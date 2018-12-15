President Trump Makes Unannounced Visit to Arlington National Cemetery…

Earlier today President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip to Arlington National Cemetery to pay his respects to deceased veterans and celebrate “National Wreaths Across America Day”. Christmas wreaths are laid at the grave sites of fallen soldiers at Arlington and many other cemeteries around the country.
It seems impossible to love this man more than I do.
He never quits, he just keeps going, and he constantly puts himself in position to win.
Never give up. That’s POTUS’ mantra.
Thank you, Lord, for this president. We needed him now.
Trump’s America
“constantly puts himself in position to win” = staying in the game as the Texas judge brought the hammer down on BarryCare.
Many people would feel self-pity and fold up if they had to go through what POTUS goes through day to day. It’s easy to just quit, or join the evil empire.
He won’t do that. He just hangs in, even if by the skin of his teeth, and waits for the wind to change direction and be at his back.
This guy is the essence of America. The Icon. The Avatar. He IS America.
I’m with you, MAG. I love our President. He never quits in spite of everything and everybody. He’s showing us all how to be winners. Never give up!
Wow, My fervent wish is that someone close to the president show him what you wrote. I am sure that it would make everything he is doing seem even more worthwhile to him.
God Bless and protect our president.
He’s my hero.
MAG so beautifully stated! The man loves us and our country. It is what drives him every single day. The love he has for our military is what I cherish the most. He understands the price they pay for our freedom and doesn’t take it for granted. We are truly blessed!
Amen…
Speaking of U.S. Grant, Abraham Lincoln said, “I can’t spare this man. He fights.”
Much like Grant, Donald Trump fights.
President Trump isn’t perfect. He isn’t polished. He is also not scared. Here is what Mr Trump is: God’s man for this time and place in history. Because God has chosen to have mercy on the United States of America.
Beautiful.
Wow!!
Keeping the faith is a sacred responsibility. Thank you, PDJT Sir, for standing in there.
Very cool indeed!
Despite the MSM line on him–he does a LOT outside camera range, a LOT with people in private–not for show, but for the people.
And he even carries his own umbrella!!!
Showing my wife the pics and commenting at same time. I doubled you up two down. Great minds or something
Did exactly the same when I first looked at the picture. Showed it to the wifey and commented about PDJT carrying his own umbrella.
“carries his own umbrella”
You have to have a certain amount of upper body stamina to hold one for an extended period of time, something that people that exercise with one or two pound dumbbells probably lack.
Well, he does play tennis.. I am sure of that… 🙂
POTUS has set a very high standard for the presidency. Those who follow will be challenged to even come close. Our recent presidents had forgotten that their duty is exclusively to the American people, and the American people had forgotten “what right looks like” in a president.
The Master Developer surveying the land, for our country’s most important land acquisition, to be used for our country’s most precious citizens.
Thank you, Sir.
Man enough to hold his own umbrella.
I have found when some peace in my heart is needed.
When you want to simply quietly reflect on the day and all other things in your life.
Visiting the graves of our fallen hero’s gives you that solace. That quietness you desire.
It is like they are saying:
“Come stand with us. Walking among us. We can still even in our deaths, give you “peace.
To all my fellow Marines and Service people who made that ultimate sacrifice.
To all my friends who did not come back.
Thank you……thank you that even in death, you still care.
Thank you both for your words today and your service of yesterday.
Yes, thanks, Gunny.
I had that experience visiting Arlington and the veterans’ cemetery in Los Angeles. I did photo essays on both and the spirits emanate from the pictures.
God bless you Gunny…that onion thingy.
Oooh-RAH!!!!!!!!!!
Semper Fi.
POTUS continues to stand in the Gap for us all.
Ezekiel 22:30 New International Version (NIV)
30 “I looked for someone among them who would build up the wall and stand before me in the gap on behalf of the land so I would not have to destroy it, but I found no one.
Yes he does Madeline. Yes he does.
Some things just feel right, and that’s how you know it’s meant to be.
I send wreaths to family every Christmas from Worcester Wreaths.
Give them some business, as they donate all the wreaths to Arlington.
https://www.worcesterwreath.com/About-Us_ep_7.html
They don’t donate them all. Many organizations sell wreaths to place on serviceman graves. I lead a Trail Life USA troop and we sold wreaths this year and participated in placing them at a local cemetery with a veterans section.
I love you, President Trump!
120% CLASS. Nobody Does It Better. GODSPEED President Trump!
HELLO AMERICA!
My mom and sister spent the day at Sarasota National Cemetery where my dad is buried, putting wreaths on headstones. They said they put out three tractor-trailer loads. All done by volunteers.
Thank you, President Trump from those of us who cannot be there in person to honor those who gave of themselves to protect and preserve our precious freedom.
An added bonus: Every time POTUS steps out in public like this, being himself, doing what he feels is important, it sends a message to all his many enemies and haters that ultimately, they have no power over him. They are impotent against him. It’s been making them insane for two years, not counting the primaries.
Today my better half and I attended the wreath placing event at a local National Cemetery. It was a very moving event.
The speeches gave us great hope in our fellow Americans, both active service and those inactive. The speakers spoke with a crispness in patriotism that the prior administration would have shut down, prayed in our Lord Jesus’ name, and for the very first time, was prayed over by a Jewish Rabbi.
At the end as we were standing in line to help place over 11,000! wreaths, the heavens opened and no one budged in their determination to get all the graves covered.
My WWII father, WWI grandfathers, and kinsmen who went before, fighting for us in all the prior American wars, including the one for our own independence from the globalist empire building England, stood with us and saluted.
For a few short hours, we were all Americans again, under one precious flag, United. Under God!
And our very dear patriot, President Donald J. Trump, also walked the cemetery in the rain at Arlington, to honor our dead.
God bless America!
Wow just wow. I love this man!!!!
