for us citizens not to know whether there actually are any white hats reexamining Uranium One, building cases against the Crossfire Hurricane political weaponizers of intelligence resources, bringing to light the destruction of evidence by HRC and her “friends” at DOJ and FBI, etc., etc., or whether DOJ is still being run by corrupt angry Democrats and Never – Trump Deep Staters. For one thing, it becomes an obsession for many of us to find clues as to the true nature of our current government (a giant time suck for those of us wishing to be productive with the time we have left). For another, Mueller retains the initiative, while Trump says he’s a counterpuncher. That is a formula for perpetual stalemate. Finally, Trump appears ineffectual, doesn’t even have an Attorney General in charge over there, despite years of tweeting complaints about an office subject to his executive authority.
“Sorry this confusion on my part, but why hasn’t PDJT released the goods on these creeps?”
I suspect that per the Military Tribunal E.O. changes that start Jan 1, 2019, they can’t bring certain charges before Jan 1. They need to preserve the evidence until charges can be made in the military court instead of using the Federal court system. Filing charges before Jan 1 means that they can’t try the case in Military Court using the new rules.
I suspect that Flynn’s charges will be thrown out on Tuesday and Mueller’s team will be chastised by Sullivan (hope so). That could force an official investigation into the Mueller team’s practices (and bias). The media will be forced to report Flynn’s freedom which would be a Red Pill for a portion of “on-the-fence” anti-Trumpsters.
The FBI and DOJ personnel that need to go on trial aren’t military, weren’t captured on any battlefield, and so long as the Article III courts are functioning, can’t be tried by military tribunal.
The whole thing is absurd when there is so much evidence against them. PT is suffering the brunt but we are all being made to look like fools.
One still needs to answer the question why did Rod Rosenstein go in with Robert Mueller to interview for FBI director. My guess is that if he had been able to get the position, then no need for a Special Counsel…but since he didn’t Rosenstein appointed him 1 day after Sessions recused! The fix was in either way! Mueller is the cleaner and Rosenstein the blocker of sunlight! Both corrupt evil POS!!!
They lost their bugs during the remodel. They had to appear in person.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Awwww…the dining room remodel?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does this line up on the timeline, with the RR statement to McCabe about wearing a wire?
They lost their bugs in the remodel. That beggs a lot of questions. So President Trump has evidence that the White House was bugged by the deep state. That translates into Who, What, we know the were and When. Also what other evidence did they find? Even a suicide bomber leaves clues as to the source of the bomb and or bomber after he explodes his bomb.
Yes, Mueller as FBI director was the best hope of covering everything up, especially on the recommendation of RR. Once that didn’t happen, plan B (or C depending on how you view the insurance policy) for a SC had to go into effect. Nice summation Blind.
Today I had time to go back and read Sundance’s amazing article about the James Wolfe sentencing. Not only did Sundance not exaggerate anything in this matter, but it seems to me he almost understated the wrongdoing that scumbag Wolfe admitted to and what was proved by the FBI!
I simply can’t believe that they would come after General Flynn the way they did, knowing the ACTUAL DOCUMENTED CRIMES of Wolfe was DEMONSTRABLY GUILTY of felony crimes throughout his tenure.
Here are some items from the Government’s own response to Wolfe’s sentencing memo. These are accepted FACTS:
1. Wolfe used his position to get sex from various female reporters including his paramour Ali Watkins.
2. Wolfe’s conduct was not a one-off or “aberrant”. It was deliberate and pre-meditated.
3. He repeatedly lied to the FBI even after he was busted in 12/17, including in his WRITTEN RESPONSES to questions from the FBI.
4. He and Ali exchanged over 25,750 texts and 556 phone calls from 12/16 thru 10/17, an average of 83 contacts a day.
5. The Government standard for leniency is whether the behavior is “spontaneous” and/or “thoughtless” or limited in scope. Wolfe’s behavior was at all times deliberate and pre-meditated. He knew that he was impacting “national security” by his behavior, significantly disrupted an ongoing investigation and national security.
How is it that this felonious, treasonous SOB was treated with kid gloves, while Flynn the Patriot was treated like a common criminal?
May all who are responsible rot in Hell
May they all be tossed in the lake of fire!
How is it that this felonious, treasonous SOB was treated with kid gloves, while Flynn the Patriot was treated like a common criminal?
IKR? I don’t really want to let all the bad guys out of federal prisons, but damn! By what legitimate God-given right do you try, convict and incarcerate one man but let another walk away who has done even worse?!
Weird Hand Nan & The Democrats: We are a nation of Clumps of Cells and Bumps In The Road, not laws.
Amiright?
He was not accused of any crime at that point, why did LTG Flynn talk to FBI agents who appeared unannounced at the White House?
The first thing he should have done was calling the White House counsel. You would think the attacks on Trump and all attempts to sabotage or prevent then President-elect Trump’s inauguration should have been a clue…
I’m sorry but as much as I sympathize with Flynn, for a guy who served as 18th Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency and a National Security Advisor to POTUS, he demonstrated a staggering amount of incompetence (that’s me being polite!).
Your facts are wrong.
I think his train of thought was transition and the incoming administration; he thought those guys were on the same page.
ALWAYS worthy to RECALL after such interviews the Rosetta Stone of the Corrupt Purposes Prosecutions of 2016. It’s titled:
“Coalition of DEMOCRATIC forces: What if Trump wins.” October 24, 2016″- Ben Wittes LAWFARE BLOG. (I won’t link the bastards…one can google to review if new here.)
Cuz : No one can possibly be smart enough to put America first or have a plan that doesn’t include the magical elves and friends of Ben Wittes. s/c
My question isn’t exactly related to this post, but this seems as good a place as any to ask? Has it ever been asked/answered whether any of the other GOP candidates were similarly surveilled via FISA the way that Flynn/Page/Papa/Manafort were? If so, that would go A LONG WAY to proving the weaponizing of the IC against DEM opponents.
Only a leak or a public trial will reveal an approved application’s targeted person. A target can request to have a approved surveillance revealed to the public in a private hearing. The target would have to know they have been subjected to a FISA surveillance and they would only hear about it because a FISC judge found the DOJ did not produce a single return that justified the surveillance and decides the target should be informed.
There have not been additional leaks.
There is no one currently claiming they have been the subject of a wire tap besides DJT and most do not think he is referring to one on him directly
Brennen was handling that.
The timing of the efforts to get Trump, compared to Rogers stopping the systemized abuse of the fisas and Trump’s ascendancy in the primaries implies that the answer is YES!
Especially when you consider the frequency of the known spying abuses directed by Obama. Reporters and even Democrats in Congress were spied on by Obama. At least spying on our friends like Merkle wasn’t a crime. And look how he abused the government against the Tea Party which arose against him politically.
There is no way that man was not spying on his opponents throughout all 8 years of his presidency.
So they needed to ramp up their efforts against Trump, just as Trump voided the current usefulness of their spying on the other candidates, and Rogers stopped their main spying tool.
Were Roberts’ contortions to keep Obamacare alive and Romney’s sudden meekness in the second and third debates due to blackmail from Obama’s spying? I can’t be sure, but the odds are Obama spied on both.
No doubt 0 had everyone spied on including Dimms. It’s how they keep people in line. Blackmail. Leverage.
0 spied on Dennis Kucinich a Dimm, Sharyl Attkisson a reporter, and a incoming legitimately elected POTUS. That’s the quick list of Americans those people bugged and tapped.
The list on who 0 didn’t spy on is probably shorter…
I thought something was said about surveillance of R. Paul…..don’t remember the details sorry…..
Wasn’t there confirmation at some point in the past that Brennan’s CIA had spied on Senators?
Brings to mind the talking point often brought up by Enemedia, dem operatives ‘ Fusion GPSS was first hired by Repubs for opo research on other primary candidates ‘.
And one particular GOP/POS, ‘No name’,
They’re referring to the Washington Free Beacon and The Weekly Standard including Bill Kristal. Kristals Son in Law runs the Beacon and both were still using Fusion GPS well after the election.
Heres a link to a Julie Kelly article at amgreatness. She’s done good research.
https://amgreatness.com/2018/08/16/the-weekly-standards-ties-to-fusion-gps/
I like Nunes very much but we DO NOT NEED ANOTHER AGENCY. Time for the president to fish or cut bait.
Yates was the first cabal member to politically martyr herself as a future legal defense. Might as well write “under investigation” under her photo too.
I am curious about Weissman. He was not part of the scheme team that covered up for Hillary. But he was doing his own scheming and he got transferred over like Strzok and Page were transferred from the scheme team.
Controlling interest, or two bit player?
Also, who is there in Mueller’s team to protect the other agencies? Or is the protection part all up to the DOJ, while the Mueller team uses these crimes to frame the innocent?
Kind of like a hand off in two parts. First handoff was from the other IC groups to Yates, Comey and a biased crooked Congress. Second handoff was internal to Rosenstein and Mueller.
Congress decapitated Sessions and stamped their approval on Rosenstein. Later, when some awoke to the lawbreaking and fraud, Rosenstein fought them tooth and nail.
And while the villains in the DOJ and Congress protect Mueller and cover up their own crimes, Mueller is pretending those crimes never existed while using the crimes to persecute the victims of those crimes.
These criminals deserve a worse fate than Mussolini earned for himself.
Storming Imperial City DC with molten fire in hand
Claiming back our cherished land
To see the rebirth of America assured
And all of these usurper’s damage cured
So one day their will view the Mussolini Tree
And all hang from it the same as he
LikeLike
I always go back to Hillary saying….something to the effect…if he wins will all end up hanging……so sad that there is no one with enough guts to carry that out…..
The missing texts have been recovered.
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2018/12/13/breaking-doj-ig-report-strzok-and-page-n2537436
General Flynn apparently did lie. I’m not certain how the author of this article knows this? He explains that the impression the FBI had from the interview of General Flynn was that he did not lie.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/12/michael-flynn-investigation/
National Review? A bunch of NeverTrumpers.
The author is an anti-Trump tool who wants Trump gone, but who is appalled at how his vaunted DOJ is abusing everyone to do so.
McCarthy chimed in at all the appropriate times to tell us how upright and honorable all the usual miscreants are when each got appointed. Mueller, Comey, and Rosenstein to name a few of his so called righteous esteemed colleagues. Bah humbug. By telling us these crooks were angels, and by being a never Trumper, he has lost credibility.
If the original f302 notes showed him to be lying, they would have used that against Flynn. By policy, said notes must be recorded within 5 days to assure accuracy. Instead we have something written 7 months later, signed by only one of the two interviewers. That one has demonstrated massive prejudice against Trump. And is a witting participant in absolving Hillary of her crimes as well as framing Trump with the Steele Dossier. And he was kicked out of Mueller’s team, and eventually fired, because of all his past leaking to media.
There must be something in the original f302 that they are hiding. Maybe exculpatory. Maybe proof of them setting up Flynn. Maybe proof of other crimes that they committed.
We do after all set criminals free when their rights are denied them. Largely because denying people their rights is one sure way to convict the innocent.
But the demonic, criminal and extremely biased Strzok should never be allowed to be give testimony in court. Especially testimony that has demonstrably replaced his original testimony. And, one could use his concurrent texts to question his original testimony.
They need the original f302 and the other agent’s testimony. Why aren’t they doing that?
And the arguments about his pleading guilty are garbage. They seriously threatened him with prosecution similar to what they did against Manafort. They were willing to throw Flynn and his son in Jail. And they had already bankrupted Flynn in legal fees defending himself.
We might as well be putting people on the rack to elicit confessions. And making them watch their family be tortured if torturing them doesn’t work. McCarthy seems to be just fine with all that legal abuse, as long as the victim writes a confession.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely. If Flynn had been water boarded to get a confession out of him, I think even McCarthy would have to say it was an invalid confession. And to Flynn, having his offspring threatened and his savings lost were a whole lot worse than if they water boarded him.
LikeLike
LikeLike
A search of “national review neocons” reveals who they are.
Once partisan and/or ideological corruption sets in, it metastases. Power abhors a vacuum and as good people are marginalized and leave, a power vacuum occurs and those who are corrupt are on the move to fill the void.
I am interested in Nunes’ concept of some sort of neutral oversight body. It is not an impossible idea, nor is it a pie-in-the-sky concept. On Friday, Sundance posted: What a Mess – The Congressional Hearing With Clinton Foundation Investigators… He wrote about Mr. Doyle and Mr. Moynihan.
I posted a comment which included: Mr. Doyle and Mr. Moynihan are straight out of the world of Charles Dickens. They are dedicated accountants, driven by a strong sense of religious rectitude who are making a living getting pay-offs for turning in tax cheats. Bounty hunters, if you will. But, Mr. Doyle and Mr. Moynihan are forensic accountants who dig deep into the arcane and understand the machinations of crooked accounting and cooked books. They discover what is false and then heavily establish what is most likely true in regard to existing law. They do all of the legwork and depend on the official auditors to agree with their findings.
Since we no longer have a vigilant press, we need a method by which independent investigators, such as Sundance, can arouse the interest of the “internal affairs” folks to look into possible and probable malfeasance and/or misfeasance.
Mr. Doyle and Mr. Moynihan appeared before a complacent Mark Meadows and his lash hurrah committee before the DemonizingRats take control in January. Mr. Doyle and Mr. Moynihan were caught up in the process of a jaded Mark Meadows slapping them down, when Mark Meadows suddenly began to understand what he was being served on a silver platter. In my view, shaking people awake is often a large part of how progress is made in stamping out corruption.
When is Secretary of Defense Mattis going to order the DIA to cough up what John Solomn says they have been covering up that would exonerate Flynn?
Good question. Maybe the same day AG Whitaker orders Pientka to testify on Flynn’s behalf.
Sad to say that day looks like its likely to be the day after never.
I am starting to think we are all crazy…..if everything we think is true …..there is no plausible reason why these people had to be persecuted and the crooks continue going around and spitting in OUR eye.
So the constant delays in sentencing was an effort by Mueller to buy time.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
^this^
Comey bragged he got away with sicking Strzok onto Comey without counsel because unlike with Bush & Obama ‘in both of those administrations there was a process’
It turns out the onus in that process was on Comey.
Remember how it was against the rules for the FBI to try and talk directly to whistle blower Nathan Cain after being told he had legal representation? It turns out someone in Flynn’s position has implicit legal representation from WH counsel as far as the FBI is concerned, there are documented, established rules on getting an interview with them and Comey broke them.
Someone should tell Judge Sullivan.
Judge Sullivan? Is that the only hope that we have. Tell me there aren’t numerous representatives, white hat FBI DOJ that don’t know as much or more than we do…..what is wrong with these people? what is wrong with us not demanding accountability from them and the President. Enough……Yes this stuff is driving me nuts.
These rules were specifically designed to ensure the involvement of WH counsel & Comey broke them and told Flynn the exact opposite, he didn’t need counsel.
If Sullivan throws this case out on Tuesday due to prosecutorial & FBI misconduct Trump has a righteous opportunity to fire Mueller for ruining Gen Flynn. He can say he can’t allow this kind of misconduct in his DOJ and fire the scum on the spot.
I personally think Mueller & his team are such creeps that if the Flynn lying plea is tossed they’ll start hounding him for FARA violations instead.
Yea Stephen, and additionally, both Comey and McCabe are lawyers and know the analagous bar rule.
PDJT should find a spot in his administration for Robyn Gritz………just to pee off the deep state cretins.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/former-fbi-supervisory-special-agent-mueller-and-mccabe-use-unethical-and-coercive-tactics-destroy-lives-for-their-own-agenda-video/
Flynn’s support of Gritz during her fight with the deep state is no doubt why they went after Flynn the way they did.
I wonder if Pienka is under subpoena.
I wish Sullivan would issue an Order to Show Cause tomorrow why SC shouldn’t be held in contempt.
Flynn isn’t asking that plea be thrown out or that case be dismissed. Is Flynn going to “help” the judge?
Too much going on Tuesday, I’m afraid the 302 point may get lost. Looks like a real cluster.
AAG Whitaker, the clock is ticking down……
